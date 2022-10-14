Track World Championships: Havik wins points race gold

By Laura Weislo
published

Hoogland defends kilo title

Points Race (M)

Emotional first career rainbows for Havik in points race

The Netherlands added another world title in the first event of Friday evening's session, with Yoeri Havik riding an aggressive and astute Points Race to secure the rainbow jersey of his career. Roger Kluge (Germany) sprinted to the silver medal, with Belgium's Fabio Van Den Bossche rounding out the podium with bronze.

Havik, 31, was the only rider to lap the field three times in separate attacks. He defended his position on the final laps to claim an emotional first world title.

The Dutchman was part of an early breakaway, following a move from the USA's Grant Koontz along with Van Den Bossche, Mykyta Yakovlev (Ukraine). Britain's William Parrett blazed across and dragged the five riders to the field to take the first lap.

He then entered another move when Kluge attacked to form a six-rider move that took a lap along with Van Den Bossche, Parrett, Corbin Strong (New Zealand) and Gustav Johansson (Sweden). The 20 points bonus briefly moved Strong into the lead.

However, the Kiwi missed the move when eight riders went clear in the closing 30 laps with Kluge and Havik taking advantage of the absence of Strong and Van Den Bossche to move up in the standings.

The cagey German snatched enough sprint points to climb over Strong, Perrett and Van Den Bossche by winning the last two sprints but Havik made sure he couldn't take a lap, chasing him down with 10 laps remaining.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoeri Havik (Netherlands) 76
2Roger Kluge (Germany) 67
3Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium) 64
4Corbin Strong (New Zealand) 62
5William Perrett (Great Britain) 61
6Grant Koontz (United States Of America) 47
7Gustav Johansson (Sweden) 40
8Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland) 34
9Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 27
10Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland) 22
11Mykyta Yakovlev (Ukraine) 22
12Alon Yogev (Israel) 21
13Mathias Guillemette (Canada) 16
14Thomas Boudat (France) 11
15Joao Matias (Portugal) 10
16Ivan Gabriel Ruiz (Argentina) 1
17James Moriarty (Australia) -34
18Jose Muniz Vazquez (Mexico) -40
19Martin Chren (Slovakia) -60
DNFLotfi Tchambaz (Algeria)
DNFJan Voneš (Czech Republic)

Kilo (M)

Hoogland adds to Dutch tally in kilometre

Jeffrey Hoogland gave the Netherlands their third gold medal and seventh podium of the UCI Track World Championships on Friday, beating home favourite Melvin Landerneau (France) and Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spain) in the final to defend his title.

Hoogland, second in the men's keirin on Thursday, had few problems taking the third kilometre title of his career, beating Landerneau by 1.4 seconds.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:58.106
2Melvin Landerneau (France) 0:00:59.568
3Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spain) 0:00:59.871
4Maximilian Dornbach (Germany) 0:00:59.984
5Matteo Bianchi (Italy) 0:01:00.012
6Yuta Obara (Japan) 0:01:00.175
7Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere (New Zealand) 0:01:00.340
8James Hedgcock (Canada) 0:01:00.363
9Chenxi Xue (People's Republic of China)
10Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
11Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
12Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)
13Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)
14Ryan Dodyk (Canada)
15Quentin Lafargue (France)
16Qi Liu (People's Republic of China)
17Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
18Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia)
19Davide Boscaro (Italy)
20Tomaš Babek (Czech Republic)
21Juan Ruiz Teran (Mexico)
22Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)
23Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
24David Elkathchoongo (India)
25Jean Spies (South Africa)

