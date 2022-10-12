Fidanza takes first rainbows of 2022 Track Worlds

By Laura Weislo
published

Germany sets a world record en route to team sprint gold, Australia surprise in men's team sprint

Women's Scratch Race

Fidanza gives Italy the first gold of 2022

Martina Fidanza wins the Women's Scratch Race World Championships 2022
Martina Fidanza wins the Women's Scratch Race World Championships 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Italian Martina Fidanza won the first title event of the 2022 UCI Track World Championships, taking home the gold medal from a bunch sprint in the mass-start race.

After a fast first half of the race, the first surge came from Spain's Eukene Larrarte Arteaga but the acceleration was quickly marked and the field remained together with three laps to go.

Maike van der Duin (Netherlands) hit out with two laps to go, but Fidanza went to the fore at the bell lap and opened up five bikes lengths on the field to defend her title as Scratch Race World Champion.

Van der Duin held on for the silver medal, while Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) edged out the USA's Lily Williams for the final podium spot.

Women's Scratch Race results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martina Fidanza (Italy)
2Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)
3Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)
4Lily Williams (United States Of America)
5Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
6Chloe Moran (Australia)
7Lea lin Teutenberg (Germany)
8Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
9Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
10Petra Ševčikova (Czech Republic)
11Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
12Maria Martins (Portugal)
13Katrijn de Clercq (Belgium)
14Jade Labastugue (France)
15Alžbeta Bačikova (Slovakia)
16Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)
17Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
18Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
19Argiro Milaki (Greece)
20Nikola Wielowska (Poland)
21Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spain)
22Amber Joseph (Barbados)
23Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania)
24Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan)

Germany set new world record en route to team sprint title

Germanys Emma Hinze celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the Womens Team Sprint finals during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at the Velodrome of SaintQuentinenYvelines southwest of Paris on October 12 2022 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images
Germany's Emma Hinze celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the Womens Team Sprint finals during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich set another world record en route to the title of World Champions in the women's team sprint.

The German team became the first women to go under 46 seconds, covering the 750-metre version of the sprint in 45.967 seconds, going under their previous mark of 46.064.

They beat China (Bao Shanju, Guo Yufang, Yuan Liying) to claim gold, with Great Britain's Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane nudging the Netherlands by 0.008 seconds for the bronze medal.

There was some consternation in the Dutch team as Shanne Braspennincx, Kyra Lamberink and Steffie van der Peet lined up, as it appeared Hetty van der Wouw was prepared to start but was then denied.

Women's Team Sprint Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 0:00:45.967
Lea Sophie Friedrich
Pauline Sophie Grabosch
Emma Hinze
2People's Republic Of China 0:00:46.631
Shanju Bao
Yufang Guo
Liying Yuan
3Great Britain 0:00:46.596
Lauren Bell
Sophie Capewell
Emma Finucane
4Netherlands 0:00:46.604
Shanne Braspennincx
Kyra Lamberink
Steffie van der Peet
5France
Mathilde Gros
Taky Marie Divine Kouame
Julie Michaux
6Poland
Marlena Karwacka
Urszula Los
Nikola Sibiak
7Japan
Riyu Ohta
Mina Sato
Fuko Umekawa
8Canada
Jackie Boyle
Lauriane Genest
Sarah Orban
Kelsey (r) Mitchell
9United States Of America
Kayla Hankins
Keely Kortman
McKenna McKee
10Malaysia
Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan
Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri
Anis Amira Rosidi
11Nigeria
Tombrapa Gladys Grikpa
Mary Samuel
Tawakalt Yekeen

Men's Team Sprint

Australia surprise with team sprint men's title

Image 1 of 1

Men's Team Sprint
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia 0:00:29.076
Matthew Glaetzer
Leigh Hoffman
Matthew Richardson
Thomas Cornish
2Netherlands 0:00:29.386
Jeffrey Hoogland
Harrie Lavreysen
Roy van den Berg
3Great Britain 0:00:29.757
Jack Carlin
Alistair Fielding
Hamish Turnbull
4Germany 0:00:30.028
Stefan Botticher
Maximilian Dornbach
Nik Schroter
5Poland
Patryk Rajkowski
Mateusz Rudyk
Rafal Sarnecki
6France
Timmy Gillion
Rayan Helal
Sebastien Vigier
Melvin Landerneau
7People's Republic of China
Shuai Guo
Chenxi Xue
Yu Zhou
Qi Liu
8Canada
Ryan Dodyk
Tyler Rorke
Nick Wammes
James Hedgcock
9Czech Republic
Tomaš Babek
Matěj Bohuslavek
Martin Čechman
10Colombia
Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo
Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro
Santiago Ramirez Morales
11Malaysia
Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis
Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom
Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom
12Italy
Matteo Bianchi
Daniele Napolitano
Matteo Tugnolo
13Lithuania
Svajūnas Jonauskas
Vasilijus Lendel
Laurynas Vinskas
14Spain
Ekain Jimenez Elizondo
Alejandro Martinez Chorro
Jose Moreno Sanchez
15United States of America
Evan Boone
Geneway Tang
Dalton Walters
16India
David Elkathchoongo
Esow Esow
Rojit Singh Y

