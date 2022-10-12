Fidanza takes first rainbows of 2022 Track Worlds
Germany sets a world record en route to team sprint gold, Australia surprise in men's team sprint
Women's Scratch Race
Fidanza gives Italy the first gold of 2022
Italian Martina Fidanza won the first title event of the 2022 UCI Track World Championships, taking home the gold medal from a bunch sprint in the mass-start race.
After a fast first half of the race, the first surge came from Spain's Eukene Larrarte Arteaga but the acceleration was quickly marked and the field remained together with three laps to go.
Maike van der Duin (Netherlands) hit out with two laps to go, but Fidanza went to the fore at the bell lap and opened up five bikes lengths on the field to defend her title as Scratch Race World Champion.
Van der Duin held on for the silver medal, while Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) edged out the USA's Lily Williams for the final podium spot.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martina Fidanza (Italy)
|2
|Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)
|3
|Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)
|4
|Lily Williams (United States Of America)
|5
|Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
|6
|Chloe Moran (Australia)
|7
|Lea lin Teutenberg (Germany)
|8
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|9
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
|10
|Petra Ševčikova (Czech Republic)
|11
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|12
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|13
|Katrijn de Clercq (Belgium)
|14
|Jade Labastugue (France)
|15
|Alžbeta Bačikova (Slovakia)
|16
|Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)
|17
|Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
|18
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|19
|Argiro Milaki (Greece)
|20
|Nikola Wielowska (Poland)
|21
|Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spain)
|22
|Amber Joseph (Barbados)
|23
|Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania)
|24
|Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan)
Germany set new world record en route to team sprint title
Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich set another world record en route to the title of World Champions in the women's team sprint.
The German team became the first women to go under 46 seconds, covering the 750-metre version of the sprint in 45.967 seconds, going under their previous mark of 46.064.
They beat China (Bao Shanju, Guo Yufang, Yuan Liying) to claim gold, with Great Britain's Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane nudging the Netherlands by 0.008 seconds for the bronze medal.
There was some consternation in the Dutch team as Shanne Braspennincx, Kyra Lamberink and Steffie van der Peet lined up, as it appeared Hetty van der Wouw was prepared to start but was then denied.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:45.967
|Lea Sophie Friedrich
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch
|Emma Hinze
|2
|People's Republic Of China
|0:00:46.631
|Shanju Bao
|Yufang Guo
|Liying Yuan
|3
|Great Britain
|0:00:46.596
|Lauren Bell
|Sophie Capewell
|Emma Finucane
|4
|Netherlands
|0:00:46.604
|Shanne Braspennincx
|Kyra Lamberink
|Steffie van der Peet
|5
|France
|Mathilde Gros
|Taky Marie Divine Kouame
|Julie Michaux
|6
|Poland
|Marlena Karwacka
|Urszula Los
|Nikola Sibiak
|7
|Japan
|Riyu Ohta
|Mina Sato
|Fuko Umekawa
|8
|Canada
|Jackie Boyle
|Lauriane Genest
|Sarah Orban
|Kelsey (r) Mitchell
|9
|United States Of America
|Kayla Hankins
|Keely Kortman
|McKenna McKee
|10
|Malaysia
|Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan
|Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri
|Anis Amira Rosidi
|11
|Nigeria
|Tombrapa Gladys Grikpa
|Mary Samuel
|Tawakalt Yekeen
Men's Team Sprint
Australia surprise with team sprint men's title
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:00:29.076
|Matthew Glaetzer
|Leigh Hoffman
|Matthew Richardson
|Thomas Cornish
|2
|Netherlands
|0:00:29.386
|Jeffrey Hoogland
|Harrie Lavreysen
|Roy van den Berg
|3
|Great Britain
|0:00:29.757
|Jack Carlin
|Alistair Fielding
|Hamish Turnbull
|4
|Germany
|0:00:30.028
|Stefan Botticher
|Maximilian Dornbach
|Nik Schroter
|5
|Poland
|Patryk Rajkowski
|Mateusz Rudyk
|Rafal Sarnecki
|6
|France
|Timmy Gillion
|Rayan Helal
|Sebastien Vigier
|Melvin Landerneau
|7
|People's Republic of China
|Shuai Guo
|Chenxi Xue
|Yu Zhou
|Qi Liu
|8
|Canada
|Ryan Dodyk
|Tyler Rorke
|Nick Wammes
|James Hedgcock
|9
|Czech Republic
|Tomaš Babek
|Matěj Bohuslavek
|Martin Čechman
|10
|Colombia
|Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro
|Santiago Ramirez Morales
|11
|Malaysia
|Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis
|Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom
|12
|Italy
|Matteo Bianchi
|Daniele Napolitano
|Matteo Tugnolo
|13
|Lithuania
|Svajūnas Jonauskas
|Vasilijus Lendel
|Laurynas Vinskas
|14
|Spain
|Ekain Jimenez Elizondo
|Alejandro Martinez Chorro
|Jose Moreno Sanchez
|15
|United States of America
|Evan Boone
|Geneway Tang
|Dalton Walters
|16
|India
|David Elkathchoongo
|Esow Esow
|Rojit Singh Y
