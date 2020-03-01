Trending

Track Worlds: Great Britain's Elinor Barker secures world title in women's Points Race

Denmark claims men's Madison, Harrie Lavreysen wins men's Sprint, Emma Hinze wins women's Keirin

BERLIN GERMANY MARCH 01 Elinor Barker of Great Britain celebrates after winning Womens Points Race during day 5 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on March 01 2020 in Berlin Germany

The women's Keirin closed out the fifth and final day at the UCI Track World Championships in Berlin on Sunday. Emma Hinze (Germany) secured the world title in the event, racing to victory in the final round ahead of silver medallist Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) and bronze medallist Stephanie Morton (Australia).

The day started with the a continuation of the men's Sprint, which had started the previous day. Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) won the world title in the gold-medal-round against Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands), who took home silver, while Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) earned bronze.

Elinor Barker of Great Britain won the women's Points Race with 50 points to top Jennifer Valente (United States of America) with 34 points, and Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) with 33 points.

Denmark's team of Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov secured 63 points to win the men's Madison. They beat New Zealand's team of Campbell Stewart and Aaron Gate that took 33 points and the silver medal, while Germany's Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt finished with 32 points and the bronze.

Results

Men's Sprint

Men's Sprint - Semifinals, Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint - Semifinals, Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
2Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

Men's Sprint - Finals for gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint - Finals for bronze
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

Women's Keirin

Women's Keirin - First round, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
2Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
3Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
4Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
5Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)

Women's Keirin - First round, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
2Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
3Riyu Ohta (Japan)
4Urszula Los (Poland)
5Hoi yan yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Keirin - First round, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)
3Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
4Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
5Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women's Keirin - First round, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
2Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
3Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
4Mathilde Gros (France)
5Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian)

Women's Keirin - First round, heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
3Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
4Lauriane Genest (Canada)
5Charlene du Preez (South Africa)
6Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauriane Genest (Canada)
2Mathilde Gros (France)
3Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
4Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian)

Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
3Riyu Ohta (Japan)
4Charlene du Preez (South Africa)
5Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
3Urszula Los (Poland)
4Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
2Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
3Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
4Hoi yan yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Keirin - Quarterfinals, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
2Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
3Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
4Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
5Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)
6Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women's Keirin - Quarterfinals, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)
3Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
4Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
5Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
6Lauriane Genest (Canada)

Women's Keirin - Quarterfinals, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
3Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
4Mathilde Gros (France)
5Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
6Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)

Women's Keirin - Semifinals, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
3Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
4Mathilde Gros (France)
5Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
6Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Keirin - Semifinals, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
3Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
4Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
5Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
6Madalyn Godby (United States of America)

Women's Keirin - Finals 1-6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
3Stephanie Morton (Australia)
4Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
5Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
6Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)

Women's Keirin - Finals 7-12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
8Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
9Mathilde Gros (France)
10Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
11Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
12Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Point Race

Women's Points Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elinor Barker (Great Britain) 50
2Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 34
3Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 33
4Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 31
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy) 30
6Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 29
7Maria Novolodskaya (Federation Russian) 25
8Trine Schmidt (Denmark) 22
9Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 12
10Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 8
11Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 7
12Victoire Berteau (France) 5
13Amber Joseph (Austria) 5
14Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 4
15Alexandra Manly (Australia) 3
16Maria Martins (Portugal) 2
17Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)
18Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
19Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
20Wiktoria Pikulik (Poland)
21Alice Sharpe (Ireland)
22Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
23Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) -19
24Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) -40

Men's Madison

Men's Madison
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark 63
Lasse Norman Hansen
Michael Morkov
2New Zealand 33
Campbell Stewart
Aaron Gate
3Germany 32
Roger Kluge
Theo Reinhardt
4Netherlands 29
Jan Willem van Schip
Yoeri Havik
5Belgium 23
Kenny de Ketel
Robbe Ghys
6France 14
Benjamin Thomas
Donavan Vincent Grondin
7Italy 11
Elia Viviani
Simone Consonni
8Switzerland 9
Thery Schir
Robin Froidevaux
9Great Britain 9
Ethan Hayter
Oliver Wood
10Spain 5
Sebastian Mora Vedri
Albert Torres Barcelo
11Ireland 3
Mark Downey
Felix English
12Poland 2
Daniel Staniszewski
Wojciech Pszczolarski
13Austria
Andreas Graf
Andreas Muller
14Portugal
Iuri Leitao
Ivo Oliveira
15Australia
Cameron Meyer
Sam Welsford
16United States
Daniel Holloway
Adrian Hegyvary
17Hong Kong, China
King lok Cheung
Chun Wing Leung

