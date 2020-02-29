Track Worlds: Chloe Dygert wins women's Individual Pursuit, breaks world record
By Cyclingnews
Wild, Pieters win women's Madison, Benjamin Thomas wins men's Omnium world title
Day 4: Omnium - Men - 500m TT, Individual Pursuit, Madison - Women
American Chloe Dygert smashed her own world record, twice, in the women's Individual Pursuit on her way to winning the world title at the 2020 UCI Track World Championships in Berlin on Saturday.
In what was the highlight of Day 5 of racing, Dygert qualified with the fastest time in the three-kilometre Individual Pursuit with a time of 3:17.283, which beat her own world record set in Apeldoorn in 2018 by three seconds. She then went on to win the gold medal with a time of 3:16.937, which broke her world record for the second time in the same day.
Germany secured the silver with Lisa Brennauer, the bronze with Franziska Brausse and fourth place with Lisa Klein.
Dutch duo Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters won the world title in the women's Madison scoring 36 points to beat France; Clara Copponi and Marie le Net. Italy's Letizia Paternoster and Elisa Balsamo took home the bronze.
France's Benjamin Thomas won the men's Omnium world title with a total of 158 points. He beat runner-up Jan Willem van Schip from the Netherlands, who earned the silver medal with 135 points. Bronze went to Matthew Walls with 117 points.
Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich won the women's 500m Time Trial beating Mexico's Jessica Salazar Valles and Italy's Miriam Vece.
The racing continues at the fifth and final day at the UCI Track World Championships in Berlin on Sunday.
Results
Women's Individual Pursuit
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
|0:03:17.283
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:03:18.320
|3
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|0:03:20.222
|4
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|0:03:21.828
|5
|Annie Foreman-mackey (Canada)
|0:03:24.968
|6
|Emma White (United States of America)
|0:03:25.667
|7
|Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand)
|0:03:26.508
|8
|Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)
|0:03:26.513
|9
|Georgia Simmerling (Canada)
|0:03:26.712
|10
|Maeve Plouffe (Australia)
|0:03:26.742
|11
|Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
|0:03:26.837
|12
|Josie Knight (Great Britain)
|0:03:27.875
|13
|Kirstie James (New Zealand)
|0:03:28.006
|14
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
|0:03:28.118
|15
|Kelly Murphy (Ireland)
|0:03:29.699
|16
|Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
|0:03:30.640
|17
|Tamara Dronova (Federation Russian)
|0:03:32.304
|18
|Coralie Demay (France)
|0:03:33.870
|19
|Marta Cavalli (Italy)
|0:03:36.142
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
|0:03:16.937
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:03:23.229
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|0:03:24.284
|4
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|0:03:26.342
Women's Madison
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|36
|Kirsten Wild
|Amy Pieters
|2
|France
|24
|Clara Copponi
|Marie le Net
|3
|Italy
|20
|Letizia Paternoster
|Elisa Balsamo
|4
|Belgium
|13
|Jolien d'Hoore
|Lotte Kopecky
|5
|Denmark
|12
|Amalie Dideriksen
|Julie Leth
|6
|Great Britain
|10
|Elinor Barker
|Neah Evans
|7
|Poland
|9
|Daria Pikulik
|Nikol Plosaj
|8
|Russia
|4
|Maria Novolodskaya
|Diana Klimova
|9
|United States
|2
|Jennifer Valente
|Megan Jastrab
|10
|Germany
|Franziska Brausse
|Lisa Klein
|11
|Ireland
|Lydia Boylan
|Lydia Gurley
|12
|Ukraine
|Ganna Solovei
|Anna Nahirna
|13
|Switzerland
|Lena Mettraux
|Andrea Waldis
|14
|Hong Kong, China
|Bo yee Leung
|Yao Pang
|15
|Japan
|Kie Furuyama
|Kisato Nakamura
|16
|China
|Xiaofei Wang
|Jiali Liu
|17
|Australia
|Amy Cure
|Annette Edmondson
|18
|Belrus
|Palina Pivavarava
|Ina Savenka
Men's Omnium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|2
|Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|4
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|5
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|6
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|7
|Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands)
|8
|Gavin Hoover (United States of America)
|9
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|10
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|11
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|12
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|13
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|15
|Ka yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|16
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|17
|Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium)
|18
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|19
|Thery Schir (Switzerland)
|20
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
|21
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|22
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)
|23
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|24
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands)
|31
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|31
|3
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|25
|4
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|21
|5
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|2
|6
|Gavin Hoover (United States of America)
|2
|7
|Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
|1
|8
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|1
|9
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|1
|10
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|1
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|12
|Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium)
|13
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|14
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|15
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|16
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|17
|Thery Schir (Switzerland)
|18
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|19
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|20
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)
|21
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
|22
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|23
|Ka yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|24
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|2
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|3
|Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands)
|4
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|5
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|6
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|7
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|9
|Thery Schir (Switzerland)
|10
|Gavin Hoover (United States of America)
|11
|Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
|12
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|13
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|14
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|15
|Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium)
|16
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)
|17
|Ka yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|18
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|19
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|20
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|21
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|22
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|23
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|24
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|158
|2
|Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands)
|135
|3
|Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
|117
|4
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|97
|5
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|94
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|90
|7
|Gavin Hoover (United States of America)
|82
|8
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|81
|9
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|79
|10
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|77
|11
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|76
|12
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|64
|13
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|59
|14
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|50
|15
|Thery Schir (Switzerland)
|42
|16
|Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium)
|38
|17
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|36
|18
|Ka yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|21
|19
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|20
|20
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|18
|21
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|16
|22
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|6
|23
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
|4
|24
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)
Women's 500m Time Trial
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|0:00:33.197
|2
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|0:00:00.065
|3
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|0:00:00.102
|4
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|0:00:00.213
|5
|Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian)
|0:00:00.273
|6
|Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.324
|7
|Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)
|0:00:00.353
|8
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|0:00:00.458
|9
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:00.581
|10
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|0:00:00.673
|11
|Ekaterina Rogovaya (Federation Russian)
|0:00:00.791
|12
|Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.867
|13
|Natalia Antonova (Federation Russian)
|0:00:00.877
|14
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:00.942
|15
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|0:00:01.389
|16
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:01.514
|17
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|0:00:01.631
|18
|Linyin Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:01.659
|19
|Sarah Orban (Canada)
|0:00:01.895
|20
|Charlene du Preez (South Africa)
|0:00:01.986
|21
|Soohyun Kim (Republic of Korea)
|0:00:02.087
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|0:00:33.121
|2
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|0:00:00.033
|3
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|0:00:00.050
|4
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|0:00:00.058
|5
|Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)
|0:00:00.355
|6
|Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian)
|0:00:00.373
|7
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|0:00:00.802
|8
|Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.883
Men's Sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|0:00:09.253
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.069
|3
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|0:00:00.181
|4
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|0:00:00.269
|5
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|0:00:00.295
|6
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:00:00.303
|7
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.308
|8
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|0:00:00.309
|9
|Quentin Caleyron (France)
|0:00:00.311
|10
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|0:00:00.315
|11
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.322
|12
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|0:00:00.342
|13
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)
|0:00:00.354
|14
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|0:00:00.356
|15
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.362
|16
|Nathan Hart (Australia)
|0:00:00.371
|17
|Matthew Richardson (Australia)
|0:00:00.375
|18
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|0:00:00.397
|19
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.406
|20
|Juan Peralta (Spain)
|0:00:00.415
|21
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|22
|Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:00.421
|23
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|0:00:00.429
|24
|Chao Xu (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:00.440
|25
|Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.451
|26
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.500
|27
|Nien Hsing Hsieh (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:00.511
|28
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|0:00:00.512
|29
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.531
|30
|Tsz Chun Law (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:00.554
|31
|Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.582
|32
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|0:00:00.683
|33
|Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia)
|0:00:00.692
|34
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|0:00:00.931
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|2
|Nien Hsing Hsieh (Chinese Taipei)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|2
|Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Caleyron (France)
|2
|Chao Xu (People's Republic of China)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|2
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|2
|Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|2
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)
|2
|Juan Peralta (Spain)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|2
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Hart (Australia)
|2
|Matthew Richardson (Australia)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Nathan Hart (Australia)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|2
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)
|2
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|2
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|2
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|2
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|2
|Quentin Caleyron (France)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|2
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|2
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)
