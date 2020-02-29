Track Worlds: Chloe Dygert wins women's Individual Pursuit, breaks world record

Image 1 of 18 Gold medalist US Chloe Dygert poses on the podium after the womens individual pursuit final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 18 BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Chloe Dygert of USA competes at the Womens Individual Pursuit during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 18 BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 LR Silver medalist Lisa Brennauer of Germany Gold medalist Chloe Dygert of USA and Bronze Medalist Franziska Brausse of Germany pose on the podium after during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 18 BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 LR Silver medalist Lisa Brennauer of Germany Gold medalist Chloe Dygert of USA and Bronze Medalist Franziska Brausse of Germany pose on the podium after during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 18 BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Chloe Dygert of USA looks on prior to the final of the Womens Individual Pursuit during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Chloe Dygert of USA celebrates after final of the Womens Individual Pursuit during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 18 BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Chloe Dygert of USA celebrates after winning and setting the world record the Womens Individual Pursuit during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 18 Silver medalist Frances Clara Copponi and Frances Marie Le Ne pose Netherlands Kirsten Wild and Netherlands Amy Pieters and Bronze medalists Italys Letizia Paternoster and Italys Elisa Balsamo pose on the podium after the womens 30km Madison final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 18 Netherlands Kirsten Wild and Netherlands Amy Pieters celebrate after the womens 30km Madison final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 18 BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters of The Netherlands celebrate after the Womens Madison during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 18 BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Silver medalist Clara Copponi and Marie Le Ne of France Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters of The Netherlands and Bronze medalists Letizia Paternoster and Elisa Balsamo of Italy pose on the podium after the womens 30km Madison final during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 18 BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Gold medalist Benjamin Thomas of France poses on the podium after the mens omnium race during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 18 Frances Benjamin Thomas celebrates Gold in the mens omnium elimination race and points race at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 18 Frances Benjamin Thomas celebrates Gold in the mens omnium elimination race and points race at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 18 Frances Benjamin Thomas celebrates Gold in the mens omnium elimination race and points race at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 18 LR Silver medalist Mexicos Jessica Salazar Valles Gold medalist Germanys Lea Sophie Friedrich and Bronze medalist Italys Miriam Vece pose on the podium after competing in the womens 500m time trial final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 18 BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Lea Sophie Friedrich of Germany celebrates after winning at Womens 500m Time Trial during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 18 Gold medalist Germanys Lea Sophie Friedrich poses on the podium after competing in the womens 500m time trial final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)

American Chloe Dygert smashed her own world record, twice, in the women's Individual Pursuit on her way to winning the world title at the 2020 UCI Track World Championships in Berlin on Saturday.

In what was the highlight of Day 5 of racing, Dygert qualified with the fastest time in the three-kilometre Individual Pursuit with a time of 3:17.283, which beat her own world record set in Apeldoorn in 2018 by three seconds. She then went on to win the gold medal with a time of 3:16.937, which broke her world record for the second time in the same day.

Germany secured the silver with Lisa Brennauer, the bronze with Franziska Brausse and fourth place with Lisa Klein.

Dutch duo Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters won the world title in the women's Madison scoring 36 points to beat France; Clara Copponi and Marie le Net. Italy's Letizia Paternoster and Elisa Balsamo took home the bronze.

France's Benjamin Thomas won the men's Omnium world title with a total of 158 points. He beat runner-up Jan Willem van Schip from the Netherlands, who earned the silver medal with 135 points. Bronze went to Matthew Walls with 117 points.

Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich won the women's 500m Time Trial beating Mexico's Jessica Salazar Valles and Italy's Miriam Vece.

The racing continues at the fifth and final day at the UCI Track World Championships in Berlin on Sunday.

Results

Women's Individual Pursuit

Women's Individual Pursuit Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (United States of America) 0:03:17.283 2 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:03:18.320 3 Franziska Brausse (Germany) 0:03:20.222 4 Lisa Klein (Germany) 0:03:21.828 5 Annie Foreman-mackey (Canada) 0:03:24.968 6 Emma White (United States of America) 0:03:25.667 7 Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand) 0:03:26.508 8 Ariane Bonhomme (Canada) 0:03:26.513 9 Georgia Simmerling (Canada) 0:03:26.712 10 Maeve Plouffe (Australia) 0:03:26.742 11 Bryony Botha (New Zealand) 0:03:26.837 12 Josie Knight (Great Britain) 0:03:27.875 13 Kirstie James (New Zealand) 0:03:28.006 14 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia) 0:03:28.118 15 Kelly Murphy (Ireland) 0:03:29.699 16 Silvia Valsecchi (Italy) 0:03:30.640 17 Tamara Dronova (Federation Russian) 0:03:32.304 18 Coralie Demay (France) 0:03:33.870 19 Marta Cavalli (Italy) 0:03:36.142

Women's Individual Pursuit - Finals for gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (United States of America) 0:03:16.937 2 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:03:23.229

Women's Individual Pursuit - Finals for bronze Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Franziska Brausse (Germany) 0:03:24.284 4 Lisa Klein (Germany) 0:03:26.342

Women's Madison

Women's Madison Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 36 Kirsten Wild Amy Pieters 2 France 24 Clara Copponi Marie le Net 3 Italy 20 Letizia Paternoster Elisa Balsamo 4 Belgium 13 Jolien d'Hoore Lotte Kopecky 5 Denmark 12 Amalie Dideriksen Julie Leth 6 Great Britain 10 Elinor Barker Neah Evans 7 Poland 9 Daria Pikulik Nikol Plosaj 8 Russia 4 Maria Novolodskaya Diana Klimova 9 United States 2 Jennifer Valente Megan Jastrab 10 Germany Franziska Brausse Lisa Klein 11 Ireland Lydia Boylan Lydia Gurley 12 Ukraine Ganna Solovei Anna Nahirna 13 Switzerland Lena Mettraux Andrea Waldis 14 Hong Kong, China Bo yee Leung Yao Pang 15 Japan Kie Furuyama Kisato Nakamura 16 China Xiaofei Wang Jiali Liu 17 Australia Amy Cure Annette Edmondson 18 Belrus Palina Pivavarava Ina Savenka

Men's Omnium

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Thomas (France) 2 Matthew Walls (Great Britain) 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 4 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 5 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 6 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 7 Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands) 8 Gavin Hoover (United States of America) 9 Elia Viviani (Italy) 10 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 11 Roger Kluge (Germany) 12 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 13 Derek Gee (Canada) 14 Cameron Meyer (Australia) 15 Ka yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 16 Joao Matias (Portugal) 17 Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium) 18 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 19 Thery Schir (Switzerland) 20 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain) 21 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 22 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine) 23 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 24 Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)

Men's Omnium - Tempo Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands) 31 2 Benjamin Thomas (France) 31 3 Roger Kluge (Germany) 25 4 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 21 5 Derek Gee (Canada) 2 6 Gavin Hoover (United States of America) 2 7 Matthew Walls (Great Britain) 1 8 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 1 9 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 1 10 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 1 11 Cameron Meyer (Australia) 12 Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium) 13 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 14 Elia Viviani (Italy) 15 Joao Matias (Portugal) 16 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 17 Thery Schir (Switzerland) 18 Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary) 19 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 20 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine) 21 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain) 22 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 23 Ka yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 24 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)

Mne's Omnium - Elimination Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 2 Roger Kluge (Germany) 3 Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands) 4 Benjamin Thomas (France) 5 Elia Viviani (Italy) 6 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 7 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 8 Cameron Meyer (Australia) 9 Thery Schir (Switzerland) 10 Gavin Hoover (United States of America) 11 Matthew Walls (Great Britain) 12 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 13 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 14 Joao Matias (Portugal) 15 Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium) 16 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine) 17 Ka yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 18 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 19 Derek Gee (Canada) 20 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 21 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 22 Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary) 23 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 24 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)

Men's Omnium - Final standings after Points Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Thomas (France) 158 2 Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands) 135 3 Matthew Walls (Great Britain) 117 4 Roger Kluge (Germany) 97 5 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 94 6 Cameron Meyer (Australia) 90 7 Gavin Hoover (United States of America) 82 8 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 81 9 Elia Viviani (Italy) 79 10 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 77 11 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 76 12 Derek Gee (Canada) 64 13 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 59 14 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 50 15 Thery Schir (Switzerland) 42 16 Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium) 38 17 Joao Matias (Portugal) 36 18 Ka yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 21 19 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 20 20 Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary) 18 21 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 16 22 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 6 23 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain) 4 24 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)

Women's 500m Time Trial

Women's 500m Time Trial - Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:33.197 2 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 0:00:00.065 3 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) 0:00:00.102 4 Miriam Vece (Italy) 0:00:00.213 5 Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian) 0:00:00.273 6 Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands) 0:00:00.324 7 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 0:00:00.353 8 Urszula Los (Poland) 0:00:00.458 9 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:00.581 10 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:00.673 11 Ekaterina Rogovaya (Federation Russian) 0:00:00.791 12 Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands) 0:00:00.867 13 Natalia Antonova (Federation Russian) 0:00:00.877 14 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 0:00:00.942 15 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 0:00:01.389 16 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China) 0:00:01.514 17 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 0:00:01.631 18 Linyin Zhang (People's Republic of China) 0:00:01.659 19 Sarah Orban (Canada) 0:00:01.895 20 Charlene du Preez (South Africa) 0:00:01.986 21 Soohyun Kim (Republic of Korea) 0:00:02.087

Women's 500m Time Trial - Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:33.121 2 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) 0:00:00.033 3 Miriam Vece (Italy) 0:00:00.050 4 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 0:00:00.058 5 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 0:00:00.355 6 Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian) 0:00:00.373 7 Urszula Los (Poland) 0:00:00.802 8 Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands) 0:00:00.883

Men's Sprint

Men's Sprint - Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 0:00:09.253 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:00.069 3 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 0:00:00.181 4 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 0:00:00.269 5 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 0:00:00.295 6 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) 0:00:00.303 7 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:00.308 8 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 0:00:00.309 9 Quentin Caleyron (France) 0:00:00.311 10 Stefan Botticher (Germany) 0:00:00.315 11 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 0:00:00.322 12 Sebastien Vigier (France) 0:00:00.342 13 Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan) 0:00:00.354 14 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) 0:00:00.356 15 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:00.362 16 Nathan Hart (Australia) 0:00:00.371 17 Matthew Richardson (Australia) 0:00:00.375 18 Sandor Szalontay (Hungary) 0:00:00.397 19 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 0:00:00.406 20 Juan Peralta (Spain) 0:00:00.415 21 Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname) 22 Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China) 0:00:00.421 23 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 0:00:00.429 24 Chao Xu (People's Republic of China) 0:00:00.440 25 Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:00:00.451 26 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 0:00:00.500 27 Nien Hsing Hsieh (Chinese Taipei) 0:00:00.511 28 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 0:00:00.512 29 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 0:00:00.531 30 Tsz Chun Law (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:00.554 31 Martin Cechman (Czech Republic) 0:00:00.582 32 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 0:00:00.683 33 Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia) 0:00:00.692 34 Jean Spies (South Africa) 0:00:00.931

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) 2 Nien Hsing Hsieh (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 2 Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Caleyron (France) 2 Chao Xu (People's Republic of China)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Botticher (Germany) 2 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 2 Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname) 2 Sebastien Vigier (France)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan) 2 Juan Peralta (Spain)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) 2 Jack Carlin (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 11 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 2 Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 12 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Hart (Australia) 2 Matthew Richardson (Australia)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Nathan Hart (Australia)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 2 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 2 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan) 2 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 2 Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 2 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Botticher (Germany) 2 Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 2 Quentin Caleyron (France)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Yudai Nitta (Japan)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 2 Stefan Botticher (Germany)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 2 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)