Track Worlds: Chloe Dygert wins women's Individual Pursuit, breaks world record

Wild, Pieters win women's Madison, Benjamin Thomas wins men's Omnium world title

Image 1 of 18

Gold medalist US Chloe Dygert poses on the podium after the womens individual pursuit final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 2 of 18

BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Chloe Dygert of USA competes at the Womens Individual Pursuit during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 3 of 18

BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 LR Silver medalist Lisa Brennauer of Germany Gold medalist Chloe Dygert of USA and Bronze Medalist Franziska Brausse of Germany pose on the podium after during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 4 of 18

BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 LR Silver medalist Lisa Brennauer of Germany Gold medalist Chloe Dygert of USA and Bronze Medalist Franziska Brausse of Germany pose on the podium after during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 5 of 18

BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Chloe Dygert of USA looks on prior to the final of the Womens Individual Pursuit during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 6 of 18

BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Chloe Dygert of USA celebrates after final of the Womens Individual Pursuit during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 7 of 18

BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Chloe Dygert of USA celebrates after winning and setting the world record the Womens Individual Pursuit during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 8 of 18

Silver medalist Frances Clara Copponi and Frances Marie Le Ne pose Netherlands Kirsten Wild and Netherlands Amy Pieters and Bronze medalists Italys Letizia Paternoster and Italys Elisa Balsamo pose on the podium after the womens 30km Madison final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 9 of 18

Netherlands Kirsten Wild and Netherlands Amy Pieters celebrate after the womens 30km Madison final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 10 of 18

BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters of The Netherlands celebrate after the Womens Madison during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 11 of 18

BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Silver medalist Clara Copponi and Marie Le Ne of France Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters of The Netherlands and Bronze medalists Letizia Paternoster and Elisa Balsamo of Italy pose on the podium after the womens 30km Madison final during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 12 of 18

BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Gold medalist Benjamin Thomas of France poses on the podium after the mens omnium race during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 13 of 18

Frances Benjamin Thomas celebrates Gold in the mens omnium elimination race and points race at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 14 of 18

Frances Benjamin Thomas celebrates Gold in the mens omnium elimination race and points race at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 15 of 18

Frances Benjamin Thomas celebrates Gold in the mens omnium elimination race and points race at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 16 of 18

LR Silver medalist Mexicos Jessica Salazar Valles Gold medalist Germanys Lea Sophie Friedrich and Bronze medalist Italys Miriam Vece pose on the podium after competing in the womens 500m time trial final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 17 of 18

BERLIN GERMANY FEBRUARY 29 Lea Sophie Friedrich of Germany celebrates after winning at Womens 500m Time Trial during day 4 of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Berlin at Velodrom on February 29 2020 in Berlin Germany Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images

Image 18 of 18

Gold medalist Germanys Lea Sophie Friedrich poses on the podium after competing in the womens 500m time trial final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 29 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

American Chloe Dygert smashed her own world record, twice, in the women's Individual Pursuit on her way to winning the world title at the 2020 UCI Track World Championships in Berlin on Saturday.

In what was the highlight of Day 5 of racing, Dygert qualified with the fastest time in the three-kilometre Individual Pursuit with a time of 3:17.283, which beat her own world record set in Apeldoorn in 2018 by three seconds. She then went on to win the gold medal with a time of 3:16.937, which broke her world record for the second time in the same day. 

Germany secured the silver with Lisa Brennauer, the bronze with Franziska Brausse and fourth place with Lisa Klein. 

Dutch duo Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters won the world title in the women's Madison scoring 36 points to beat France; Clara Copponi and Marie le Net. Italy's Letizia Paternoster and Elisa Balsamo took home the bronze.

France's Benjamin Thomas won the men's Omnium world title with a total of 158 points. He beat runner-up Jan Willem van Schip from the Netherlands, who earned the silver medal with 135 points. Bronze went to Matthew Walls with 117 points.

Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich won the women's 500m Time Trial beating Mexico's Jessica Salazar Valles and Italy's Miriam Vece.

The racing continues at the fifth and final day at the UCI Track World Championships in Berlin on Sunday.

Results

Women's Individual Pursuit

Women's Individual Pursuit
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (United States of America) 0:03:17.283
2Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:03:18.320
3Franziska Brausse (Germany) 0:03:20.222
4Lisa Klein (Germany) 0:03:21.828
5Annie Foreman-mackey (Canada) 0:03:24.968
6Emma White (United States of America) 0:03:25.667
7Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand) 0:03:26.508
8Ariane Bonhomme (Canada) 0:03:26.513
9Georgia Simmerling (Canada) 0:03:26.712
10Maeve Plouffe (Australia) 0:03:26.742
11Bryony Botha (New Zealand) 0:03:26.837
12Josie Knight (Great Britain) 0:03:27.875
13Kirstie James (New Zealand) 0:03:28.006
14Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia) 0:03:28.118
15Kelly Murphy (Ireland) 0:03:29.699
16Silvia Valsecchi (Italy) 0:03:30.640
17Tamara Dronova (Federation Russian) 0:03:32.304
18Coralie Demay (France) 0:03:33.870
19Marta Cavalli (Italy) 0:03:36.142

Women's Individual Pursuit - Finals for gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (United States of America) 0:03:16.937
2Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:03:23.229

Women's Individual Pursuit - Finals for bronze
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Franziska Brausse (Germany) 0:03:24.284
4Lisa Klein (Germany) 0:03:26.342

Women's Madison

Women's Madison
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands 36
Kirsten Wild
Amy Pieters
2France 24
Clara Copponi
Marie le Net
3Italy 20
Letizia Paternoster
Elisa Balsamo
4Belgium 13
Jolien d'Hoore
Lotte Kopecky
5Denmark 12
Amalie Dideriksen
Julie Leth
6Great Britain 10
Elinor Barker
Neah Evans
7Poland 9
Daria Pikulik
Nikol Plosaj
8Russia 4
Maria Novolodskaya
Diana Klimova
9United States 2
Jennifer Valente
Megan Jastrab
10Germany
Franziska Brausse
Lisa Klein
11Ireland
Lydia Boylan
Lydia Gurley
12Ukraine
Ganna Solovei
Anna Nahirna
13Switzerland
Lena Mettraux
Andrea Waldis
14Hong Kong, China
Bo yee Leung
Yao Pang
15Japan
Kie Furuyama
Kisato Nakamura
16China
Xiaofei Wang
Jiali Liu
17Australia
Amy Cure
Annette Edmondson
18Belrus
Palina Pivavarava
Ina Savenka

Men's Omnium

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (France)
2Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
4Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
5Christos Volikakis (Greece)
6Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
7Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands)
8Gavin Hoover (United States of America)
9Elia Viviani (Italy)
10Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
11Roger Kluge (Germany)
12Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
13Derek Gee (Canada)
14Cameron Meyer (Australia)
15Ka yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
16Joao Matias (Portugal)
17Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium)
18Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
19Thery Schir (Switzerland)
20Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
21Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
22Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)
23Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
24Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)

Men's Omnium - Tempo Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands) 31
2Benjamin Thomas (France) 31
3Roger Kluge (Germany) 25
4Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 21
5Derek Gee (Canada) 2
6Gavin Hoover (United States of America) 2
7Matthew Walls (Great Britain) 1
8Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 1
9Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 1
10Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 1
11Cameron Meyer (Australia)
12Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium)
13Christos Volikakis (Greece)
14Elia Viviani (Italy)
15Joao Matias (Portugal)
16Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
17Thery Schir (Switzerland)
18Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
19Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
20Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)
21Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
22Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
23Ka yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
24Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)

Mne's Omnium - Elimination Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
2Roger Kluge (Germany)
3Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands)
4Benjamin Thomas (France)
5Elia Viviani (Italy)
6Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
7Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
8Cameron Meyer (Australia)
9Thery Schir (Switzerland)
10Gavin Hoover (United States of America)
11Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
12Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
13Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
14Joao Matias (Portugal)
15Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium)
16Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)
17Ka yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
18Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
19Derek Gee (Canada)
20Christos Volikakis (Greece)
21Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
22Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
23Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
24Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)

Men's Omnium - Final standings after Points Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (France) 158
2Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands) 135
3Matthew Walls (Great Britain) 117
4Roger Kluge (Germany) 97
5Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 94
6Cameron Meyer (Australia) 90
7Gavin Hoover (United States of America) 82
8Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 81
9Elia Viviani (Italy) 79
10Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 77
11Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 76
12Derek Gee (Canada) 64
13Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 59
14Christos Volikakis (Greece) 50
15Thery Schir (Switzerland) 42
16Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium) 38
17Joao Matias (Portugal) 36
18Ka yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 21
19Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 20
20Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary) 18
21Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 16
22Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 6
23Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain) 4
24Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)

Women's 500m Time Trial

Women's 500m Time Trial - Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:33.197
2Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 0:00:00.065
3Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) 0:00:00.102
4Miriam Vece (Italy) 0:00:00.213
5Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian) 0:00:00.273
6Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands) 0:00:00.324
7Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 0:00:00.353
8Urszula Los (Poland) 0:00:00.458
9Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:00.581
10Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:00.673
11Ekaterina Rogovaya (Federation Russian) 0:00:00.791
12Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands) 0:00:00.867
13Natalia Antonova (Federation Russian) 0:00:00.877
14Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 0:00:00.942
15Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 0:00:01.389
16Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China) 0:00:01.514
17Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 0:00:01.631
18Linyin Zhang (People's Republic of China) 0:00:01.659
19Sarah Orban (Canada) 0:00:01.895
20Charlene du Preez (South Africa) 0:00:01.986
21Soohyun Kim (Republic of Korea) 0:00:02.087

Women's 500m Time Trial - Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:33.121
2Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) 0:00:00.033
3Miriam Vece (Italy) 0:00:00.050
4Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 0:00:00.058
5Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 0:00:00.355
6Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian) 0:00:00.373
7Urszula Los (Poland) 0:00:00.802
8Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands) 0:00:00.883

Men's Sprint

Men's Sprint - Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 0:00:09.253
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:00.069
3Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 0:00:00.181
4Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 0:00:00.269
5Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 0:00:00.295
6Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) 0:00:00.303
7Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:00.308
8Yudai Nitta (Japan) 0:00:00.309
9Quentin Caleyron (France) 0:00:00.311
10Stefan Botticher (Germany) 0:00:00.315
11Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 0:00:00.322
12Sebastien Vigier (France) 0:00:00.342
13Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan) 0:00:00.354
14Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) 0:00:00.356
15Sam Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:00.362
16Nathan Hart (Australia) 0:00:00.371
17Matthew Richardson (Australia) 0:00:00.375
18Sandor Szalontay (Hungary) 0:00:00.397
19Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 0:00:00.406
20Juan Peralta (Spain) 0:00:00.415
21Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
22Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China) 0:00:00.421
23Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 0:00:00.429
24Chao Xu (People's Republic of China) 0:00:00.440
25Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:00:00.451
26Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 0:00:00.500
27Nien Hsing Hsieh (Chinese Taipei) 0:00:00.511
28Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 0:00:00.512
29Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 0:00:00.531
30Tsz Chun Law (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:00.554
31Martin Cechman (Czech Republic) 0:00:00.582
32Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 0:00:00.683
33Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia) 0:00:00.692
34Jean Spies (South Africa) 0:00:00.931

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
2Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
2Nien Hsing Hsieh (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Japan)
2Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Caleyron (France)
2Chao Xu (People's Republic of China)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)
2Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
2Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
2Sebastien Vigier (France)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)
2Juan Peralta (Spain)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
2Jack Carlin (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 11
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

Men's Sprint - 1/16th Finals, Heat 12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Hart (Australia)
2Matthew Richardson (Australia)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Nathan Hart (Australia)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)
2Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
2Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
2Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)
2Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Final - Heat 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Japan)
2Quentin Caleyron (France)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Yudai Nitta (Japan)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
2Stefan Botticher (Germany)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
2Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)

