Track Worlds: Denmark lowers world record in team pursuit final

USA women take gold in team pursuit, Karaliok wins scratch race, Lavreysen takes keirin

Day 2: Team Pursuit (M/W) - Scratch Race, Keirin - Men

Image 1 of 16

Winners Denmarks Lasse Norman Hansen Julius Johansen Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen pose with their medals on the podium after the mens Team Pursuit Finals at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LtoR Second placed New Zealands team with Corbin StrongCampbell Stewart Aaron Gate Regan Gough and Jordan Kerby winners Denmarks Lasse Norman Hansen Julius Johansen Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen and third placed Italys team with Italys Davide Plebani Michele Scartezzini Simone Consonni Filippo Ganna Francesco Lamon pose on the podium after the mens Team Pursuit Finals at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 3 of 16

Winners Denmarks Lasse Norman Hansen Julius Johansen Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen pose with their medals on the podium after the mens Team Pursuit Finals at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Belarus Yauheni Karaliok 2nd L competes to win Gold behind Bronze Medalist Spains Sebastian Mora Vedri L during the mens 15 km Scratch Race final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP The erroneous mentions appearing in the metadata of this photo by Odd ANDERSEN has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner Bronze Medalist instead of Silver Medalist Please immediately remove the erroneous mentions from all your online services and delete it them from your servers If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it them to third parties please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 5 of 16

Belarus Yauheni Karaliok celebrates winning the mens 15 km Scratch Race final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Denmarks Lasse Norman Hansen Denmarks Julius Johansen Denmarks Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Denmarks Rasmus Pedersen celebrate Gold and a new World Record in the mens Team Pursuit Finals at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 7 of 16

Denmarks Julius Johansen L and his teammates celebrate Gold and a new World Record in the mens Team Pursuit Finals at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Denmarks team competes in the mens Team Pursuit Finals at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 9 of 16

Italys team competes in the mens Team Pursuit Finals at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Denmarks Lasse Norman Hansen Denmarks Julius Johansen Denmarks Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Denmarks Rasmus Pedersen celebrate Gold and a new World Record in the mens Team Pursuit Finals at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 11 of 16

New Zealands Corbin Strong New Zealands Campbell Stewart New Zealands Jordan Kerby and New Zealands Aaron Gate compete in the mens Team Pursuit Finals at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Netherlands Jeffrey Hoogland competes in the Mens Kerin quarter final race at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 13 of 16

Thailands Jai Angsuthasawit C and Polands Krzysztof Maksel R receive help from a race official still holding the starter pistol following a crash during the Kerin quarter final race at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Thailands Jai Angsuthasawit L and Polands Krzysztof Maksel crash during the Kerin quarter final race at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Image 15 of 16

Japans Yuta Wakimoto competes in the Kerin first round during the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Netherlands Jeffrey Hoogland L and Great Britains Jason Kenny C compete in the Kerin first round during the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images

Men's team pursuit

Denmark's men's team pursuiters continued their incredible world record shattering run, knocking another eight tenths of a second off their qualifying mark in the finals against New Zealand to win the gold medal.

Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen became the first quartet to cover the 4km distance in under 3:45, clocking in at 3:44.672.

New Zealand held off from being overtaken by the flying Danish team to finish with a 3:49.7 and the silver medal.

In the bronze medal final, Italy lapped previous world record holders Australia to take the bronze.

Women's team pursuit

Chloe Dygert, Lily Williams, Emma White and Jen Valente of the United States stormed to the world title in the women's team pursuit, putting Great Britain nearly two seconds behind in the final.

Laura Kenny stepped in for the first round to push Great Britain into the gold medal race - nudging Canada into the bronze medal final against Germany. Kenny was absent from the GB team for the final, however, giving the USA an advantage that they might not have needed.

In the bronze medal race, Canada was on track for the bronze medal, leading into the final kilometre, but lost their third rider and fell apart, giving the final medal away to Germany.

Men's Scratch Race

Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) regained his title as scratch race world champion, escaping with Spain's Sebastian Mora to take a lap with 10 laps to go.

The closing laps were chaotic as Mora tried to prevent another group from gaining a lap but Karaliok would not pull through, allowing Italy's Simone Consonni to rejoin with Great Britain's Matt Walls and Adrian Hegyvary (USA).

In the sprint, Mora faded and settled for third behind Karaliok and Consonni.

Men's Team Pursuit

Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark 0:03:44.672 (WR)
Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
Julius Johansen (Denmark)
Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Denmark)
Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
2New Zealand 0:03:49.713
Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
Jordan Kerby (New Zealand)
Regan Gough (New Zealand)
3Italy 0:03:47.511
Simone Consonni (Italy)
Filippo Ganna (Italy)
Francesco Lamon (Italy)
Jonathan Milan (Italy)
Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
OVL Australia
Leigh Howard (Australia)
Lucas Plapp (Australia)
Alexander Porter (Australia)
Sam Welsford (Australia)
Cameron Scott (Australia)

Men's Scratch Race

Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
2Simone Consonni (Italy)
3Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
4Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
5Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
6Adrian Hegyvary (United States of America)
7Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
8Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
9Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
10Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
11Felix English (Ireland)
12Sam Welsford (Australia)
13Christos Volikakis (Greece)
14Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
15Daniel Babor (Czech Republic)
16Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
17Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
18Filip Prokopyszyn (Poland)
19Ching yin Mow (Hong Kong, China)
20Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)
21Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan)
22Stefan Matzner (Austria)
23Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
24Andrei Sazanov (Russian Federation)

Women's Team Pursuit

Round 2 Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany (QB) 0:04:11.039
Franziska Brausse (Germany)
Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
Lisa Klein (Germany)
Gudrun Stock (Germany)
2Italy 0:04:18.338
Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
Martina Alzini (Italy)
Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)

Round 2 Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia 0:04:13.454
Georgia Baker (Australia)
Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
Annette Edmondson (Australia)
Maeve Plouffe (Australia)
2Ireland 0:04:21.844
Alice Sharpe (Ireland)
Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
Mia Griffin (Ireland)
Kelly Murphy (Ireland)

Round 2 Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain (QG) 0:04:12.389
Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
Neah Evans (Great Britain)
2Canada (QB) 0:04:12.627
Allison Beveridge (Canada)
Jasmin Duehring (Canada)
Annie Foreman-mackey (Canada)
Georgia Simmerling (Canada)

Round 2 Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United States (QG) 0:04:11.634
Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
Emma White (United States of America)
Lily Williams (United States of America)
2New Zealand 0:04:13.883
Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand)
Kirstie James (New Zealand)

Men's Keirin

Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 0:00:09.861
2Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
3Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
5Stefan Botticher (Germany)
6Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)

Minor final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:10.107
8Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
9Rayan Helal (France)
10Sebastien Vigier (France)
11Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
RELYudai Nitta (Japan)

First Round Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 0:00:09.622
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
3Stefan Botticher (Germany)
4Shane Alan Perkins (Russian Federation)
5Jean Spies (South Africa)

First Round Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rayan Helal (France) 0:00:09.795
2Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
3Maximilian Levy (Germany)
4Yudai Nitta (Japan)
5Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)

First Round Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:09.603
2Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
3Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
4Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
5Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
6Juan Peralta (Spain)

First Round Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastien Vigier (France) 0:00:09.921
2Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
3Theo Bos (Netherlands)
4Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)
5Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
6Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

First Round Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 0:00:10.144
2Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
3Sam Webster (New Zealand)
4Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
5Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
6Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)

First Round Repechage Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Germany) 0:00:10.096
2Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)
3Juan Peralta (Spain)
4Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)

First Round Repechage Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 0:00:10.135
2Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
3Shane Alan Perkins (Russian Federation)
4Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
5Maximilian Levy (Germany)

First Round Repechage Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Japan) 0:00:09.876
2Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
3Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
4Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
5Jean Spies (South Africa)

First Round Repechage Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.035
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)
3Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
4Theo Bos (Netherlands)

Quarterfinals Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 0:00:10.387
2Sebastien Vigier (France)
3Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)
4Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
5Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
6Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Quarterfinals Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 0:00:10.100
2Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
3Rayan Helal (France)
4Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
DNFKrzysztof Maksel (Poland)
DNFJai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)

Quarterfinals Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Japan) 0:00:09.848
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
3Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
4Stefan Botticher (Germany)
5Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
6Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)

Semifinal Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
2Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)
3Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
4Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
5Sebastien Vigier (France)
6Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Semifinal Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
2Stefan Botticher (Germany)
3Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
4Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
5Yudai Nitta (Japan)
6Rayan Helal (France)

Women's Sprint

Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany) 0:00:10.364
2Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:10.461
3Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 0:00:10.478
4Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
5Stephanie Morton (Australia) 0:00:10.483
6Lauriane Genest (Canada) 0:00:10.487
7Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 0:00:10.504
8Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 0:00:10.513
9Mathilde Gros (France) 0:00:10.533
10Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:10.559
11Miriam Vece (Italy) 0:00:10.580
12Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:10.583
13Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China) 0:00:10.588
14Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 0:00:10.622
15Sophie Capewell (Great Britain) 0:00:10.625
16Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:10.634
17Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 0:00:10.638
18Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) 0:00:10.712
19Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 0:00:10.744
20Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 0:00:10.748
21Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) 0:00:10.754
22Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:10.776
23Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian) 0:00:10.802
24Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 0:00:10.806
25Madalyn Godby (United States of America) 0:00:10.855
26Riyu Ohta (Japan) 0:00:10.901
27Sarah Orban (Canada) 0:00:10.921
28Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 0:00:10.925
29Mandy Marquardt (United States of America) 0:00:10.939
30Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:10.959
31Hoi yan yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:11.047
32Ekaterina Rogovaya (Federation Russian) 0:00:11.056
33Charlene du Preez (South Africa) 0:00:11.105

1/16 Final Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia) 0:00:11.502
2Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

1/16 Final Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauriane Genest (Canada) 0:00:11.084
2Sarah Orban (Canada)

1/16 Final Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 0:00:11.106
2Riyu Ohta (Japan)

1/16 Final Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 0:00:11.337
2Madalyn Godby (United States of America)

1/16 Final Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (France) 0:00:11.303
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)

1/16 Final Heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:11.277
2Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian)

1/16 Final Heat 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.127
2Miriam Vece (Italy)

1/16 Final Heat 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:11.129
2Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)

1/16 Final Heat 9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.296
2Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

1/16 Final Heat 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 0:00:11.169
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

1/16 Final Heat 11
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) 0:00:11.329
2Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)

1/16 Final Heat 12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:10.994
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

1/8 Final Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

1/8 Final Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:11.299
2Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)

1/8 Final Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 0:00:11.105
2Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

1/8 Final Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:11.206
2Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)

1/8 Final Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:11.207
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)

1/8 Final Heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.150
2Lauriane Genest (Canada)

1/8 Final Heat 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 0:00:11.102
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

1/8 Final Heat 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 0:00:11.132
2Mathilde Gros (France)

Semifinal Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)

Semifinal Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
2Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)

Semifinal Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Semifinal Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

