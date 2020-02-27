Track Worlds: Denmark lowers world record in team pursuit final

Image 1 of 16 Winners Denmarks Lasse Norman Hansen Julius Johansen Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen pose with their medals on the podium after the mens Team Pursuit Finals at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Photo by ODD ANDERSENAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 16 LtoR Second placed New Zealands team with Corbin StrongCampbell Stewart Aaron Gate Regan Gough and Jordan Kerby winners Denmarks Lasse Norman Hansen Julius Johansen Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen and third placed Italys team with Italys Davide Plebani Michele Scartezzini Simone Consonni Filippo Ganna Francesco Lamon pose on the podium after the mens Team Pursuit Finals at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27 2020 Photo by Odd ANDERSEN AFP Men's team pursuit

Denmark's men's team pursuiters continued their incredible world record shattering run, knocking another eight tenths of a second off their qualifying mark in the finals against New Zealand to win the gold medal.

Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen became the first quartet to cover the 4km distance in under 3:45, clocking in at 3:44.672.

New Zealand held off from being overtaken by the flying Danish team to finish with a 3:49.7 and the silver medal.

In the bronze medal final, Italy lapped previous world record holders Australia to take the bronze.

Women's team pursuit

Chloe Dygert, Lily Williams, Emma White and Jen Valente of the United States stormed to the world title in the women's team pursuit, putting Great Britain nearly two seconds behind in the final.

Laura Kenny stepped in for the first round to push Great Britain into the gold medal race - nudging Canada into the bronze medal final against Germany. Kenny was absent from the GB team for the final, however, giving the USA an advantage that they might not have needed.

In the bronze medal race, Canada was on track for the bronze medal, leading into the final kilometre, but lost their third rider and fell apart, giving the final medal away to Germany.

Men's Scratch Race

Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) regained his title as scratch race world champion, escaping with Spain's Sebastian Mora to take a lap with 10 laps to go.

The closing laps were chaotic as Mora tried to prevent another group from gaining a lap but Karaliok would not pull through, allowing Italy's Simone Consonni to rejoin with Great Britain's Matt Walls and Adrian Hegyvary (USA).

In the sprint, Mora faded and settled for third behind Karaliok and Consonni.

Men's Team Pursuit

Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denmark 0:03:44.672 (WR) Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) Julius Johansen (Denmark) Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Denmark) Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) 2 New Zealand 0:03:49.713 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) Corbin Strong (New Zealand) Aaron Gate (New Zealand) Jordan Kerby (New Zealand) Regan Gough (New Zealand) 3 Italy 0:03:47.511 Simone Consonni (Italy) Filippo Ganna (Italy) Francesco Lamon (Italy) Jonathan Milan (Italy) Michele Scartezzini (Italy) OVL Australia Leigh Howard (Australia) Lucas Plapp (Australia) Alexander Porter (Australia) Sam Welsford (Australia) Cameron Scott (Australia)

Men's Scratch Race

Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 2 Simone Consonni (Italy) 3 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 4 Matthew Walls (Great Britain) 5 Roy Eefting (Netherlands) 6 Adrian Hegyvary (United States of America) 7 Maximilian Beyer (Germany) 8 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 9 Iuri Leitao (Portugal) 10 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 11 Felix English (Ireland) 12 Sam Welsford (Australia) 13 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 14 Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary) 15 Daniel Babor (Czech Republic) 16 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 17 Yacine Chalel (Algeria) 18 Filip Prokopyszyn (Poland) 19 Ching yin Mow (Hong Kong, China) 20 Mauro Schmid (Switzerland) 21 Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan) 22 Stefan Matzner (Austria) 23 Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand) 24 Andrei Sazanov (Russian Federation)

Women's Team Pursuit

Round 2 Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany (QB) 0:04:11.039 Franziska Brausse (Germany) Lisa Brennauer (Germany) Lisa Klein (Germany) Gudrun Stock (Germany) 2 Italy 0:04:18.338 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) Martina Alzini (Italy) Elisa Balsamo (Italy) Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)

Round 2 Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:13.454 Georgia Baker (Australia) Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia) Annette Edmondson (Australia) Maeve Plouffe (Australia) 2 Ireland 0:04:21.844 Alice Sharpe (Ireland) Lara Gillespie (Ireland) Mia Griffin (Ireland) Kelly Murphy (Ireland)

Round 2 Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain (QG) 0:04:12.389 Laura Kenny (Great Britain) Elinor Barker (Great Britain) Katie Archibald (Great Britain) Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain) Neah Evans (Great Britain) 2 Canada (QB) 0:04:12.627 Allison Beveridge (Canada) Jasmin Duehring (Canada) Annie Foreman-mackey (Canada) Georgia Simmerling (Canada)

Round 2 Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United States (QG) 0:04:11.634 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) Chloe Dygert (United States of America) Emma White (United States of America) Lily Williams (United States of America) 2 New Zealand 0:04:13.883 Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) Bryony Botha (New Zealand) Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand) Kirstie James (New Zealand)

Men's Keirin

Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 0:00:09.861 2 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 3 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 4 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 5 Stefan Botticher (Germany) 6 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)

Minor final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:10.107 8 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 9 Rayan Helal (France) 10 Sebastien Vigier (France) 11 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) REL Yudai Nitta (Japan)

First Round Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 0:00:09.622 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 3 Stefan Botticher (Germany) 4 Shane Alan Perkins (Russian Federation) 5 Jean Spies (South Africa)

First Round Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rayan Helal (France) 0:00:09.795 2 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 3 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 4 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 5 Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)

First Round Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:09.603 2 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 3 Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand) 4 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 5 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 6 Juan Peralta (Spain)

First Round Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastien Vigier (France) 0:00:09.921 2 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 3 Theo Bos (Netherlands) 4 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan) 5 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 6 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

First Round Heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 0:00:10.144 2 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 3 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 4 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 5 Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei) 6 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)

First Round Repechage Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Botticher (Germany) 0:00:10.096 2 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan) 3 Juan Peralta (Spain) 4 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)

First Round Repechage Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 0:00:10.135 2 Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei) 3 Shane Alan Perkins (Russian Federation) 4 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 5 Maximilian Levy (Germany)

First Round Repechage Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 0:00:09.876 2 Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand) 3 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 4 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 5 Jean Spies (South Africa)

First Round Repechage Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.035 2 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 3 Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela) 4 Theo Bos (Netherlands)

Quarterfinals Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 0:00:10.387 2 Sebastien Vigier (France) 3 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan) 4 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 5 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 6 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Quarterfinals Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 0:00:10.100 2 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 3 Rayan Helal (France) 4 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) DNF Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) DNF Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)

Quarterfinals Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 0:00:09.848 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 3 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 4 Stefan Botticher (Germany) 5 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 6 Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)

Semifinal Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 2 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan) 3 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 4 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 5 Sebastien Vigier (France) 6 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Semifinal Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 2 Stefan Botticher (Germany) 3 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 4 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 5 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 6 Rayan Helal (France)

Women's Sprint

Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Germany) 0:00:10.364 2 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:10.461 3 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 0:00:10.478 4 Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 5 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 0:00:10.483 6 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 0:00:10.487 7 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 0:00:10.504 8 Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 0:00:10.513 9 Mathilde Gros (France) 0:00:10.533 10 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:10.559 11 Miriam Vece (Italy) 0:00:10.580 12 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:10.583 13 Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China) 0:00:10.588 14 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 0:00:10.622 15 Sophie Capewell (Great Britain) 0:00:10.625 16 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:10.634 17 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 0:00:10.638 18 Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) 0:00:10.712 19 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 0:00:10.744 20 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 0:00:10.748 21 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) 0:00:10.754 22 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:10.776 23 Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian) 0:00:10.802 24 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 0:00:10.806 25 Madalyn Godby (United States of America) 0:00:10.855 26 Riyu Ohta (Japan) 0:00:10.901 27 Sarah Orban (Canada) 0:00:10.921 28 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 0:00:10.925 29 Mandy Marquardt (United States of America) 0:00:10.939 30 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:10.959 31 Hoi yan yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:11.047 32 Ekaterina Rogovaya (Federation Russian) 0:00:11.056 33 Charlene du Preez (South Africa) 0:00:11.105

1/16 Final Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 0:00:11.502 2 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

1/16 Final Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 0:00:11.084 2 Sarah Orban (Canada)

1/16 Final Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 0:00:11.106 2 Riyu Ohta (Japan)

1/16 Final Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 0:00:11.337 2 Madalyn Godby (United States of America)

1/16 Final Heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathilde Gros (France) 0:00:11.303 2 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)

1/16 Final Heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:11.277 2 Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian)

1/16 Final Heat 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.127 2 Miriam Vece (Italy)

1/16 Final Heat 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:11.129 2 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)

1/16 Final Heat 9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.296 2 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

1/16 Final Heat 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 0:00:11.169 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

1/16 Final Heat 11 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) 0:00:11.329 2 Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)

1/16 Final Heat 12 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:10.994 2 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

1/8 Final Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Germany) 2 Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

1/8 Final Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:11.299 2 Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)

1/8 Final Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 0:00:11.105 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

1/8 Final Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:11.206 2 Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)

1/8 Final Heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:11.207 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia)

1/8 Final Heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.150 2 Lauriane Genest (Canada)

1/8 Final Heat 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 0:00:11.102 2 Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

1/8 Final Heat 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 0:00:11.132 2 Mathilde Gros (France)

Semifinal Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Germany) 2 Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)

Semifinal Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 2 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)

Semifinal Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian) 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)