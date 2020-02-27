Track Worlds: Denmark lowers world record in team pursuit final
USA women take gold in team pursuit, Karaliok wins scratch race, Lavreysen takes keirin
Day 2: Team Pursuit (M/W) - Scratch Race, Keirin - Men
Men's team pursuit
Denmark's men's team pursuiters continued their incredible world record shattering run, knocking another eight tenths of a second off their qualifying mark in the finals against New Zealand to win the gold medal.
Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen became the first quartet to cover the 4km distance in under 3:45, clocking in at 3:44.672.
New Zealand held off from being overtaken by the flying Danish team to finish with a 3:49.7 and the silver medal.
In the bronze medal final, Italy lapped previous world record holders Australia to take the bronze.
Women's team pursuit
Chloe Dygert, Lily Williams, Emma White and Jen Valente of the United States stormed to the world title in the women's team pursuit, putting Great Britain nearly two seconds behind in the final.
Laura Kenny stepped in for the first round to push Great Britain into the gold medal race - nudging Canada into the bronze medal final against Germany. Kenny was absent from the GB team for the final, however, giving the USA an advantage that they might not have needed.
In the bronze medal race, Canada was on track for the bronze medal, leading into the final kilometre, but lost their third rider and fell apart, giving the final medal away to Germany.
Men's Scratch Race
Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) regained his title as scratch race world champion, escaping with Spain's Sebastian Mora to take a lap with 10 laps to go.
The closing laps were chaotic as Mora tried to prevent another group from gaining a lap but Karaliok would not pull through, allowing Italy's Simone Consonni to rejoin with Great Britain's Matt Walls and Adrian Hegyvary (USA).
In the sprint, Mora faded and settled for third behind Karaliok and Consonni.
Men's Team Pursuit
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|0:03:44.672 (WR)
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|Julius Johansen (Denmark)
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Denmark)
|Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
|2
|New Zealand
|0:03:49.713
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|Jordan Kerby (New Zealand)
|Regan Gough (New Zealand)
|3
|Italy
|0:03:47.511
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|Jonathan Milan (Italy)
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|OVL
|Australia
|Leigh Howard (Australia)
|Lucas Plapp (Australia)
|Alexander Porter (Australia)
|Sam Welsford (Australia)
|Cameron Scott (Australia)
Men's Scratch Race
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|2
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|3
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
|4
|Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
|5
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|6
|Adrian Hegyvary (United States of America)
|7
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|8
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|9
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|10
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|11
|Felix English (Ireland)
|12
|Sam Welsford (Australia)
|13
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|14
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|15
|Daniel Babor (Czech Republic)
|16
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|17
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|18
|Filip Prokopyszyn (Poland)
|19
|Ching yin Mow (Hong Kong, China)
|20
|Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)
|21
|Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan)
|22
|Stefan Matzner (Austria)
|23
|Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
|24
|Andrei Sazanov (Russian Federation)
Women's Team Pursuit
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany (QB)
|0:04:11.039
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|2
|Italy
|0:04:18.338
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|Martina Alzini (Italy)
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:04:13.454
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|Maeve Plouffe (Australia)
|2
|Ireland
|0:04:21.844
|Alice Sharpe (Ireland)
|Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
|Mia Griffin (Ireland)
|Kelly Murphy (Ireland)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain (QG)
|0:04:12.389
|Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|2
|Canada (QB)
|0:04:12.627
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|Jasmin Duehring (Canada)
|Annie Foreman-mackey (Canada)
|Georgia Simmerling (Canada)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United States (QG)
|0:04:11.634
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
|Emma White (United States of America)
|Lily Williams (United States of America)
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:13.883
|Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
|Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand)
|Kirstie James (New Zealand)
Men's Keirin
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|0:00:09.861
|2
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|3
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|4
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|5
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|6
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.107
|8
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|9
|Rayan Helal (France)
|10
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|11
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|REL
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|0:00:09.622
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|3
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|4
|Shane Alan Perkins (Russian Federation)
|5
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rayan Helal (France)
|0:00:09.795
|2
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|3
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|4
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|5
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|0:00:09.603
|2
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|3
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
|4
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|5
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|6
|Juan Peralta (Spain)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|0:00:09.921
|2
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|3
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|4
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)
|5
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|6
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|0:00:10.144
|2
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|3
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|4
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|5
|Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
|6
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|0:00:10.096
|2
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)
|3
|Juan Peralta (Spain)
|4
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|0:00:10.135
|2
|Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
|3
|Shane Alan Perkins (Russian Federation)
|4
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|5
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|0:00:09.876
|2
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
|3
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|4
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|5
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.035
|2
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|3
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
|4
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.387
|2
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|3
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)
|4
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|5
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|6
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.100
|2
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|3
|Rayan Helal (France)
|4
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|DNF
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|0:00:09.848
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|3
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|4
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|5
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|6
|Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|2
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)
|3
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|4
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|5
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|6
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|2
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|3
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|4
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|5
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|6
|Rayan Helal (France)
Women's Sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|0:00:10.364
|2
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|0:00:10.461
|3
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.478
|4
|Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|5
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:10.483
|6
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|0:00:10.487
|7
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|0:00:10.504
|8
|Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.513
|9
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|0:00:10.533
|10
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.559
|11
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|0:00:10.580
|12
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|0:00:10.583
|13
|Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:10.588
|14
|Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)
|0:00:10.622
|15
|Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.625
|16
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:10.634
|17
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.638
|18
|Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
|0:00:10.712
|19
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:10.744
|20
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.748
|21
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|0:00:10.754
|22
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:10.776
|23
|Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian)
|0:00:10.802
|24
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|0:00:10.806
|25
|Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
|0:00:10.855
|26
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|0:00:10.901
|27
|Sarah Orban (Canada)
|0:00:10.921
|28
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:10.925
|29
|Mandy Marquardt (United States of America)
|0:00:10.939
|30
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:10.959
|31
|Hoi yan yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:11.047
|32
|Ekaterina Rogovaya (Federation Russian)
|0:00:11.056
|33
|Charlene du Preez (South Africa)
|0:00:11.105
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:11.502
|2
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|0:00:11.084
|2
|Sarah Orban (Canada)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|0:00:11.106
|2
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
|0:00:11.337
|2
|Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|0:00:11.303
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.277
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Federation Russian)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:11.127
|2
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|0:00:11.129
|2
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.296
|2
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)
|0:00:11.169
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
|0:00:11.329
|2
|Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:10.994
|2
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|0:00:11.299
|2
|Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)
|0:00:11.105
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:11.206
|2
|Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|0:00:11.207
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:11.150
|2
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|0:00:11.102
|2
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
|0:00:11.132
|2
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|2
|Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|2
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Federation Russian)
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track Worlds: Denmark lowers world record in team pursuit finalUSA women take gold in team pursuit, Karaliok wins scratch race, Lavreysen takes keirin
-
Kabush vs Stetina: Grasshopper round 2 at Super Sweetwater'It will really be embarrassing if Pete loses to an old Masters rider' jokes Kabush
-
Adam Yates in total control of the UAE Tour'Today all I did was stay with other key guys and out of trouble' says Briton
-
EF Pro Cycling: the dark horse team at the Cape EpicThe EF Pro Cycling duo of Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes might not have the terrain knowledge to challenge for overall victory but can win stages at the 2020 Cape Epic
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy