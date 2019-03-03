Trending

UCI Track Worlds: Kluge and Reinhardt win men's Madison for Germany

Lavreysen wins men's Sprint, Manly wins women's Points Race, Lee wins women's Keirin

Image 1 of 11

Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt of Germany celebrate winning the gold medal in the Men's Madison on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt of Germany celebrate winning the gold medal in the Men's Madison on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

Kaarle McCulloch of Australia (Silver Medal), Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong (Gold) and Daria Shmeleva of Russia (Bronze) pose on the podium for the Women's Keirin Final on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Kaarle McCulloch of Australia (Silver Medal), Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong (Gold) and Daria Shmeleva of Russia (Bronze) pose on the podium for the Women's Keirin Final on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Keirin Final on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Keirin Final on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 11

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Keirin Final on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Keirin Final on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

Alexandra Manly of Australia celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's points race on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Alexandra Manly of Australia celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's points race on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands (gold medal) poses on the podium for the Men's sprint race on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands (gold medal) poses on the podium for the Men's sprint race on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt of Germany celebrate winning the gold medal in the Men's Madison on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt of Germany celebrate winning the gold medal in the Men's Madison on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Keirin Final on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Keirin Final on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

Alexandra Manly of Australia celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's points race on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Alexandra Manly of Australia celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's points race on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

Kaarle McCulloch of Australia (Silver Medal), Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong (Gold) and Daria Shmeleva of Russia (Bronze) pose on the podium for the Women's Keirin Final on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Kaarle McCulloch of Australia (Silver Medal), Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong (Gold) and Daria Shmeleva of Russia (Bronze) pose on the podium for the Women's Keirin Final on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's sprint race on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's sprint race on day five of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results

Men's Sprint Semifinals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Men's Sprint Semifinals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

Men's Sprint for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
4Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany105pts
Roger Kluge
Theo Reinhardt
2Denmark84pts
Lasse Norman Hansen
Casper von Folsach
3Belgium82pts
Kenny de Ketele
Robbe Ghys
4Australia71pts
Leigh Howard
Cameron Meyer
5Spain40pts
Albert Torres Barcelo
Sebastian Mora Vedri
6France32pts
Benjamin Thomas
Bryan Coquard
7Great Britain31pts
Ethan Hayter
Oliver Wood
8Poland31pts
Wojciech Pszczolarski
Daniel Staniszewski
9Italy17pts
Simone Consonni
Michele Scartezzini
10Switzerland14pts
Robin Froidevaux
Nico Selenati
11Ireland7pts
Mark Downey
Felix English
12Austria6pts
Andreas Graf
Andreas Muller
13Belarus3pts
Raman Tsishkou
Yauheni Karaloik
14Hong Kong, China2pts
King Lok Cheung
Chun Wing Leung
15United States2pts
Daniel Holloway
Adrian Hegyvary
16Russian Federation
Artur Ershov
Viktor Manakov
17Portugal
Ivo Oliveira
Rui Oliveira
DNFRepublic of Korea
Sanghoon Park
IM Jaeyseon

Women's Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Manly (Australia)29pts
2Lydia Boylan (Ireland)28
3Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)26
4Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)26
5Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)20
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)14
7Neah Evans (Great Britain)10
8Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)9
9Ina Savenka (Belarus)9
10Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)9
11Amber Joseph (Barbados)7
12Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)4
13Coralie Demay (France)3
14Verena Eberhardt (Austria)3
15Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)1
16Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
17Trine Schmidt (Denmark)
18Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
19Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
DNFOlivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
DNFCharlotte Becker (Germany)
DNFNikol Plosaj (Poland)

Women's Keirin First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
2Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
3Lauriane Genest (Canada)
4Hyejin Lee (Korea)
5Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

Women's Keirin First Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
3Emma Hinze (Germany)
4Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
5Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Keirin First Round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
2Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
3Mathilde Gros (France)
4Urszula Los (Poland)
5Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Keirin First Round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
2Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
3Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
4Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
5Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women's Keirin First Round, Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Riyu Ohta (Japan)
3Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
4Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
5Sandie Clair (France)
6Charlene Du Preez (South Africa)

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
2Lauriane Genest (Canada)
3Charlene Du Preez (South Africa)
4Liubov Basova (Ukraine)

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mathilde Gros (France)
2Hyejin Lee (Korea)
3Emma Hinze (Germany)
4Sandie Clair (France)

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
3Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
4Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
3Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
4Urszula Los (Poland)

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mathilde Gros (France)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
3Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
4Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
5Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
6Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
3Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
4Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
5Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
6Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hyejin Lee (Korea)
2Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
3Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
4Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
5Lauriane Genest (Canada)
6Riyu Ohta (Japan)

Women's Keirin Semifinals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Mathilde Gros (France)
3Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
4Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
5Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
6Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

Women's Keirin Semifinals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
3Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
4Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
5Hyejin Lee (Korea)
6Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Keirin Final 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
3Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
4Stephanie Morton (Australia)
5Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
6Mathilde Gros (France)

Women's Keirin Final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
8Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
9Hyejin Lee (Korea)
10Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
11Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
12Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

