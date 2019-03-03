UCI Track Worlds: Kluge and Reinhardt win men's Madison for Germany
Lavreysen wins men's Sprint, Manly wins women's Points Race, Lee wins women's Keirin
Day 5: Madison, Sprint - Men - Points Race, Keirin - Women
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|4
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|105
|pts
|Roger Kluge
|Theo Reinhardt
|2
|Denmark
|84
|pts
|Lasse Norman Hansen
|Casper von Folsach
|3
|Belgium
|82
|pts
|Kenny de Ketele
|Robbe Ghys
|4
|Australia
|71
|pts
|Leigh Howard
|Cameron Meyer
|5
|Spain
|40
|pts
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|6
|France
|32
|pts
|Benjamin Thomas
|Bryan Coquard
|7
|Great Britain
|31
|pts
|Ethan Hayter
|Oliver Wood
|8
|Poland
|31
|pts
|Wojciech Pszczolarski
|Daniel Staniszewski
|9
|Italy
|17
|pts
|Simone Consonni
|Michele Scartezzini
|10
|Switzerland
|14
|pts
|Robin Froidevaux
|Nico Selenati
|11
|Ireland
|7
|pts
|Mark Downey
|Felix English
|12
|Austria
|6
|pts
|Andreas Graf
|Andreas Muller
|13
|Belarus
|3
|pts
|Raman Tsishkou
|Yauheni Karaloik
|14
|Hong Kong, China
|2
|pts
|King Lok Cheung
|Chun Wing Leung
|15
|United States
|2
|pts
|Daniel Holloway
|Adrian Hegyvary
|16
|Russian Federation
|Artur Ershov
|Viktor Manakov
|17
|Portugal
|Ivo Oliveira
|Rui Oliveira
|DNF
|Republic of Korea
|Sanghoon Park
|IM Jaeyseon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Manly (Australia)
|29
|pts
|2
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|28
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|26
|4
|Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)
|26
|5
|Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)
|20
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|14
|7
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|10
|8
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|9
|9
|Ina Savenka (Belarus)
|9
|10
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|9
|11
|Amber Joseph (Barbados)
|7
|12
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|4
|13
|Coralie Demay (France)
|3
|14
|Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
|3
|15
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|1
|16
|Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
|17
|Trine Schmidt (Denmark)
|18
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|19
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Germany)
|DNF
|Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|3
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|4
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|5
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|3
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|4
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|5
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|2
|Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
|3
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|4
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|5
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|2
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|3
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|4
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|5
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|3
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|4
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|5
|Sandie Clair (France)
|6
|Charlene Du Preez (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|2
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|3
|Charlene Du Preez (South Africa)
|4
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|3
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|4
|Sandie Clair (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|3
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|4
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|3
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|4
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|3
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|4
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|5
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|6
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|3
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|4
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|5
|Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
|6
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|3
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|4
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|5
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|6
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|3
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|4
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|5
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|6
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|3
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|4
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|5
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|6
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|3
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|4
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|5
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|6
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|8
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|9
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|10
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|11
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|12
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
-
Hecht takes under-23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAmerican beats compatriots Maher and Brunner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy