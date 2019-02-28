UCI Track Worlds: Australia smash team pursuit record
Australians top Britain in squeaker of women's team pursuit
Day 2: Scratch Race, Keirin - Men - Team Pursuit (M/W)
The Australian men's team pursuiters showed they have not been resting on their laurels as world record holders, and the team of Leigh Howard, Kelland O'Brien, Samuel Welsford and Alex Porter crushed their previous mark by nearly two seconds to win the gold medal. The quartet clocked a 3:48.012 for the 4km event to top Great Britain.
"I am lost for words, this team is proving to be more and more special every time we come together," O'Brien said, while Howard added, "What can I say except thank you, I am so grateful to be a part of this team.
"I am fortunate that I have come back into the program with such a fantastic group, not just the riders but the staff has developed so much since I was last in the program and I couldn't be more thankful to everyone."
The crowd in the Pruszkow velodrome were on their feet as Australia led on each lap of the head-to-head race with the Olympic champions Great Britain, putting in an astoundingly consistent performance to set their new record.
"I'm a bit emotional," said coach Tim Decker. "It's been a fantastic night and we probably exceeded our expectations in regard to time in the team pursuit. We came in here with a real focus to nail our ride and try to execute a good, skilled ride and try to find a way to make it happen and give those guys a chance to chase the rainbow bands and they were hungry to chase."
"Its a bit surreal to be honest," said Porter. "I knew the boys were going quick, but I didn't think we were going that fast. I can't put this into words properly, its crazy. It has been a rough season, I missed the first half rehabbing. Ten weeks ago when I broke eight bones and punctured a lung, I was just hoping to be here."
The British team admitted to some mistakes but were satisfied with their time, even if it meant going home with silver and not gold.
"We were a little bit messy to be honest we could tidy up and be quicker. We're not going to walk away from here and be disappointed with 3:50.8. We've got more to come, and just disappointed not to win a world title," Ethan Hayter said
Clancy added, "The Australians are good, they've been good for a long time, they were favourites coming in here.
"That said we rode really well yesterday – I guess tonight we saw what they're capable of and we've got to face up to that.
"We always seem to perform our best performances at the Olympics and I've not got a reason to think that's not going to be the case this time as well."
In the bronze medal final, Canada took the early lead but had to settle for fourth place behind Denmark.
With only 30 minutes to recover from that record-setting gold-medal ride, Welsford entered the men's scratch race final and surged to another victory over Roy Eefting (Netherlands) and Thomas Sexton of New Zealand.
"It has been a crazy thirty minutes, I am gobsmacked," Welsford said. "To do a forty-eight with my boys Kel, Cam, Leigh, Porter, that's the best thing I could ever imagine. To break our own world record and leading into the Olympics next year is bloody awesome. The icing on the cake is the win in the scratch race. It's a dream come true for us."
Australia's women's team pursuit squad then followed up the men's performance with a hard-fought victory over Great Britain to win the gold medal.
Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson and Georgia Baker establishing a lead of half a second after one kilometre on the British squad of Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson, but the British fought back, keeping the gap tight throughout the 4km.
While the British put in a brilliant late surge to bring down a nearly one-second gap to just two-tenths of a second in the final four laps, it wasn't enough. Australia won 4:14.333 to 4:14.537.
"It still hasn't sunk in, we always believed we could do it," said Edmondson, who shared in the 2015 world title with Cure and Ankudinoff. "We've got a great team vibe at the moment, everyone is really positive and really relaxed coming in and in a good mental space, so when you see your teammates doing well you do the same! We did all we could out there and we're really happy to be world champions!"
For Baker, it was the first world title, and she was ecstatic. "At the moment I am struggling for words I am so proud and happy be in the rainbows. We have worked super hard, not just us but also Macey and Kristina back at home. They deserve every bit of this too," Baker said.
The British team hid the fact that Laura Kenny was ill, and after the evening session the federation issued a press release saying that Kenny was abandoning plans to race the Omnium.
"I am absolutely gutted to announce that I won't be riding in the Omnium at the world championships," she said. "I haven't been feeling right all week for reasons we're not sure of, but we do know my performances in the team pursuit over the last two days have been well off where I have been in training over the last two weeks.
"I would have given the Omnium my best shot and I really wanted to do it but with the depth of the squad it was decided that it was better that I didn't compete and give someone else the opportunity. I agree with the decision and I think Katie will do a brilliant job. I wish her, and all my team mates, the best of luck for the rest of the competition."
At the end of the evening, Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) claimed the victory in the men's keirin, the only other medal competition of the session, with Japan's Yudai Nitta taking silver over Germany's Stefan Botticher.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:48.012
|Samuel Welsford (Australia)
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|Leigh Howard (Australia)
|Alexander Porter (Australia)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:03:50.810
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
|Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
|3
|Denmark
|0:03:51.804
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|Julius Johansen (Denmark)
|Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
|Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|4
|Canada
|0:03:56.382
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|Michael Foley (Canada)
|Adam Jamieson (Canada)
|Jay Lamoureux (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:03:56.897
|Felix Gross (Germany)
|Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
|Leon Rohde (Germany)
|Domenic Weinstein (Germany)
|2
|Switzerland
|0:03:59.108
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|Frank Pasche (Switzerland)
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland)
|Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canada
|0:03:54.670
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|Michael Foley (Canada)
|Adam Jamieson (Canada)
|Jay Lamoureux (Canada)
|2
|Poland
|0:04:00.711
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|Adrian Kaiser (Poland)
|Szymon Krawczyk (Poland)
|Bartosz Rudyk (Poland)
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:51.635
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
|Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
|Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
|2
|Denmark
|0:03:55.602
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
|Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|Julius Johansen (Denmark)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:51.529
|Samuel Welsford (Australia)
|Kelland O'brien (Australia)
|Leigh Howard (Australia)
|Alexander Porter (Australia)
|Cameron Scott (Australia)
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:05.861
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:04:14.333
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|x Alexandra Manly (Australia)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:04:14.537
|Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
|3
|New Zealand
|0:04:16.479
|Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
|Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
|Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
|Kirstie James (New Zealand)
|x Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|4
|Canada
|0:04:20.321
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
|Georgia Simmerling (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:04:21.252
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|Charlotte Becker (Germany)
|2
|United States
|0:04:23.721
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|Christina Birch (United States Of America)
|Kimberly Geist (United States Of America)
|Emma White (United States Of America)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canada
|0:04:17.577
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
|Georgia Simmerling (Canada)
|2
|Belgium
|0:04:23.953
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|Annelies Dom (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:14.067
|Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:17.980
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
|Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
|Kirstie James (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:04:13.913
|Alexandra Manly (Australia)
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|2
|Italy
|0:04:18.528
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|Martina Alzini (Italy)
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samuel Welsford (Australia)
|2
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|3
|Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)
|4
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|5
|Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
|6
|Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
|7
|Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)
|8
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|9
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|10
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|11
|Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|12
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|13
|Adrien Garel (France)
|14
|Adrian Hegyvary (United States Of America)
|15
|Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan)
|16
|Maxim Piskunov (Russian Federation)
|17
|Patompob Phonarjthan (Thailand)
|18
|Felix English (Ireland)
|19
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|20
|Stefan Matzner (Austria)
|21
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|22
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|DNF
|Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|DNF
|Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|3
|Kacio Freitas (Brazil)
|4
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kazakhstan)
|5
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|2
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|3
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|4
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|5
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|3
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|4
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
|5
|Joel Archambault (Canada)
|6
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|2
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|3
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|4
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|5
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|6
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
|2
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|3
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|4
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|5
|Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
|6
|Patrick Constable (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|2
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|3
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|4
|Kacio Freitas (Brazil)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
|2
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|2
|Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
|4
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|5
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kazakhstan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|2
|Patrick Constable (Australia)
|3
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|4
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|REL
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|3
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|4
|Joel Archambault (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|2
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|3
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|4
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|5
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
|REL
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|2
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|3
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|4
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|5
|Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
|6
|Patrick Constable (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|3
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|4
|Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
|5
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|6
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|7
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|2
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|3
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|4
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|5
|Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
|6
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|3
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|4
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|5
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|6
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|2
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|3
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|4
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|5
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|6
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|8
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|9
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|10
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|11
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|12
|Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:10.546
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:10.662
|3
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|0:00:10.685
|4
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|0:00:10.712
|5
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.728
|6
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:10.742
|7
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|0:00:10.766
|8
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:10.783
|9
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.865
|10
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.870
|11
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.886
|12
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|0:00:10.905
|13
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.931
|14
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:10.945
|15
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|0:00:10.969
|16
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:10.972
|17
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|0:00:11.069
|18
|Herry Van De Wouw (Netherlands)
|0:00:11.073
|19
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.078
|20
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:11.094
|21
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:11.097
|22
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|0:00:11.100
|23
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|0:00:11.126
|24
|Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
|0:00:11.181
|25
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|0:00:11.237
|26
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|27
|Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)
|0:00:11.238
|28
|Natalia Antonova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.259
|29
|Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
|0:00:11.339
|30
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|0:00:11.342
|31
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|0:00:11.349
|32
|Yin Yin Li (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:11.699
|33
|Charlene Du Preez (South Africa)
|0:00:11.710
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|2
|Natalia Antonova (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|2
|Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|2
|Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|2
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|2
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|2
|Herry Van De Wouw (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|2
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|2
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|2
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
