UCI Track Worlds: Australia smash team pursuit record

Australians top Britain in squeaker of women's team pursuit

The Australian men's team pursuiters showed they have not been resting on their laurels as world record holders, and the team of Leigh Howard, Kelland O'Brien, Samuel Welsford and Alex Porter crushed their previous mark by nearly two seconds to win the gold medal. The quartet clocked a 3:48.012 for the 4km event to top Great Britain.

"I am lost for words, this team is proving to be more and more special every time we come together," O'Brien said, while Howard added, "What can I say except thank you, I am so grateful to be a part of this team.

"I am fortunate that I have come back into the program with such a fantastic group, not just the riders but the staff has developed so much since I was last in the program and I couldn't be more thankful to everyone."

The crowd in the Pruszkow velodrome were on their feet as Australia led on each lap of the head-to-head race with the Olympic champions Great Britain, putting in an astoundingly consistent performance to set their new record.

"I'm a bit emotional," said coach Tim Decker. "It's been a fantastic night and we probably exceeded our expectations in regard to time in the team pursuit. We came in here with a real focus to nail our ride and try to execute a good, skilled ride and try to find a way to make it happen and give those guys a chance to chase the rainbow bands and they were hungry to chase."

"Its a bit surreal to be honest," said Porter. "I knew the boys were going quick, but I didn't think we were going that fast. I can't put this into words properly, its crazy. It has been a rough season, I missed the first half rehabbing. Ten weeks ago when I broke eight bones and punctured a lung, I was just hoping to be here."

The British team admitted to some mistakes but were satisfied with their time, even if it meant going home with silver and not gold.

"We were a little bit messy to be honest we could tidy up and be quicker. We're not going to walk away from here and be disappointed with 3:50.8. We've got more to come, and just disappointed not to win a world title," Ethan Hayter said

Clancy added, "The Australians are good, they've been good for a long time, they were favourites coming in here.

"That said we rode really well yesterday – I guess tonight we saw what they're capable of and we've got to face up to that.

"We always seem to perform our best performances at the Olympics and I've not got a reason to think that's not going to be the case this time as well."

In the bronze medal final, Canada took the early lead but had to settle for fourth place behind Denmark.

With only 30 minutes to recover from that record-setting gold-medal ride, Welsford entered the men's scratch race final and surged to another victory over Roy Eefting (Netherlands) and Thomas Sexton of New Zealand.

"It has been a crazy thirty minutes, I am gobsmacked," Welsford said. "To do a forty-eight with my boys Kel, Cam, Leigh, Porter, that's the best thing I could ever imagine. To break our own world record and leading into the Olympics next year is bloody awesome. The icing on the cake is the win in the scratch race. It's a dream come true for us."

Australia's women's team pursuit squad then followed up the men's performance with a hard-fought victory over Great Britain to win the gold medal.

Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson and Georgia Baker establishing a lead of half a second after one kilometre on the British squad of Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson, but the British fought back, keeping the gap tight throughout the 4km.

While the British put in a brilliant late surge to bring down a nearly one-second gap to just two-tenths of a second in the final four laps, it wasn't enough. Australia won 4:14.333 to 4:14.537.

"It still hasn't sunk in, we always believed we could do it," said Edmondson, who shared in the 2015 world title with Cure and Ankudinoff. "We've got a great team vibe at the moment, everyone is really positive and really relaxed coming in and in a good mental space, so when you see your teammates doing well you do the same! We did all we could out there and we're really happy to be world champions!"

For Baker, it was the first world title, and she was ecstatic. "At the moment I am struggling for words I am so proud and happy be in the rainbows. We have worked super hard, not just us but also Macey and Kristina back at home. They deserve every bit of this too," Baker said.

The British team hid the fact that Laura Kenny was ill, and after the evening session the federation issued a press release saying that Kenny was abandoning plans to race the Omnium.

"I am absolutely gutted to announce that I won't be riding in the Omnium at the world championships," she said. "I haven't been feeling right all week for reasons we're not sure of, but we do know my performances in the team pursuit over the last two days have been well off where I have been in training over the last two weeks.

"I would have given the Omnium my best shot and I really wanted to do it but with the depth of the squad it was decided that it was better that I didn't compete and give someone else the opportunity. I agree with the decision and I think Katie will do a brilliant job. I wish her, and all my team mates, the best of luck for the rest of the competition."

At the end of the evening, Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) claimed the victory in the men's keirin, the only other medal competition of the session, with Japan's Yudai Nitta taking silver over Germany's Stefan Botticher.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:48.012
Samuel Welsford (Australia)
Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
Leigh Howard (Australia)
Alexander Porter (Australia)
2Great Britain0:03:50.810
Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
3Denmark0:03:51.804
Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
Julius Johansen (Denmark)
Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
4Canada0:03:56.382
Derek Gee (Canada)
Michael Foley (Canada)
Adam Jamieson (Canada)
Jay Lamoureux (Canada)

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:03:56.897
Felix Gross (Germany)
Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
Leon Rohde (Germany)
Domenic Weinstein (Germany)
2Switzerland0:03:59.108
Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
Frank Pasche (Switzerland)
Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland)
Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada0:03:54.670
Derek Gee (Canada)
Michael Foley (Canada)
Adam Jamieson (Canada)
Jay Lamoureux (Canada)
2Poland0:04:00.711
Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
Adrian Kaiser (Poland)
Szymon Krawczyk (Poland)
Bartosz Rudyk (Poland)
Szymon Sajnok (Poland)

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:51.635
Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
2Denmark0:03:55.602
Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
Julius Johansen (Denmark)

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:51.529
Samuel Welsford (Australia)
Kelland O'brien (Australia)
Leigh Howard (Australia)
Alexander Porter (Australia)
Cameron Scott (Australia)
2New Zealand0:04:05.861
Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)
Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)

Women's Team Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:04:14.333
Annette Edmondson (Australia)
Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
Georgia Baker (Australia)
Amy Cure (Australia)
x Alexandra Manly (Australia)
2Great Britain0:04:14.537
Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
3New Zealand0:04:16.479
Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
Kirstie James (New Zealand)
x Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
4Canada0:04:20.321
Allison Beveridge (Canada)
Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
Georgia Simmerling (Canada)

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:04:21.252
Gudrun Stock (Germany)
Franziska Brausse (Germany)
Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
Lisa Klein (Germany)
Charlotte Becker (Germany)
2United States0:04:23.721
Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
Christina Birch (United States Of America)
Kimberly Geist (United States Of America)
Emma White (United States Of America)

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada0:04:17.577
Allison Beveridge (Canada)
Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
Georgia Simmerling (Canada)
2Belgium0:04:23.953
Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)
Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
Annelies Dom (Belgium)

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:14.067
Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
2New Zealand0:04:17.980
Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
Kirstie James (New Zealand)

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:04:13.913
Alexandra Manly (Australia)
Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
Georgia Baker (Australia)
Amy Cure (Australia)
Annette Edmondson (Australia)
2Italy0:04:18.528
Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
Martina Alzini (Italy)
Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)

Men's Scratch Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samuel Welsford (Australia)
2Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
3Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)
4Christos Volikakis (Greece)
5Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
6Matthew Walls (Great Britain)
7Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)
8Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
9Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
10Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
11Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
12Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
13Adrien Garel (France)
14Adrian Hegyvary (United States Of America)
15Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan)
16Maxim Piskunov (Russian Federation)
17Patompob Phonarjthan (Thailand)
18Felix English (Ireland)
19Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
20Stefan Matzner (Austria)
21Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
22Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
DNFKa Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
DNFNicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)
2Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
3Kacio Freitas (Brazil)
4Pavel Vorzhev (Kazakhstan)
5Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
3Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
4Joachim Eilers (Germany)
5Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Yudai Nitta (Japan)
3Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
4Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
5Joel Archambault (Canada)
6Theo Bos (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sebastien Vigier (France)
2Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
3Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4Hugo Barrette (Canada)
5Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
6Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
2Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
3Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
4Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
5Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
6Patrick Constable (Australia)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
2Theo Bos (Netherlands)
3Hugo Barrette (Canada)
4Kacio Freitas (Brazil)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
2Jean Spies (South Africa)
2Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
4Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
5Pavel Vorzhev (Kazakhstan)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
2Patrick Constable (Australia)
3Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
4Joachim Eilers (Germany)
RELKevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
3Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
4Joel Archambault (Canada)

Men's Keirin Quarterfinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)
2Sebastien Vigier (France)
3Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
5Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
RELTomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

Men's Keirin Quarterfinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
2Yudai Nitta (Japan)
3Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
4Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
5Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
6Patrick Constable (Australia)

Men's Keirin Quarterfinal Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
3Theo Bos (Netherlands)
4Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
5Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
6Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
7Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Keirin Semifinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)
2Sebastien Vigier (France)
3Yudai Nitta (Japan)
4Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
5Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
6Theo Bos (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin Semifinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
3Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
4Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
5Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
6Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Keirin Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
2Yudai Nitta (Japan)
3Stefan Botticher (Germany)
4Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
5Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
6Sebastien Vigier (France)

Men's Keirin Final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
8Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
9Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
10Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
11Theo Bos (Netherlands)
12Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)

Women's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:10.546
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:10.662
3Mathilde Gros (France)0:00:10.685
4Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)0:00:10.712
5Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:10.728
6Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:10.742
7Emma Hinze (Germany)0:00:10.766
8Olena Starikova (Ukraine)0:00:10.783
9Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:10.865
10Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)0:00:10.870
11Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)0:00:10.886
12Lauriane Genest (Canada)0:00:10.905
13Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:10.931
14Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:10.945
15Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)0:00:10.969
16Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:10.972
17Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)0:00:11.069
18Herry Van De Wouw (Netherlands)0:00:11.073
19Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.078
20Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.094
21Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:11.097
22Hyejin Lee (Korea)0:00:11.100
23Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)0:00:11.126
24Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)0:00:11.181
25Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)0:00:11.237
26Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
27Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)0:00:11.238
28Natalia Antonova (Russian Federation)0:00:11.259
29Robyn Stewart (Ireland)0:00:11.339
30Liubov Basova (Ukraine)0:00:11.342
31Marlena Karwacka (Poland)0:00:11.349
32Yin Yin Li (Hong Kong, China)0:00:11.699
33Charlene Du Preez (South Africa)0:00:11.710

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
2Natalia Antonova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
2Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
2Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
2Hyejin Lee (Korea)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
2Lauriane Genest (Canada)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
2Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
2Herry Van De Wouw (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
2Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mathilde Gros (France)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Emma Hinze (Germany)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mathilde Gros (France)
2Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

 

