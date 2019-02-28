Image 1 of 43 Australia's team celebrates after breaking the team persuit world record during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships on February 27, 2019 in Pruszkow. (Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images) Image 2 of 43 Australia's Samuel Welsford reacts after he won the gold medal in the men's scratch competition (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 43 Australia's Samuel Welsford celebrates after winning the Men's Scratch Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 43 World champions team Australia's cyclists Samuel Welsford, Kellard O'Brien, Leigh Howard, Alexander Porter and Cameron Scott celebrate celebrate during the award ceremony after winning the Men's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 43 Australia's Samuel Welsford celebrates winning the Men's Scratch Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 43 Netherland's Matthijs Buchli (2nd L) competes in the men's Keirin competition during UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 43 Australia's Ashlee Ankudinoff reacts after her team won the gold medal in the women's team persuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 43 Silver medalist Japan's Yudai Nitta, gold medalist Matthijs Buchli from The Netherlands and Germany's Stefan Botticher celebrates on the podium after the Men's Keirin at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 43 Alexandra Manly, Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker and Amy Cure of Australia celebrate winning the gold medal in the Women's Team Pursuit Final (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 43 Alexandra Manly, Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker and Amy Cure of Australia on their way to winning the gold medal in the Women's Team Pursuit Final (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 43 Alexandra Manly, Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker and Amy Cure of Australia celebrate winning the gold medal in the Women's Team Pursuit Final (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 43 Team New Zeland's Michaela Drummond, Bryony Bothe, Holly Edmondston, Kirstie James and Rushlee Buchanan celebrate their bronze medal during the award ceremony after the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 43 Team Australia's Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker, Amy Cue and Alexandra Manly celebrate their gold medal during the award ceremony after the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 43 Netherland's Matthijs Buchli reacts after he won gold in the men's Keirin competition (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 43 Australia's Samuel Welsford reacts after he won the gold medal in the men's scratch competition in front of Netherland's Roy Eefting (Image credit: Janek Skarzynsk/AFP/Getty) Image 16 of 43 Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien, Leigh Howard and Alexander Porter of Australia celebrate winning the gold medal in a world record time in the Men's Team Pursuit Final (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 17 of 43 Team Australia's cyclists Samuel Welsford, Julius O'Brien, Leight Howard and Alexander Porter compete in the Men's Team Pursuit Final race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images) Image 18 of 43 Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong competes in the Women's Sprint Qualifying on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 19 of 43 Charlotte Becker, Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer and Lisa Klein of Germany competes in the Women's team pursuit Quarter Finals (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 20 of 43 Lotte Kopecky, Shari Bossuyt, Jolien D'hoore and Annelies Dom of Belgium competes in the Women's team pursuit Quarter Finals (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 21 of 43 Rushlee Buchanan, Bryony Botha, Holly Edmondston and Kirstie James of New Zealand get ready to compete in the Women's team pursuit Quarter Finals (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 22 of 43 Rushlee Buchanan, Bryony Botha, Holly Edmondston and Kirstie James of New Zealand compete in the Women's team pursuit Quarter Finals (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 23 of 43 Holly Edmondston of New Zealand gets ready to compete in the Women's team pursuit Quarter Finals (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 24 of 43 Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Ellie Dickinson of Team GB or Great Britain compete in the Women's team pursuit Quarter Finals on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 25 of 43 France's Mathilde Gros (L) and Laurine van Reissen from The Netherlands compete during the Women's Sprint Quarterfinals of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 26 of 43 Rushlee Buchanan of New Zealand gets ready to compete in the Women's team pursuit Quarter Finals (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 27 of 43 Australia's team celebrates after breaking the team persuit world record during (Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images) Image 28 of 43 Australia's team competes during the team persuit at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships on February 27, 2019 in Pruszkow. (Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images) Image 29 of 43 An athlete warms up during UCI Track Cycling World Championships on February 27, 2019 in Pruszkow (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 30 of 43 Great Britain's team compete during women's team persuit 1st round competition during at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Pruszkow (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 31 of 43 Sebastien Vigier of France, Tomas Babek of Czech Republic, Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia, Hugo Barrette of Canada of Santiago Ramirez of Colombia and Jean Spies of South Africa compete in the Men's Keirin first round (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 32 of 43 Kaarle McCulloch of Australia gets ready to compete in the Women's Sprint Qualifying on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 33 of 43 Natasha Hansen of New Zealand gets ready to compete in the Women's Sprint Qualifying on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 34 of 43 Olena Starikova of Ukraine and Natasha Hansen of New Zealand compete in the Women's Sprint Qualifying (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 35 of 43 Hetty van de Wouw of the Netherlands competes in the Women's Sprint Qualifying on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 36 of 43 Katy Marchant of Team GB or Great Britain competes in the Women's Sprint Qualifying on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 37 of 43 Emma Hinze of Germany competes in the Women's Sprint Qualifying on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 38 of 43 Emma Hinze of Germany competes in the Women's Sprint Qualifying on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 39 of 43 Laurine van Riessen of the Netherlands competes in the Women's Sprint Qualifying on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 40 of 43 Kaarle McCulloch of Australia competes in the Women's Sprint Qualifying on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 41 of 43 Mathilde Gros of France competes in the Women's Sprint Qualifying on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 42 of 43 Kaarle McCulloch of Australia competes in the Women's Sprint Qualifying on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 43 of 43 Daria Mikhailovna Shmeleva of Russia competes in the Women's Sprint Qualifying on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The Australian men's team pursuiters showed they have not been resting on their laurels as world record holders, and the team of Leigh Howard, Kelland O'Brien, Samuel Welsford and Alex Porter crushed their previous mark by nearly two seconds to win the gold medal. The quartet clocked a 3:48.012 for the 4km event to top Great Britain.

"I am lost for words, this team is proving to be more and more special every time we come together," O'Brien said, while Howard added, "What can I say except thank you, I am so grateful to be a part of this team.

"I am fortunate that I have come back into the program with such a fantastic group, not just the riders but the staff has developed so much since I was last in the program and I couldn't be more thankful to everyone."

The crowd in the Pruszkow velodrome were on their feet as Australia led on each lap of the head-to-head race with the Olympic champions Great Britain, putting in an astoundingly consistent performance to set their new record.

"I'm a bit emotional," said coach Tim Decker. "It's been a fantastic night and we probably exceeded our expectations in regard to time in the team pursuit. We came in here with a real focus to nail our ride and try to execute a good, skilled ride and try to find a way to make it happen and give those guys a chance to chase the rainbow bands and they were hungry to chase."

"Its a bit surreal to be honest," said Porter. "I knew the boys were going quick, but I didn't think we were going that fast. I can't put this into words properly, its crazy. It has been a rough season, I missed the first half rehabbing. Ten weeks ago when I broke eight bones and punctured a lung, I was just hoping to be here."

The British team admitted to some mistakes but were satisfied with their time, even if it meant going home with silver and not gold.

"We were a little bit messy to be honest we could tidy up and be quicker. We're not going to walk away from here and be disappointed with 3:50.8. We've got more to come, and just disappointed not to win a world title," Ethan Hayter said

Clancy added, "The Australians are good, they've been good for a long time, they were favourites coming in here.

"That said we rode really well yesterday – I guess tonight we saw what they're capable of and we've got to face up to that.

"We always seem to perform our best performances at the Olympics and I've not got a reason to think that's not going to be the case this time as well."

In the bronze medal final, Canada took the early lead but had to settle for fourth place behind Denmark.

With only 30 minutes to recover from that record-setting gold-medal ride, Welsford entered the men's scratch race final and surged to another victory over Roy Eefting (Netherlands) and Thomas Sexton of New Zealand.

"It has been a crazy thirty minutes, I am gobsmacked," Welsford said. "To do a forty-eight with my boys Kel, Cam, Leigh, Porter, that's the best thing I could ever imagine. To break our own world record and leading into the Olympics next year is bloody awesome. The icing on the cake is the win in the scratch race. It's a dream come true for us."

Australia's women's team pursuit squad then followed up the men's performance with a hard-fought victory over Great Britain to win the gold medal.

Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson and Georgia Baker establishing a lead of half a second after one kilometre on the British squad of Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson, but the British fought back, keeping the gap tight throughout the 4km.

While the British put in a brilliant late surge to bring down a nearly one-second gap to just two-tenths of a second in the final four laps, it wasn't enough. Australia won 4:14.333 to 4:14.537.

"It still hasn't sunk in, we always believed we could do it," said Edmondson, who shared in the 2015 world title with Cure and Ankudinoff. "We've got a great team vibe at the moment, everyone is really positive and really relaxed coming in and in a good mental space, so when you see your teammates doing well you do the same! We did all we could out there and we're really happy to be world champions!"

For Baker, it was the first world title, and she was ecstatic. "At the moment I am struggling for words I am so proud and happy be in the rainbows. We have worked super hard, not just us but also Macey and Kristina back at home. They deserve every bit of this too," Baker said.

The British team hid the fact that Laura Kenny was ill, and after the evening session the federation issued a press release saying that Kenny was abandoning plans to race the Omnium.

"I am absolutely gutted to announce that I won't be riding in the Omnium at the world championships," she said. "I haven't been feeling right all week for reasons we're not sure of, but we do know my performances in the team pursuit over the last two days have been well off where I have been in training over the last two weeks.

"I would have given the Omnium my best shot and I really wanted to do it but with the depth of the squad it was decided that it was better that I didn't compete and give someone else the opportunity. I agree with the decision and I think Katie will do a brilliant job. I wish her, and all my team mates, the best of luck for the rest of the competition."

At the end of the evening, Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) claimed the victory in the men's keirin, the only other medal competition of the session, with Japan's Yudai Nitta taking silver over Germany's Stefan Botticher.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:48.012 Samuel Welsford (Australia) Kelland O'Brien (Australia) Leigh Howard (Australia) Alexander Porter (Australia) 2 Great Britain 0:03:50.810 Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) Edward Clancy (Great Britain) Kian Emadi (Great Britain) Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain) 3 Denmark 0:03:51.804 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) Julius Johansen (Denmark) Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) Casper Von Folsach (Denmark) 4 Canada 0:03:56.382 Derek Gee (Canada) Michael Foley (Canada) Adam Jamieson (Canada) Jay Lamoureux (Canada)

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:03:56.897 Felix Gross (Germany) Theo Reinhardt (Germany) Leon Rohde (Germany) Domenic Weinstein (Germany) 2 Switzerland 0:03:59.108 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) Frank Pasche (Switzerland) Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland) Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canada 0:03:54.670 Derek Gee (Canada) Michael Foley (Canada) Adam Jamieson (Canada) Jay Lamoureux (Canada) 2 Poland 0:04:00.711 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) Adrian Kaiser (Poland) Szymon Krawczyk (Poland) Bartosz Rudyk (Poland) Szymon Sajnok (Poland)

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:51.635 Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) Edward Clancy (Great Britain) Kian Emadi (Great Britain) Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain) Oliver Wood (Great Britain) 2 Denmark 0:03:55.602 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) Casper Von Folsach (Denmark) Julius Johansen (Denmark)

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:51.529 Samuel Welsford (Australia) Kelland O'brien (Australia) Leigh Howard (Australia) Alexander Porter (Australia) Cameron Scott (Australia) 2 New Zealand 0:04:05.861 Corbin Strong (New Zealand) Thomas Sexton (New Zealand) Aaron Gate (New Zealand) Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand) Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)

Women's Team Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:14.333 Annette Edmondson (Australia) Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia) Georgia Baker (Australia) Amy Cure (Australia) x Alexandra Manly (Australia) 2 Great Britain 0:04:14.537 Laura Kenny (Great Britain) Katie Archibald (Great Britain) Elinor Barker (Great Britain) Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain) 3 New Zealand 0:04:16.479 Michaela Drummond (New Zealand) Bryony Botha (New Zealand) Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) Kirstie James (New Zealand) x Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) 4 Canada 0:04:20.321 Allison Beveridge (Canada) Ariane Bonhomme (Canada) Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada) Georgia Simmerling (Canada)

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:04:21.252 Gudrun Stock (Germany) Franziska Brausse (Germany) Lisa Brennauer (Germany) Lisa Klein (Germany) Charlotte Becker (Germany) 2 United States 0:04:23.721 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) Christina Birch (United States Of America) Kimberly Geist (United States Of America) Emma White (United States Of America)

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canada 0:04:17.577 Allison Beveridge (Canada) Ariane Bonhomme (Canada) Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada) Georgia Simmerling (Canada) 2 Belgium 0:04:23.953 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) Shari Bossuyt (Belgium) Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) Annelies Dom (Belgium)

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:14.067 Laura Kenny (Great Britain) Katie Archibald (Great Britain) Elinor Barker (Great Britain) Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain) 2 New Zealand 0:04:17.980 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) Bryony Botha (New Zealand) Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) Kirstie James (New Zealand)

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:13.913 Alexandra Manly (Australia) Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia) Georgia Baker (Australia) Amy Cure (Australia) Annette Edmondson (Australia) 2 Italy 0:04:18.528 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) Martina Alzini (Italy) Elisa Balsamo (Italy) Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)

Men's Scratch Race Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Samuel Welsford (Australia) 2 Roy Eefting (Netherlands) 3 Thomas Sexton (New Zealand) 4 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 5 Rui Oliveira (Portugal) 6 Matthew Walls (Great Britain) 7 Mauro Schmid (Switzerland) 8 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 9 Adrian Teklinski (Poland) 10 Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 11 Moreno De Pauw (Belgium) 12 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 13 Adrien Garel (France) 14 Adrian Hegyvary (United States Of America) 15 Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan) 16 Maxim Piskunov (Russian Federation) 17 Patompob Phonarjthan (Thailand) 18 Felix English (Ireland) 19 Yacine Chalel (Algeria) 20 Stefan Matzner (Austria) 21 Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 22 Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary) DNF Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) DNF Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stefan Botticher (Germany) 2 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 3 Kacio Freitas (Brazil) 4 Pavel Vorzhev (Kazakhstan) 5 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 2 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 3 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 4 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 5 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 3 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 4 Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela) 5 Joel Archambault (Canada) 6 Theo Bos (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sebastien Vigier (France) 2 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 3 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 4 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 5 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 6 Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marc Jurczyk (Germany) 2 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 3 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 4 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 5 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago) 6 Patrick Constable (Australia)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 2 Theo Bos (Netherlands) 3 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 4 Kacio Freitas (Brazil)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela) 2 Jean Spies (South Africa) 2 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago) 4 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 5 Pavel Vorzhev (Kazakhstan)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 2 Patrick Constable (Australia) 3 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 4 Joachim Eilers (Germany) REL Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 3 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) 4 Joel Archambault (Canada)

Men's Keirin Quarterfinal Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stefan Botticher (Germany) 2 Sebastien Vigier (France) 3 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 4 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 5 Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela) REL Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

Men's Keirin Quarterfinal Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 2 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 3 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 4 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 5 Marc Jurczyk (Germany) 6 Patrick Constable (Australia)

Men's Keirin Quarterfinal Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 3 Theo Bos (Netherlands) 4 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago) 5 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 6 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 7 Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Keirin Semifinal Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stefan Botticher (Germany) 2 Sebastien Vigier (France) 3 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 4 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 5 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago) 6 Theo Bos (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin Semifinal Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 3 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 4 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 5 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 6 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Keirin Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 2 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 3 Stefan Botticher (Germany) 4 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 5 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 6 Sebastien Vigier (France)

Men's Keirin Final 7-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 8 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 9 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 10 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 11 Theo Bos (Netherlands) 12 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)

Women's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 0:00:10.546 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:10.662 3 Mathilde Gros (France) 0:00:10.685 4 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:10.712 5 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.728 6 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 0:00:10.742 7 Emma Hinze (Germany) 0:00:10.766 8 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:10.783 9 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 0:00:10.865 10 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.870 11 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 0:00:10.886 12 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 0:00:10.905 13 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:10.931 14 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:10.945 15 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:10.969 16 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:10.972 17 Madalyn Godby (United States Of America) 0:00:11.069 18 Herry Van De Wouw (Netherlands) 0:00:11.073 19 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.078 20 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.094 21 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:11.097 22 Hyejin Lee (Korea) 0:00:11.100 23 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 0:00:11.126 24 Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) 0:00:11.181 25 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 0:00:11.237 26 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 27 Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America) 0:00:11.238 28 Natalia Antonova (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.259 29 Robyn Stewart (Ireland) 0:00:11.339 30 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 0:00:11.342 31 Marlena Karwacka (Poland) 0:00:11.349 32 Yin Yin Li (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:11.699 33 Charlene Du Preez (South Africa) 0:00:11.710

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 2 Natalia Antonova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 2 Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emma Hinze (Germany) 2 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 2 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 2 Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 2 Hyejin Lee (Korea)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 2 Lauriane Genest (Canada)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 2 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 2 Herry Van De Wouw (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Madalyn Godby (United States Of America) 2 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mathilde Gros (France) 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 2 Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 Emma Hinze (Germany)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 2 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mathilde Gros (France) 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)