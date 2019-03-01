Image 1 of 48 Jan-Willem van Schip of the Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's Points Race Final (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 48 Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 48 Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 48 Kirsten Wild of Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's omnium final (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 48 Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong celebrates winning the Women's sprint Gold Medal Final on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 48 Letizia Paternoster of Italy (Silver medal) Kirsten Wild of Netherlands (gold) and Jennifer Jan van Schip (Netherlands) secured his first world title in the men's Points Race, dominating the evening race from start to finish. Van Schip was one of four riders to lap the field three different times, patiently timing his forays off the front to scoop up maximum points. In all, the Dutchman won six separate sprints to end the race with a massive 104 points to claim gold over Sebastian Mora (Spain).

The bronze medal came down to finishing position, with Ireland's Mark Downey tied on points with Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland) coming into the sprint. Downey followed a surge to finish fifth in the final sprint to the Pole's 12th to round out the podium.

The women's Omnium kicked off with a victory by young Italian Letizia Paternoster in the scratch race. She beat Australia's Annette Edmondson and Jen Valente (USA) to take the early lead.

The tempo race saw a surprise win by Yumi Kajihara (Japan) in the tempo race. Kajihara topped Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) and Ina Savenka (Belarus) to take the lead in the overall standings. In the elimination race, however, Kajihara made an early exit, finishing seventh and dropping down the rankings.

Valente raced with surgical precision, making the final sprint against Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and then winning with a well-timed dive down the banking.

Paternoster fought valiantly to hold on for third in the elimination, taking the overall lead with 104 points, with Wild two points down in second and Kajihara third with 98. Valente's win moved her back into fourth at 92 points.

Wild went on to win secure the overall victory in the points race, claiming four more points than Paternoster to push the Italian into the silver medal position.

The points race was a marred by a crash between Valente and Britain's Katie Archibald, but the American bounced back, escaping in the final with Danish rider Amalie Dideriksen to secure bronze.

Results

Men's Kilometer Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Lafargue (France) 0:00:59.845 2 Theo Bos (Netherlands) 0:01:00.133 3 Michael D'almeida (France) 0:01:00.379 4 Francesco Lamon (Italy) 0:01:00.550 5 Cameron Scott (Australia) 0:01:00.790 6 Marc Jurczyk (Germany) 0:01:01.002 7 Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:01:01.062 8 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 0:01:01.092 9 Robin Wagner (Czech Republic) 0:01:01.195 10 Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand) 0:01:01.436 11 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 0:01:01.545 12 Eric Engler (Germany) 0:01:01.591 13 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 0:01:01.731 14 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain) 0:01:02.050 15 Jean Spies (South Africa) 0:01:02.608 16 Aidan Caves (Canada) 0:01:02.812 17 Corbin Strong (New Zealand) 0:01:02.821 18 Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation) 0:01:03.170 19 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan) 0:01:03.494

Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 0:04:07.456 2 Domenic Weinstein (Germany) 0:04:09.091 3 Davide Plebani (Italy) 0:04:11.764 4 Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation) 0:04:11.957 5 Ashton Lambie (United States Of America) 0:04:12.886 6 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 0:04:14.127 7 John Archibald (Great Britain) 0:04:14.730 8 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 0:04:16.583 9 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) 0:04:17.265 10 Leon Rohde (Germany) 0:04:19.838 11 Felix Gross (Germany) 0:04:19.937 12 Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus) 0:04:20.346 13 Adrian Kaiser (Poland) 0:04:20.523 14 Gavin Hoover (United States Of America) 0:04:21.596 15 Clement Davy (France) 0:04:24.362 16 Alexander Porter (Australia) 0:04:25.562 17 Jaeyeon Im (Korea) 0:04:30.256 18 Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic) 0:04:31.977 19 Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan) 0:04:32.462 20 Wen Chao Li (Chinese Taipei) 0:04:34.730 21 Kyeongho Min (Korea) 0:04:34.874 22 Yuttana Mano (Thailand) 0:04:38.046 23 Siu Wai Ko (Hong Kong, China) 0:04:38.820

Men's Individual Pursuit Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 0:04:08.000 2 Domenic Wenstein (Germany) 0:00:04.600 3 Davide Plebani (Italy) 0:00:06.600 4 Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation) 0:00:08.800

Women's Omnium Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 2 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 3 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 4 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 5 Shannon Mccurley (Ireland) 6 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 7 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 8 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 9 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 10 Maria Martins (Portugal) 11 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 12 Laurie Berthon (France) 13 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) 14 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 15 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 16 Ina Savenka (Belarus) 17 Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) 18 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 19 Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation) 20 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 21 Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) 22 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 23 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 24 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)

Women's Omnium Tempo Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 24 pts 2 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) 21 3 Ina Savenka (Belarus) 21 4 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 20 5 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 9 6 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 3 7 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 2 8 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 2 9 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 1 10 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 1 11 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 1 12 Shannon Mccurley (Ireland) 13 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 14 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 15 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 16 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 17 Maria Martins (Portugal) 18 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 19 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 20 Laurie Berthon (France) 21 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 22 Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) 23 Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) 24 Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)

Women's Omnium Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 2 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 3 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 4 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 6 Laurie Berthon (France) 7 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 8 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 9 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 10 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 11 Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) 12 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 13 Maria Martins (Portugal) 14 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 15 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 16 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 17 Shannon Mccurley (Ireland) 18 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) 19 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 20 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 21 Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) 22 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 23 Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation) 24 Ina Savenka (Belarus)

Women's Omnium # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 117 pts 2 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 115 3 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 106 4 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 106 5 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 101 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 100 7 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 84 8 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 73 9 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) 66 10 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 63 11 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 60 12 Shannon Mccurley (Ireland) 58 13 Laurie Berthon (France) 50 14 Maria Martins (Portugal) 49 15 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 48 16 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 48 17 Ina Savenka (Belarus) 47 18 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 36 19 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 12 20 Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) 10 21 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 8 22 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 6 23 Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation) 6 24 Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) -18

Women's Omnium Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 27 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 15 3 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 14 4 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 14 5 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 11 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 10 7 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 8 8 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) 6 9 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 5 10 Maria Martins (Portugal) 3 11 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 3 12 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 2 13 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 1 14 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 15 Laurie Berthon (France) 16 Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) 17 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 18 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 19 Shannon Mccurley (Ireland) 20 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 21 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 22 Ina Savenka (Belarus) 23 Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation) 24 (-2 laps) Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) -40

Men's Points Race Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands) 104 pts 2 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 76 3 Mark Downey (Ireland) 67 4 Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland) 67 5 Liam Bertazzo (Italy) 61 6 Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine) 54 7 Kelland O'Brien (Australia) 51 8 Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 50 9 Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) 50 10 Felipe Andres Penaloza Yanez (Chile) 48 11 Raman Ramanau (Belarus) 45 12 Florian Maitre (France) 43 13 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan) 40 14 Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland) 31 15 Stefan Matzner (Austria) 27 16 Sanghoon Park (Korea) 25 17 Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 24 18 Thomas Sexton (New Zealand) 21 19 Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic) 20 20 Viktor Filutas (Hungary) 3 21 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Thailand) 22 Yacine Chalel (Algeria) -20 23 Assylkhan Turar (Kazakhstan) -20

Men's Kilometre Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Lafargue (France) 0:01:00.029 2 Theo Bos (Netherlands) 0:01:00.388 3 Michael D'almeida (France) 0:01:00.826 4 Francesco Lamon (Italy) 0:01:00.958 5 Cameron Scott (Australia) 0:01:01.048 6 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 0:01:01.186 7 Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:01:01.205 8 Marc Jurczyk (Germany) 0:01:01.569

Women's Sprint Finals Gold Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 2 Stephanie Morton

Women's Sprint Finals Gold Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 2 Stephanie Morton

Women's Sprint Finals Bronze Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 3 Mathilde Gros (France) 4 Lee Sophie Friedrich (Germany)