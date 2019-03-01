Trending

UCI Track Worlds: Van Schip claims points race world title

Wild wins Omnium, Ganna goes close to pursuit world record

Image 1 of 48

Jan-Willem van Schip of the Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's Points Race Final

Jan-Willem van Schip of the Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's Points Race Final
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 48

Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 48

Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 48

Kirsten Wild of Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's omnium final

Kirsten Wild of Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's omnium final
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 48

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong celebrates winning the Women's sprint Gold Medal Final on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong celebrates winning the Women's sprint Gold Medal Final on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 48

Letizia Paternoster of Italy (Silver medal) Kirsten Wild of Netherlands (gold) and Jennifer Valente of USA (bronze) pose on the podium for the Women's Omnium final

Letizia Paternoster of Italy (Silver medal) Kirsten Wild of Netherlands (gold) and Jennifer Valente of USA (bronze) pose on the podium for the Women's Omnium final
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 48

Domenic Weinstein of Germany (silver medal), Filippo Ganna of Italy (gold) and Davide Plebani of Italy (Bronze) celebrate on the podium for the Men's individual pursuit

Domenic Weinstein of Germany (silver medal), Filippo Ganna of Italy (gold) and Davide Plebani of Italy (Bronze) celebrate on the podium for the Men's individual pursuit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 48

Quentin Lafargue of France celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the Mens 1 km time trial

Quentin Lafargue of France celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the Mens 1 km time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 48

Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 48

Stephanie Morton and Wai Sze Lee race for gold in the Women's Sprint

Stephanie Morton and Wai Sze Lee race for gold in the Women's Sprint
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 48

The winner from The Netherlands Jan-Willem van Schip celebrates on the podium after the Men's Points Race

The winner from The Netherlands Jan-Willem van Schip celebrates on the podium after the Men's Points Race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 48

Filippo Ganna of Italy celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's individual pursuit final on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Filippo Ganna of Italy celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's individual pursuit final on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 48

Filippo Ganna of Italy celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's individual pursuit final on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Filippo Ganna of Italy celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's individual pursuit final on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 48

Filippo Ganna of Italy celebrates winng the gold medal in the Men's individual pursuit final on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Filippo Ganna of Italy celebrates winng the gold medal in the Men's individual pursuit final on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 48

Stephanie Morton of Australia and Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong compete in the Women's sprint Gold Medal Final on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Stephanie Morton of Australia and Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong compete in the Women's sprint Gold Medal Final on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 48

Mathilde Gros of France and Lea Friedrich of Germany compete in the Women's sprint Bronze Medal Final

Mathilde Gros of France and Lea Friedrich of Germany compete in the Women's sprint Bronze Medal Final
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 48

Domenic Weinstein of Germany competes on his way to winning the silver medal in the Men's individual pursuit final

Domenic Weinstein of Germany competes on his way to winning the silver medal in the Men's individual pursuit final
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 48

Cyclists compete during the Men's Points Race 40 km at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland

Cyclists compete during the Men's Points Race 40 km at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 48

Cyclists compete during the Men's Points Race 40 km at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland

Cyclists compete during the Men's Points Race 40 km at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 48

Cyclists compete during the Men's Points Race 40 km at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland

Cyclists compete during the Men's Points Race 40 km at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 48

Cyclists compete during the Men's Points Race 40 km at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland

Cyclists compete during the Men's Points Race 40 km at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 48

Cyclists compete during the Men's Points Race 40 km at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Cyclists compete during the Men's Points Race 40 km at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 48

Kristina Vogel in the commentary booth at the UCI Track World Championships

Kristina Vogel in the commentary booth at the UCI Track World Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 48

France's Quentin Lafargue reacts after winning the gold medal in the men's 1 km time trial at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

France's Quentin Lafargue reacts after winning the gold medal in the men's 1 km time trial at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 48

Davide Plebani of Italy competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Davide Plebani of Italy competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 48

Jan-Willem van Schip of the Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's Points Race Final

Jan-Willem van Schip of the Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's Points Race Final
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 48

Mark Downey of Ireland celebrates winning the bronze medal in the Men's Points Race Final

Mark Downey of Ireland celebrates winning the bronze medal in the Men's Points Race Final
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 48

The Netherlands' Jan-Willem van Schip (L) celebrates with a team member after winning the Men's Points Race 40 km at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

The Netherlands' Jan-Willem van Schip (L) celebrates with a team member after winning the Men's Points Race 40 km at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 48

Jan-Willem van Schip of the Netherlands leads on his way to winning the gold medal in the Men's Points Race Final

Jan-Willem van Schip of the Netherlands leads on his way to winning the gold medal in the Men's Points Race Final
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 48

Jan-Willem van Schip of the Netherlands leads on his way to winning the gold medal in the Men's Points Race

Jan-Willem van Schip of the Netherlands leads on his way to winning the gold medal in the Men's Points Race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 48

Kelland O'Brien of Australia competes in the Men's Points Race Final on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Kelland O'Brien of Australia competes in the Men's Points Race Final on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 48

Santiago Ramirez Morales of Colombia competes in the Men's 1Km Time Trial race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Santiago Ramirez Morales of Colombia competes in the Men's 1Km Time Trial race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 48

Joseph Truman of Great Britain competes in the Men's 1Km Time Trial race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Joseph Truman of Great Britain competes in the Men's 1Km Time Trial race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 48

Joseph Truman of Great Britain competes in the Men's 1Km Time Trial race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Joseph Truman of Great Britain competes in the Men's 1Km Time Trial race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 48

Marc Jurczyk of Germany competes in the Men's 1Km Time Trial race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Marc Jurczyk of Germany competes in the Men's 1Km Time Trial race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 48

John Archibald of Great Britain or Team GB competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race

John Archibald of Great Britain or Team GB competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 48

John Archibald of Great Britain or Team GB competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

John Archibald of Great Britain or Team GB competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 48

Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 48

Claudio Imhof of Switzerland competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Claudio Imhof of Switzerland competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 48

Ashton Lambie of the USA competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Ashton Lambie of the USA competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 48

Ashton Lambie of the USA gets ready to compete in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race

Ashton Lambie of the USA gets ready to compete in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 48

Filippo Ganna of Italy competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Filippo Ganna of Italy competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 48

Ivo Oliveira of Portugal competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Ivo Oliveira of Portugal competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 48

Alexander Evtushenko of Russia competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Alexander Evtushenko of Russia competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 48

Leon Rohde of Germany competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Leon Rohde of Germany competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 48

Alexander Porter of Australia competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Alexander Porter of Australia competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 48

Alexander Porter of Australia competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Alexander Porter of Australia competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race on day three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 48

Clement Davy of France competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race

Clement Davy of France competes in the Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying race
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jan van Schip (Netherlands) secured his first world title in the men's Points Race, dominating the evening race from start to finish. Van Schip was one of four riders to lap the field three different times, patiently timing his forays off the front to scoop up maximum points. In all, the Dutchman won six separate sprints to end the race with a massive 104 points to claim gold over Sebastian Mora (Spain).

The bronze medal came down to finishing position, with Ireland's Mark Downey tied on points with Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland) coming into the sprint. Downey followed a surge to finish fifth in the final sprint to the Pole's 12th to round out the podium.

The women's Omnium kicked off with a victory by young Italian Letizia Paternoster in the scratch race. She beat Australia's Annette Edmondson and Jen Valente (USA) to take the early lead.

The tempo race saw a surprise win by Yumi Kajihara (Japan) in the tempo race. Kajihara topped Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) and Ina Savenka (Belarus) to take the lead in the overall standings. In the elimination race, however, Kajihara made an early exit, finishing seventh and dropping down the rankings.

Valente raced with surgical precision, making the final sprint against Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and then winning with a well-timed dive down the banking.

Paternoster fought valiantly to hold on for third in the elimination, taking the overall lead with 104 points, with Wild two points down in second and Kajihara third with 98. Valente's win moved her back into fourth at 92 points.

Wild went on to win secure the overall victory in the points race, claiming four more points than Paternoster to push the Italian into the silver medal position.

The points race was a marred by a crash between Valente and Britain's Katie Archibald, but the American bounced back, escaping in the final with Danish rider Amalie Dideriksen to secure bronze.

Results

Men's Kilometer Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Lafargue (France)0:00:59.845
2Theo Bos (Netherlands)0:01:00.133
3Michael D'almeida (France)0:01:00.379
4Francesco Lamon (Italy)0:01:00.550
5Cameron Scott (Australia)0:01:00.790
6Marc Jurczyk (Germany)0:01:01.002
7Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:01:01.062
8Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)0:01:01.092
9Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)0:01:01.195
10Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)0:01:01.436
11Joseph Truman (Great Britain)0:01:01.545
12Eric Engler (Germany)0:01:01.591
13Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)0:01:01.731
14Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)0:01:02.050
15Jean Spies (South Africa)0:01:02.608
16Aidan Caves (Canada)0:01:02.812
17Corbin Strong (New Zealand)0:01:02.821
18Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)0:01:03.170
19Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)0:01:03.494

Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Italy)0:04:07.456
2Domenic Weinstein (Germany)0:04:09.091
3Davide Plebani (Italy)0:04:11.764
4Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)0:04:11.957
5Ashton Lambie (United States Of America)0:04:12.886
6Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)0:04:14.127
7John Archibald (Great Britain)0:04:14.730
8Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)0:04:16.583
9Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)0:04:17.265
10Leon Rohde (Germany)0:04:19.838
11Felix Gross (Germany)0:04:19.937
12Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)0:04:20.346
13Adrian Kaiser (Poland)0:04:20.523
14Gavin Hoover (United States Of America)0:04:21.596
15Clement Davy (France)0:04:24.362
16Alexander Porter (Australia)0:04:25.562
17Jaeyeon Im (Korea)0:04:30.256
18Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)0:04:31.977
19Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan)0:04:32.462
20Wen Chao Li (Chinese Taipei)0:04:34.730
21Kyeongho Min (Korea)0:04:34.874
22Yuttana Mano (Thailand)0:04:38.046
23Siu Wai Ko (Hong Kong, China)0:04:38.820

Men's Individual Pursuit Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Italy)0:04:08.000
2Domenic Wenstein (Germany)0:00:04.600
3Davide Plebani (Italy)0:00:06.600
4Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)0:00:08.800

Women's Omnium Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
2Annette Edmondson (Australia)
3Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
4Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
5Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
6Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
7Allison Beveridge (Canada)
8Daria Pikulik (Poland)
9Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
10Maria Martins (Portugal)
11Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
12Laurie Berthon (France)
13Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
14Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
15Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
16Ina Savenka (Belarus)
17Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
18Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
19Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
20Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
21Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
22Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
23Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
24Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)

Women's Omnium Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yumi Kajihara (Japan)24pts
2Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)21
3Ina Savenka (Belarus)21
4Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)20
5Allison Beveridge (Canada)9
6Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)3
7Letizia Paternoster (Italy)2
8Katie Archibald (Great Britain)2
9Daria Pikulik (Poland)1
10Annette Edmondson (Australia)1
11Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)1
12Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
13Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
14Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
15Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
16Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
17Maria Martins (Portugal)
18Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
19Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
20Laurie Berthon (France)
21Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
22Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
23Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
24Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)

Women's Omnium Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
3Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
4Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
5Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
6Laurie Berthon (France)
7Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
8Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
9Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
10Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
11Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
12Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
13Maria Martins (Portugal)
14Annette Edmondson (Australia)
15Allison Beveridge (Canada)
16Daria Pikulik (Poland)
17Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
18Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
19Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
20Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
21Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
22Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
23Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
24Ina Savenka (Belarus)

Women's Omnium
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)117pts
2Letizia Paternoster (Italy)115
3Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)106
4Yumi Kajihara (Japan)106
5Annette Edmondson (Australia)101
6Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)100
7Katie Archibald (Great Britain)84
8Allison Beveridge (Canada)73
9Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)66
10Daria Pikulik (Poland)63
11Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)60
12Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)58
13Laurie Berthon (France)50
14Maria Martins (Portugal)49
15Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)48
16Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)48
17Ina Savenka (Belarus)47
18Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)36
19Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)12
20Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)10
21Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)8
22Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)6
23Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)6
24Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)-18

Women's Omnium Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Australia)27pts
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)15
3Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)14
4Katie Archibald (Great Britain)14
5Letizia Paternoster (Italy)11
6Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)10
7Yumi Kajihara (Japan)8
8Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)6
9Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)5
10Maria Martins (Portugal)3
11Daria Pikulik (Poland)3
12Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)2
13Allison Beveridge (Canada)1
14Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
15Laurie Berthon (France)
16Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
17Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
18Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
19Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
20Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
21Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
22Ina Savenka (Belarus)
23Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
24 (-2 laps)Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)-40

Men's Points Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)104pts
2Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)76
3Mark Downey (Ireland)67
4Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)67
5Liam Bertazzo (Italy)61
6Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)54
7Kelland O'Brien (Australia)51
8Mark Stewart (Great Britain)50
9Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)50
10Felipe Andres Penaloza Yanez (Chile)48
11Raman Ramanau (Belarus)45
12Florian Maitre (France)43
13Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)40
14Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)31
15Stefan Matzner (Austria)27
16Sanghoon Park (Korea)25
17Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)24
18Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)21
19Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)20
20Viktor Filutas (Hungary)3
21Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Thailand)
22Yacine Chalel (Algeria)-20
23Assylkhan Turar (Kazakhstan)-20

Men's Kilometre Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Lafargue (France)0:01:00.029
2Theo Bos (Netherlands)0:01:00.388
3Michael D'almeida (France)0:01:00.826
4Francesco Lamon (Italy)0:01:00.958
5Cameron Scott (Australia)0:01:01.048
6Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)0:01:01.186
7Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:01:01.205
8Marc Jurczyk (Germany)0:01:01.569

Women's Sprint Finals Gold Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
2Stephanie Morton

Women's Sprint Finals Gold Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
2Stephanie Morton

Women's Sprint Finals Bronze Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Mathilde Gros (France)
4Lee Sophie Friedrich (Germany)

Women's Sprint Finals Gold Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Mathilde Gros (France)
4Lee Sophie Friedrich (Germany)

Latest on Cyclingnews