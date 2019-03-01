UCI Track Worlds: Van Schip claims points race world title
Wild wins Omnium, Ganna goes close to pursuit world record
Day 3: Points Race, Kilometre TT, Inidivual Pursuit - Men - Omnium, Sprint - Women
Jan van Schip (Netherlands) secured his first world title in the men's Points Race, dominating the evening race from start to finish. Van Schip was one of four riders to lap the field three different times, patiently timing his forays off the front to scoop up maximum points. In all, the Dutchman won six separate sprints to end the race with a massive 104 points to claim gold over Sebastian Mora (Spain).
The bronze medal came down to finishing position, with Ireland's Mark Downey tied on points with Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland) coming into the sprint. Downey followed a surge to finish fifth in the final sprint to the Pole's 12th to round out the podium.
The women's Omnium kicked off with a victory by young Italian Letizia Paternoster in the scratch race. She beat Australia's Annette Edmondson and Jen Valente (USA) to take the early lead.
The tempo race saw a surprise win by Yumi Kajihara (Japan) in the tempo race. Kajihara topped Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) and Ina Savenka (Belarus) to take the lead in the overall standings. In the elimination race, however, Kajihara made an early exit, finishing seventh and dropping down the rankings.
Valente raced with surgical precision, making the final sprint against Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and then winning with a well-timed dive down the banking.
Paternoster fought valiantly to hold on for third in the elimination, taking the overall lead with 104 points, with Wild two points down in second and Kajihara third with 98. Valente's win moved her back into fourth at 92 points.
Wild went on to win secure the overall victory in the points race, claiming four more points than Paternoster to push the Italian into the silver medal position.
The points race was a marred by a crash between Valente and Britain's Katie Archibald, but the American bounced back, escaping in the final with Danish rider Amalie Dideriksen to secure bronze.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|0:00:59.845
|2
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|0:01:00.133
|3
|Michael D'almeida (France)
|0:01:00.379
|4
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|0:01:00.550
|5
|Cameron Scott (Australia)
|0:01:00.790
|6
|Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
|0:01:01.002
|7
|Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|0:01:01.062
|8
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|0:01:01.092
|9
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|0:01:01.195
|10
|Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
|0:01:01.436
|11
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|0:01:01.545
|12
|Eric Engler (Germany)
|0:01:01.591
|13
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|0:01:01.731
|14
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|0:01:02.050
|15
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|0:01:02.608
|16
|Aidan Caves (Canada)
|0:01:02.812
|17
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|0:01:02.821
|18
|Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
|0:01:03.170
|19
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:03.494
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|0:04:07.456
|2
|Domenic Weinstein (Germany)
|0:04:09.091
|3
|Davide Plebani (Italy)
|0:04:11.764
|4
|Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
|0:04:11.957
|5
|Ashton Lambie (United States Of America)
|0:04:12.886
|6
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|0:04:14.127
|7
|John Archibald (Great Britain)
|0:04:14.730
|8
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|0:04:16.583
|9
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|0:04:17.265
|10
|Leon Rohde (Germany)
|0:04:19.838
|11
|Felix Gross (Germany)
|0:04:19.937
|12
|Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
|0:04:20.346
|13
|Adrian Kaiser (Poland)
|0:04:20.523
|14
|Gavin Hoover (United States Of America)
|0:04:21.596
|15
|Clement Davy (France)
|0:04:24.362
|16
|Alexander Porter (Australia)
|0:04:25.562
|17
|Jaeyeon Im (Korea)
|0:04:30.256
|18
|Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
|0:04:31.977
|19
|Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan)
|0:04:32.462
|20
|Wen Chao Li (Chinese Taipei)
|0:04:34.730
|21
|Kyeongho Min (Korea)
|0:04:34.874
|22
|Yuttana Mano (Thailand)
|0:04:38.046
|23
|Siu Wai Ko (Hong Kong, China)
|0:04:38.820
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|0:04:08.000
|2
|Domenic Wenstein (Germany)
|0:00:04.600
|3
|Davide Plebani (Italy)
|0:00:06.600
|4
|Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
|0:00:08.800
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|3
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|5
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|6
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|7
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|8
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|9
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|10
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|11
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|12
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|13
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|14
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|15
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
|16
|Ina Savenka (Belarus)
|17
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|18
|Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
|19
|Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
|20
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|21
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|22
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|23
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|24
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|24
|pts
|2
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|21
|3
|Ina Savenka (Belarus)
|21
|4
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|20
|5
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|9
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|3
|7
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|2
|8
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|2
|9
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|1
|10
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|1
|11
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|1
|12
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|13
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|14
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
|15
|Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
|16
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|17
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|18
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|19
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|20
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|21
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|22
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|23
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|24
|Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|3
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|4
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|6
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|7
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|8
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|9
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|10
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|11
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|12
|Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
|13
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|14
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|15
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|16
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|17
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|18
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|19
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|20
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|21
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|22
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|23
|Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
|24
|Ina Savenka (Belarus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|117
|pts
|2
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|115
|3
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|106
|4
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|106
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|101
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|100
|7
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|84
|8
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|73
|9
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|66
|10
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|63
|11
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
|60
|12
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|58
|13
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|50
|14
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|49
|15
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|48
|16
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|48
|17
|Ina Savenka (Belarus)
|47
|18
|Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
|36
|19
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|12
|20
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|10
|21
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|8
|22
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|6
|23
|Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
|6
|24
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|-18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|27
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|15
|3
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|14
|4
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|14
|5
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|11
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|10
|7
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|8
|8
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|6
|9
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|5
|10
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|3
|11
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|3
|12
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|2
|13
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|1
|14
|Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
|15
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|16
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|17
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
|18
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|19
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|20
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|21
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|22
|Ina Savenka (Belarus)
|23
|Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
|24 (-2 laps)
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|-40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|104
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
|76
|3
|Mark Downey (Ireland)
|67
|4
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)
|67
|5
|Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
|61
|6
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)
|54
|7
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|51
|8
|Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|50
|9
|Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)
|50
|10
|Felipe Andres Penaloza Yanez (Chile)
|48
|11
|Raman Ramanau (Belarus)
|45
|12
|Florian Maitre (France)
|43
|13
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)
|40
|14
|Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)
|31
|15
|Stefan Matzner (Austria)
|27
|16
|Sanghoon Park (Korea)
|25
|17
|Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|24
|18
|Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)
|21
|19
|Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
|20
|20
|Viktor Filutas (Hungary)
|3
|21
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Thailand)
|22
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|-20
|23
|Assylkhan Turar (Kazakhstan)
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|0:01:00.029
|2
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|0:01:00.388
|3
|Michael D'almeida (France)
|0:01:00.826
|4
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|0:01:00.958
|5
|Cameron Scott (Australia)
|0:01:01.048
|6
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|0:01:01.186
|7
|Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|0:01:01.205
|8
|Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
|0:01:01.569
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|2
|Stephanie Morton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|2
|Stephanie Morton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|4
|Lee Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|4
|Lee Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
