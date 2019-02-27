Image 1 of 48 Britain's Elinor Barker celebrates on the podium after winning the women' scratch competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images) Image 2 of 48 French team Gregory Bauge, Quentin Lafargue, Sebastien Vigier and Michael D'Almeida react at the podium after winning silver in the men's team sprint (Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images) Image 3 of 48 France's team competes during the team sprint competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 4 of 48 Matthijs Buchli, Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands pose for a selfie after they win gold in the Men's team sprint final (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 5 of 48 Gregory Bauge, Sebastien Vigier and Quentin Lafargue of France (Silver Medal), Matthijs Buchli, Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands (Gold Medal) and Alexander Sharapov, Denis Dmitriev and Pavel Yakushevskiy of Russia (Bronze) pose on the podium for the Men's team sprint final on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 6 of 48 Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's team sprint final (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 7 of 48 Netherlands' team celebrate after winning the men's team sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship (Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images) Image 8 of 48 Netherlands' team compete to win gold during the men's team sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship (Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images) Image 9 of 48 French team compete to win silver during the men's team sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship (Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images) Image 10 of 48 Australia's Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton react at the podium after winning gold in the women's team sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship (Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images) Image 11 of 48 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) wins the world title in the scratch race (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 12 of 48 Martina Fidanza of Italy shows the damage from a fall in the Women's scratch 10k on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 13 of 48 Martina Fidanza of Italy is injured after a group fall in the Women's scratch 10k on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 14 of 48 Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands (silver Medal), Elinor Barker of Great Britain with the gold medal and Jolien D'Hoore of Belgium (Bronze Medal) celebrate on the podium for the Women's scratch 10k (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 15 of 48 Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands leads on her way to second place in the Women's scratch 10k on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 16 of 48 Britain's Elinor Barker reacts after winning the women scratch competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 17 of 48 Britain's Elinor Barker competes with the Netherlands' Kirsten Wild during the women scratch competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 18 of 48 Britain's Elinor Barker (L) leads in front of the Netherlands' Kirsten Wild (2ndL) during the women' scratch competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 19 of 48 The Netherlands' Kirsten Wild (L) competes during the women' scratch competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 20 of 48 Athletes compete during the women' scratch competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 21 of 48 Eddie Dawkins od New Zealand looks on after he competes in the Men's team sprint qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 22 of 48 Timo Bichler, Stefan Botticher and Maximilian Dornbach of Germany compete in the Men's team sprint qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 23 of 48 Gregory Bauge, Sebastien Vigier and Quentin Lafargue of France compete in the Men's team sprint qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 24 of 48 Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands compete in the Men's team sprint qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 25 of 48 Ryan Owens, Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny of Great Britain compete in the Men's team sprint qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 26 of 48 Cameron Scott of Australia looks on after he competes in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 27 of 48 Ethan Hayter, Edward Clancy, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi of Great Britain or Team GB compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 28 of 48 Letizia Paternoster, Martina Alzini, Elisa Balsamo and Vittoria Guazzini of Italy compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 29 of 48 Daria Pikulik, Nikol Płosaj, Justyna Kaczkowska and Lucja Pietrzak of Poland compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 30 of 48 Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker and Amy Cure of Australia compete in the Women's Team Pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 31 of 48 Wang Xiaofei, Huang Zhilin, Liu Jiali and Ma Menglu of China compete in the Women's Team Pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 32 of 48 Yumi Kajihara of Japan competes in the Women's Team Pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 33 of 48 Yumi Kajihara, Kie Furuyama, Kisato Nakamura and Miho Yoshikawa of Japan compete in the Women's Team Pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 34 of 48 Lotte Kopecky, Shari Bossuyt, Jolien D'hoore and Annelies Dom of Belgium compete in the Women's Team Pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 35 of 48 Jennifer Valente, Christina Birch, Kimberly Geist and Emma White of the USA compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 36 of 48 Ashton Lambie of USA competes in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in the BGZ BNP Paribas Velodrome Arena (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 37 of 48 Gavin Hoover, Ashton Lambie, Colby Lange and Eric Young of USA compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 38 of 48 Gavin Hoover, Ashton Lambie, Colby Lange and Eric Young of USA compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 39 of 48 Derek Gee, Michael Foley, Adam Jamieson and Jay Lamoureux of Canada compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 40 of 48 Adrian Kaiser, Szymon Krawczyk, Bartosz Rudyk and Szymon Sajnok of Poland compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 41 of 48 Ethan Hayter, Edward Clancy, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi of Great Britain or Team GB compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 42 of 48 Ethan Hayter, Edward Clancy, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi of Great Britain or Team GB compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 43 of 48 Amy Cure of Australia competes in the women's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 44 of 48 Bryony Botha, Holly Edmondston, Kirstie James and Rushlee Buchanan of New Zealand compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 45 of 48 Charlotte Becker, Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer and Lisa Klein of Germany compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 46 of 48 Ellie Dickinson of Great Britain competes in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 47 of 48 Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson and Laura Kenny compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 48 of 48 Jennifer Valente, Christina Birch, Kimberly Geist and Emma White of the USA compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Elinor Barker secured the first rainbow jersey for Great Britain at the UCI Track World Championships in Poland on Wednesday, taking gold in the Scratch Race ahead of Dutchwoman Kirsten Wild and Belgium’s Jolien D’hoore.

"This feels so good," Barker said after the race. "It feels amazing."

It wasn't a smooth event as a crash marred the final lap of the event. The incident apparently didn't affect Barker's final sprint, however, with the winner saying she was only vaguely aware of the crash when it happened.

"I didn't know the crash happened until after, to be honest," Barker said. "Well, I knew that something had happened. I heard a bit of a bang, but you don’t really hear much when that happens behind you, so I didn’t know it happened until I came around a lap later to set up for my sprint. I hope everyone is OK and I think everyone got up."

Gold for Netherlands and Australia in Team Sprint

The Dutch men and Australian women each brought home gold in the Team Sprints, with the Dutch men beating France in the gold medal race and the Australian women taking down the Russian Federation for the rainbow jersey.

The Dutch team of Roy Van Den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland set the best qualifying time of 0:42.574 and then beat Great Britain in the first round to go on to the finals. In the gold medal race, the beat the French trio of Gregory Bauge, Sebastien Vigier and Quentin Lafargue with a time of 0:41.923 to 0:42.889. In the race for bronze, Russia beat Germany 0:43.115 to 0:43.294.

In the women's Team Sprint, the Australian duo of Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton set the top qualifying time of 0:32.492 and then beat Russians Daria Shmeleva and Anastasiia Voinova for gold. The Australians handled China easily in the first round and then rode a 0:32.255 in the gold medal round to Russia's 0:32.591. In the race for bronze, Germany rode 0:32.789 to Mexico's 0:33.455 to claim the final podium spot.

Australians top Team Pursuit qualifying

The Australian men and women came out firing in Poland on Wednesday, with both teams setting the top marks in the qualifying round.

The men's quartet of Samuel Welsford, Kelland O'brien, Leigh Howard and Cameron Scott rode 3:52.152 to top the ranking heading into Thursday's elimination rounds. Great Britain's Ethan Hayter, Edward Clancy, Kian Emadi and Oliver Wood were second with 3:53.879. The Danish quartet of Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Rasmus Pedersen and Casper Von Folsach were third with 3:54.141.

Disaster struck the Italian men's team of Liam Bertazzo, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon and Davide Plebani when Lamon crashed on the second lap, leading the remaining three to carry on to 10th best. The French quartet of Benjamin Thomas, Florian Maitre, Bryan Coquard and Aurelien Costeplane got off to a fast start but exploded in the final laps and slipped to 16th.

The Australian men again set the fastest time in the first round, beating New Zealand with 3:51.529, while the British men, taking on Denmark in the first round, were just a tick slower at 3:51.635 to the Danes' 3:55.602. Canada set the third-best time of the first round, beating Poland with a time of 3:54.670. The Australians will take on Great Britain in Thursday's gold medal round, while the Canadians will face Denmark for bronze.

The Australian team of Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker and Amy Cure blazed around the Polish track with a time of 4:14.915 to top the women's qualifying round, beating the British squad of Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson in 4:15.618. The Kiwi quartet of Rushlee Buchanan, Bryony Botha, Holly Edmondston and Kirstie James are third at 4:19.065. The defending champions from the US, represented by Jennifer Valente, Christina Birch, Kimberly Geist and Emma White, were seventh at 4:25.384.

Australia will now face Italy in the first round on Thursday, with Great Britain taking on New Zealand, the United States facing Germany and Canada taking on Belgium.

Full Results

Women's Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) 2 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 3 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 4 Laurie Berthon (France) 5 Franziska Brausse (Germany) 6 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 7 Amber Joseph (Barbados) 8 Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) 9 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 10 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 11 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 12 Lydia Gurley (Ireland) 13 Evgenia Augustinas (Russian Federation) Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) Verena Eberhardt (Austria) Hanna Tserakh (Belarus) Shanrong Shen (People's Republic of China) Martina Fidanza (Italy) Racquel Sheath (New Zealand) Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland) Aline Seitz (Switzerland)

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:14.915 Annette Edmondson Ashlee Ankudinoff Georgia Baker Amy Cure 2 Great Britain 0:04:15.618 Laura Kenny Katie Archibald Elinor Barker Eleanor Dickinson 3 New Zealand 0:04:19.065 Rushlee Buchanan Bryony Botha Holly Edmondston Kirstie James 4 Italy 0:04:20.065 Letizia Paternoster Martina Alzini Elisa Balsamo Vittoria Guazzini 5 Canada 0:04:20.650 Allison Beveridge Ariane Bonhomme Annie Foreman-Mackey Georgia Simmerling 6 Germany 0:04:24.568 Charlotte Becker Franziska Brausse Lisa Brennauer Lisa Klein 7 United States 0:04:25.384 Jennifer Valente Christina Birch Kimberly Geist Emma White 8 Belgium 0:04:25.825 Lotte Kopecky Shari Bossuyt Jolien D'hoore Annelies Dom 9 France 0:04:27.560 Coralie Demay Marion Borras Clara Copponi Pascale Jeuland 10 Ireland 0:04:29.148 Mia Griffin Kelly Murphy Alice Sharpe Orla Walsh 11 Japan 0:04:30.768 Yumi Kajihara Kie Furuyama Kisato Nakamura Miho Yoshikawa 12 Belarus 0:04:31.329 Ina Savenka Palina Pivavarava Aksana Salauyeva Hanna Tserakh 13 Poland 0:04:32.420 Daria Pikulik Nikol Plosaj Justyna Kaczkowska Lucja Pietrzak 14 Republic Of Korea 0:04:33.074 Hyunji Kim Youri Kim Jumi Lee Ahreum Na 15 China 0:04:33.634 Xiaofei Wang Zhilin Huang Jiali Liu Menglu Ma 16 Russian Federation 0:04:33.919 Alexandra Goncharova Anastasiia Chursina Tamara Dronova Daria Malkova 17 Ukraine 0:04:36.683 Ganna Solovei Oksana Kliachina Tetyana Klimchenko Anna Nahirna

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:52.152 Samuel Welsford Kelland O'brien Leigh Howard Cameron Scott 2 Great Britain 0:03:53.879 Ethan Hayter Edward Clancy Kian Emadi Oliver Wood 3 Denmark 0:03:54.141 Lasse Norman Hansen Julius Johansen Rasmus Pedersen Casper Von Folsach 4 New Zealand 0:03:56.603 Campbell Stewart Thomas Sexton Aaron Gate Nicholas Kergozou 5 Canada 0:03:56.914 Derek Gee Michael Foley Adam Jamieson Jay Lamoureux 6 Germany 0:03:57.276 Felix Gross Theo Reinhardt Leon Rohde Domenic Weinstein 7 Switzerland 0:03:57.834 Claudio Imhof Cyrille Thiery Stefan Bissegger Robin Froidevaux 8 Poland 0:03:58.473 Szymon Sajnok Adrian Kaiser Szymon Krawczyk Bartosz Rudyk 9 Belgium 0:03:59.617 Lindsay De Vylder Kenny De Ketele Robbe Ghys Fabio Van Den Bossche 10 Italy 0:03:59.876 Liam Bertazzo Filippo Ganna Francesco Lamon Davide Plebani 11 United States 0:04:00.590 Gavin Hoover Ashton Lambie Colby Lange Eric Young 12 Japan 0:04:02.008 Ryo Chikatani Shogo Ichimaru Shunsuke Imamura Keitaro Sawada 13 Belarus 0:04:02.303 Raman Tsishkou Yauheni Akhramenka Yauheni Karaliok Mikhail Shemetau 14 Russian Federation 0:04:02.363 Lev Gonov Dmitry Mukhomediarov Ivan Smirnov Gleb Syritsa 15 Republic Of Korea 0:04:04.168 Sanghoon Park Jaeyeon Im Kyeongho Min Dongin Shin 16 France 0:04:05.792 Benjamin Thomas Florian Maitre Bryan Coquard Aurelien Costeplane 17 China 0:04:06.523 Zhiwen Chen Liang Guo Pingan Shen Zhaoliang Xu 18 Ukraine 0:04:08.125 Vitaliy Hryniv Roman Gladysh Timur Malieiev Vladyslav Shcherban

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:00:32.492 Kaarle McCulloch Stephanie Morton 2 Russian Federation 0:00:32.590 Daria Shmeleva Anastasiia Voinova 3 Germany 0:00:32.802 Miriam Welte Emma Hinze 4 Lithuania 0:00:33.278 Migle Marozaite Simona Krupeckaite 5 Mexico 0:00:33.281 Jessica Salazar Valles Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna 6 Netherlands 0:00:33.365 Kyra Lamberink Laurine Van Riessen 7 France 0:00:33.398 Sandie Clair Mathilde Gros 8 China 0:00:33.765 Junhong Lin Yufang Guo 9 Spain 0:00:33.802 Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 10 Poland 0:00:33.924 Marlena Karwacka Los Urszula 11 Republic of Korea 0:00:33.946 Taenam Kim Hyejin Lee 12 Ukraine 0:00:34.238 Olena Starikova Liubov Basova 13 United States 0:00:34.311 Madalyn Godby Mandy Marquardt 14 Great Britain 0:00:34.396 Katy Marchant Victoria Williamson 15 New Zealand 0:00:34.436 Olivia Podmore Ellesse Andrews 16 Hong Kong, China 0:00:34.449 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee Wai Sze Lee 17 Italy 0:00:34.779 Martina Fidanza Miriam Vece

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:42.574 Roy Van Den Berg Harrie Lavreysen Jeffrey Hoogland 2 France 0:00:43.358 Gregory Bauge Sebastien Vigier Quentin Lafargue 3 New Zealand 0:00:43.388 Ethan Mitchell Sam Webster Edward Dawkins 4 Poland 0:00:43.475 Rafal Sarnecki Mateusz Rudyk Krzysztof Maksel 5 Germany 0:00:43.590 Timo Bichler Stefan Botticher Maximilian Dornbach 6 Russian Federation 0:00:43.606 Alexander Sharapov Denis Dmitriev Pavel Yakushevskiy 7 Australia 0:00:43.628 Matthew Richardson Nathan Hart Patrick Constable 8 Great Britain 0:00:43.704 Ryan Owens Philip Hindes Jason Kenny 9 China 0:00:44.159 Shuai Guo Chao Xu Yu Zhou 10 Japan 0:00:44.260 Kazuki Amagai Yudai Nitta Tomohiro Fukaya 11 Trinidad And Tobago 0:00:44.397 Njisane Phillip Keron Bramble Nicholas Paul 12 Czech Republic 0:00:44.424 Pavel Kelemen Tomas Babek Robin Wagner 13 Spain 0:00:44.554 Alejandro Martinez Chorro Juan Peralta Gascon Jose Moreno Sanchez 14 Belarus 0:00:44.995 Yauhen Veramchuk Artsiom Zaitsau Uladzislau Novik 15 Malaysia 0:00:45.099 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis 16 Kazakhstan 0:00:45.388 Maxim Nalyotov Sergey Ponomaryov Pavel Vorzhev

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:43.266 Timo Bichler (Germany) Stefan Botticher (Germany) Maximilian Dornbach (Germany) 2 POL - Poland 0:00:43.748 Maciej Bielecki (Poland) Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) Rafal Sarnecki (Poland) Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russian Federation 0:00:43.547 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation) Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 3 New Zealand 0:00:43.997 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:00:43.086 Gregory Bauge (France) Michael D'almeida (France) Sebastien Vigier (France) Quentin Lafargue (France) 2 Australia 0:00:43.518 Patrick Constable (Australia) Nathan Hart (Australia) Matthew Richardson (Australia)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:42.436 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 2 Great Britain 0:00:43.330 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) Jason Kenny (Great Britain) Ryan Owens (Great Britain) Philip Hindes (Great Britain)

Men's Team Sprint - Final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:41.923 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 2 France 0:00:42.889 Gregory Bauge (France) Michael D'almeida (France) Sebastien Vigier (France) Quentin Lafargue (France)

Men's Team Sprint - Final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Russian Federation 0:00:43.115 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation) Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 4 Germany 0:00:43.294 Timo Bichler (Germany) Stefan Botticher (Germany) Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)

Women's Team Sprint - First round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mexico 0:00:33.225 Jessica Valles Salazar (Mexico) Yuli Paola Verdugo (Mexico) 2 Lithuania 0:00:33.478 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) Migle Morozaite (Lithuania)

Women's Team Sprint - First round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:32.687 Emma Hinze (Germany) Miriam Welte (Germany) 2 Netherlands 0:00:32.941 Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands) Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Women's Team Sprint - First round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russian Federation 0:00:32.524 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 France 0:00:33.383 Sandie Clair (France) Mathilde Gros (France)

Women's Team Sprint - First round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:00:32.368 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 China 0:00:33.969 Feifei Chen (People's Republic of China) Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Men's Team Pursuit - First round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:03:56.897 Felix Gross (Germany) Theo Reinhardt (Germany) Leon Rohde (Germany) Domenic Weinstein (Germany) 2 Switzerland 0:03:59.108 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) Frank Pasche (Switzerland) Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland) Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)

Men's Team Pursuit - First round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canada 0:03:54.670 Derek Gee (Canada) Michael Foley (Canada) Adam Jamieson (Canada) Jay Lamoureux (Canada) 2 Poland 0:04:00.711 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) Adrian Kaiser (Poland) Szymon Krawczyk (Poland) Bartosz Rudyk (Poland) Szymon Sajnok (Poland)

Men's Team Pursuit - First round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:51.635 Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) Edward Clancy (Great Britain) Kian Emadi (Great Britain) Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain) Oliver Wood (Great Britain) 2 Denmark 0:03:55.602 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) Casper Von Folsach (Denmark) Julius Johansen (Denmark)