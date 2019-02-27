Trending

UCI Track Worlds: Elinor Barker wins Scratch Race title

Australians lead team pursuit qualifying

Image 1 of 48

Britain's Elinor Barker celebrates on the podium after winning the women' scratch competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 48

French team Gregory Bauge, Quentin Lafargue, Sebastien Vigier and Michael D'Almeida react at the podium after winning silver in the men's team sprint

(Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 48

France's team competes during the team sprint competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 48

Matthijs Buchli, Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands pose for a selfie after they win gold in the Men's team sprint final

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 48

Gregory Bauge, Sebastien Vigier and Quentin Lafargue of France (Silver Medal), Matthijs Buchli, Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands (Gold Medal) and Alexander Sharapov, Denis Dmitriev and Pavel Yakushevskiy of Russia (Bronze) pose on the podium for the Men's team sprint final on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 48

Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's team sprint final

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 48

Netherlands' team celebrate after winning the men's team sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship

(Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 48

Netherlands' team compete to win gold during the men's team sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship

(Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 48

French team compete to win silver during the men's team sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship

(Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 48

Australia's Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton react at the podium after winning gold in the women's team sprint final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship

(Image credit: Alik Keplicz/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 48

Elinor Barker (Great Britain) wins the world title in the scratch race

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 48

Martina Fidanza of Italy shows the damage from a fall in the Women's scratch 10k on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 48

Martina Fidanza of Italy is injured after a group fall in the Women's scratch 10k on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 48

Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands (silver Medal), Elinor Barker of Great Britain with the gold medal and Jolien D'Hoore of Belgium (Bronze Medal) celebrate on the podium for the Women's scratch 10k

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 48

Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands leads on her way to second place in the Women's scratch 10k on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 48

Britain's Elinor Barker reacts after winning the women scratch competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 48

Britain's Elinor Barker competes with the Netherlands' Kirsten Wild during the women scratch competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 48

Britain's Elinor Barker (L) leads in front of the Netherlands' Kirsten Wild (2ndL) during the women' scratch competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 48

The Netherlands' Kirsten Wild (L) competes during the women' scratch competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 48

Athletes compete during the women' scratch competition of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 48

Eddie Dawkins od New Zealand looks on after he competes in the Men's team sprint qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 48

Timo Bichler, Stefan Botticher and Maximilian Dornbach of Germany compete in the Men's team sprint qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 48

Gregory Bauge, Sebastien Vigier and Quentin Lafargue of France compete in the Men's team sprint qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 48

Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands compete in the Men's team sprint qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 48

Ryan Owens, Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny of Great Britain compete in the Men's team sprint qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 48

Cameron Scott of Australia looks on after he competes in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 48

Ethan Hayter, Edward Clancy, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi of Great Britain or Team GB compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 48

Letizia Paternoster, Martina Alzini, Elisa Balsamo and Vittoria Guazzini of Italy compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 48

Daria Pikulik, Nikol Płosaj, Justyna Kaczkowska and Lucja Pietrzak of Poland compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 48

Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker and Amy Cure of Australia compete in the Women's Team Pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 48

Wang Xiaofei, Huang Zhilin, Liu Jiali and Ma Menglu of China compete in the Women's Team Pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 48

Yumi Kajihara of Japan competes in the Women's Team Pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 33 of 48

Yumi Kajihara, Kie Furuyama, Kisato Nakamura and Miho Yoshikawa of Japan compete in the Women's Team Pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 48

Lotte Kopecky, Shari Bossuyt, Jolien D'hoore and Annelies Dom of Belgium compete in the Women's Team Pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 48

Jennifer Valente, Christina Birch, Kimberly Geist and Emma White of the USA compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 48

Ashton Lambie of USA competes in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in the BGZ BNP Paribas Velodrome Arena

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 48

Gavin Hoover, Ashton Lambie, Colby Lange and Eric Young of USA compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 48

Gavin Hoover, Ashton Lambie, Colby Lange and Eric Young of USA compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 39 of 48

Derek Gee, Michael Foley, Adam Jamieson and Jay Lamoureux of Canada compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 40 of 48

Adrian Kaiser, Szymon Krawczyk, Bartosz Rudyk and Szymon Sajnok of Poland compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 41 of 48

Ethan Hayter, Edward Clancy, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi of Great Britain or Team GB compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 42 of 48

Ethan Hayter, Edward Clancy, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi of Great Britain or Team GB compete in the men's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 43 of 48

Amy Cure of Australia competes in the women's pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 44 of 48

Bryony Botha, Holly Edmondston, Kirstie James and Rushlee Buchanan of New Zealand compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 45 of 48

Charlotte Becker, Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer and Lisa Klein of Germany compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 46 of 48

Ellie Dickinson of Great Britain competes in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 47 of 48

Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson and Laura Kenny compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Image 48 of 48

Jennifer Valente, Christina Birch, Kimberly Geist and Emma White of the USA compete in the Women's team pursuit qualifying on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Elinor Barker secured the first rainbow jersey for Great Britain at the UCI Track World Championships in Poland on Wednesday, taking gold in the Scratch Race ahead of Dutchwoman Kirsten Wild and Belgium’s Jolien D’hoore.

"This feels so good," Barker said after the race. "It feels amazing."

It wasn't a smooth event as a crash marred the final lap of the event. The incident apparently didn't affect Barker's final sprint, however, with the winner saying she was only vaguely aware of the crash when it happened.

"I didn't know the crash happened until after, to be honest," Barker said. "Well, I knew that something had happened. I heard a bit of a bang, but you don’t really hear much when that happens behind you, so I didn’t know it happened until I came around a lap later to set up for my sprint. I hope everyone is OK and I think everyone got up."

Gold for Netherlands and Australia in Team Sprint

The Dutch men and Australian women each brought home gold in the Team Sprints, with the Dutch men beating France in the gold medal race and the Australian women taking down the Russian Federation for the rainbow jersey.

The Dutch team of Roy Van Den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland set the best qualifying time of 0:42.574 and then beat Great Britain in the first round to go on to the finals. In the gold medal race, the beat the French trio of Gregory Bauge, Sebastien Vigier and Quentin Lafargue with a time of 0:41.923 to 0:42.889. In the race for bronze, Russia beat Germany 0:43.115 to 0:43.294.

In the women's Team Sprint, the Australian duo of Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton set the top qualifying time of 0:32.492 and then beat Russians Daria Shmeleva and Anastasiia Voinova for gold. The Australians handled China easily in the first round and then rode a 0:32.255 in the gold medal round to Russia's 0:32.591. In the race for bronze, Germany rode 0:32.789 to Mexico's 0:33.455 to claim the final podium spot.

Australians top Team Pursuit qualifying

The Australian men and women came out firing in Poland on Wednesday, with both teams setting the top marks in the qualifying round.

The men's quartet of Samuel Welsford, Kelland O'brien, Leigh Howard and Cameron Scott rode 3:52.152 to top the ranking heading into Thursday's elimination rounds. Great Britain's Ethan Hayter, Edward Clancy, Kian Emadi and Oliver Wood were second with 3:53.879.  The Danish quartet of Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Rasmus Pedersen and Casper Von Folsach were third with 3:54.141.

Disaster struck the Italian men's team of Liam Bertazzo, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon and Davide Plebani when Lamon crashed on the second lap, leading the remaining three to carry on to 10th best. The French quartet of Benjamin Thomas, Florian Maitre, Bryan Coquard and Aurelien Costeplane got off to a fast start but exploded in the final laps and slipped to 16th.

The Australian men again set the fastest time in the first round, beating New Zealand with 3:51.529, while the British men, taking on Denmark in the first round, were just a tick slower at 3:51.635 to the Danes' 3:55.602. Canada set the third-best time of the first round, beating Poland with a time of 3:54.670. The Australians will take on Great Britain in Thursday's gold medal round, while the Canadians will face Denmark for bronze.

The Australian team of Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker and Amy Cure blazed around the Polish track with a time of 4:14.915 to top the women's qualifying round, beating the British squad of Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson in 4:15.618. The Kiwi quartet of Rushlee Buchanan, Bryony Botha, Holly Edmondston and Kirstie James are third at 4:19.065. The defending champions from the US, represented by Jennifer Valente, Christina Birch, Kimberly Geist and Emma White, were seventh at 4:25.384.

Australia will now face Italy in the first round on Thursday, with Great Britain taking on New Zealand, the United States facing Germany and Canada taking on Belgium.

Full Results

Women's Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
3Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
4Laurie Berthon (France)
5Franziska Brausse (Germany)
6Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
7Amber Joseph (Barbados)
8Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
9Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
10Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
11Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
12Lydia Gurley (Ireland)
13Evgenia Augustinas (Russian Federation)
Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
Shanrong Shen (People's Republic of China)
Martina Fidanza (Italy)
Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
Aline Seitz (Switzerland)

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:04:14.915
Annette Edmondson
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Georgia Baker
Amy Cure
2Great Britain0:04:15.618
Laura Kenny
Katie Archibald
Elinor Barker
Eleanor Dickinson
3New Zealand0:04:19.065
Rushlee Buchanan
Bryony Botha
Holly Edmondston
Kirstie James
4Italy0:04:20.065
Letizia Paternoster
Martina Alzini
Elisa Balsamo
Vittoria Guazzini
5Canada0:04:20.650
Allison Beveridge
Ariane Bonhomme
Annie Foreman-Mackey
Georgia Simmerling
6Germany0:04:24.568
Charlotte Becker
Franziska Brausse
Lisa Brennauer
Lisa Klein
7United States0:04:25.384
Jennifer Valente
Christina Birch
Kimberly Geist
Emma White
8Belgium0:04:25.825
Lotte Kopecky
Shari Bossuyt
Jolien D'hoore
Annelies Dom
9France0:04:27.560
Coralie Demay
Marion Borras
Clara Copponi
Pascale Jeuland
10Ireland0:04:29.148
Mia Griffin
Kelly Murphy
Alice Sharpe
Orla Walsh
11Japan0:04:30.768
Yumi Kajihara
Kie Furuyama
Kisato Nakamura
Miho Yoshikawa
12Belarus0:04:31.329
Ina Savenka
Palina Pivavarava
Aksana Salauyeva
Hanna Tserakh
13Poland0:04:32.420
Daria Pikulik
Nikol Plosaj
Justyna Kaczkowska
Lucja Pietrzak
14Republic Of Korea0:04:33.074
Hyunji Kim
Youri Kim
Jumi Lee
Ahreum Na
15China0:04:33.634
Xiaofei Wang
Zhilin Huang
Jiali Liu
Menglu Ma
16Russian Federation0:04:33.919
Alexandra Goncharova
Anastasiia Chursina
Tamara Dronova
Daria Malkova
17Ukraine0:04:36.683
Ganna Solovei
Oksana Kliachina
Tetyana Klimchenko
Anna Nahirna

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:52.152
Samuel Welsford
Kelland O'brien
Leigh Howard
Cameron Scott
2Great Britain0:03:53.879
Ethan Hayter
Edward Clancy
Kian Emadi
Oliver Wood
3Denmark0:03:54.141
Lasse Norman Hansen
Julius Johansen
Rasmus Pedersen
Casper Von Folsach
4New Zealand0:03:56.603
Campbell Stewart
Thomas Sexton
Aaron Gate
Nicholas Kergozou
5Canada0:03:56.914
Derek Gee
Michael Foley
Adam Jamieson
Jay Lamoureux
6Germany0:03:57.276
Felix Gross
Theo Reinhardt
Leon Rohde
Domenic Weinstein
7Switzerland0:03:57.834
Claudio Imhof
Cyrille Thiery
Stefan Bissegger
Robin Froidevaux
8Poland0:03:58.473
Szymon Sajnok
Adrian Kaiser
Szymon Krawczyk
Bartosz Rudyk
9Belgium0:03:59.617
Lindsay De Vylder
Kenny De Ketele
Robbe Ghys
Fabio Van Den Bossche
10Italy0:03:59.876
Liam Bertazzo
Filippo Ganna
Francesco Lamon
Davide Plebani
11United States0:04:00.590
Gavin Hoover
Ashton Lambie
Colby Lange
Eric Young
12Japan0:04:02.008
Ryo Chikatani
Shogo Ichimaru
Shunsuke Imamura
Keitaro Sawada
13Belarus0:04:02.303
Raman Tsishkou
Yauheni Akhramenka
Yauheni Karaliok
Mikhail Shemetau
14Russian Federation0:04:02.363
Lev Gonov
Dmitry Mukhomediarov
Ivan Smirnov
Gleb Syritsa
15Republic Of Korea0:04:04.168
Sanghoon Park
Jaeyeon Im
Kyeongho Min
Dongin Shin
16France0:04:05.792
Benjamin Thomas
Florian Maitre
Bryan Coquard
Aurelien Costeplane
17China0:04:06.523
Zhiwen Chen
Liang Guo
Pingan Shen
Zhaoliang Xu
18Ukraine0:04:08.125
Vitaliy Hryniv
Roman Gladysh
Timur Malieiev
Vladyslav Shcherban

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:00:32.492
Kaarle McCulloch
Stephanie Morton
2Russian Federation0:00:32.590
Daria Shmeleva
Anastasiia Voinova
3Germany0:00:32.802
Miriam Welte
Emma Hinze
4Lithuania0:00:33.278
Migle Marozaite
Simona Krupeckaite
5Mexico0:00:33.281
Jessica Salazar Valles
Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna
6Netherlands0:00:33.365
Kyra Lamberink
Laurine Van Riessen
7France0:00:33.398
Sandie Clair
Mathilde Gros
8China0:00:33.765
Junhong Lin
Yufang Guo
9Spain0:00:33.802
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
10Poland0:00:33.924
Marlena Karwacka
Los Urszula
11Republic of Korea0:00:33.946
Taenam Kim
Hyejin Lee
12Ukraine0:00:34.238
Olena Starikova
Liubov Basova
13United States0:00:34.311
Madalyn Godby
Mandy Marquardt
14Great Britain0:00:34.396
Katy Marchant
Victoria Williamson
15New Zealand0:00:34.436
Olivia Podmore
Ellesse Andrews
16Hong Kong, China0:00:34.449
Hoi Yan Jessica Lee
Wai Sze Lee
17Italy0:00:34.779
Martina Fidanza
Miriam Vece

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands0:00:42.574
Roy Van Den Berg
Harrie Lavreysen
Jeffrey Hoogland
2France0:00:43.358
Gregory Bauge
Sebastien Vigier
Quentin Lafargue
3New Zealand0:00:43.388
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Edward Dawkins
4Poland0:00:43.475
Rafal Sarnecki
Mateusz Rudyk
Krzysztof Maksel
5Germany0:00:43.590
Timo Bichler
Stefan Botticher
Maximilian Dornbach
6Russian Federation0:00:43.606
Alexander Sharapov
Denis Dmitriev
Pavel Yakushevskiy
7Australia0:00:43.628
Matthew Richardson
Nathan Hart
Patrick Constable
8Great Britain0:00:43.704
Ryan Owens
Philip Hindes
Jason Kenny
9China0:00:44.159
Shuai Guo
Chao Xu
Yu Zhou
10Japan0:00:44.260
Kazuki Amagai
Yudai Nitta
Tomohiro Fukaya
11Trinidad And Tobago0:00:44.397
Njisane Phillip
Keron Bramble
Nicholas Paul
12Czech Republic0:00:44.424
Pavel Kelemen
Tomas Babek
Robin Wagner
13Spain0:00:44.554
Alejandro Martinez Chorro
Juan Peralta Gascon
Jose Moreno Sanchez
14Belarus0:00:44.995
Yauhen Veramchuk
Artsiom Zaitsau
Uladzislau Novik
15Malaysia0:00:45.099
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang
Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom
Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis
16Kazakhstan0:00:45.388
Maxim Nalyotov
Sergey Ponomaryov
Pavel Vorzhev

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:43.266
Timo Bichler (Germany)
Stefan Botticher (Germany)
Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
2POL - Poland0:00:43.748
Maciej Bielecki (Poland)
Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russian Federation0:00:43.547
Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
3New Zealand0:00:43.997
Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:00:43.086
Gregory Bauge (France)
Michael D'almeida (France)
Sebastien Vigier (France)
Quentin Lafargue (France)
2Australia0:00:43.518
Patrick Constable (Australia)
Nathan Hart (Australia)
Matthew Richardson (Australia)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands0:00:42.436
Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
2Great Britain0:00:43.330
Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
Philip Hindes (Great Britain)

Men's Team Sprint - Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands0:00:41.923
Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
2France0:00:42.889
Gregory Bauge (France)
Michael D'almeida (France)
Sebastien Vigier (France)
Quentin Lafargue (France)

Men's Team Sprint - Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Russian Federation0:00:43.115
Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
4Germany0:00:43.294
Timo Bichler (Germany)
Stefan Botticher (Germany)
Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)

Women's Team Sprint - First round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mexico0:00:33.225
Jessica Valles Salazar (Mexico)
Yuli Paola Verdugo (Mexico)
2Lithuania0:00:33.478
Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
Migle Morozaite (Lithuania)

Women's Team Sprint - First round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:32.687
Emma Hinze (Germany)
Miriam Welte (Germany)
2Netherlands0:00:32.941
Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Women's Team Sprint - First round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russian Federation0:00:32.524
Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2France0:00:33.383
Sandie Clair (France)
Mathilde Gros (France)

Women's Team Sprint - First round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:00:32.368
Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2China0:00:33.969
Feifei Chen (People's Republic of China)
Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Men's Team Pursuit - First round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:03:56.897
Felix Gross (Germany)
Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
Leon Rohde (Germany)
Domenic Weinstein (Germany)
2Switzerland0:03:59.108
Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
Frank Pasche (Switzerland)
Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland)
Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)

Men's Team Pursuit - First round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada0:03:54.670
Derek Gee (Canada)
Michael Foley (Canada)
Adam Jamieson (Canada)
Jay Lamoureux (Canada)
2Poland0:04:00.711
Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
Adrian Kaiser (Poland)
Szymon Krawczyk (Poland)
Bartosz Rudyk (Poland)
Szymon Sajnok (Poland)

Men's Team Pursuit - First round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:51.635
Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
2Denmark0:03:55.602
Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
Julius Johansen (Denmark)

Men's Team Pursuit - First round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:51.529
Samuel Welsford (Australia)
Kelland O'brien (Australia)
Leigh Howard (Australia)
Alexander Porter (Australia)
2New Zealand0:04:05.861
Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)
Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)

