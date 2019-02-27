UCI Track Worlds: Elinor Barker wins Scratch Race title
Elinor Barker secured the first rainbow jersey for Great Britain at the UCI Track World Championships in Poland on Wednesday, taking gold in the Scratch Race ahead of Dutchwoman Kirsten Wild and Belgium’s Jolien D’hoore.
"This feels so good," Barker said after the race. "It feels amazing."
It wasn't a smooth event as a crash marred the final lap of the event. The incident apparently didn't affect Barker's final sprint, however, with the winner saying she was only vaguely aware of the crash when it happened.
"I didn't know the crash happened until after, to be honest," Barker said. "Well, I knew that something had happened. I heard a bit of a bang, but you don’t really hear much when that happens behind you, so I didn’t know it happened until I came around a lap later to set up for my sprint. I hope everyone is OK and I think everyone got up."
Gold for Netherlands and Australia in Team Sprint
The Dutch men and Australian women each brought home gold in the Team Sprints, with the Dutch men beating France in the gold medal race and the Australian women taking down the Russian Federation for the rainbow jersey.
The Dutch team of Roy Van Den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland set the best qualifying time of 0:42.574 and then beat Great Britain in the first round to go on to the finals. In the gold medal race, the beat the French trio of Gregory Bauge, Sebastien Vigier and Quentin Lafargue with a time of 0:41.923 to 0:42.889. In the race for bronze, Russia beat Germany 0:43.115 to 0:43.294.
In the women's Team Sprint, the Australian duo of Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton set the top qualifying time of 0:32.492 and then beat Russians Daria Shmeleva and Anastasiia Voinova for gold. The Australians handled China easily in the first round and then rode a 0:32.255 in the gold medal round to Russia's 0:32.591. In the race for bronze, Germany rode 0:32.789 to Mexico's 0:33.455 to claim the final podium spot.
Australians top Team Pursuit qualifying
The Australian men and women came out firing in Poland on Wednesday, with both teams setting the top marks in the qualifying round.
The men's quartet of Samuel Welsford, Kelland O'brien, Leigh Howard and Cameron Scott rode 3:52.152 to top the ranking heading into Thursday's elimination rounds. Great Britain's Ethan Hayter, Edward Clancy, Kian Emadi and Oliver Wood were second with 3:53.879. The Danish quartet of Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Rasmus Pedersen and Casper Von Folsach were third with 3:54.141.
Disaster struck the Italian men's team of Liam Bertazzo, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon and Davide Plebani when Lamon crashed on the second lap, leading the remaining three to carry on to 10th best. The French quartet of Benjamin Thomas, Florian Maitre, Bryan Coquard and Aurelien Costeplane got off to a fast start but exploded in the final laps and slipped to 16th.
The Australian men again set the fastest time in the first round, beating New Zealand with 3:51.529, while the British men, taking on Denmark in the first round, were just a tick slower at 3:51.635 to the Danes' 3:55.602. Canada set the third-best time of the first round, beating Poland with a time of 3:54.670. The Australians will take on Great Britain in Thursday's gold medal round, while the Canadians will face Denmark for bronze.
The Australian team of Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker and Amy Cure blazed around the Polish track with a time of 4:14.915 to top the women's qualifying round, beating the British squad of Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson in 4:15.618. The Kiwi quartet of Rushlee Buchanan, Bryony Botha, Holly Edmondston and Kirstie James are third at 4:19.065. The defending champions from the US, represented by Jennifer Valente, Christina Birch, Kimberly Geist and Emma White, were seventh at 4:25.384.
Australia will now face Italy in the first round on Thursday, with Great Britain taking on New Zealand, the United States facing Germany and Canada taking on Belgium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|3
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|4
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|5
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|6
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|7
|Amber Joseph (Barbados)
|8
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|9
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|10
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|11
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|12
|Lydia Gurley (Ireland)
|13
|Evgenia Augustinas (Russian Federation)
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
|Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
|Shanrong Shen (People's Republic of China)
|Martina Fidanza (Italy)
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
|Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:04:14.915
|Annette Edmondson
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|Georgia Baker
|Amy Cure
|2
|Great Britain
|0:04:15.618
|Laura Kenny
|Katie Archibald
|Elinor Barker
|Eleanor Dickinson
|3
|New Zealand
|0:04:19.065
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Bryony Botha
|Holly Edmondston
|Kirstie James
|4
|Italy
|0:04:20.065
|Letizia Paternoster
|Martina Alzini
|Elisa Balsamo
|Vittoria Guazzini
|5
|Canada
|0:04:20.650
|Allison Beveridge
|Ariane Bonhomme
|Annie Foreman-Mackey
|Georgia Simmerling
|6
|Germany
|0:04:24.568
|Charlotte Becker
|Franziska Brausse
|Lisa Brennauer
|Lisa Klein
|7
|United States
|0:04:25.384
|Jennifer Valente
|Christina Birch
|Kimberly Geist
|Emma White
|8
|Belgium
|0:04:25.825
|Lotte Kopecky
|Shari Bossuyt
|Jolien D'hoore
|Annelies Dom
|9
|France
|0:04:27.560
|Coralie Demay
|Marion Borras
|Clara Copponi
|Pascale Jeuland
|10
|Ireland
|0:04:29.148
|Mia Griffin
|Kelly Murphy
|Alice Sharpe
|Orla Walsh
|11
|Japan
|0:04:30.768
|Yumi Kajihara
|Kie Furuyama
|Kisato Nakamura
|Miho Yoshikawa
|12
|Belarus
|0:04:31.329
|Ina Savenka
|Palina Pivavarava
|Aksana Salauyeva
|Hanna Tserakh
|13
|Poland
|0:04:32.420
|Daria Pikulik
|Nikol Plosaj
|Justyna Kaczkowska
|Lucja Pietrzak
|14
|Republic Of Korea
|0:04:33.074
|Hyunji Kim
|Youri Kim
|Jumi Lee
|Ahreum Na
|15
|China
|0:04:33.634
|Xiaofei Wang
|Zhilin Huang
|Jiali Liu
|Menglu Ma
|16
|Russian Federation
|0:04:33.919
|Alexandra Goncharova
|Anastasiia Chursina
|Tamara Dronova
|Daria Malkova
|17
|Ukraine
|0:04:36.683
|Ganna Solovei
|Oksana Kliachina
|Tetyana Klimchenko
|Anna Nahirna
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:52.152
|Samuel Welsford
|Kelland O'brien
|Leigh Howard
|Cameron Scott
|2
|Great Britain
|0:03:53.879
|Ethan Hayter
|Edward Clancy
|Kian Emadi
|Oliver Wood
|3
|Denmark
|0:03:54.141
|Lasse Norman Hansen
|Julius Johansen
|Rasmus Pedersen
|Casper Von Folsach
|4
|New Zealand
|0:03:56.603
|Campbell Stewart
|Thomas Sexton
|Aaron Gate
|Nicholas Kergozou
|5
|Canada
|0:03:56.914
|Derek Gee
|Michael Foley
|Adam Jamieson
|Jay Lamoureux
|6
|Germany
|0:03:57.276
|Felix Gross
|Theo Reinhardt
|Leon Rohde
|Domenic Weinstein
|7
|Switzerland
|0:03:57.834
|Claudio Imhof
|Cyrille Thiery
|Stefan Bissegger
|Robin Froidevaux
|8
|Poland
|0:03:58.473
|Szymon Sajnok
|Adrian Kaiser
|Szymon Krawczyk
|Bartosz Rudyk
|9
|Belgium
|0:03:59.617
|Lindsay De Vylder
|Kenny De Ketele
|Robbe Ghys
|Fabio Van Den Bossche
|10
|Italy
|0:03:59.876
|Liam Bertazzo
|Filippo Ganna
|Francesco Lamon
|Davide Plebani
|11
|United States
|0:04:00.590
|Gavin Hoover
|Ashton Lambie
|Colby Lange
|Eric Young
|12
|Japan
|0:04:02.008
|Ryo Chikatani
|Shogo Ichimaru
|Shunsuke Imamura
|Keitaro Sawada
|13
|Belarus
|0:04:02.303
|Raman Tsishkou
|Yauheni Akhramenka
|Yauheni Karaliok
|Mikhail Shemetau
|14
|Russian Federation
|0:04:02.363
|Lev Gonov
|Dmitry Mukhomediarov
|Ivan Smirnov
|Gleb Syritsa
|15
|Republic Of Korea
|0:04:04.168
|Sanghoon Park
|Jaeyeon Im
|Kyeongho Min
|Dongin Shin
|16
|France
|0:04:05.792
|Benjamin Thomas
|Florian Maitre
|Bryan Coquard
|Aurelien Costeplane
|17
|China
|0:04:06.523
|Zhiwen Chen
|Liang Guo
|Pingan Shen
|Zhaoliang Xu
|18
|Ukraine
|0:04:08.125
|Vitaliy Hryniv
|Roman Gladysh
|Timur Malieiev
|Vladyslav Shcherban
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:00:32.492
|Kaarle McCulloch
|Stephanie Morton
|2
|Russian Federation
|0:00:32.590
|Daria Shmeleva
|Anastasiia Voinova
|3
|Germany
|0:00:32.802
|Miriam Welte
|Emma Hinze
|4
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.278
|Migle Marozaite
|Simona Krupeckaite
|5
|Mexico
|0:00:33.281
|Jessica Salazar Valles
|Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna
|6
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.365
|Kyra Lamberink
|Laurine Van Riessen
|7
|France
|0:00:33.398
|Sandie Clair
|Mathilde Gros
|8
|China
|0:00:33.765
|Junhong Lin
|Yufang Guo
|9
|Spain
|0:00:33.802
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|10
|Poland
|0:00:33.924
|Marlena Karwacka
|Los Urszula
|11
|Republic of Korea
|0:00:33.946
|Taenam Kim
|Hyejin Lee
|12
|Ukraine
|0:00:34.238
|Olena Starikova
|Liubov Basova
|13
|United States
|0:00:34.311
|Madalyn Godby
|Mandy Marquardt
|14
|Great Britain
|0:00:34.396
|Katy Marchant
|Victoria Williamson
|15
|New Zealand
|0:00:34.436
|Olivia Podmore
|Ellesse Andrews
|16
|Hong Kong, China
|0:00:34.449
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee
|Wai Sze Lee
|17
|Italy
|0:00:34.779
|Martina Fidanza
|Miriam Vece
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:42.574
|Roy Van Den Berg
|Harrie Lavreysen
|Jeffrey Hoogland
|2
|France
|0:00:43.358
|Gregory Bauge
|Sebastien Vigier
|Quentin Lafargue
|3
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.388
|Ethan Mitchell
|Sam Webster
|Edward Dawkins
|4
|Poland
|0:00:43.475
|Rafal Sarnecki
|Mateusz Rudyk
|Krzysztof Maksel
|5
|Germany
|0:00:43.590
|Timo Bichler
|Stefan Botticher
|Maximilian Dornbach
|6
|Russian Federation
|0:00:43.606
|Alexander Sharapov
|Denis Dmitriev
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|7
|Australia
|0:00:43.628
|Matthew Richardson
|Nathan Hart
|Patrick Constable
|8
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.704
|Ryan Owens
|Philip Hindes
|Jason Kenny
|9
|China
|0:00:44.159
|Shuai Guo
|Chao Xu
|Yu Zhou
|10
|Japan
|0:00:44.260
|Kazuki Amagai
|Yudai Nitta
|Tomohiro Fukaya
|11
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0:00:44.397
|Njisane Phillip
|Keron Bramble
|Nicholas Paul
|12
|Czech Republic
|0:00:44.424
|Pavel Kelemen
|Tomas Babek
|Robin Wagner
|13
|Spain
|0:00:44.554
|Alejandro Martinez Chorro
|Juan Peralta Gascon
|Jose Moreno Sanchez
|14
|Belarus
|0:00:44.995
|Yauhen Veramchuk
|Artsiom Zaitsau
|Uladzislau Novik
|15
|Malaysia
|0:00:45.099
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom
|Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis
|16
|Kazakhstan
|0:00:45.388
|Maxim Nalyotov
|Sergey Ponomaryov
|Pavel Vorzhev
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:43.266
|Timo Bichler (Germany)
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
|2
|POL - Poland
|0:00:43.748
|Maciej Bielecki (Poland)
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russian Federation
|0:00:43.547
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|3
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.997
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:00:43.086
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|Michael D'almeida (France)
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|2
|Australia
|0:00:43.518
|Patrick Constable (Australia)
|Nathan Hart (Australia)
|Matthew Richardson (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:42.436
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.330
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
|Philip Hindes (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:41.923
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|2
|France
|0:00:42.889
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|Michael D'almeida (France)
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Russian Federation
|0:00:43.115
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|4
|Germany
|0:00:43.294
|Timo Bichler (Germany)
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mexico
|0:00:33.225
|Jessica Valles Salazar (Mexico)
|Yuli Paola Verdugo (Mexico)
|2
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.478
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|Migle Morozaite (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:32.687
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|2
|Netherlands
|0:00:32.941
|Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russian Federation
|0:00:32.524
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|France
|0:00:33.383
|Sandie Clair (France)
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:00:32.368
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|China
|0:00:33.969
|Feifei Chen (People's Republic of China)
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:03:56.897
|Felix Gross (Germany)
|Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
|Leon Rohde (Germany)
|Domenic Weinstein (Germany)
|2
|Switzerland
|0:03:59.108
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|Frank Pasche (Switzerland)
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland)
|Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canada
|0:03:54.670
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|Michael Foley (Canada)
|Adam Jamieson (Canada)
|Jay Lamoureux (Canada)
|2
|Poland
|0:04:00.711
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|Adrian Kaiser (Poland)
|Szymon Krawczyk (Poland)
|Bartosz Rudyk (Poland)
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:51.635
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
|Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
|Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
|2
|Denmark
|0:03:55.602
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
|Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|Julius Johansen (Denmark)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:51.529
|Samuel Welsford (Australia)
|Kelland O'brien (Australia)
|Leigh Howard (Australia)
|Alexander Porter (Australia)
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:05.861
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
