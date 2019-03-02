Trending

UCI Track Worlds: Wild and Pieters win women's Madison for the Netherlands

Stewart wins men's Omnium, Ankudinoff wins women's Individual Pursuit

Image 1 of 9

Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters win the women's Madison at Track World Championships

Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters win the women's Madison at Track World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 9

Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) wins the women's 500m TT world title

Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) wins the women's 500m TT world title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 9

Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters win the women's Madison at Track World Championships

Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters win the women's Madison at Track World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 9

Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters win the women's Madison at Track World Championships

Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters win the women's Madison at Track World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 9

Women's Individual Pursuit podium: Ashlee Ankudinoff, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein

Women's Individual Pursuit podium: Ashlee Ankudinoff, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 9

Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) in the men's Omnium

Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) in the men's Omnium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 9

Ashlee Ankudinoff wins the women's Individual Pursuit for Australia

Ashlee Ankudinoff wins the women's Individual Pursuit for Australia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 9

Lisa Brennauer (Germany) during the Individual Pursuit

Lisa Brennauer (Germany) during the Individual Pursuit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 9

Ashlee Ankudinoff wins the women's Individual Pursuit for Australia

Ashlee Ankudinoff wins the women's Individual Pursuit for Australia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results

Women's 500m TT - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:33.554
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:33.556
3Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:33.598
4Olena Starikova (Ukraine)0:00:33.674
5Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)0:00:33.798
6Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)0:00:33.973
7Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)0:00:34.102
8Miriam Vece (Italy)0:00:34.107
9Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)0:00:34.144
10Urszula Los (Poland)0:00:34.260
11Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)0:00:34.280
12Natalia Antonova (Russian Federation)0:00:34.296
13Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:34.333
14Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:34.335
15Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)0:00:34.352
16Helena Casas Roige (Spain)0:00:34.415
17Herry Van De Wouw (Netherlands)0:00:34.518
18Yufang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:34.580
19Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)0:00:34.756
20Ekaterina Rogovaya (Russian Federation)0:00:34.576
21Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)0:00:35.049
22Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)0:00:35.182
23Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia)
24Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)0:00:35.439
25Charlene Du Preez (South Africa)0:00:35.235
26Yin Yin Li (Hong Kong, China)0:00:36.505

Women's 500m TT - Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:33.012
2Olena Starikova (Ukraine)0:00:33.307
3Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:33.419
4Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:33.431
5Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)0:00:33.826
6Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)0:00:33.972
7Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)0:00:33.997
8Miriam Vece (Italy)0:00:34.247

Women's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:03:26.000
2Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)0:03:25.900
3Lisa Klein (Germany)0:03:27.700
4Kirstie James (New Zealand)0:03:28.400
5Bryony Botha (New Zealand)0:03:29.300
6Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)0:03:30.900
7Franziska Brausse (Germany)0:03:31.300
8Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)0:03:34.100
9Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)0:03:35.600
10Emily Nelson (Great Britain)0:03:36.600
11Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:03:37.200
12Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)0:03:37.300
13Youri Kim (Korea)0:03:38.000
14Marie Le Net (France)0:03:38.500
15Simona Frapporti (Italy)0:03:39.000
16Aksana Salauyeva (Belarus)0:03:40.700
17Jumi Lee (Korea)0:03:41.000
18Menglu Ma (People's Republic of China)0:03:41.100
19Marion Borras (France)0:03:42.700
20Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)0:03:48.600

Women's Individual Pursuit - Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)0:03:25.971
2Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:03:29.243
3Lisa Klein (Germany)0:03:29.473
4Kirstie James (New Zealand)0:03:34.188

Women's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands33pts
Kirsten Wild
Amy Pieters
2Australia31pts
Georgia Baker
Amy Cure
3Denmark24pts
Amalie Dideriksen
Julie Leth
4Great Britain15pts
Neah Evans
Elinor Barker
5Italy14pts
Letizia Paternoster
Maria Giulia Confalonieri
6Russian Federation9pts
Gulnaz Badykov
Mariia Novolodskaya
7Belgium8pts
Lotte Kopecky
Jolien D'hoore
8Poland5pts
Daria Pikulik
Wiktoria Pikulik
9Ireland2pts
Shannon McCurley
Lydia Boylan
10France2pts
Clara Copponi
Pascale Jeuland
11Japan
Yumi Kajihara
Kie Furuyama
12Switzerland
Lena Mettraux
Aline Seitz
13Ukraine
Ganna Solovei
Anna Nahirna
14Mexico-20
Lizbeth Y.Salazar Vazquez
Sofia Arreola Navarro
DNFHong Kong, China
Bo Yee Leung
Yao Pang
DNFNew Zealand
Michaela Drummond
Racquel Sheath
DNFCzech Republic
Luci Hochmann
Katerina Kohoutokova
DNFCanada
Allison Beveridge
Kinley Gibson

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
2Samuel Welsford (Australia)
3Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
4Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
5Simone Consonni (Italy)
6Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
7Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
8Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
9Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
10Daniel Holloway (United States Of America)
11Christos Volikakis (Greece)
12Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
13Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
14Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
15Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
16Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)
17Derek Gee (Canada)
18Joao Matias (Portugal)
19Tomas Contte (Argentina)
20Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
21Moritz Malcharek (Germany)
22Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
23Benjamin Thomas (France)
24Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Omnium - Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)25pts
2Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)22
3Benjamin Thomas (France)15
4Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)4
5Moritz Malcharek (Germany)3
6Christos Volikakis (Greece)2
7Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)2
8Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)1
9Simone Consonni (Italy)1
10Derek Gee (Canada)
11Samuel Welsford (Australia)
12Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
13Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
14Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
15Daniel Holloway (United States Of America)
16Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
17Tomas Contte (Argentina)
18Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
19Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
20Joao Matias (Portugal)
21Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
22Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
23Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
24Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)-40

Men's Omnium - Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)137pts
2Benjamin Thomas (France)119
3Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)118
4Simone Consonni (Italy)114
5Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)104
6Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)101
7Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)91
8Niklas Larsen (Denmark)87
9Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)86
10Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)83
11Christos Volikakis (Greece)79
12Samuel Welsford (Australia)75
13Daniel Holloway (United States Of America)64
14Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)62
15Derek Gee (Canada)59
16Moritz Malcharek (Germany)54
17Joao Matias (Portugal)45
18Szymon Sajnok (Poland)36
19Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)21
20Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)19
21Tomas Contte (Argentina)16
22Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)8
23Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)3
24Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)-28

Men's Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)0:00:09.572
2Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)0:00:09.584
3Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
4Sebastien Vigier (France)0:00:09.673
5Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:09.706
6Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)0:00:09.730
7Nathan Hart (Australia)0:00:09.733
8Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)0:00:09.751
9Stefan Botticher (Germany)0:00:09.758
10Joseph Truman (Great Britain)0:00:09.767
11Jack Carlin (Great Britain)0:00:09.783
12Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)0:00:09.805
13Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)0:00:09.828
14Quentin Caleyron (France)0:00:09.839
15Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)0:00:09.852
16Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)0:00:09.854
17Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)0:00:09.878
18Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:09.880
19Hugo Barrette (Canada)0:00:09.884
20Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:09.902
21Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)0:00:09.916
22Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)0:00:09.917
23Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)0:00:09.920
24Chao Xu (People's Republic of China)0:00:09.948
25Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)0:00:09.952
26Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)0:00:09.970
27Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)0:00:09.977
28Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)0:00:09.990
29Joel Archambault (Canada)0:00:10.020
30Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)0:00:10.022
31Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)0:00:10.090
32Jean Spies (South Africa)0:00:10.183
33Maxim Nalyotov (Kazakhstan)0:00:10.187
34Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia)0:00:10.242

Men's Sprint 1/16th Finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)

Men's Sprint 1/16th Finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
2Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Men's Sprint 1/16th Finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Hart (Australia)
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Men's Sprint 1/16th Finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
2Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)

Men's Sprint 1/16th Finals - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)
2Chao Xu (People's Republic of China)

Men's Sprint 1/16th Finals - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
2Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint 1/16th Finals - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
2Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/16th Finals - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)
2Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)

Men's Sprint 1/16th Finals - Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Sprint 1/16th Finals - Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hugo Barrette (Canada)
2Quentin Caleyron (France)

Men's Sprint 1/16th Finals - Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint 1/16th Finals - Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
2Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
2Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Hugo Barrette (Canada)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
2Sebastien Vigier (France)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Finals - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Finals - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
2Jack Carlin (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Finals - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Hart (Australia)
Joseph Truman (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint 1/8th Finals - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
2Stefan Botticher (Germany)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
2Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Nathan Hart (Australia)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Latest on Cyclingnews