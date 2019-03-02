UCI Track Worlds: Wild and Pieters win women's Madison for the Netherlands
Stewart wins men's Omnium, Ankudinoff wins women's Individual Pursuit
Day 4: Omnium - Men - 500m TT, Individual Pursuit, Madison - Women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:33.554
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:33.556
|3
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|0:00:33.598
|4
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:33.674
|5
|Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
|0:00:33.798
|6
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|0:00:33.973
|7
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|0:00:34.102
|8
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|0:00:34.107
|9
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:34.144
|10
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|0:00:34.260
|11
|Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|0:00:34.280
|12
|Natalia Antonova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:34.296
|13
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:34.333
|14
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:34.335
|15
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|0:00:34.352
|16
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|0:00:34.415
|17
|Herry Van De Wouw (Netherlands)
|0:00:34.518
|18
|Yufang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:34.580
|19
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|0:00:34.756
|20
|Ekaterina Rogovaya (Russian Federation)
|0:00:34.576
|21
|Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)
|0:00:35.049
|22
|Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)
|0:00:35.182
|23
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia)
|24
|Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|0:00:35.439
|25
|Charlene Du Preez (South Africa)
|0:00:35.235
|26
|Yin Yin Li (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:36.505
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:33.012
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:33.307
|3
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|0:00:33.419
|4
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|0:00:33.431
|5
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|0:00:33.826
|6
|Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
|0:00:33.972
|7
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|0:00:33.997
|8
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|0:00:34.247
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:03:26.000
|2
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
|0:03:25.900
|3
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|0:03:27.700
|4
|Kirstie James (New Zealand)
|0:03:28.400
|5
|Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
|0:03:29.300
|6
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
|0:03:30.900
|7
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|0:03:31.300
|8
|Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
|0:03:34.100
|9
|Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
|0:03:35.600
|10
|Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
|0:03:36.600
|11
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:03:37.200
|12
|Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
|0:03:37.300
|13
|Youri Kim (Korea)
|0:03:38.000
|14
|Marie Le Net (France)
|0:03:38.500
|15
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|0:03:39.000
|16
|Aksana Salauyeva (Belarus)
|0:03:40.700
|17
|Jumi Lee (Korea)
|0:03:41.000
|18
|Menglu Ma (People's Republic of China)
|0:03:41.100
|19
|Marion Borras (France)
|0:03:42.700
|20
|Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)
|0:03:48.600
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
|0:03:25.971
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:03:29.243
|3
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|0:03:29.473
|4
|Kirstie James (New Zealand)
|0:03:34.188
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|33
|pts
|Kirsten Wild
|Amy Pieters
|2
|Australia
|31
|pts
|Georgia Baker
|Amy Cure
|3
|Denmark
|24
|pts
|Amalie Dideriksen
|Julie Leth
|4
|Great Britain
|15
|pts
|Neah Evans
|Elinor Barker
|5
|Italy
|14
|pts
|Letizia Paternoster
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri
|6
|Russian Federation
|9
|pts
|Gulnaz Badykov
|Mariia Novolodskaya
|7
|Belgium
|8
|pts
|Lotte Kopecky
|Jolien D'hoore
|8
|Poland
|5
|pts
|Daria Pikulik
|Wiktoria Pikulik
|9
|Ireland
|2
|pts
|Shannon McCurley
|Lydia Boylan
|10
|France
|2
|pts
|Clara Copponi
|Pascale Jeuland
|11
|Japan
|Yumi Kajihara
|Kie Furuyama
|12
|Switzerland
|Lena Mettraux
|Aline Seitz
|13
|Ukraine
|Ganna Solovei
|Anna Nahirna
|14
|Mexico
|-20
|Lizbeth Y.Salazar Vazquez
|Sofia Arreola Navarro
|DNF
|Hong Kong, China
|Bo Yee Leung
|Yao Pang
|DNF
|New Zealand
|Michaela Drummond
|Racquel Sheath
|DNF
|Czech Republic
|Luci Hochmann
|Katerina Kohoutokova
|DNF
|Canada
|Allison Beveridge
|Kinley Gibson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|2
|Samuel Welsford (Australia)
|3
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|4
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|5
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|6
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|7
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|8
|Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|9
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|10
|Daniel Holloway (United States Of America)
|11
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|12
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|13
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|14
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|15
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|16
|Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)
|17
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|18
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|19
|Tomas Contte (Argentina)
|20
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|21
|Moritz Malcharek (Germany)
|22
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|23
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|24
|Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|25
|pts
|2
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|22
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|15
|4
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|4
|5
|Moritz Malcharek (Germany)
|3
|6
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|2
|7
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|2
|8
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|1
|9
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|1
|10
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|11
|Samuel Welsford (Australia)
|12
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|13
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|14
|Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|15
|Daniel Holloway (United States Of America)
|16
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|17
|Tomas Contte (Argentina)
|18
|Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|19
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|20
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|21
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|22
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|23
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|24
|Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)
|-40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|137
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|119
|3
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|118
|4
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|114
|5
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|104
|6
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|101
|7
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|91
|8
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|87
|9
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|86
|10
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|83
|11
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|79
|12
|Samuel Welsford (Australia)
|75
|13
|Daniel Holloway (United States Of America)
|64
|14
|Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|62
|15
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|59
|16
|Moritz Malcharek (Germany)
|54
|17
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|45
|18
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|36
|19
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|21
|20
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|19
|21
|Tomas Contte (Argentina)
|16
|22
|Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|8
|23
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|3
|24
|Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)
|-28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|0:00:09.572
|2
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|0:00:09.584
|3
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|4
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|0:00:09.673
|5
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|0:00:09.706
|6
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|0:00:09.730
|7
|Nathan Hart (Australia)
|0:00:09.733
|8
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:00:09.751
|9
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|0:00:09.758
|10
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|0:00:09.767
|11
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|0:00:09.783
|12
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)
|0:00:09.805
|13
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:00:09.828
|14
|Quentin Caleyron (France)
|0:00:09.839
|15
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|0:00:09.852
|16
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|0:00:09.854
|17
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|0:00:09.878
|18
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:09.880
|19
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|0:00:09.884
|20
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|0:00:09.902
|21
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)
|0:00:09.916
|22
|Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
|0:00:09.917
|23
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:00:09.920
|24
|Chao Xu (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:09.948
|25
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|0:00:09.952
|26
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|0:00:09.970
|27
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|0:00:09.977
|28
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|0:00:09.990
|29
|Joel Archambault (Canada)
|0:00:10.020
|30
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.022
|31
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.090
|32
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|0:00:10.183
|33
|Maxim Nalyotov (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:10.187
|34
|Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.242
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nathan Hart (Australia)
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|2
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|2
|Chao Xu (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|2
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|2
|Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)
|2
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|2
|Quentin Caleyron (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|2
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|2
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nathan Hart (Australia)
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|2
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|2
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Nathan Hart (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
