New Zealand and Germany win Team Pursuits at Hong Kong Track World Cup

The third round of the UCI Cycling Track World Cup kicked off on Thursday and Friday with the Team Pursuits and the Team Sprints in Hong Kong. Germany doubled in gold medals after winning the men's Team Pursuit and the women's Team Sprint.

New Zealand dominated the women's Team Pursuit and the Netherlands won the men's Team Sprint.

The qualification rounds of the Team Pursuits were held on the opening night where New Zealand's women's squad and Germany's men's squad posted the fastest times.

Both nations won their respective heats during round 1 where New Zealand beat the Republic of Korea in the women's Team Pursuit and Germany beat Italy in the men's Team Pursuit, both advancing to the gold-medal rounds.

In the women's finals, New Zealand's team of Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields and Ally Wollaston won the gold medal with a time of 4:19.635. Belgium's team of Jolien D'hoore, Lotte Kopecky, Shari Bossuyt and Dom Annelies were forced to settle for the silver medal.

Republic of Korea beat Germany to secure the bronze medal.

In the men's finals, Germany's team of Felix Gross, Theo Reinhardt, Leon Rohde and Domenic Weinstein won the gold medal with a time of 3:51.984. New Zealand's team of Tom Sexton, Dylan Kennett, Nicholas Kergozou and Corbin Strong took the silver medal.

Switzerland won the bronze-medal round ahead of Italy.

The Netherlands posted the fastest time in the qualifying round of the men's Team Sprint, while China was fastest in the women's qualifying round. Both nations advanced to the gold-medal final after the first round and where they were expected to dominate.

The Netherlands team of Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg did not disappoint after winning the gold medal with a time of 42.271 to best Germany.

France won the bronze medal in the round against New Zealand.

In the women's Team Sprint, it was Germany that came away with the victory. The team of Pauline Sophie Grabosch and Emma Hinze beat China with a time of 32.564.

China National Track Stars secured bronze after racing against Poland.

World Cup track racing continues on Saturday with the women's Madison, Sprints and Scratch races, and the men's Keiren and Omnium.

Women's Team Pursuit

Womens Team Pursuit - Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:26.497 Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand Jessie Hodges (NZl) New Zealand Emily Shearman (NZl) New Zealand Nicole Shields (NZl) New Zealand 2 Italy 0:04:26.723 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy Chiara Consonni (Ita) Italy Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy 3 Belgium 0:04:27.195 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium 4 Republic of Korea 0:04:31.845 Suji Jang (Kor) Republic of Korea Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Republic of Korea Jumi Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea Ahreum Na (Kor) Republic of Korea 5 Germany 0:04:32.901 Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany Lena Charlotte Reissner (Ger) Germany Laura Sussemilch (Ger) Germany Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany 6 China 0:04:37.244 Yuan Cao (Chn) People's Republic of China Zhilin Huang (Chn) People's Republic of China Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China Ying Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 7 Japan 0:04:44.904 Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Japan

Womens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Japan 0:04:30.998 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Japan Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan

Womens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:04:27.454 Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany Lena Charlotte Reissner (Ger) Germany Laura Sussemilch (Ger) Germany Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany 2 China 0:04:34.957 Jiali Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China Yuan Cao (Chn) People's Republic of China Zhilin Huang (Chn) People's Republic of China Ying Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China

Womens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belgium 0:04:22.264 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium 2 Italy 0:04:29.545 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy Chiara Consonni (Ita) Italy Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy

Womens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:04:24.999 Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand Emily Shearman (NZl) New Zealand Nicole Shields (NZl) New Zealand Ally Wollaston (NZl) New Zealand 2 Republic of Korea 0:04:26.983 Suji Jang (Kor) Republic of Korea Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Republic of Korea Jumi Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea Ahreum Na (Kor) Republic of Korea

Womens Team Pursuit - Final for gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:04:19.653 Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand Emily Shearman (NZl) New Zealand Nicole Shields (NZl) New Zealand Ally Wollaston (NZl) New Zealand 2 Belgium 0:04:20.497 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium

Womens Team Pursuit - Final for bronze Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Republic of Korea 0:04:27.617 Suji Jang (Kor) Republic of Korea Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Republic of Korea Jumi Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea Ahreum Na (Kor) Republic of Korea 4 Germany 0:04:27.975 Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany Lena Charlotte Reissner (Ger) Germany Laura Sussemilch (Ger) Germany Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany

Men's Team Pursuit

Mens Team Pursuit - Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:03:54.350 Felix Gross (Ger) Germany Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany Leon Rohde (Ger) Germany Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Germany 2 New Zealand 0:03:54.586 Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand Corbin Strong (NZl) New Zealand 3 Russian Federation 0:03:56.016 Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russian Federation Lev Gonov (Rus) Russian Federation Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russian Federation Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation 4 Italy 0:03:56.235 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 5 Switzerland 0:03:57.436 Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Switzerland Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland Alex Vogel (Swi) Switzerland 6 Canada 0:03:58.890 Derek Gee (Can) Canada Evan Burtnik (Can) Canada Chris Ernst (Can) Canada Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada 7 Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:04:00.069 Shunsuke Imamura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling Ryo Chikatani (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 8 Denmark 0:04:01.084 Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark William Blume Levy (Den) Denmark Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark Robin Juel Skivild (Den) Denmark 9 Republic of Korea 0:04:03.658 Jaeyeon Im (Kor) Republic of Korea Okcheol Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea Sanghoon Park (Kor) Republic of Korea Dongin Shin (Kor) Republic of Korea 10 Belarus 0:04:07.291 Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus Yauheni Akhramenka (Blr) Belarus Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus 11 Poland 0:04:10.329 Damian Slawek (Pol) Poland Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) Poland Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland

Mens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canada 0:03:56.127 Derek Gee (Can) Canada Evan Burtnik (Can) Canada Chris Ernst (Can) Canada Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada 2 Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:03:57.852 Shunsuke Imamura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling Ryo Chikatani (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling

Mens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Switzerland 0:03:53.904 Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Switzerland Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland Alex Vogel (Swi) Switzerland 2 Denmark 0:04:00.077 Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark William Blume Levy (Den) Denmark Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark Robin Juel Skivild (Den) Denmark

Mens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:03:51.628 Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand Corbin Strong (NZl) New Zealand 2 Russian Federation 0:03:55.013 Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russian Federation Lev Gonov (Rus) Russian Federation Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russian Federation Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation

Mens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:03:51.298 Felix Gross (Ger) Germany Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany Leon Rohde (Ger) Germany Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Germany 2 Italy 0:03:54.808 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy

Mens Team Pursuit - Final for gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:03:51.984 Felix Gross (Ger) Germany Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany Leon Rohde (Ger) Germany Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Germany 2 New Zealand 0:03:52.655 Tom Sexton (NZl) New Zealand Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand Corbin Strong (NZl) New Zealand

Mens Team Pursuit - Final for bronze Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Switzerland 0:03:55.851 Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Switzerland Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland Alex Vogel (Swi) Switzerland 4 Italy 0:03:56.698 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy Carloalberto Giordani (Ita) Italy Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy

Women's Team Sprint

Womens Team Sprint - Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:00:33.063 Feifei Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Germany 0:00:33.180 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 3 Poland 0:00:33.470 Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 4 China National Track Stars 0:00:33.481 Wei Zhuang (Chn) China National Track Stars Linyin Zhang (Chn) China National Track Stars 5 Lithuania 0:00:33.639 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 6 Mexico 0:00:33.810 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 7 Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:33.847 Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team 8 Netherlands 0:00:33.860 Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands 9 Russian Federation 0:00:33.967 Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation 10 Ukraine 0:00:34.031 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 11 Republic of Korea 0:00:34.179 Soohyun Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea 12 New Zealand 0:00:34.180 Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand 13 Spain 0:00:34.182 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 14 Italy 0:00:34.246 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy 15 Indonesia 0:00:34.984 Elga Kharisma Novanda (Ina) Indonesia Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

Womens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China National Track Stars 0:00:33.290 Linyin Zhang (Chn) China National Track Stars Wei Zhuang (Chn) China National Track Stars 2 Lithuania 0:00:33.653 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Womens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Poland 0:00:33.161 Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 2 Mexico 0:00:33.433 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico

Womens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:32.666 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 2 Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:33.563 Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team

Womens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:00:32.862 Feifei Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Netherlands 0:00:33.697 Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands

Womens Team Sprint - Final for gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:32.564 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 2 China 0:00:32.784 Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Womens Team Sprint - Final for bronze Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 China National Track Stars 0:00:33.065 Linyin Zhang (Chn) China National Track Stars Wei Zhuang (Chn) China National Track Stars 4 Poland 0:00:33.078 Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Men's Team Sprint

Mens Team Sprint - Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:42.709 Roy Van den Berg (Ned) Netherlands Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 2 France 0:00:43.548 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France Rayan Helal (Fra) France Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France 3 New Zealand 0:00:43.618 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 4 Germany 0:00:43.624 Timo Bichler (Ger) Germany Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany Eric Engler (Ger) Germany 5 Poland 0:00:43.798 Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland 6 Japan 0:00:43.953 Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 7 Trinidad and Tobago 0:00:43.979 Keron Bramble (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago Njisane Phillip (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 8 Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:44.086 Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 9 Russian Federation 0:00:44.489 Kirill Lii (Rus) Russian Federation Aleksei Tkachev (Rus) Russian Federation Aleksander Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation 10 China 0:00:44.642 Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 11 Spain 0:00:45.329 Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 12 Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:45.406 Kuan Liu (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team Cheng Zhang (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team Qi Liu (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team 13 Kazakhstan 0:00:45.720 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan 14 Thailand 0:00:45.838 Jaturong Niwanti (Tha) Thailand Worayut Kapunya (Tha) Thailand Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand 15 India 0:00:45.931 Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam (Ind) India Esow Esow (Ind) India Ronaldo Laitonjam (Ind) India REL Marathon - Tula Cycling Team Daniil Komkov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team Alexey Nosov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team

Mens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:43.260 Timo Bichler (Ger) Germany Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany Eric Engler (Ger) Germany 2 Poland 0:00:43.277 Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Mens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:43.360 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 2 Japan 0:00:43.411 Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

Mens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:00:43.316 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France Rayan Helal (Fra) France 2 Trinadad and Tobago 0:00:43.966 Keron Bramble (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago Njisane Phillip (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

Mens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:42.276 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands Roy Van den Berg (Ned) Netherlands 2 Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:43.571 Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Mens Team Sprint - Final for gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:42.271 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands Roy Van den Berg (Ned) Netherlands 2 Germany 0:00:43.436 Timo Bichler (Ger) Germany Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany Eric Engler (Ger) Germany