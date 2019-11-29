New Zealand and Germany win Team Pursuits at Hong Kong Track World Cup

Trending

New Zealand women's Team Pursuit squad
New Zealand women's Team Pursuit squad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The third round of the UCI Cycling Track World Cup kicked off on Thursday and Friday with the Team Pursuits and the Team Sprints in Hong Kong. Germany doubled in gold medals after winning the men's Team Pursuit and the women's Team Sprint. 

New Zealand dominated the women's Team Pursuit and the Netherlands won the men's Team Sprint.

The qualification rounds of the Team Pursuits were held on the opening night where New Zealand's women's squad and Germany's men's squad posted the fastest times.

Both nations won their respective heats during round 1 where New Zealand beat the Republic of Korea in the women's Team Pursuit and Germany beat Italy in the men's Team Pursuit, both advancing to the gold-medal rounds.

In the women's finals, New Zealand's team of Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields and Ally Wollaston won the gold medal with a time of 4:19.635. Belgium's team of Jolien D'hoore, Lotte Kopecky, Shari Bossuyt and Dom Annelies were forced to settle for the silver medal. 

Republic of Korea beat Germany to secure the bronze medal.

In the men's finals, Germany's team of Felix Gross, Theo Reinhardt, Leon Rohde and Domenic Weinstein won the gold medal with a time of 3:51.984. New Zealand's team of Tom Sexton, Dylan Kennett, Nicholas Kergozou and Corbin Strong took the silver medal. 

Switzerland won the bronze-medal round ahead of Italy.

The Netherlands posted the fastest time in the qualifying round of the men's Team Sprint, while China was fastest in the women's qualifying round. Both nations advanced to the gold-medal final after the first round and where they were expected to dominate.

The Netherlands team of Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg did not disappoint after winning the gold medal with a time of 42.271 to best Germany. 

France won the bronze medal in the round against New Zealand.

In the women's Team Sprint, it was Germany that came away with the victory. The team of Pauline Sophie Grabosch and Emma Hinze beat China with a time of 32.564. 

China National Track Stars secured bronze after racing against Poland.

World Cup track racing continues on Saturday with the women's Madison, Sprints and Scratch races, and the men's Keiren and Omnium.

Women's Team Pursuit

Womens Team Pursuit - Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
Jessie Hodges (NZl) New Zealand
Emily Shearman (NZl) New Zealand
Nicole Shields (NZl) New Zealand
2Italy 0:04:26.723
Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Italy
Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
3Belgium 0:04:27.195
Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
4Republic of Korea 0:04:31.845
Suji Jang (Kor) Republic of Korea
Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Republic of Korea
Jumi Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
Ahreum Na (Kor) Republic of Korea
5Germany 0:04:32.901
Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany
Lena Charlotte Reissner (Ger) Germany
Laura Sussemilch (Ger) Germany
Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany
6China 0:04:37.244
Yuan Cao (Chn) People's Republic of China
Zhilin Huang (Chn) People's Republic of China
Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
Ying Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
7Japan 0:04:44.904
Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan
Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Japan

Womens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Japan 0:04:30.998
Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan
Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Japan
Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan

Womens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 0:04:27.454
Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany
Lena Charlotte Reissner (Ger) Germany
Laura Sussemilch (Ger) Germany
Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany
2China 0:04:34.957
Jiali Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
Yuan Cao (Chn) People's Republic of China
Zhilin Huang (Chn) People's Republic of China
Ying Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China

Womens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belgium 0:04:22.264
Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
2Italy 0:04:29.545
Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Italy
Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy

Womens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand 0:04:24.999
Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
Emily Shearman (NZl) New Zealand
Nicole Shields (NZl) New Zealand
Ally Wollaston (NZl) New Zealand
2Republic of Korea 0:04:26.983
Suji Jang (Kor) Republic of Korea
Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Republic of Korea
Jumi Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
Ahreum Na (Kor) Republic of Korea

Womens Team Pursuit - Final for gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand 0:04:19.653
Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
Emily Shearman (NZl) New Zealand
Nicole Shields (NZl) New Zealand
Ally Wollaston (NZl) New Zealand
2Belgium 0:04:20.497
Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium

Womens Team Pursuit - Final for bronze
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Republic of Korea 0:04:27.617
Suji Jang (Kor) Republic of Korea
Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Republic of Korea
Jumi Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
Ahreum Na (Kor) Republic of Korea
4Germany 0:04:27.975
Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany
Lena Charlotte Reissner (Ger) Germany
Laura Sussemilch (Ger) Germany
Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany

Men's Team Pursuit

Mens Team Pursuit - Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 0:03:54.350
Felix Gross (Ger) Germany
Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
Leon Rohde (Ger) Germany
Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Germany
2New Zealand 0:03:54.586
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
Corbin Strong (NZl) New Zealand
3Russian Federation 0:03:56.016
Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russian Federation
Lev Gonov (Rus) Russian Federation
Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russian Federation
Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
4Italy 0:03:56.235
Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
5Switzerland 0:03:57.436
Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Switzerland
Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
Alex Vogel (Swi) Switzerland
6Canada 0:03:58.890
Derek Gee (Can) Canada
Evan Burtnik (Can) Canada
Chris Ernst (Can) Canada
Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada
7Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:04:00.069
Shunsuke Imamura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
Ryo Chikatani (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
8Denmark 0:04:01.084
Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
William Blume Levy (Den) Denmark
Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark
Robin Juel Skivild (Den) Denmark
9Republic of Korea 0:04:03.658
Jaeyeon Im (Kor) Republic of Korea
Okcheol Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea
Sanghoon Park (Kor) Republic of Korea
Dongin Shin (Kor) Republic of Korea
10Belarus 0:04:07.291
Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
Yauheni Akhramenka (Blr) Belarus
Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus
11Poland 0:04:10.329
Damian Slawek (Pol) Poland
Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) Poland
Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland
Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland

Mens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada 0:03:56.127
Derek Gee (Can) Canada
Evan Burtnik (Can) Canada
Chris Ernst (Can) Canada
Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada
2Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:03:57.852
Shunsuke Imamura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
Ryo Chikatani (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling

Mens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Switzerland 0:03:53.904
Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Switzerland
Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
Alex Vogel (Swi) Switzerland
2Denmark 0:04:00.077
Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
William Blume Levy (Den) Denmark
Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark
Robin Juel Skivild (Den) Denmark

Mens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand 0:03:51.628
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
Corbin Strong (NZl) New Zealand
2Russian Federation 0:03:55.013
Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russian Federation
Lev Gonov (Rus) Russian Federation
Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russian Federation
Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation

Mens Team Pursuit - Round 1, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 0:03:51.298
Felix Gross (Ger) Germany
Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
Leon Rohde (Ger) Germany
Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Germany
2Italy 0:03:54.808
Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy

Mens Team Pursuit - Final for gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 0:03:51.984
Felix Gross (Ger) Germany
Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
Leon Rohde (Ger) Germany
Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Germany
2New Zealand 0:03:52.655
Tom Sexton (NZl) New Zealand
Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
Corbin Strong (NZl) New Zealand

Mens Team Pursuit - Final for bronze
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Switzerland 0:03:55.851
Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Switzerland
Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
Alex Vogel (Swi) Switzerland
4Italy 0:03:56.698
Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
Carloalberto Giordani (Ita) Italy
Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy

Women's Team Sprint

Womens Team Sprint - Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China 0:00:33.063
Feifei Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China
Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Germany 0:00:33.180
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
3Poland 0:00:33.470
Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
4China National Track Stars 0:00:33.481
Wei Zhuang (Chn) China National Track Stars
Linyin Zhang (Chn) China National Track Stars
5Lithuania 0:00:33.639
Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
6Mexico 0:00:33.810
Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
7Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:33.847
Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
8Netherlands 0:00:33.860
Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands
Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands
9Russian Federation 0:00:33.967
Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
10Ukraine 0:00:34.031
Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
11Republic of Korea 0:00:34.179
Soohyun Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea
Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
12New Zealand 0:00:34.180
Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand
13Spain 0:00:34.182
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
14Italy 0:00:34.246
Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
15Indonesia 0:00:34.984
Elga Kharisma Novanda (Ina) Indonesia
Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

Womens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China National Track Stars 0:00:33.290
Linyin Zhang (Chn) China National Track Stars
Wei Zhuang (Chn) China National Track Stars
2Lithuania 0:00:33.653
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Womens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Poland 0:00:33.161
Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
2Mexico 0:00:33.433
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico

Womens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 0:00:32.666
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
2Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:33.563
Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team

Womens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China 0:00:32.862
Feifei Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China
Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Netherlands 0:00:33.697
Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands
Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands

Womens Team Sprint - Final for gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 0:00:32.564
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
2China 0:00:32.784
Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Womens Team Sprint - Final for bronze
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3China National Track Stars 0:00:33.065
Linyin Zhang (Chn) China National Track Stars
Wei Zhuang (Chn) China National Track Stars
4Poland 0:00:33.078
Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Men's Team Sprint

Mens Team Sprint - Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands 0:00:42.709
Roy Van den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
2France 0:00:43.548
Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
Rayan Helal (Fra) France
Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France
3New Zealand 0:00:43.618
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
4Germany 0:00:43.624
Timo Bichler (Ger) Germany
Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
5Poland 0:00:43.798
Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
6Japan 0:00:43.953
Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
7Trinidad and Tobago 0:00:43.979
Keron Bramble (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
Njisane Phillip (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
8Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:44.086
Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
9Russian Federation 0:00:44.489
Kirill Lii (Rus) Russian Federation
Aleksei Tkachev (Rus) Russian Federation
Aleksander Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
10China 0:00:44.642
Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
11Spain 0:00:45.329
Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
12Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:45.406
Kuan Liu (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
Cheng Zhang (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
Qi Liu (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
13Kazakhstan 0:00:45.720
Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan
14Thailand 0:00:45.838
Jaturong Niwanti (Tha) Thailand
Worayut Kapunya (Tha) Thailand
Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
15India 0:00:45.931
Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam (Ind) India
Esow Esow (Ind) India
Ronaldo Laitonjam (Ind) India
RELMarathon - Tula Cycling Team
Daniil Komkov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
Alexey Nosov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team

Mens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 0:00:43.260
Timo Bichler (Ger) Germany
Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
2Poland 0:00:43.277
Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Mens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand 0:00:43.360
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
2Japan 0:00:43.411
Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

Mens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France 0:00:43.316
Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France
Rayan Helal (Fra) France
2Trinadad and Tobago 0:00:43.966
Keron Bramble (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
Njisane Phillip (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

Mens Team Sprint - Round 1, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands 0:00:42.276
Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
Roy Van den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
2Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:43.571
Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Mens Team Sprint - Final for gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands 0:00:42.271
Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
Roy Van den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
2Germany 0:00:43.436
Timo Bichler (Ger) Germany
Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
Eric Engler (Ger) Germany

Mens Team Sprint - Final for bronze
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3France 0:00:43.395
Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France
Rayan Helal (Fra) France
4New zealand 0:00:43.736
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand

