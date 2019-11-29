New Zealand and Germany win Team Pursuits at Hong Kong Track World Cup
Germany doubles up on gold medals in Team Sprint
Day 1: Hong Kong -
The third round of the UCI Cycling Track World Cup kicked off on Thursday and Friday with the Team Pursuits and the Team Sprints in Hong Kong. Germany doubled in gold medals after winning the men's Team Pursuit and the women's Team Sprint.
New Zealand dominated the women's Team Pursuit and the Netherlands won the men's Team Sprint.
The qualification rounds of the Team Pursuits were held on the opening night where New Zealand's women's squad and Germany's men's squad posted the fastest times.
Both nations won their respective heats during round 1 where New Zealand beat the Republic of Korea in the women's Team Pursuit and Germany beat Italy in the men's Team Pursuit, both advancing to the gold-medal rounds.
In the women's finals, New Zealand's team of Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields and Ally Wollaston won the gold medal with a time of 4:19.635. Belgium's team of Jolien D'hoore, Lotte Kopecky, Shari Bossuyt and Dom Annelies were forced to settle for the silver medal.
Republic of Korea beat Germany to secure the bronze medal.
In the men's finals, Germany's team of Felix Gross, Theo Reinhardt, Leon Rohde and Domenic Weinstein won the gold medal with a time of 3:51.984. New Zealand's team of Tom Sexton, Dylan Kennett, Nicholas Kergozou and Corbin Strong took the silver medal.
Switzerland won the bronze-medal round ahead of Italy.
The Netherlands posted the fastest time in the qualifying round of the men's Team Sprint, while China was fastest in the women's qualifying round. Both nations advanced to the gold-medal final after the first round and where they were expected to dominate.
The Netherlands team of Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg did not disappoint after winning the gold medal with a time of 42.271 to best Germany.
France won the bronze medal in the round against New Zealand.
In the women's Team Sprint, it was Germany that came away with the victory. The team of Pauline Sophie Grabosch and Emma Hinze beat China with a time of 32.564.
China National Track Stars secured bronze after racing against Poland.
World Cup track racing continues on Saturday with the women's Madison, Sprints and Scratch races, and the men's Keiren and Omnium.
Women's Team Pursuit
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:26.497
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) New Zealand
|Emily Shearman (NZl) New Zealand
|Nicole Shields (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Italy
|0:04:26.723
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Italy
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
|3
|Belgium
|0:04:27.195
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
|4
|Republic of Korea
|0:04:31.845
|Suji Jang (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Jumi Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Republic of Korea
|5
|Germany
|0:04:32.901
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany
|Lena Charlotte Reissner (Ger) Germany
|Laura Sussemilch (Ger) Germany
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany
|6
|China
|0:04:37.244
|Yuan Cao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Zhilin Huang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Ying Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|7
|Japan
|0:04:44.904
|Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan
|Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Japan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Japan
|0:04:30.998
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan
|Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Japan
|Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:04:27.454
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany
|Lena Charlotte Reissner (Ger) Germany
|Laura Sussemilch (Ger) Germany
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany
|2
|China
|0:04:34.957
|Jiali Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Yuan Cao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Zhilin Huang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Ying Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belgium
|0:04:22.264
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
|2
|Italy
|0:04:29.545
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Italy
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:04:24.999
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
|Emily Shearman (NZl) New Zealand
|Nicole Shields (NZl) New Zealand
|Ally Wollaston (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Republic of Korea
|0:04:26.983
|Suji Jang (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Jumi Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:04:19.653
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
|Emily Shearman (NZl) New Zealand
|Nicole Shields (NZl) New Zealand
|Ally Wollaston (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Belgium
|0:04:20.497
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Republic of Korea
|0:04:27.617
|Suji Jang (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Jumi Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Republic of Korea
|4
|Germany
|0:04:27.975
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany
|Lena Charlotte Reissner (Ger) Germany
|Laura Sussemilch (Ger) Germany
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany
Men's Team Pursuit
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:03:54.350
|Felix Gross (Ger) Germany
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Germany
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Germany
|2
|New Zealand
|0:03:54.586
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
|Corbin Strong (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Russian Federation
|0:03:56.016
|Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russian Federation
|Lev Gonov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|Italy
|0:03:56.235
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|5
|Switzerland
|0:03:57.436
|Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Switzerland
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
|Alex Vogel (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|Canada
|0:03:58.890
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|Evan Burtnik (Can) Canada
|Chris Ernst (Can) Canada
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada
|7
|Team Bridgestone Cycling
|0:04:00.069
|Shunsuke Imamura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|Ryo Chikatani (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|8
|Denmark
|0:04:01.084
|Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
|William Blume Levy (Den) Denmark
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark
|Robin Juel Skivild (Den) Denmark
|9
|Republic of Korea
|0:04:03.658
|Jaeyeon Im (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Okcheol Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Sanghoon Park (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Dongin Shin (Kor) Republic of Korea
|10
|Belarus
|0:04:07.291
|Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|Yauheni Akhramenka (Blr) Belarus
|Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus
|11
|Poland
|0:04:10.329
|Damian Slawek (Pol) Poland
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) Poland
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canada
|0:03:56.127
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|Evan Burtnik (Can) Canada
|Chris Ernst (Can) Canada
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada
|2
|Team Bridgestone Cycling
|0:03:57.852
|Shunsuke Imamura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|Ryo Chikatani (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Switzerland
|0:03:53.904
|Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Switzerland
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
|Alex Vogel (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|Denmark
|0:04:00.077
|Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
|William Blume Levy (Den) Denmark
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark
|Robin Juel Skivild (Den) Denmark
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:03:51.628
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
|Corbin Strong (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Russian Federation
|0:03:55.013
|Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russian Federation
|Lev Gonov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:03:51.298
|Felix Gross (Ger) Germany
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Germany
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Germany
|2
|Italy
|0:03:54.808
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:03:51.984
|Felix Gross (Ger) Germany
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Germany
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Germany
|2
|New Zealand
|0:03:52.655
|Tom Sexton (NZl) New Zealand
|Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
|Corbin Strong (NZl) New Zealand
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Switzerland
|0:03:55.851
|Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|Valere Thiebaud (Swi) Switzerland
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
|Alex Vogel (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|Italy
|0:03:56.698
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|Carloalberto Giordani (Ita) Italy
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
Women's Team Sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:33.063
|Feifei Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Germany
|0:00:33.180
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|3
|Poland
|0:00:33.470
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|4
|China National Track Stars
|0:00:33.481
|Wei Zhuang (Chn) China National Track Stars
|Linyin Zhang (Chn) China National Track Stars
|5
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.639
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|6
|Mexico
|0:00:33.810
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|7
|Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|0:00:33.847
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|8
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.860
|Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands
|Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Russian Federation
|0:00:33.967
|Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|10
|Ukraine
|0:00:34.031
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|11
|Republic of Korea
|0:00:34.179
|Soohyun Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
|12
|New Zealand
|0:00:34.180
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
|Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand
|13
|Spain
|0:00:34.182
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|14
|Italy
|0:00:34.246
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
|15
|Indonesia
|0:00:34.984
|Elga Kharisma Novanda (Ina) Indonesia
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China National Track Stars
|0:00:33.290
|Linyin Zhang (Chn) China National Track Stars
|Wei Zhuang (Chn) China National Track Stars
|2
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.653
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Poland
|0:00:33.161
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|2
|Mexico
|0:00:33.433
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:32.666
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|2
|Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|0:00:33.563
|Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:32.862
|Feifei Chen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.697
|Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands
|Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:32.564
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|2
|China
|0:00:32.784
|Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|China National Track Stars
|0:00:33.065
|Linyin Zhang (Chn) China National Track Stars
|Wei Zhuang (Chn) China National Track Stars
|4
|Poland
|0:00:33.078
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
Men's Team Sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:42.709
|Roy Van den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|France
|0:00:43.548
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France
|3
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.618
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Germany
|0:00:43.624
|Timo Bichler (Ger) Germany
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|5
|Poland
|0:00:43.798
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|6
|Japan
|0:00:43.953
|Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|7
|Trinidad and Tobago
|0:00:43.979
|Keron Bramble (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|Njisane Phillip (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|8
|Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:44.086
|Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|9
|Russian Federation
|0:00:44.489
|Kirill Lii (Rus) Russian Federation
|Aleksei Tkachev (Rus) Russian Federation
|Aleksander Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|10
|China
|0:00:44.642
|Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|11
|Spain
|0:00:45.329
|Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|12
|Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|0:00:45.406
|Kuan Liu (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|Cheng Zhang (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|Qi Liu (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|13
|Kazakhstan
|0:00:45.720
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|Thailand
|0:00:45.838
|Jaturong Niwanti (Tha) Thailand
|Worayut Kapunya (Tha) Thailand
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
|15
|India
|0:00:45.931
|Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam (Ind) India
|Esow Esow (Ind) India
|Ronaldo Laitonjam (Ind) India
|REL
|Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|Alexey Nosov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:43.260
|Timo Bichler (Ger) Germany
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|2
|Poland
|0:00:43.277
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.360
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Japan
|0:00:43.411
|Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:00:43.316
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|2
|Trinadad and Tobago
|0:00:43.966
|Keron Bramble (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|Njisane Phillip (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:42.276
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|Roy Van den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:43.571
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:42.271
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|Roy Van den Berg (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Germany
|0:00:43.436
|Timo Bichler (Ger) Germany
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|France
|0:00:43.395
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|4
|New zealand
|0:00:43.736
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
