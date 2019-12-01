Trending

Germany's Kluge and Reinhardt dominate men's madison on final day of Hong Kong Track World Cup

Japan's Yumi Kajihara wins gold in the women's keirin

Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt ride the Madison
(Image credit: Bettini Photos)
The final day of racing at the Hong Kong Track World Cup saw some fierce racing and some high-speed crashes as Asian riders took on their rivals on home ground.

South Korea's Hyejin Lee beat Liubov Basova of the Ukraine and Yuka Kobayashi of Japan to win the women's Keirin final, while Yumi Kajihara of Japan won the women's four-event Omnium after a count back of the points totals and placings. She and Maria Martins of Portugal both finished on 113 points but Kajihara took the win thanks to better placings. Jolien d'Hoore of Belgium finished third with 106.

Men's sprint world champion Harrie Lavreysen showed off his rainbow stripes and his speed by winning in Hong Kong. The Dutchman beat his friend and great rival Jeffrey Hoogland in the final, winning in two sprints after some tussles in qualifying. Tomohiro Fukaya of Japan did the same in the ride for the bronze medal, beating Mateusz Rudyk of Poland.

The men's Madison was equally intense, with crashes as well as fast exchanges, sprints and attacks to take laps.

German pair Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt showed why they are the current Madison world champions, scoring points in a series of intermediate sprints before taking a decisive lap to score 20 points. They finished with 52 points, an ample margin on New Zealand's Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart, who won the final sprint to take ten points but ended the 200-lap race with 38 points. Great Britain's young pair of Mark Stewart and Fred Wright were third with 33 points.    

Roy Eefting of the Netherlands won the men's scratch to bring down the curtain on the three days of racing. He beat Christos Volikakis of Greece and Corbin Strong on New Zealand.

The whole New Zealand team celebrated on the podium on Sunday evening after winning the team prize and greatly boosting their points haul for Olympic qualification. The Netherlands leads the nations ranking after the third rounds of the world Cup with a total of 14932 points.  Great Britain is second with Germany third.

The Kiwis will host their rivals in the fourth round of the track World Cup on December 6-8 in Cambridge, with the Australian round in Brisbane on December 13-15. 

The World Cup ends in Milton, Canada with the sixth round held between January 24-26.

Women's Keirin

Womens Keirin - Round 1, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
3Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
4Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
5Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

Womens Keirin - Round 1, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
3Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
4Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
5Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea

Womens Keirin - Round 1, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
2Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
3Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
4Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
5Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Womens Keirin - Round 1, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
2Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand
3Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
4Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
5Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team

Womens Keirin - Round 1, heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
3Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
4Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa
5Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Womens Keirin - Round 1, heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
2Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
3Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
4Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team

Womens Keirin - Repechage, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
2Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
3Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
4Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa

Womens Keirin - Repechage, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
3Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
4Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team

Womens Keirin - Repechage, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
2Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
3Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
4Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy

Womens Keirin - Repechage, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
2Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand
3Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
4Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

Womens Keirin - Repechage, heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
2Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
3Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

Womens Keirin - Repechage, heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
2Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
3Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
4Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium

Womens Keirin - Round 2, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
2Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
3Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
4Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
5Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
6Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Womens Keirin - Round 2, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
2Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
3Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
4Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
5Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
6Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

Womens Keirin - Final 1-6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
2Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
3Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
4Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
5Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
6Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

Womens Keirin - Final 7-12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
8Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
9Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
10Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
11Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
12Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Omnium

Womens Omnium - Elimination Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
2Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
3Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
4Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
5Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
6Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
7Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
8Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland
10Tamara Dronova (Rus) Russian Federation
11Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
12Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
13Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
14Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
15Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
16Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
17Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
18Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
19Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
20Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
21Devaney Collier (Can) Canada
22Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
23Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic

Womens Omnium - Tempo Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Leth (Den) Denmark 8
2Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 2
3Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 2
4Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand 2
5Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 1
6Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland 1
7Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 1
8Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 1
9Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 1
10Tamara Dronova (Rus) Russian Federation
11Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
12Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Devaney Collier (Can) Canada
14Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
15Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
16Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
17Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
18Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
19Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
20Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
21Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
22Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados -13
23Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania -20

Womens Omnium - Elimination Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
2Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
3Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
4Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
5Devaney Collier (Can) Canada
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
7Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
8Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
9Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland
10Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
11Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
12Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
13Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
14Tamara Dronova (Rus) Russian Federation
15Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
16Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
17Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
18Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
19Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
20Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
21Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
22Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
23Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan

Womens Omnium - Final standings after Points Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 113
2Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 113
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 106
4Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand 106
5Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 99
6Julie Leth (Den) Denmark 93
7Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 84
8Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland 81
9Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 81
10Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 76
11Devaney Collier (Can) Canada 72
12Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 71
13Tamara Dronova (Rus) Russian Federation 58
14Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 54
15Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 50
16Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 37
17Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 32
18Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 32
19Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 23
20Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy 16
21Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 15
22Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 8
23Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 8

Men's Sprint

Mens Sprint - Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:09.513
2Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.059
3Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.124
4Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.213
5Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 0:00:00.253
6Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.257
7Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.261
8Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname 0:00:00.263
9Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:00.268
10Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.282
11Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 0:00:00.283
12Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 0:00:00.316
13Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:00.328
14Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.332
15Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:00.341
16Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:00.357
17Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.377
18Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:00.443
19Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 0:00:00.452
20James Mellen (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.467
21Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.481
22Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:00.486
23Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.501
24Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:00.513
25Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.525
26Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France 0:00:00.528
27Nick Wammes (Can) P2m 0:00:00.532
28Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.537
29Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
30Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:00.548
31Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:00.598
32Keron Bramble (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 0:00:00.630
33Norbert Szabo (Rom) Romania 0:00:00.636
34Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:00.647
35Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa 0:00:00.761
36Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
37Cheng Zhang (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:00.769
38Dmitry Nesterov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.774
39Aleksei Tkachev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.783
40Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:00.813
41Matteo Bianchi (Ita) Italy 0:00:00.991

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
2Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
2Nick Wammes (Can) P2m

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
2Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname
2Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
2Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
2Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
2Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
2James Mellen (USA) United States Of America

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
2Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 11
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
2Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
2Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
2Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
2Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
2Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
2Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname
2Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Mens Sprint - Semi Final, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
2Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

Mens Sprint - Semi Final, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Mens Sprint - Final for gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands

Mens Sprint - Final for bronze
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
4Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Men's Scratch Race

Mens Scratch Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
2Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
3Corbin Strong (NZl) New Zealand
4Carloalberto Giordani (Ita) Italy
5Alex Vogel (Swi) Switzerland
6Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
7Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
8Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
9Damian Slawek (Pol) Poland
10Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
11Felix English (Irl) Ireland
12Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
14Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
15Stefan Mastaller (Aut) Austria
16Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
17Jacob Thomas Decar Zuniga (Chi) Chile
18Alisher Zhumakan (Kaz) Kazakhstan
19Wan Hei Victor Lau (HKg) Jilun Cycling Team
20Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
21Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
22Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
23Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
24Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

Men's Madison

Mens Madison
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 52
Roger Kluge
Theo Reinhardt
2New Zealand 38
Tom Sexton
Campbell Stewart
3Great Britian 33
Mark Stewart
Fred Wright
4Switzerland 28
Nico Selenati
Thery Schir
5Spain 26
Sebastian Mora Vedri
Albert Torres Barcelo
6Belgium 22
Kenny de Ketele
Lindsay de Vylder
7Ireland 8
Mark Downey
Felix English
8Russian Federation 8
Lev Gonov
Kirill Sveshnikov
9Netherlands 8
Yoeri Havik
Roy Pieters
10Team Bridgestone Cycling 7
Shunsuke Imamura
Kazushige Kuboki
11Hong Kong, China 7
King lok Cheung
Chun Wing Leung
12Poland 4
Wojciech Pszczolarski
Daniel Staniszewski
13Italy 4
Stefano Moro
Michele Scartezzini
14Austria 3
Andreas Graf
Andreas Muller
15Portugal 3
Iuri Leitao
Joao Matias
16Belarus
Raman Tsishkou
Mikhail Shemetau
DNFChile
Matias Arriagada Pizarro
Felipe Penaloza Yanez
DNFChina
Liang Guo
Pingan Shen

