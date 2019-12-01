Germany's Kluge and Reinhardt dominate men's madison on final day of Hong Kong Track World Cup
Japan's Yumi Kajihara wins gold in the women's keirin
Day 3: Hong Kong -
The final day of racing at the Hong Kong Track World Cup saw some fierce racing and some high-speed crashes as Asian riders took on their rivals on home ground.
South Korea's Hyejin Lee beat Liubov Basova of the Ukraine and Yuka Kobayashi of Japan to win the women's Keirin final, while Yumi Kajihara of Japan won the women's four-event Omnium after a count back of the points totals and placings. She and Maria Martins of Portugal both finished on 113 points but Kajihara took the win thanks to better placings. Jolien d'Hoore of Belgium finished third with 106.
Men's sprint world champion Harrie Lavreysen showed off his rainbow stripes and his speed by winning in Hong Kong. The Dutchman beat his friend and great rival Jeffrey Hoogland in the final, winning in two sprints after some tussles in qualifying. Tomohiro Fukaya of Japan did the same in the ride for the bronze medal, beating Mateusz Rudyk of Poland.
The men's Madison was equally intense, with crashes as well as fast exchanges, sprints and attacks to take laps.
German pair Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt showed why they are the current Madison world champions, scoring points in a series of intermediate sprints before taking a decisive lap to score 20 points. They finished with 52 points, an ample margin on New Zealand's Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart, who won the final sprint to take ten points but ended the 200-lap race with 38 points. Great Britain's young pair of Mark Stewart and Fred Wright were third with 33 points.
Roy Eefting of the Netherlands won the men's scratch to bring down the curtain on the three days of racing. He beat Christos Volikakis of Greece and Corbin Strong on New Zealand.
The whole New Zealand team celebrated on the podium on Sunday evening after winning the team prize and greatly boosting their points haul for Olympic qualification. The Netherlands leads the nations ranking after the third rounds of the world Cup with a total of 14932 points. Great Britain is second with Germany third.
The Kiwis will host their rivals in the fourth round of the track World Cup on December 6-8 in Cambridge, with the Australian round in Brisbane on December 13-15.
The World Cup ends in Milton, Canada with the sixth round held between January 24-26.
Women's Keirin
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|3
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|4
|Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
|5
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
|4
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|5
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|2
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|4
|Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
|5
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|5
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|3
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|4
|Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa
|5
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|3
|Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|2
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|3
|Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|4
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
|2
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|2
|Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|4
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
|3
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|3
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|4
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|4
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|5
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
|6
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
|4
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|5
|Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
|4
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|5
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|6
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|8
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
|9
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|10
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|11
|Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
|12
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
Women's Omnium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|2
|Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|4
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|5
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|7
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|8
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland
|10
|Tamara Dronova (Rus) Russian Federation
|11
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|12
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|13
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|14
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|15
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|16
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|17
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|18
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|19
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|20
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|21
|Devaney Collier (Can) Canada
|22
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|23
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|8
|2
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|2
|3
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|2
|4
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|5
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|1
|6
|Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland
|1
|7
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|1
|8
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|1
|9
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|1
|10
|Tamara Dronova (Rus) Russian Federation
|11
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|12
|Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Devaney Collier (Can) Canada
|14
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|15
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|16
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|17
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|18
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|19
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|20
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|22
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|-13
|23
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|-20
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|3
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|4
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Devaney Collier (Can) Canada
|6
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|8
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|9
|Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland
|10
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|11
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|12
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|13
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|Tamara Dronova (Rus) Russian Federation
|15
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|16
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|17
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|18
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|19
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|20
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|22
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|23
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|113
|2
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|113
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|106
|4
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
|106
|5
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|99
|6
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|93
|7
|Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|84
|8
|Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland
|81
|9
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|81
|10
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|76
|11
|Devaney Collier (Can) Canada
|72
|12
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|71
|13
|Tamara Dronova (Rus) Russian Federation
|58
|14
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|54
|15
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|50
|16
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|37
|17
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|32
|18
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|32
|19
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|23
|20
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|16
|21
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|15
|22
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|8
|23
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|8
Men's Sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:09.513
|2
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.059
|3
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.124
|4
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.213
|5
|Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|0:00:00.253
|6
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.257
|7
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.261
|8
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname
|0:00:00.263
|9
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:00.268
|10
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.282
|11
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|0:00:00.283
|12
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|0:00:00.316
|13
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:00.328
|14
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.332
|15
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|0:00:00.341
|16
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:00.357
|17
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.377
|18
|Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:00.443
|19
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|0:00:00.452
|20
|James Mellen (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:00.467
|21
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:00.481
|22
|Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:00.486
|23
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.501
|24
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:00.513
|25
|Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:00.525
|26
|Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France
|0:00:00.528
|27
|Nick Wammes (Can) P2m
|0:00:00.532
|28
|Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.537
|29
|Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
|30
|Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:00.548
|31
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:00.598
|32
|Keron Bramble (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|0:00:00.630
|33
|Norbert Szabo (Rom) Romania
|0:00:00.636
|34
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:00.647
|35
|Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:00.761
|36
|Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|37
|Cheng Zhang (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|0:00:00.769
|38
|Dmitry Nesterov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:00.774
|39
|Aleksei Tkachev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:00.783
|40
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:00.813
|41
|Matteo Bianchi (Ita) Italy
|0:00:00.991
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|2
|Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Nick Wammes (Can) P2m
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname
|2
|Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|2
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|2
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|2
|Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|James Mellen (USA) United States Of America
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|2
|Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|2
|Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname
|2
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
Men's Scratch Race
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|3
|Corbin Strong (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Carloalberto Giordani (Ita) Italy
|5
|Alex Vogel (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|7
|Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
|8
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|9
|Damian Slawek (Pol) Poland
|10
|Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|11
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland
|12
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
|14
|Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
|15
|Stefan Mastaller (Aut) Austria
|16
|Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|17
|Jacob Thomas Decar Zuniga (Chi) Chile
|18
|Alisher Zhumakan (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|19
|Wan Hei Victor Lau (HKg) Jilun Cycling Team
|20
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|21
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|22
|Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
|23
|Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
|24
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
Men's Madison
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|52
|Roger Kluge
|Theo Reinhardt
|2
|New Zealand
|38
|Tom Sexton
|Campbell Stewart
|3
|Great Britian
|33
|Mark Stewart
|Fred Wright
|4
|Switzerland
|28
|Nico Selenati
|Thery Schir
|5
|Spain
|26
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|6
|Belgium
|22
|Kenny de Ketele
|Lindsay de Vylder
|7
|Ireland
|8
|Mark Downey
|Felix English
|8
|Russian Federation
|8
|Lev Gonov
|Kirill Sveshnikov
|9
|Netherlands
|8
|Yoeri Havik
|Roy Pieters
|10
|Team Bridgestone Cycling
|7
|Shunsuke Imamura
|Kazushige Kuboki
|11
|Hong Kong, China
|7
|King lok Cheung
|Chun Wing Leung
|12
|Poland
|4
|Wojciech Pszczolarski
|Daniel Staniszewski
|13
|Italy
|4
|Stefano Moro
|Michele Scartezzini
|14
|Austria
|3
|Andreas Graf
|Andreas Muller
|15
|Portugal
|3
|Iuri Leitao
|Joao Matias
|16
|Belarus
|Raman Tsishkou
|Mikhail Shemetau
|DNF
|Chile
|Matias Arriagada Pizarro
|Felipe Penaloza Yanez
|DNF
|China
|Liang Guo
|Pingan Shen
-
