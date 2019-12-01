Germany's Kluge and Reinhardt dominate men's madison on final day of Hong Kong Track World Cup

The final day of racing at the Hong Kong Track World Cup saw some fierce racing and some high-speed crashes as Asian riders took on their rivals on home ground.

South Korea's Hyejin Lee beat Liubov Basova of the Ukraine and Yuka Kobayashi of Japan to win the women's Keirin final, while Yumi Kajihara of Japan won the women's four-event Omnium after a count back of the points totals and placings. She and Maria Martins of Portugal both finished on 113 points but Kajihara took the win thanks to better placings. Jolien d'Hoore of Belgium finished third with 106.

Men's sprint world champion Harrie Lavreysen showed off his rainbow stripes and his speed by winning in Hong Kong. The Dutchman beat his friend and great rival Jeffrey Hoogland in the final, winning in two sprints after some tussles in qualifying. Tomohiro Fukaya of Japan did the same in the ride for the bronze medal, beating Mateusz Rudyk of Poland.

The men's Madison was equally intense, with crashes as well as fast exchanges, sprints and attacks to take laps.

German pair Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt showed why they are the current Madison world champions, scoring points in a series of intermediate sprints before taking a decisive lap to score 20 points. They finished with 52 points, an ample margin on New Zealand's Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart, who won the final sprint to take ten points but ended the 200-lap race with 38 points. Great Britain's young pair of Mark Stewart and Fred Wright were third with 33 points.

Roy Eefting of the Netherlands won the men's scratch to bring down the curtain on the three days of racing. He beat Christos Volikakis of Greece and Corbin Strong on New Zealand.

The whole New Zealand team celebrated on the podium on Sunday evening after winning the team prize and greatly boosting their points haul for Olympic qualification. The Netherlands leads the nations ranking after the third rounds of the world Cup with a total of 14932 points. Great Britain is second with Germany third.

The Kiwis will host their rivals in the fourth round of the track World Cup on December 6-8 in Cambridge, with the Australian round in Brisbane on December 13-15.

The World Cup ends in Milton, Canada with the sixth round held between January 24-26.

Women's Keirin

Womens Keirin - Round 1, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 3 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 4 Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation 5 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

Womens Keirin - Round 1, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team 3 Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired 4 Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 5 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea

Womens Keirin - Round 1, heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 2 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 3 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 4 Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy 5 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Womens Keirin - Round 1, heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 2 Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand 3 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 4 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 5 Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team

Womens Keirin - Round 1, heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 3 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 4 Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa 5 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Womens Keirin - Round 1, heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team 2 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium 3 Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic 4 Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team

Womens Keirin - Repechage, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 2 Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team 3 Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic 4 Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa

Womens Keirin - Repechage, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 3 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 4 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team

Womens Keirin - Repechage, heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea 2 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 3 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 4 Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy

Womens Keirin - Repechage, heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 2 Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand 3 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 4 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

Womens Keirin - Repechage, heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation 2 Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired 3 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

Womens Keirin - Repechage, heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 3 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 4 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium

Womens Keirin - Round 2, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 3 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 4 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 5 Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team 6 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Womens Keirin - Round 2, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 2 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 3 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team 4 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 5 Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation 6 Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

Womens Keirin - Final 1-6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Republic of Korea 2 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 3 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team 4 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 5 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 6 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

Womens Keirin - Final 7-12 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 8 Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team 9 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 10 Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 11 Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation 12 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Omnium

Womens Omnium - Elimination Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 2 Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 4 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 5 Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand 6 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 7 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 8 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland 10 Tamara Dronova (Rus) Russian Federation 11 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 12 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 13 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 14 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 15 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 16 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 17 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 18 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy 19 Julie Leth (Den) Denmark 20 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 21 Devaney Collier (Can) Canada 22 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 23 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic

Womens Omnium - Tempo Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Leth (Den) Denmark 8 2 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 2 3 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 2 4 Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand 2 5 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 1 6 Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland 1 7 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 1 8 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 1 9 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 1 10 Tamara Dronova (Rus) Russian Federation 11 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 12 Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Devaney Collier (Can) Canada 14 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 15 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 16 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 17 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 18 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 19 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy 20 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 21 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 22 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados -13 23 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania -20

Womens Omnium - Elimination Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 2 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 3 Julie Leth (Den) Denmark 4 Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand 5 Devaney Collier (Can) Canada 6 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 7 Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 8 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 9 Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland 10 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 11 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 12 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 13 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 14 Tamara Dronova (Rus) Russian Federation 15 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 16 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 17 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 18 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy 19 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 20 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 21 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 22 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 23 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan

Womens Omnium - Final standings after Points Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 113 2 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 113 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 106 4 Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand 106 5 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 99 6 Julie Leth (Den) Denmark 93 7 Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 84 8 Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland 81 9 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 81 10 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 76 11 Devaney Collier (Can) Canada 72 12 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 71 13 Tamara Dronova (Rus) Russian Federation 58 14 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 54 15 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 50 16 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 37 17 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 32 18 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 32 19 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 23 20 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy 16 21 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 15 22 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 8 23 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 8

Men's Sprint

Mens Sprint - Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:09.513 2 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.059 3 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.124 4 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.213 5 Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 0:00:00.253 6 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.257 7 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.261 8 Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname 0:00:00.263 9 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:00.268 10 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.282 11 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 0:00:00.283 12 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 0:00:00.316 13 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:00.328 14 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.332 15 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:00.341 16 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:00.357 17 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.377 18 Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:00.443 19 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 0:00:00.452 20 James Mellen (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.467 21 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.481 22 Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:00.486 23 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.501 24 Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:00.513 25 Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.525 26 Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France 0:00:00.528 27 Nick Wammes (Can) P2m 0:00:00.532 28 Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.537 29 Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China 30 Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:00.548 31 Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:00.598 32 Keron Bramble (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 0:00:00.630 33 Norbert Szabo (Rom) Romania 0:00:00.636 34 Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:00.647 35 Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa 0:00:00.761 36 Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team 37 Cheng Zhang (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:00.769 38 Dmitry Nesterov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.774 39 Aleksei Tkachev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.783 40 Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:00.813 41 Matteo Bianchi (Ita) Italy 0:00:00.991

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 2 Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 2 Nick Wammes (Can) P2m

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 2 Michael D'Almeida (Fra) France

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname 2 Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 2 Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 2 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 2 Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 2 James Mellen (USA) United States Of America

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 11 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 2 Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Mens Sprint - 1/16 Finals, heat 12 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 2 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 2 Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 2 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 2 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

Mens Sprint - 1/8th Final, heat 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname 2 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Mens Sprint - Semi Final, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 2 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

Mens Sprint - Semi Final, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Mens Sprint - Final for gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands

Mens Sprint - Final for bronze Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 4 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Men's Scratch Race

Mens Scratch Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands 2 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 3 Corbin Strong (NZl) New Zealand 4 Carloalberto Giordani (Ita) Italy 5 Alex Vogel (Swi) Switzerland 6 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 7 Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark 8 Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 9 Damian Slawek (Pol) Poland 10 Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 11 Felix English (Irl) Ireland 12 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus 14 Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary 15 Stefan Mastaller (Aut) Austria 16 Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 17 Jacob Thomas Decar Zuniga (Chi) Chile 18 Alisher Zhumakan (Kaz) Kazakhstan 19 Wan Hei Victor Lau (HKg) Jilun Cycling Team 20 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 21 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team 22 Joao Matias (Por) Portugal 23 Aidan Caves (Can) Canada 24 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

Men's Madison