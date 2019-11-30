Stewart Campbell wins men's Omnium gold at Hong Kong Track World Cup
Denmark wins women's Madison, Saunders takes gold in men's Keirin
Day 2: Hong Kong -
The third round of the UCI Track World Cup continued in Hong Kong on Saturday with New Zealand claiming two gold medals as Callum Saunders won the men's Keirin and Stewart Campbell dominated the men's Omnium.
Stewart ranked sixth in the Scratch Race, fourth in the Tempo and then won the Elimination Race and the Points Race to secure a total of 142 points to win the Omnium. He beat Germany's Roger Kluge who earned 133 points for the silver medal, while Switzerland's Thery Schir secured 125 points and the bronze medal.
Saunders was third in his heat for both the first and second rounds of the men's Keirin. He successfully advanced to the gold-medal round where he took the victory ahead of Great Britain's Jason Kenny and Dutchman Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club).
In the women's events, Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) won the qualifying round and then went on to secure the gold medal in the Sprint. She beat Emma Hinze (Germany) in the gold-medal round. Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) secured the bronze medal after beating Olena Starikova (Ukraine).
After placing only ninth in the opening heat, Norway's Anita Yvonne Stenberg went on to win gold medal in the Scratch Race. She beat Verena Eberhardt (Austria) and Maria Martins (Portugal) in the gold-medal round.
Denmark's duo of Julie Leth and Trine Schmidt secured 31 points to win the gold medal in the Madison. They beat out silver medallists from New Zealand, Nicole Schields and Jessie Hodges, by seven points. Italy's team of Vittoria Guazzini and Chiara Consonni took the bronze.
Women's Sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:10.590
|2
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|0:00:00.099
|3
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.156
|4
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.183
|5
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:00.199
|6
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:00.270
|7
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.276
|8
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:00.279
|9
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
|0:00:00.328
|10
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:00.337
|11
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:00.384
|12
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
|0:00:00.395
|13
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|0:00:00.413
|14
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.415
|15
|Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:00.495
|16
|Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:00.501
|17
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00.502
|18
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|19
|Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
|0:00:00.506
|20
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:00.538
|21
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:00.542
|22
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|0:00:00.546
|23
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|24
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.576
|25
|Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.600
|26
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.615
|27
|Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.640
|28
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|0:00:00.641
|29
|Nikola Sibiak (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.714
|30
|Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:00.756
|31
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:00.789
|32
|Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:00.803
|33
|Soohyun Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea
|0:00:00.812
|34
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.833
|35
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.840
|36
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:00.870
|37
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:00.873
|38
|Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00.906
|39
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:00.966
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|2
|Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|2
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|2
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
|2
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|2
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|2
|Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
|2
|Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|2
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|2
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|2
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|2
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|2
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
Women's Scratch Race
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|2
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|3
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|5
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|6
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
|7
|Hyunji Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea
|8
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
|9
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|10
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|11
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|12
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine
|13
|Hoi Ian Au (Mac) Macao, China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|5
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak - Euskadi
|6
|Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Chile
|7
|Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|8
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|9
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|10
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|11
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
|12
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|2
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|3
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|4
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|6
|Hyunji Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea
|7
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|8
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
|9
|Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|11
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|12
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland
|13
|Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|14
|Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|15
|Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Chile
|16
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
|17
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak - Euskadi
|18
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|19
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
Women's Madison
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|31
|Julie Leth
|Trine Schmidt
|2
|New Zealand
|24
|Nicole Shields
|Jessie Hodges
|3
|Italy
|18
|Vittoria Guazzini
|Chiara Consonni
|4
|Russian Federation
|14
|Mariia Novolodskaya
|Tamara Dronova
|5
|Belgium
|13
|Lotte Kopecky
|Shari Bossuyt
|6
|China
|12
|Jiali Liu
|Xiaofei Wang
|7
|Hong Kong, China
|8
|Bo yee Leung
|Qianyu Yang
|8
|Ireland
|7
|Lydia Gurley
|Lydia Boylan
|9
|Switzerland
|6
|Andrea Waldis
|Michelle Andres
|10
|Ukraine
|5
|Oksana Kliachina
|Anna Nahirna
|11
|Japan
|3
|Yumi Kajihara
|Kie Furuyama
|12
|Germany
|2
|Lea lin Teutenberg
|Katharina Hechler
|13
|Czech Republic
|Katerina Kohoutkova
|Jarmila Machacova
Men's Keirin
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
|4
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|5
|James Mellen (USA) United States Of America
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|3
|Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|2
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|3
|Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|4
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|3
|Nick Wammes (Can) P2m
|4
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|2
|Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|4
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|5
|Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
|2
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|3
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|4
|Joao Vitor Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
|5
|Aleksander Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|Matteo Bianchi (Ita) Italy
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|3
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|4
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|2
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|4
|Matteo Bianchi (Ita) Italy
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|2
|Nick Wammes (Can) P2m
|3
|Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|2
|Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|3
|Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|4
|James Mellen (USA) United States Of America
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Aleksander Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|4
|Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|2
|Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa
|3
|Joao Vitor Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
|4
|Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|3
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|5
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|6
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
|5
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|6
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|4
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|6
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|8
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|9
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
|10
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|11
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|12
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
Men's Omnium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|2
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|3
|Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|6
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|8
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
|10
|Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
|11
|Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
|12
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
|13
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|14
|Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|15
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|16
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|17
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|18
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|19
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|20
|Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|21
|Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
|22
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|23
|Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|24
|Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|24
|2
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|12
|3
|Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|6
|4
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|5
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
|2
|6
|Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
|2
|7
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|1
|8
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|9
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|1
|10
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|11
|Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|12
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|1
|13
|Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
|14
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|15
|Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
|16
|Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
|17
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|18
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|19
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|21
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|22
|Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|23
|Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|-20
|24
|Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|-20
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|5
|Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
|6
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|7
|Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
|8
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|9
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|11
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
|12
|Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
|13
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|14
|Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|15
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|16
|Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
|17
|Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|18
|Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|19
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|20
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|21
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|22
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|23
|Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|DSQ
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|142
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|133
|3
|Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|126
|4
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|118
|5
|Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
|103
|6
|Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|100
|7
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|100
|8
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
|95
|9
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands
|93
|10
|Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
|86
|11
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|82
|12
|Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
|68
|13
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|60
|14
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|56
|15
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|54
|16
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|50
|17
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|49
|18
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|46
|19
|Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|35
|20
|Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
|29
|21
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|11
|22
|Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|8
|23
|Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|3
|DSQ
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stewart Campbell wins men's Omnium gold at Hong Kong Track World CupDenmark wins women's Madison, Saunders takes gold in men's Keirin
-
Van der Poel wins DVV Verzekeringen Trofee - Urban CrossWorld champion teases his rivals and then surges to victory
-
Brand beats Carmen Alvarado in sprint finish at DVV Verzekeringen Trofee - Urban CrossDutch riders emerge in sand and city streets
-
Black Friday savings to be had on X-Tools Home Mechanic bike work stand at WiggleFolding X-Tools bike work stand, complete with workshop mat, now with 38% saving
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy