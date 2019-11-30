Stewart Campbell wins men's Omnium gold at Hong Kong Track World Cup

The third round of the UCI Track World Cup continued in Hong Kong on Saturday with New Zealand claiming two gold medals as Callum Saunders won the men's Keirin and Stewart Campbell dominated the men's Omnium.

Stewart ranked sixth in the Scratch Race, fourth in the Tempo and then won the Elimination Race and the Points Race to secure a total of 142 points to win the Omnium. He beat Germany's Roger Kluge who earned 133 points for the silver medal, while Switzerland's Thery Schir secured 125 points and the bronze medal.

Saunders was third in his heat for both the first and second rounds of the men's Keirin. He successfully advanced to the gold-medal round where he took the victory ahead of Great Britain's Jason Kenny and Dutchman Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club).

In the women's events, Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) won the qualifying round and then went on to secure the gold medal in the Sprint. She beat Emma Hinze (Germany) in the gold-medal round. Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) secured the bronze medal after beating Olena Starikova (Ukraine).

After placing only ninth in the opening heat, Norway's Anita Yvonne Stenberg went on to win gold medal in the Scratch Race. She beat Verena Eberhardt (Austria) and Maria Martins (Portugal) in the gold-medal round.

Denmark's duo of Julie Leth and Trine Schmidt secured 31 points to win the gold medal in the Madison. They beat out silver medallists from New Zealand, Nicole Schields and Jessie Hodges, by seven points. Italy's team of Vittoria Guazzini and Chiara Consonni took the bronze.

Women's Sprint

Womens Sprint - Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:10.590 2 Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 0:00:00.099 3 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.156 4 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.183 5 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.199 6 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.270 7 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.276 8 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:00.279 9 Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team 0:00:00.328 10 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:00.337 11 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico 0:00:00.384 12 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team 0:00:00.395 13 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 0:00:00.413 14 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.415 15 Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:00.495 16 Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.501 17 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00.502 18 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 19 Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired 0:00:00.506 20 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 0:00:00.538 21 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.542 22 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 0:00:00.546 23 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 24 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.576 25 Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.600 26 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.615 27 Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.640 28 Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:00.641 29 Nikola Sibiak (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.714 30 Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa 0:00:00.756 31 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.789 32 Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.803 33 Soohyun Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea 0:00:00.812 34 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.833 35 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.840 36 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:00.870 37 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium 0:00:00.873 38 Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00.906 39 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:00.966

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America 2 Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 2 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 2 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico 2 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team 2 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 2 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 2 Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 11 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 2 Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 12 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team 2 Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 2 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 2 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 2 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico 2 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team

Womens Sprint - Semi Finals, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Womens Sprint - Semi Finals, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 2 Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

Womens Sprint - Finals for gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany

Womens Sprint - Finals for bronze Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 2 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Scratch Race

Womens Scratch Race, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 2 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 3 Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand 4 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 5 Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy 6 Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany 7 Hyunji Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea 8 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team 9 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 10 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 11 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 12 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine 13 Hoi Ian Au (Mac) Macao, China

Womens Scratch Race, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 2 Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland 3 Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic 4 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 5 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak - Euskadi 6 Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Chile 7 Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China 8 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 9 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 10 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 11 Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium 12 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia

Womens Scratch Race Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 2 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 3 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 4 Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand 5 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 6 Hyunji Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea 7 Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy 8 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team 9 Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 11 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 12 Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland 13 Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic 14 Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 15 Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Chile 16 Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany 17 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak - Euskadi 18 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 19 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 20 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's Madison

Womens Madison Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denmark 31 Julie Leth Trine Schmidt 2 New Zealand 24 Nicole Shields Jessie Hodges 3 Italy 18 Vittoria Guazzini Chiara Consonni 4 Russian Federation 14 Mariia Novolodskaya Tamara Dronova 5 Belgium 13 Lotte Kopecky Shari Bossuyt 6 China 12 Jiali Liu Xiaofei Wang 7 Hong Kong, China 8 Bo yee Leung Qianyu Yang 8 Ireland 7 Lydia Gurley Lydia Boylan 9 Switzerland 6 Andrea Waldis Michelle Andres 10 Ukraine 5 Oksana Kliachina Anna Nahirna 11 Japan 3 Yumi Kajihara Kie Furuyama 12 Germany 2 Lea lin Teutenberg Katharina Hechler 13 Czech Republic Katerina Kohoutkova Jarmila Machacova

Men's Keirin

Mens Keirin - First round, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 2 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 3 Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina 4 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 5 James Mellen (USA) United States Of America

Mens Keirin - First round, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 2 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 3 Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand 4 Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic 5 Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine

Mens Keirin - First round, heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 2 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 3 Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China 4 Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Mens Keirin - First round, heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 3 Nick Wammes (Can) P2m 4 Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela 5 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Mens Keirin - First round, heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 2 Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland 4 Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 5 Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa

Mens Keirin - First round, heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand 2 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 3 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 4 Joao Vitor Da Silva (Bra) Brazil 5 Aleksander Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation 6 Matteo Bianchi (Ita) Italy

Mens Keirin - First round, repechage, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 2 Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 3 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 4 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Mens Keirin - First round, repechage, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 2 Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela 3 Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland 4 Matteo Bianchi (Ita) Italy

Mens Keirin - First round, repechage, heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 2 Nick Wammes (Can) P2m 3 Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Mens Keirin - First round, repechage, heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic 2 Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 3 Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China 4 James Mellen (USA) United States Of America

Mens Keirin - First round, repechage, heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand 2 Aleksander Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation 3 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 4 Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China

Mens Keirin - First round, repechage, heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 2 Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa 3 Joao Vitor Da Silva (Bra) Brazil 4 Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina

Mens Keirin - Second Round, heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 3 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 4 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 5 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 6 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Mens Keirin - Second Round, heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 2 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 3 Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand 4 Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand 5 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 6 Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic

Mens Keirin Final 1-7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand 2 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 3 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 4 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 5 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 6 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

Mens Keirin Final 7-12 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 8 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 9 Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand 10 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 11 Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic 12 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

Men's Omnium

Mens Omnium - Scratch Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 2 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 3 Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland 4 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 5 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 6 Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 8 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands 9 Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark 10 Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal 11 Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America 12 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 13 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 14 Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 15 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 16 Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 17 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 18 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 19 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 20 Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 21 Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary 22 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 23 Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China 24 Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Mens Omnium - Tempo Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 24 2 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 12 3 Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 6 4 Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand 3 5 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 2 6 Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America 2 7 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 1 8 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 1 9 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 1 10 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands 1 11 Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland 1 12 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 1 13 Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal 14 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 15 Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark 16 Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary 17 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 18 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 19 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 20 Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 21 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 22 Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 23 Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland -20 24 Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China -20

Mens Omnium - Elimination Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand 2 Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland 3 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 5 Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark 6 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 7 Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America 8 Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 9 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands 10 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 11 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 12 Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal 13 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 14 Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 15 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 16 Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary 17 Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 18 Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China 19 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 20 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 21 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 22 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 23 Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei DSQ Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece