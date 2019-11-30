Trending

Stewart Campbell wins men's Omnium gold at Hong Kong Track World Cup

Denmark wins women's Madison, Saunders takes gold in men's Keirin

Stewart Campbell (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The third round of the UCI Track World Cup continued in Hong Kong on Saturday with New Zealand claiming two gold medals as Callum Saunders won the men's Keirin and Stewart Campbell dominated the men's Omnium.

Stewart ranked sixth in the Scratch Race, fourth in the Tempo and then won the Elimination Race and the Points Race to secure a total of 142 points to win the Omnium. He beat Germany's Roger Kluge who earned 133 points for the silver medal, while Switzerland's Thery Schir secured 125 points and the bronze medal.

Saunders was third in his heat for both the first and second rounds of the men's Keirin. He successfully advanced to the gold-medal round where he took the victory ahead of Great Britain's Jason Kenny and Dutchman Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club).

In the women's events, Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) won the qualifying round and then went on to secure the gold medal in the Sprint. She beat Emma Hinze (Germany) in the gold-medal round. Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) secured the bronze medal after beating Olena Starikova (Ukraine).

After placing only ninth in the opening heat, Norway's Anita Yvonne Stenberg went on to win gold medal in the Scratch Race. She beat Verena Eberhardt (Austria) and Maria Martins (Portugal) in the gold-medal round.

Denmark's duo of Julie Leth and Trine Schmidt secured 31 points to win the gold medal in the Madison. They beat out silver medallists from New Zealand, Nicole Schields and Jessie Hodges, by seven points. Italy's team of Vittoria Guazzini and Chiara Consonni took the bronze.

Women's Sprint

Womens Sprint - Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:10.590
2Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 0:00:00.099
3Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.156
4Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.183
5Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.199
6Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.270
7Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.276
8Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:00.279
9Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team 0:00:00.328
10Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:00.337
11Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico 0:00:00.384
12Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team 0:00:00.395
13Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 0:00:00.413
14Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.415
15Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:00.495
16Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.501
17Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00.502
18Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
19Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired 0:00:00.506
20Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 0:00:00.538
21Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.542
22Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 0:00:00.546
23Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
24Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.576
25Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.600
26Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.615
27Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.640
28Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:00.641
29Nikola Sibiak (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.714
30Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa 0:00:00.756
31Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.789
32Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.803
33Soohyun Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea 0:00:00.812
34Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.833
35Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.840
36Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:00.870
37Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium 0:00:00.873
38Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00.906
39Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:00.966

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
2Steffie Van der Peet (Ned) Netherlands

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
2Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Ellesse Andrews (NZl) New Zealand

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
2Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
2Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
2Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
2Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
2Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 11
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
2Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China

Womens Sprint - 1/16th Finals, heat 12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
2Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
2Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
2Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
2Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
2Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
2Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Womens Sprint - 1/8th Finals, heat 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Natasha Hansen (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team

Womens Sprint - Semi Finals, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Womens Sprint - Semi Finals, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
2Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

Womens Sprint - Finals for gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany

Womens Sprint - Finals for bronze
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
2Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Scratch Race

Womens Scratch Race, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
2Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
3Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
4Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
5Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
6Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
7Hyunji Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea
8Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
9Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
10Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
11Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
12Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine
13Hoi Ian Au (Mac) Macao, China

Womens Scratch Race, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
2Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland
3Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
4Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
5Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak - Euskadi
6Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Chile
7Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
8Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
9Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
10Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
11Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
12Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia

Womens Scratch Race Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
2Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
3Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
4Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
5Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
6Hyunji Kim (Kor) Republic of Korea
7Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
8Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
9Shanrong Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
10Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
11Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
12Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland
13Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
14Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
15Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Chile
16Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
17Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak - Euskadi
18Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
19Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
20Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's Madison

Womens Madison
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark 31
Julie Leth
Trine Schmidt
2New Zealand 24
Nicole Shields
Jessie Hodges
3Italy 18
Vittoria Guazzini
Chiara Consonni
4Russian Federation 14
Mariia Novolodskaya
Tamara Dronova
5Belgium 13
Lotte Kopecky
Shari Bossuyt
6China 12
Jiali Liu
Xiaofei Wang
7Hong Kong, China 8
Bo yee Leung
Qianyu Yang
8Ireland 7
Lydia Gurley
Lydia Boylan
9Switzerland 6
Andrea Waldis
Michelle Andres
10Ukraine 5
Oksana Kliachina
Anna Nahirna
11Japan 3
Yumi Kajihara
Kie Furuyama
12Germany 2
Lea lin Teutenberg
Katharina Hechler
13Czech Republic
Katerina Kohoutkova
Jarmila Machacova

Men's Keirin

Mens Keirin - First round, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
2Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
3Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
4Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
5James Mellen (USA) United States Of America

Mens Keirin - First round, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
2Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
3Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
4Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
5Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine

Mens Keirin - First round, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
2Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
3Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China
4Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Mens Keirin - First round, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
3Nick Wammes (Can) P2m
4Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
5Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Mens Keirin - First round, heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
2Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
3Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
4Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
5Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa

Mens Keirin - First round, heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
2Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
3Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
4Joao Vitor Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
5Aleksander Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
6Matteo Bianchi (Ita) Italy

Mens Keirin - First round, repechage, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
2Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
3Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
4Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Mens Keirin - First round, repechage, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
2Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
3Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
4Matteo Bianchi (Ita) Italy

Mens Keirin - First round, repechage, heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
2Nick Wammes (Can) P2m
3Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
4Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Mens Keirin - First round, repechage, heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
2Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
3Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China
4James Mellen (USA) United States Of America

Mens Keirin - First round, repechage, heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
2Aleksander Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
3Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
4Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China

Mens Keirin - First round, repechage, heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
2Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa
3Joao Vitor Da Silva (Bra) Brazil
4Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina

Mens Keirin - Second Round, heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
3Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
4Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
5Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
6Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Mens Keirin - Second Round, heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
2Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
3Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
4Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
5Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
6Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic

Mens Keirin Final 1-7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Callum Saunders (NZl) New Zealand
2Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
3Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
4Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
5Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
6Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

Mens Keirin Final 7-12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
8Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
9Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
10Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
11Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
12Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

Men's Omnium

Mens Omnium - Scratch Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
2Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
3Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
4Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
5Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
6Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
8Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands
9Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
10Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
11Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
12Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
13Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
14Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
15Derek Gee (Can) Canada
16Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
17Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
18Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
19Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
20Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
21Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
22Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
23Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
24Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Mens Omnium - Tempo
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 24
2Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 12
3Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 6
4Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand 3
5Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 2
6Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America 2
7Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 1
8Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 1
9Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 1
10Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands 1
11Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland 1
12Derek Gee (Can) Canada 1
13Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
14Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
15Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
16Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
17Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
18Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
19Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
20Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
21Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
22Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
23Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland -20
24Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China -20

Mens Omnium - Elimination
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
2Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
3Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
5Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
6Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
7Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America
8Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
9Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands
10Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
11Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
12Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
13Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
14Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
15Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
16Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
17Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
18Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
19Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
20Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
21Derek Gee (Can) Canada
22Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
23Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
DSQChristos Volikakis (Gre) Greece

Mens Omnium - Final standings after Points Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand 142
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 133
3Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland 126
4Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 118
5Gavin Hoover (USA) United States Of America 103
6Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 100
7Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 100
8Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 95
9Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands 93
10Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal 86
11Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 82
12Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark 68
13Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 60
14Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 56
15Derek Gee (Can) Canada 54
16Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 50
17Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 49
18Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 46
19Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 35
20Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary 29
21Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 11
22Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China 8
23Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 3
DSQChristos Volikakis (Gre) Greece

