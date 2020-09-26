Anna van der Breggen wins elite women's world title at Imola World Championships
By Cyclingnews
Van Vleuten takes silver, Longo Borghini bronze in two-up sprint for remaining medals
Elite Women Road Race: Imola - Imola
Anna van der Breggen brought the Netherlands its fourth consecutive world title in the elite women's road race at the 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Imola. It was her second world title in two days having also won the time trial on Thursday, an accomplishment that has not been done since Frenchwoman Jeannie Longo won both titles in 1995.
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands), who came into the race with a broken wrist, secured the silver medal after a two-up sprint with Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari. Marianne Vos (Netherlands) secured fourth place from a reduced chase-group sprint - giving the Netherlands three places in the top four.
