Anna van der Breggen wins elite women's world title at Imola World Championships

Image 1 of 15 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 The women's peloton at the 2020 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 The women's peloton at the 2020 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez, Fatima Zahra El Hayani in the women's road race 2020 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Susanne Andersen (Norway) in the women's road race 2020 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 Anna van der Breggen and Ellen van Dijk in the women's road race 2020 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 The women's road race 2020 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands / Eugenia Bujak of Slovenia / Malgorzta Jasinska of Poland / Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 The women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Hannah Barnes at the women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 The breakaway during the women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Siham Es-Saddy of Morocco during the women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 The breakaway at the World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 The peloton at the World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Ingrid Lorvik of Norway / Pernille Mathiesen of Denmark / Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru of Ethiopia at the World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen brought the Netherlands its fourth consecutive world title in the elite women's road race at the 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Imola. It was her second world title in two days having also won the time trial on Thursday, an accomplishment that has not been done since Frenchwoman Jeannie Longo won both titles in 1995.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands), who came into the race with a broken wrist, secured the silver medal after a two-up sprint with Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari. Marianne Vos (Netherlands) secured fourth place from a reduced chase-group sprint - giving the Netherlands three places in the top four.

More to follow...