Ganna wins time trial title at Imola World Championships

By

Wout Van Aert finishes second, Stefan Kung takes third

Elite Men Time Trial: Imola - Imola

Image 1 of 8

Road World Championships Imola 2020 - Men Elite Time Trial - Imola - Imola 31,7 km - 25/09/2020 - Jan Andrej Cully (SVK) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Jan Andrej Cully of Slovakia on course as grey rain clouds gather in Apennine mountains (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 2 of 8

Road World Championships Imola 2020 - Men Elite Time Trial - Imola - Imola 31,7 km - 25/09/2020 - Ahmad Badreddin Was (SYR) - photo Ilario Biondi/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

First elite men's starter for the day is Ahmad Badreddin Wais of Syria (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 3 of 8

Road World Championships Imola 2020 Men Elite Time Trial Imola Imola 317 km 25092020 Edoardo Affini ITA Mitchelton Scott photo Ilario BiondiPhoto2020

Italian Edoardo Affini on TT course (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 4 of 8

Road World Championships Imola 2020 - Men Elite Time Trial - Imola - Imola 31,7 km - 25/09/2020 - Scenery - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Rider in TT at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 5 of 8

IMOLA ITALY SEPTEMBER 25 Max Walscheid of Germany during the 93rd UCI Road World Championships 2020 Men Elite Individual Time Trial a 317km race from Imola to Imola Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari ITT ImolaEr2020 Imola2020 on September 25 2020 in Imola Italy Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Max Walscheid of Germany on 31.7km TT course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 8

IMOLA ITALY SEPTEMBER 25 Edoardo Affini of Italy during the 93rd UCI Road World Championships 2020 Men Elite Individual Time Trial a 317km race from Imola to Imola Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari ITT ImolaEr2020 Imola2020 on September 25 2020 in Imola Italy Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Italian Edoardo Affini had the best time until Geraint Thomas crossed line 20 riders later (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 8

IMOLA ITALY SEPTEMBER 25 Luke Durbridge of Australia during the 93rd UCI Road World Championships 2020 Men Elite Individual Time Trial a 317km race from Imola to Imola Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari ITT ImolaEr2020 Imola2020 on September 25 2020 in Imola Italy Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Luke Durbridge of Australia on first half of course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 8

IMOLA ITALY SEPTEMBER 25 Geraint Thomas Wales of The United Kingdom during the 93rd UCI Road World Championships 2020 Men Elite Individual Time Trial a 317km race from Imola to Imola Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari ITT ImolaEr2020 Imola2020 on September 25 2020 in Imola Italy Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Geraint Thomas of Great Britain finished as first rider to surpass 52km/h average speed (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Italy) 0:35:54
2Wout van Aert (Belgium) 0:00:27
3Stefan Küng (Switzerland) 0:00:30
4Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) 0:00:37
5Rohan Dennis (Australia) 0:00:40
6Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) 0:00:47
7Rémi Cavagna (France) 0:00:48
8Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) 0:00:53
9Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) 0:01:06
10Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) 0:01:14
11Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) 0:01:15
12Patrick Bevin (New Zealand) 0:01:19
13Andreas Leknessund (Norway) 0:01:30
14Edoardo Affini (Italy) 0:01:32
15Luke Durbridge (Australia) 0:01:36
16Jasha Sütterlin (Germany) 0:01:38
17Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) 0:01:48
18Daniel Martinez (Colombia) 0:01:53
19Maximilian Walscheid (Germany) 0:01:57
20Kamil Gradek (Poland) 0:02:06
21Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) 0:02:15
22Benjamin Thomas (France) 0:02:15
23Josef Cerny (Czech Republic) 0:02:16
24Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) 0:02:25
25Ryan Mullen (Ireland) 0:02:32
26Pello Bilbao (Spain) 0:02:34
27Matthias Brändle (Austria) 0:02:34
28Maciej Bodnar (Poland) 0:02:37
29Brandon McNulty (United States Of America) 0:02:52
30Lawson Craddock (United States Of America) 0:02:54
31Nicolas Roche (Ireland) 0:03:02
32Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan) 0:03:11
33Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine) 0:03:22
34Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 0:03:23
35Evaldas Siskevicius (Lithuania) 0:03:30
36Petr Rikunov (Russian Federation) 0:03:30
37Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic) 0:03:32
38Barnabás Peák (Hungary) 0:03:32
39Carlos Oyarzún (Chile) 0:03:46
40Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mexico) 0:03:49
41Alexander Cataford (Canada) 0:03:49
42Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece) 0:03:51
43Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan) 0:03:52
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden) 0:03:57
45Gleb Karpenko (Estonia) 0:04:23
46Felix Ritzinger (Austria) 0:04:26
47Ognjen Ilic (Serbia) 0:04:34
48Jan Andrej Cully (Slovakia) 0:04:48
49Andrei Stepanov (Russian Federation) 0:04:53
50Finn Fisher-Black (New Zealand) 0:04:58
51Viktor Filutás (Hungary) 0:05:23
52Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 0:05:42
53Spas Gyurov (Bulgaria) 0:05:42
54Elchin Asadov (Azerbaijan) 0:05:57
55Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Syrian Arab Republic) 0:06:25
56Ingvar Omarsson (Iceland) 0:06:26
DNSHugo Houle (Canada)

