Ganna wins time trial title at Imola World Championships
Wout Van Aert finishes second, Stefan Kung takes third
Elite Men Time Trial: Imola - Imola
Image 1 of 8
Image 2 of 8
Image 3 of 8
Image 4 of 8
Image 5 of 8
Image 6 of 8
Image 7 of 8
Image 8 of 8
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|0:35:54
|2
|Wout van Aert (Belgium)
|0:00:27
|3
|Stefan Küng (Switzerland)
|0:00:30
|4
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)
|0:00:37
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|0:00:40
|6
|Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)
|0:00:47
|7
|Rémi Cavagna (France)
|0:00:48
|8
|Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)
|0:00:53
|9
|Alex Dowsett (Great Britain)
|0:01:06
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
|0:01:14
|11
|Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)
|0:01:15
|12
|Patrick Bevin (New Zealand)
|0:01:19
|13
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway)
|0:01:30
|14
|Edoardo Affini (Italy)
|0:01:32
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Australia)
|0:01:36
|16
|Jasha Sütterlin (Germany)
|0:01:38
|17
|Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
|0:01:48
|18
|Daniel Martinez (Colombia)
|0:01:53
|19
|Maximilian Walscheid (Germany)
|0:01:57
|20
|Kamil Gradek (Poland)
|0:02:06
|21
|Jos Van Emden (Netherlands)
|0:02:15
|22
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|0:02:15
|23
|Josef Cerny (Czech Republic)
|0:02:16
|24
|Jan Tratnik (Slovenia)
|0:02:25
|25
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|0:02:32
|26
|Pello Bilbao (Spain)
|0:02:34
|27
|Matthias Brändle (Austria)
|0:02:34
|28
|Maciej Bodnar (Poland)
|0:02:37
|29
|Brandon McNulty (United States Of America)
|0:02:52
|30
|Lawson Craddock (United States Of America)
|0:02:54
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Ireland)
|0:03:02
|32
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan)
|0:03:11
|33
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine)
|0:03:22
|34
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|0:03:23
|35
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Lithuania)
|0:03:30
|36
|Petr Rikunov (Russian Federation)
|0:03:30
|37
|Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)
|0:03:32
|38
|Barnabás Peák (Hungary)
|0:03:32
|39
|Carlos Oyarzún (Chile)
|0:03:46
|40
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mexico)
|0:03:49
|41
|Alexander Cataford (Canada)
|0:03:49
|42
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
|0:03:51
|43
|Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan)
|0:03:52
|44
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)
|0:03:57
|45
|Gleb Karpenko (Estonia)
|0:04:23
|46
|Felix Ritzinger (Austria)
|0:04:26
|47
|Ognjen Ilic (Serbia)
|0:04:34
|48
|Jan Andrej Cully (Slovakia)
|0:04:48
|49
|Andrei Stepanov (Russian Federation)
|0:04:53
|50
|Finn Fisher-Black (New Zealand)
|0:04:58
|51
|Viktor Filutás (Hungary)
|0:05:23
|52
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|0:05:42
|53
|Spas Gyurov (Bulgaria)
|0:05:42
|54
|Elchin Asadov (Azerbaijan)
|0:05:57
|55
|Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Syrian Arab Republic)
|0:06:25
|56
|Ingvar Omarsson (Iceland)
|0:06:26
|DNS
|Hugo Houle (Canada)
