Trending

Carod wins men's U23 race

Grotts and Koretzky make the podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Titouan Carod (Fra)1:15:18
2Howard Grotts (USA)0:00:26
3Victor Koretzky (Fra)0:01:00
4Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)0:01:26
5Anton Cooper (NZl)0:01:50
6Andri Frischknecht (Swi)0:01:56
7Jan Vastl (Cze)0:03:28
8Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)0:04:28
9Marcel Guerrini (Swi)0:04:43
10Keegan Swenson (USA)0:05:14
11Raphael Gay (Fra)0:05:41
12Gioele Bertolini (Ita)0:06:10
13Alexandre Vialle (Can)0:06:16
14Craig Oliver (NZl)0:06:46
15Maxime Urruty (Fra)0:07:07
16Martin Frey (Ger)0:07:11
17Christian Pfäffle (Ger)0:07:26
18Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)0:07:41
19Martin Stosek (Cze)0:08:10
20Lukas Baum (Ger)0:08:11
21Scott Bowden (Aus)0:08:18
22Georg Egger (Ger)0:09:22
23Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can)0:09:37
24Ben Bradley (Aus)0:09:46
25Simon Vitzthum (Swi)0:10:03
26Anthony Zaragoza (Fra)0:10:29
27Peter Disera (Can)
28Ulisse Fieschi (Swi)0:10:57
29Frantisek Lami (Svk)0:11:14
30Felix Burke (Can)0:11:30
31Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra)0:11:41
32Sven Strähle (Ger)0:11:44
33Philipp Bertsch (Ger)0:12:14
34Ryan Standish (USA)0:12:38
35Chris Hamilton (Aus)0:13:32
36Sepp Kuss (USA)0:13:54
37Enea Vetsch (Swi)0:14:05
38Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)
39Philipp Hediger (Swi)
40Felix Belhumeur (Can)
41Stephan Davoust (USA)
42Marc Andre Fortier (Can)
43Reece Tucknott (Aus)
44Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)
45Michael Sampson (USA)
46Samuel Tremblay (Can)
47Guillaume Larose-Gingras (Can)
48Grant Ferguson (GBr)
49Payson Mcelveen (USA)
50Thomas Gauthier (Can)
DNFSamuel Gaze (NZl)
DNFLars Forster (Swi)
DNFMartins Blums (Lat)
DNFJens Schuermans (Bel)
DNFCelso Figueira De Mello Filho (Bra)

Latest on Cyclingnews