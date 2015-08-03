Carod wins men's U23 race
Grotts and Koretzky make the podium
U23 Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Titouan Carod (Fra)
|1:15:18
|2
|Howard Grotts (USA)
|0:00:26
|3
|Victor Koretzky (Fra)
|0:01:00
|4
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|0:01:26
|5
|Anton Cooper (NZl)
|0:01:50
|6
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi)
|0:01:56
|7
|Jan Vastl (Cze)
|0:03:28
|8
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|0:04:28
|9
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi)
|0:04:43
|10
|Keegan Swenson (USA)
|0:05:14
|11
|Raphael Gay (Fra)
|0:05:41
|12
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|0:06:10
|13
|Alexandre Vialle (Can)
|0:06:16
|14
|Craig Oliver (NZl)
|0:06:46
|15
|Maxime Urruty (Fra)
|0:07:07
|16
|Martin Frey (Ger)
|0:07:11
|17
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|0:07:26
|18
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)
|0:07:41
|19
|Martin Stosek (Cze)
|0:08:10
|20
|Lukas Baum (Ger)
|0:08:11
|21
|Scott Bowden (Aus)
|0:08:18
|22
|Georg Egger (Ger)
|0:09:22
|23
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can)
|0:09:37
|24
|Ben Bradley (Aus)
|0:09:46
|25
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi)
|0:10:03
|26
|Anthony Zaragoza (Fra)
|0:10:29
|27
|Peter Disera (Can)
|28
|Ulisse Fieschi (Swi)
|0:10:57
|29
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|0:11:14
|30
|Felix Burke (Can)
|0:11:30
|31
|Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra)
|0:11:41
|32
|Sven Strähle (Ger)
|0:11:44
|33
|Philipp Bertsch (Ger)
|0:12:14
|34
|Ryan Standish (USA)
|0:12:38
|35
|Chris Hamilton (Aus)
|0:13:32
|36
|Sepp Kuss (USA)
|0:13:54
|37
|Enea Vetsch (Swi)
|0:14:05
|38
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)
|39
|Philipp Hediger (Swi)
|40
|Felix Belhumeur (Can)
|41
|Stephan Davoust (USA)
|42
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can)
|43
|Reece Tucknott (Aus)
|44
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)
|45
|Michael Sampson (USA)
|46
|Samuel Tremblay (Can)
|47
|Guillaume Larose-Gingras (Can)
|48
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|49
|Payson Mcelveen (USA)
|50
|Thomas Gauthier (Can)
|DNF
|Samuel Gaze (NZl)
|DNF
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|DNF
|Martins Blums (Lat)
|DNF
|Jens Schuermans (Bel)
|DNF
|Celso Figueira De Mello Filho (Bra)
