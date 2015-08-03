Trending

Rissveds wins U23 women's race

Keller and Barnes complete the podium

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) wins

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Alessandra Keller, Jenny Rissveds, Alice Barnes

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Swe)1:18:52
2Alessandra Keller (Swi)0:01:00
3Alice Barnes (GBr)0:01:17
4Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)0:01:54
5Kate Courtney (USA)0:03:02
6Margot Moschetti (Fra)0:04:00
7Emilie Collomb (Ita)0:05:21
8Andrea Waldis (Swi)0:05:42
9Catherine Fleury (Can)0:06:45
10Frederique Trudel (Can)0:06:53
11Yossiana Quintero (Col)0:06:56
12Shayna Powless (USA)0:07:59
13Haley Smith (Can)0:08:07
14Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:09:17
15Ellen Noble (USA)0:09:32
16Rachel Pageau (Can)0:11:13
17Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)0:12:56
18Anne-Julie Tremblay (Can)0:15:34
19Hannah Finchamp (USA)0:15:38
20Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
21Kaylee Blevins (USA)
22Elizabeth White (USA)
DNFEmily Shields (USA)

