Trending

Vallnord World Cup win for Yana Belomoina

Annika Langvad second with Dahle Flesjaa third

Image 1 of 7

Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team) winning in Vallnord

Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team) winning in Vallnord
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 7

Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) leading at start of Elite Women's race

Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) leading at start of Elite Women's race
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 7

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Team Merida Gunn-Rita)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Team Merida Gunn-Rita)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 7

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC)

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 7

Erin Huck (Cannondale-3rox Racing)

Erin Huck (Cannondale-3rox Racing)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 7

World Cup leader Jana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team)

World Cup leader Jana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 7

Women's podium: Linda Indergand, Anika Langvad, Yana Belomoina, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Emily Batty

Women's podium: Linda Indergand, Anika Langvad, Yana Belomoina, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Emily Batty
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle), who a month ago won her first Elite Mountain Bike World Cup at the second round and donned the Series leader's jersey, showed on Sunday that the hiatus has not slowed her down, with another win at Round 3 on Sunday, in Vallnord, Andorra.

Related Articles

Albstadt World Cup: Success for Yana Belomoina

Vallnord, in the Principality of Andorra, in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain, has hosted multiple World Cups and the world championships in 2015. The course features steep climbs and technical descents, but the key difficulty for most riders is the altitude; racing at 1900 to 2000 metres, too hard an effort puts a rider into oxygen debt and they will pay for that later in the race.

In the six lap women's race, Belomoina attacked on the steepest climb during the first lap, riding the rest of the contenders off her wheel. Behind, XCO and Marathon world champion Annika Langvad (Specialized) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Team Merida Gunn-Rita) rode together until Lap 5, when Langvad dropped Dahle Flesjaa to solo in for second. Dahle Flesjaa hung on for third, ahead of Linda Indergand (Focus XC), with Emily Batty (Trek Factory) taking fifth. Batty had caught and dropped Indergand but, with a less than half a lap to go, the Canadian crashed, allowing the Swiss rider to get by her.

Belomoina has now extended her lead to 640 points, with Langvad jumping from third to second with 524 points and pushing Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing) down to third with 480 points.

"It was a great race, a very good day for me," said Belomoina. "After winning in Albstadt [Round 2], it gave me so much motivation to keep this leader's jersey. I have a better lead now [in the overall standings], but there are still three races to go, and I hope that I can hold on to the jersey."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team1:26:04
2Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing0:01:37
3Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Team Merida Gunn-Rita0:01:56
4Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus XC Team0:02:25
5Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC0:02:44
6Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:03:00
7Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:03:34
8Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:03:49
9Alessandra Keller (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team0:04:06
10Helen Grobert (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:04:18
11Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:04:47
12Jolanda Neff (Swi) Kross Racing Team0:04:59
13Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:05:00
14Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra) Primaflor Mondraker0:05:01
15Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Racing XC0:05:28
16Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team0:05:30
17Annie Last (GBr) OMX Pro Team0:05:40
18Erin Huck (USA) Cannondale-3Rox Racing0:06:19
19Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing0:06:34
20Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:06:51
21Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team0:07:11
22Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing0:07:24
23Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe MTB Team0:07:39
24Claudia Galicia Cotrina (Spa)0:09:06
25Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:10:00
26Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team0:10:19
27Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:10:51
28Sandra Walter (Can)0:10:54
29Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:11:23
30Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team0:11:31
31Hanna Klein (Ger)0:11:39
32Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team XC0:11:53
33Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Team0:11:54
34Githa Michiels (Bel)0:12:23
35Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team0:13:46
36Rebecca Beaumont (Can)0:14:04
37Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Cappadocia Cycling Team
38Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)
39Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
40Karla Stepanova (Cze)
41Margot Moschetti (Fra) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
42Catherine Fleury (Can)
43Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mex) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
44Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
45Ariane Luethi (Swi)
46Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
47Cindy Montambault (Can)
48Amy McDougall (RSA)
49Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa)
50Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
51Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
52Ines Gutierrez (Arg)
53Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
54Elena Lloret Llinares (Spa)
55Paula Gorycka (Pol) Strüby-Bixs Team
56Yosiana Fareidy Quintero Pineda (Col)
57Laura Terradas Ill (Spa)
58Kathryn Mcinerney (Aus)
59Kerry Macphee (GBr)
60Graciela Elina Vargas (Arg)
61Alicia Margalejo Blasco (Spa)
62Amparo Chapa Lloret (Spa)

Latest on Cyclingnews