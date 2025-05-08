Pointe du Raz Ladies Classic: Paula Blasi conquers off-road sectors to win in Brittany
Spanish rider chases down escapee in final lap to claim victory, five days after top-five finish in The Traka
Spain's Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) powered to her second pro win of the season by winning the Pointe du Raz Ladies Classic after attacking a small group and conquering the race's 10 off-road sectors.
The UAE rider – who usually rides for the development team but has stepped into the WorldTour team multiple times already this season – attacked on the final lap around Plouhinec to chase down and then drop escapee Lauren Dickson (Handsling Alba Development Road Team) and solo to victory.
Dickson finished second, whilst Anneke Dijkstra (VolkerWessels) took third.
This is Blasi's second pro win of 2025 after she won the Gran Premio Della Liberazione Donne in April, and comes just five days after she took fifth in The Traka 200.
In its second year, the Pointe du Raz Ladies Classic saw the peloton take on a 143km course featuring 88km of off-road thanks to 10 non-tarmac sectors, before six laps of the 8.7km finishing circuit around Plouhinec, taking in Brittany's coastal roads and another gravel sector.
The off-road sectors had the desired effect of whittling the peloton down, but the attacks came more on the final circuit, when a group of five made up of Blasi, Dickson, Dijkstra, Sarah Van Dam (Ceratizit-WNT) and Célia Gery (FDJ-Suez) got away and wouldn't be caught again.
Dickson attacked on a slight rise on the penultimate lap, and went into the final lap solo, but in the final few kilometres Blasi launched from the chasers to close the Brit down and then drop her on her way to winning.
The peloton battled it out for the minor places after the leaders put an almost three-minute gap into the bunch in the final.
