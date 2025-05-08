Pointe du Raz Ladies Classic: Paula Blasi conquers off-road sectors to win in Brittany

By published

Spanish rider chases down escapee in final lap to claim victory, five days after top-five finish in The Traka

PALMA DE MALLORCA SPAIN JANUARY 26 Paula Blasi of Spain and UAE Team ADQ prior to the 2nd Challenge Femenino Ciclista Mallorca 2025 Trofeo Palma a 1295km one day race from Palma to Castell de Bellver 105m on January 26 2025 in Palma de Mallorca Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Blasi took her second win of the year in Brittany (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Spain's Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) powered to her second pro win of the season by winning the Pointe du Raz Ladies Classic after attacking a small group and conquering the race's 10 off-road sectors.

The UAE rider – who usually rides for the development team but has stepped into the WorldTour team multiple times already this season – attacked on the final lap around Plouhinec to chase down and then drop escapee Lauren Dickson (Handsling Alba Development Road Team) and solo to victory.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews