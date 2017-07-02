Trending

Nino Schurter wins Vallnord World Cup

World champion bests Flueckiger with Sarrou in third

World Cup leader Nino Schurter with his golden bike

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) celebrates another win

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Start of Elite Men's race

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Howard Grotts (USA)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Mathias Flueckiger (Radon Factory XC Team) finishing 2nd just ahead of Jordan Sarrou (BH-SRSuntour-KMC)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) powered away from the rest of the field on the first lap

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Mens podium: Sam Gaze, Mathias Flueckiger, Nino Schurter, Jordan Sarrou, Florian Vogel

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

World and Olympic champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) continues to dominate men's field at the Mountain Bike World Cup, taking his third consecutive victory of the season at Round 3 in Vallnord, Andorra, on Sunday.

Vallnord, in the Principality of Andorra, in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain, has hosted multiple World Cups and the world championships in 2015. The course features steep climbs and technical descents, but the key difficulty for most riders is the altitude; racing at 1900 to 2000 metres, too hard an effort puts a rider into oxygen debt and they will pay for that later in the race.

Defending World Cup overall champion Julien Absalon (BMC) was missing from the start line after breaking his collarbone in a training crash. However, this race was owned Schurter, who holds a perfect win record this season. Schurter powered away from the rest of the field on the first lap of the seven lap race and had opened almost a minute lead within a lap. He easily held this gap until the final lap, when he backed off to cruise in to victory, his 23rd World Cup win.

"I'm super happy," said Schurter. "I love this course; it's super technical and I really feel home here. I had an awesome start and was at the front from the beginning. Here at altitude it's really important to pace your race, and when I had the gap I was able to do my own race. It was a perfect race for me. With three World Cup wins it is already an amazing season, and I just hope it can get better and better."

Behind, an initial chase group of ten was gradually whittled down through attrition - with the exception of Number-2 ranked David Valero (MMR Factory) who flatted while leading the chase. Eventually the chase came down to three riders - Mathias Flueckiger (Radon Factory), Jordan Sarrou (BH SR Suntour KMC) and Sam Gaze (Specialized). Gaze was dropped on the last lap when the other two began attacking, and Flueckiger outsprinted Sarrou for second.

Schurter now has a perfect score of 750 points, and is close to uncatchable in the standings. Valero, despite his flat and finishing 22nd, remains in second with 412 points, just two points in front of Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory). 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team1:23:28
2Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team0:00:18
3Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:00:19
4Samuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing0:00:33
5Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus XC Team0:00:51
6Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team0:00:59
7Maxime Marotte (Fra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:01:08
8Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker0:01:10
9Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team0:01:11
10Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:01:24
11Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail0:01:46
12Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:02
13Howard Grotts (USA)0:02:19
14Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus XC Team0:02:27
15Jens Schuermans (Bel) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:02:32
16Luca Braidot (Ita)0:02:34
17Daniel McConnell (Aus)
18Anton Cooper (NZl) Trek Factory Racing XC
19Hugo Drechou (Fra) Massi0:02:36
20Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek0:02:54
21Lars Forster (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:09
22David Valero Serrano (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team0:03:21
23Grant Ferguson (GBr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team0:03:30
24Martin Fanger (Swi)0:03:37
25Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:03:45
26Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:03:46
27Thomas Litscher (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team0:04:00
28Hans Becking (Ned) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
29Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:01
30Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Torpado Gabogas0:04:11
31Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team0:04:29
32Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:04:35
33Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team0:04:47
34Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)0:04:52
35Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:05:02
36Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:05:07
37Martin Loo (Est)0:05:08
38Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:05:20
39Moritz Milatz (Ger)0:05:24
40Karl Markt (Aut) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:05:26
41Mario Costa (Por) Primaflor Mondraker0:05:34
42Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Team NOB Selle Italia0:05:38
43Fabian Giger (Swi) Kross Racing Team
44Titouan Carod (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:39
45Didier Bats (Bel) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team0:05:53
46Catriel Soto (Arg) Primaflor Mondraker
47Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
48Florian Trigo (Fra) Massi0:06:06
49Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:06:15
50Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)0:06:23
51Gregor Raggl (Aut) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:06:30
52Ivan Diaz Buj (Spa)0:06:39
53Marek Konwa (Pol) Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe MTB Team0:06:45
54Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team0:06:54
55Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing XC0:07:02
56Florian Chenaux (Swi)0:07:15
57Arnis Petersons (Lat) ZZK0:07:38
58Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:07:43
59Andrea Righettini (Ita)0:08:06
60Christian Pfaffle (Ger) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:08:11
61Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:08:14
62David Rosa (Por)0:08:28
63Thomas Griot (Fra) Materiel-Velo.com0:08:56
64Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:09:11
65Edoardo Bonetto (Ita) Elios-Srsuntour Pro Team0:09:37
66Fco. Javier Poza Ruiz (Spa)
67Arthur Tropardy (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
68Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)
69Andrew L'esperance (Can)
70Bart De Vocht (Bel) KTM Bike Vision
71Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
72Cameron Ivory (Aus)
73Antoine Le Coq (Fra) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
74Dario Gasco (Arg)
75Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled by Ultrasports
76Israel Nuaez Baticon (Spa) Massi
77Maximilian Holz (Ger) German Technology Racing
78Chris Baddick (GBr)
79Tobias Rotermund (Ger)
80Mario Sinues Mico (Spa)
81Victor Selles Pardo (Spa)
82Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
83Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
84Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
85Guy Diaz Grollier (And)
86Jose Dias (Por)
87Russell Nankervis (Aus)
88Oriol Domenech Fernandez (Spa)
89Robin Vanden Abeele (Bel) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
90Francisco Javier Macias Bonano (Spa)
91Roberto Ferreira (Por)
92Alberto Mingorance Fernandez (Spa)
93Kevin Guillermo Ingratta Diaz (Arg)
94Robert Schwenk (Ger)
DNFMathieu van der Poel (Ned)
DNFFrancesco Guerra Carretero (Spa)
DNFMarco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
DNFMartin Gluth (Ger) OMX Pro Team
DNFRamon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
DNFDaniel Carreno Nin De Cardona (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team
DNSJaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
DNSSaul Lopez Alvarez (Spa)

