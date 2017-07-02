Nino Schurter wins Vallnord World Cup
World champion bests Flueckiger with Sarrou in third
Elite Men: -
World and Olympic champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) continues to dominate men's field at the Mountain Bike World Cup, taking his third consecutive victory of the season at Round 3 in Vallnord, Andorra, on Sunday.
Vallnord, in the Principality of Andorra, in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain, has hosted multiple World Cups and the world championships in 2015. The course features steep climbs and technical descents, but the key difficulty for most riders is the altitude; racing at 1900 to 2000 metres, too hard an effort puts a rider into oxygen debt and they will pay for that later in the race.
Defending World Cup overall champion Julien Absalon (BMC) was missing from the start line after breaking his collarbone in a training crash. However, this race was owned Schurter, who holds a perfect win record this season. Schurter powered away from the rest of the field on the first lap of the seven lap race and had opened almost a minute lead within a lap. He easily held this gap until the final lap, when he backed off to cruise in to victory, his 23rd World Cup win.
"I'm super happy," said Schurter. "I love this course; it's super technical and I really feel home here. I had an awesome start and was at the front from the beginning. Here at altitude it's really important to pace your race, and when I had the gap I was able to do my own race. It was a perfect race for me. With three World Cup wins it is already an amazing season, and I just hope it can get better and better."
Behind, an initial chase group of ten was gradually whittled down through attrition - with the exception of Number-2 ranked David Valero (MMR Factory) who flatted while leading the chase. Eventually the chase came down to three riders - Mathias Flueckiger (Radon Factory), Jordan Sarrou (BH SR Suntour KMC) and Sam Gaze (Specialized). Gaze was dropped on the last lap when the other two began attacking, and Flueckiger outsprinted Sarrou for second.
Schurter now has a perfect score of 750 points, and is close to uncatchable in the standings. Valero, despite his flat and finishing 22nd, remains in second with 412 points, just two points in front of Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|1:23:28
|2
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:00:19
|4
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing
|0:00:33
|5
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus XC Team
|0:00:51
|6
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team
|0:00:59
|7
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:01:08
|8
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker
|0:01:10
|9
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:01:11
|10
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:01:24
|11
|Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail
|0:01:46
|12
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:02
|13
|Howard Grotts (USA)
|0:02:19
|14
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus XC Team
|0:02:27
|15
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:02:32
|16
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:02:34
|17
|Daniel McConnell (Aus)
|18
|Anton Cooper (NZl) Trek Factory Racing XC
|19
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Massi
|0:02:36
|20
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek
|0:02:54
|21
|Lars Forster (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:09
|22
|David Valero Serrano (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team
|0:03:21
|23
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
|0:03:30
|24
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|0:03:37
|25
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:03:45
|26
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:03:46
|27
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
|0:04:00
|28
|Hans Becking (Ned) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
|29
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:04:01
|30
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Torpado Gabogas
|0:04:11
|31
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|0:04:29
|32
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:04:35
|33
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|0:04:47
|34
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|0:04:52
|35
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:05:02
|36
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|0:05:07
|37
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:05:08
|38
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|0:05:20
|39
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|0:05:24
|40
|Karl Markt (Aut) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:05:26
|41
|Mario Costa (Por) Primaflor Mondraker
|0:05:34
|42
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Team NOB Selle Italia
|0:05:38
|43
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Kross Racing Team
|44
|Titouan Carod (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:05:39
|45
|Didier Bats (Bel) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
|0:05:53
|46
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Primaflor Mondraker
|47
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|48
|Florian Trigo (Fra) Massi
|0:06:06
|49
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:06:15
|50
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|0:06:23
|51
|Gregor Raggl (Aut) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:06:30
|52
|Ivan Diaz Buj (Spa)
|0:06:39
|53
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe MTB Team
|0:06:45
|54
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|0:06:54
|55
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing XC
|0:07:02
|56
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|0:07:15
|57
|Arnis Petersons (Lat) ZZK
|0:07:38
|58
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|0:07:43
|59
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|0:08:06
|60
|Christian Pfaffle (Ger) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:08:11
|61
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:08:14
|62
|David Rosa (Por)
|0:08:28
|63
|Thomas Griot (Fra) Materiel-Velo.com
|0:08:56
|64
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
|0:09:11
|65
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita) Elios-Srsuntour Pro Team
|0:09:37
|66
|Fco. Javier Poza Ruiz (Spa)
|67
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|68
|Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)
|69
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|70
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) KTM Bike Vision
|71
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|72
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|73
|Antoine Le Coq (Fra) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
|74
|Dario Gasco (Arg)
|75
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled by Ultrasports
|76
|Israel Nuaez Baticon (Spa) Massi
|77
|Maximilian Holz (Ger) German Technology Racing
|78
|Chris Baddick (GBr)
|79
|Tobias Rotermund (Ger)
|80
|Mario Sinues Mico (Spa)
|81
|Victor Selles Pardo (Spa)
|82
|Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|83
|Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
|84
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|85
|Guy Diaz Grollier (And)
|86
|Jose Dias (Por)
|87
|Russell Nankervis (Aus)
|88
|Oriol Domenech Fernandez (Spa)
|89
|Robin Vanden Abeele (Bel) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
|90
|Francisco Javier Macias Bonano (Spa)
|91
|Roberto Ferreira (Por)
|92
|Alberto Mingorance Fernandez (Spa)
|93
|Kevin Guillermo Ingratta Diaz (Arg)
|94
|Robert Schwenk (Ger)
|DNF
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|DNF
|Francesco Guerra Carretero (Spa)
|DNF
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
|DNF
|Martin Gluth (Ger) OMX Pro Team
|DNF
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|DNF
|Daniel Carreno Nin De Cardona (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team
|DNS
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|DNS
|Saul Lopez Alvarez (Spa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy