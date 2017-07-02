Trending

Sina Frei wins U23 women's Vallnord World Cup

Kate Courtney and Evie Richards complete podium

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team)

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team1:16:47
2Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing0:01:08
3Evie Richards (GBr)0:01:52
4Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)0:03:39
5Martina Berta (Ita) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:05:33
6Malene Degn (Den) Ghost Factory Racing0:05:49
7Haley Batten (USA) Clif Pro Team0:06:47
8Isla Short (GBr) OMX Pro Team0:07:22
9Anna Spielmann (Aut)0:07:44
10Nicole Koller (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:07:51
11Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker0:07:54
12Ida Jansson (Swe)0:08:34
13Lena Gerault (Fra) Bh-Srsuntour-Kmc0:08:58
14Marlena Drozdziok (Pol)0:09:03
15Aline Seitz (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled by Ultrasports0:09:21
16Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail0:09:27
17Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi0:09:35
18Ella Conolly (GBr)0:09:53
19Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:10:17
20Helene Clauzel (Fra)0:10:40
21Magdalena Duran Garcia (Spa) Massi0:10:59
22Greta Seiwald (Ita)0:12:00
23Luciana Roland (Arg)0:12:11
24Barbora Prudkova (Cze)0:12:23
25Ramona Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team0:12:32
26Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team0:13:17
27Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:13:43
28Manon Mantei (Fra) Velo Club Ornans0:14:23
29Adela Safarova (Cze)0:14:35
30Coline Clauzure (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise0:14:43
31Laurane Meyers (Fra) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
32Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
33Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
34Sophie Von Berswordt (Ned)
35Soren Meeuwisse (Can)
36Sara Gay Moreno (Spa)
37Constance Valentin (Fra) Materiel-Velo.com
38Charlotte Rayner (NZl)
39Guylaine Ducol (Fra)
40Ana Tomas (Por)
41Ellen Campbell (USA)
42Amelie Simard (Can)
43Holly Harris (Aus)
DNFAnne Julie Tremblay (Can)

