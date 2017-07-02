Sina Frei wins U23 women's Vallnord World Cup
Kate Courtney and Evie Richards complete podium
U23 Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
|1:16:47
|2
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:01:08
|3
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|0:01:52
|4
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)
|0:03:39
|5
|Martina Berta (Ita) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:05:33
|6
|Malene Degn (Den) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:05:49
|7
|Haley Batten (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:06:47
|8
|Isla Short (GBr) OMX Pro Team
|0:07:22
|9
|Anna Spielmann (Aut)
|0:07:44
|10
|Nicole Koller (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:07:51
|11
|Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker
|0:07:54
|12
|Ida Jansson (Swe)
|0:08:34
|13
|Lena Gerault (Fra) Bh-Srsuntour-Kmc
|0:08:58
|14
|Marlena Drozdziok (Pol)
|0:09:03
|15
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled by Ultrasports
|0:09:21
|16
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
|0:09:27
|17
|Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi
|0:09:35
|18
|Ella Conolly (GBr)
|0:09:53
|19
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|0:10:17
|20
|Helene Clauzel (Fra)
|0:10:40
|21
|Magdalena Duran Garcia (Spa) Massi
|0:10:59
|22
|Greta Seiwald (Ita)
|0:12:00
|23
|Luciana Roland (Arg)
|0:12:11
|24
|Barbora Prudkova (Cze)
|0:12:23
|25
|Ramona Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team
|0:12:32
|26
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:13:17
|27
|Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:13:43
|28
|Manon Mantei (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|0:14:23
|29
|Adela Safarova (Cze)
|0:14:35
|30
|Coline Clauzure (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|0:14:43
|31
|Laurane Meyers (Fra) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
|32
|Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
|33
|Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|34
|Sophie Von Berswordt (Ned)
|35
|Soren Meeuwisse (Can)
|36
|Sara Gay Moreno (Spa)
|37
|Constance Valentin (Fra) Materiel-Velo.com
|38
|Charlotte Rayner (NZl)
|39
|Guylaine Ducol (Fra)
|40
|Ana Tomas (Por)
|41
|Ellen Campbell (USA)
|42
|Amelie Simard (Can)
|43
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|DNF
|Anne Julie Tremblay (Can)
