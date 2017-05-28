Albstadt World Cup: Success for Yana Belomoina
Maja Wloszczowska and Jolanda Neff round out podium
Round 2 of the XCO World Cup in Albstadt, Germany, saw multiple lead changes, with with Round 1 winner Annika Langvad (Specialized) crashing heavily in the dry and dusty conditions and finishing a distant 16th. Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle), Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing) and Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing) battled for the top spot, with Belomoina passing Wloszczowska in the final lap to take her first Elite World Cup win, and move into the overall leader's jersey. Wloszczowska was second and Neff third. Belomoina leads with 390 points, followed by Wloszczowska at 350 and Langvad at 324.
"I cannot believe it," said Belomoina. "It was an amazing day. I just tried to do my best, to save my podium spot. The first laps were so hard for me, but I just want to stay on the podium for fifth place. On the last two laps I just felt I could fly."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
|1:38:25
|2
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Kross Racing Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus XC Team
|0:01:10
|5
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:01:39
|6
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team
|0:02:06
|7
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Wiawis Bikes Pro Team
|0:03:01
|8
|Adelheid Morath (Ger)
|0:03:13
|9
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Team Merida Gunn-Rita
|0:03:40
|10
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC
|0:03:48
|11
|Erin Huck (USA) Cannondale-3Rox Racing
|0:03:58
|12
|Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|13
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:04:06
|14
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team
|0:04:50
|15
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Racing XC
|0:04:59
|16
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing
|0:05:16
|17
|Tanja Žakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:05:31
|18
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:05:38
|19
|Annie Last (GBr) Omx Pro Team
|0:05:50
|20
|Esther Süss (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|21
|Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|22
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe MTB Team
|0:06:14
|23
|Barbara Benkó (Hun) Focus XC Team
|0:06:37
|24
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:06:49
|25
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:07:03
|26
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team
|0:07:16
|27
|Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:07:22
|28
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) Primaflor Mondraker
|0:07:27
|29
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:07:28
|30
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|0:07:58
|31
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Team
|0:08:34
|32
|Cherie Redecker (RSA)
|0:08:45
|33
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:08:47
|34
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:08:59
|35
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|0:09:14
|36
|Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze)
|0:09:40
|37
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team
|0:09:50
|38
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)
|0:10:01
|39
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|0:10:20
|40
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Cappadocia Cycling Team
|0:10:44
|41
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)
|0:11:30
|42
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) Team Strüby-Bixs
|0:12:14
|43
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:12:52
|44
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:13:27
|45
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|0:14:10
|46
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|0:14:42
|47
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team XC
|48
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|49
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's-Pivot Pro Team
|50
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Clif Pro Team
|51
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) OMX Pro Team
|52
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Cst Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
|53
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
|54
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|55
|Ariane Luethi (Sui)
|56
|Yosiana Fareidy Quintero Pineda (Col)
|57
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|58
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|59
|Hana Ježková (Cze)
|60
|Lejla Tanovic (Bih) SMF Team
|61
|Faranak Parto Azar (IRI)
|62
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|63
|Lotte Koopmans (Ned)
|64
|Lucie Veselá (Cze)
|65
|Katja Montani (Sui)
|66
|Elena Lloret Llinares (Spa)
|67
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|68
|Joana Monteiro (Por) Primaflor Mondraker
|69
|Sarah Riley (Aus)
|70
|Evelyn Munoz Jaramillo (Chi)
|71
|Eliza Kwan (Aus)
|72
|Viviane Favery Costa (Bra) Rose Vaujany Fueled by Ultrasports
|DNF
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|DNF
|Karla Štepánová (Cze)
|DNF
|Linn Gustafzzon (Swe)
|DNF
|Kelly Bartlett (Aus)
|DNF
|Karina Bonta (Rou)
|DNS
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|DNS
|Ingrid Richter (Ger)
