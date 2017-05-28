Trending

Albstadt World Cup: Success for Yana Belomoina

Maja Wloszczowska and Jolanda Neff round out podium

Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team) takes the win

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
World Cup leader Yana Belomoina

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Lea Davison (Clif Pro Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Margot Moschetti (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Racing XC)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Australian champion Rebecca Henderson

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Australian champion Rebecca Henderson riding to fifth

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Gunn Rita Dahle Flesja (Team Merida Gunn-Rita)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes Pro Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes Pro Team) leading at start

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Yana Belomoina, Tanja Zakelj, Maja Wloszczowska

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Linda Indergand (Focus XC Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Germans LOVE their bike racing

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Linda Indergand, Maja Wloszczowska, Yana Belomoina, Joland Neff, Rebecca Henderson

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Round 2 of the XCO World Cup in Albstadt, Germany, saw multiple lead changes, with with Round 1 winner Annika Langvad (Specialized) crashing heavily in the dry and dusty conditions and finishing a distant 16th. Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle), Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing) and Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing) battled for the top spot, with Belomoina passing Wloszczowska in the final lap to take her first Elite World Cup win, and move into the overall leader's jersey. Wloszczowska was second and Neff third. Belomoina leads with 390 points, followed by Wloszczowska at 350 and Langvad at 324.

"I cannot believe it," said Belomoina. "It was an amazing day. I just tried to do my best, to save my podium spot. The first laps were so hard for me, but I just want to stay on the podium for fifth place. On the last two laps I just felt I could fly." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team1:38:25
2Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:00:16
3Jolanda Neff (Swi) Kross Racing Team0:00:23
4Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus XC Team0:01:10
5Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:01:39
6Alessandra Keller (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team0:02:06
7Sabine Spitz (Ger) Wiawis Bikes Pro Team0:03:01
8Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:03:13
9Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Team Merida Gunn-Rita0:03:40
10Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC0:03:48
11Erin Huck (USA) Cannondale-3Rox Racing0:03:58
12Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team
13Githa Michiels (Bel)0:04:06
14Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team0:04:50
15Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Racing XC0:04:59
16Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing0:05:16
17Tanja Žakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:05:31
18Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:05:38
19Annie Last (GBr) Omx Pro Team0:05:50
20Esther Süss (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
21Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
22Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe MTB Team0:06:14
23Barbara Benkó (Hun) Focus XC Team0:06:37
24Sandra Walter (Can)0:06:49
25Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing0:07:03
26Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team0:07:16
27Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team0:07:22
28Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) Primaflor Mondraker0:07:27
29Daniela Campuzano (Mex) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:07:28
30Samara Sheppard (NZl)0:07:58
31Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Team0:08:34
32Cherie Redecker (RSA)0:08:45
33Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing0:08:47
34Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:08:59
35Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)0:09:14
36Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze)0:09:40
37Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team0:09:50
38Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)0:10:01
39Cindy Montambault (Can)0:10:20
40Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Cappadocia Cycling Team0:10:44
41Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)0:11:30
42Paula Gorycka (Pol) Team Strüby-Bixs0:12:14
43Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:12:52
44Hanna Klein (Ger)0:13:27
45Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:14:10
46Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)0:14:42
47Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team XC
48Catherine Fleury (Can)
49Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's-Pivot Pro Team
50Andrea Waldis (Swi) Clif Pro Team
51Mariske Strauss (RSA) OMX Pro Team
52Margot Moschetti (Fra) Cst Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
53Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
54Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
55Ariane Luethi (Sui)
56Yosiana Fareidy Quintero Pineda (Col)
57Marine Groccia (Swi)
58Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
59Hana Ježková (Cze)
60Lejla Tanovic (Bih) SMF Team
61Faranak Parto Azar (IRI)
62Nadine Rieder (Ger)
63Lotte Koopmans (Ned)
64Lucie Veselá (Cze)
65Katja Montani (Sui)
66Elena Lloret Llinares (Spa)
67Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
68Joana Monteiro (Por) Primaflor Mondraker
69Sarah Riley (Aus)
70Evelyn Munoz Jaramillo (Chi)
71Eliza Kwan (Aus)
72Viviane Favery Costa (Bra) Rose Vaujany Fueled by Ultrasports
DNFHelen Grobert (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
DNFKarla Štepánová (Cze)
DNFLinn Gustafzzon (Swe)
DNFKelly Bartlett (Aus)
DNFKarina Bonta (Rou)
DNSAlexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
DNSIngrid Richter (Ger)

