Sina Frei wins Women's U23 La Bresse World Cup
Evie Richards and Anne Tauber round out podium
U23 women cross country: La Bresse -
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
|1:08:28
|2
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|0:01:28
|3
|Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|0:03:30
|4
|Nicole Koller (Swi)
|0:04:27
|5
|Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Sram Mitas Trek
|0:05:01
|6
|Serena Tasca (Ita)
|0:05:38
|7
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:05:45
|8
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)
|0:05:46
|9
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|0:06:25
|10
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:06:34
|11
|Barbora Prudkova (Cze)
|0:06:59
|12
|Lena Gerault (Fra) Pro Fermetures Cube Rotor
|0:07:24
|13
|Yosiana Quintero (Col)
|0:07:54
|14
|Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi
|0:08:11
|15
|Greta Seiwald (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|16
|Isla Short (GBr) Novus Omx Pro Team
|0:09:13
|17
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team
|0:09:16
|18
|Aline Seitz (Swi)
|19
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:09:18
|20
|Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:09:55
|21
|Audrey Menut (Fra)
|0:10:11
|22
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|0:10:19
|23
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)
|0:11:01
|24
|Shayna Powless (USA)
|0:11:25
|25
|Soren Meeuwisse (Can)
|0:11:33
|26
|Alizee Paties (Fra)
|0:12:23
|27
|Joana Oliveira Monteiro (Por)
|0:12:30
|28
|Emilie Collomb (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|0:12:32
|29
|Laurie Miquel (Fra) Veloroc BMC
|0:13:14
|30
|Felicia Ferner (Swe)
|0:13:36
|31
|Laura Charles (Fra)
|0:13:44
|32
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|0:14:48
|33
|Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
|0:14:58
|34
|Coline Goedert (Fra) Veloroc BMC
|0:15:38
|35
|Laurie Arseneault (Can)
|0:15:50
|36
|Meghan Beltzer (Isr)
|0:17:13
|37
|Linn Gustavsson (Swe)
|0:17:47
|38
|Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa)
|0:18:13
|39
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|0:23:51
|40
|Charlotte Bacquaert (Fra) Offroad Rocky Mountain
|- 1 Lap
|41
|Marlo Koevoet (Ned)
|42
|Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|43
|Clara Donneger (Fra) Team Focus Aveyron
|DNF
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Team Piemonte FCI
|DNF
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
|DNF
|Lucy Grant (GBr)
|DNF
|Rachel Pageau (Can)
|DNF
|Hannah Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
|DNF
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|DNF
|Clarissa Mai (Ger)
|DNF
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|DNF
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|DNF
|Antonia Daubermann (Ger)
