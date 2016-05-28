Trending

Sina Frei wins Women's U23 La Bresse World Cup

Evie Richards and Anne Tauber round out podium

Image 1 of 7

Evie Richards (Team Great Britain) and Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team) lead at start

Evie Richards (Team Great Britain) and Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team) lead at start
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 7

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team)

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 7

Evie Richards (Team Great Britain)

Evie Richards (Team Great Britain)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 7

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) would lose her lead of the World Cup

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) would lose her lead of the World Cup
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 7

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team)

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 7

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team) wins

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team) wins
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 7

Evie Richards, Sina Frei and Anne Tauber on the podium

Evie Richards, Sina Frei and Anne Tauber on the podium
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team1:08:28
2Evie Richards (GBr)0:01:28
3Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:03:30
4Nicole Koller (Swi)0:04:27
5Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Sram Mitas Trek0:05:01
6Serena Tasca (Ita)0:05:38
7Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing0:05:45
8Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)0:05:46
9Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:06:25
10Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:06:34
11Barbora Prudkova (Cze)0:06:59
12Lena Gerault (Fra) Pro Fermetures Cube Rotor0:07:24
13Yosiana Quintero (Col)0:07:54
14Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi0:08:11
15Greta Seiwald (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
16Isla Short (GBr) Novus Omx Pro Team0:09:13
17Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team0:09:16
18Aline Seitz (Swi)
19Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:09:18
20Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:09:55
21Audrey Menut (Fra)0:10:11
22Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:10:19
23Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)0:11:01
24Shayna Powless (USA)0:11:25
25Soren Meeuwisse (Can)0:11:33
26Alizee Paties (Fra)0:12:23
27Joana Oliveira Monteiro (Por)0:12:30
28Emilie Collomb (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team0:12:32
29Laurie Miquel (Fra) Veloroc BMC0:13:14
30Felicia Ferner (Swe)0:13:36
31Laura Charles (Fra)0:13:44
32Frederique Trudel (Can)0:14:48
33Theresia Schwenk (Ger)0:14:58
34Coline Goedert (Fra) Veloroc BMC0:15:38
35Laurie Arseneault (Can)0:15:50
36Meghan Beltzer (Isr)0:17:13
37Linn Gustavsson (Swe)0:17:47
38Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa)0:18:13
39Alicia Franck (Bel)0:23:51
40Charlotte Bacquaert (Fra) Offroad Rocky Mountain- 1 Lap
41Marlo Koevoet (Ned)
42Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
43Clara Donneger (Fra) Team Focus Aveyron
DNFGiulia Gaspardino (Ita) Team Piemonte FCI
DNFChiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
DNFLucy Grant (GBr)
DNFRachel Pageau (Can)
DNFHannah Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
DNFLizzy Witlox (Ned)
DNFClarissa Mai (Ger)
DNFCatherine Fleury (Can)
DNFHolly Harris (Aus)
DNFAntonia Daubermann (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews