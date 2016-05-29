Image 1 of 23 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) wins in front of French fans (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 23 Team BMC Mountainbike Racing Team is top team in the standings (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 23 Mathias Fluckiger (Stöckli Pro Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 23 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 23 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 23 Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 23 Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing) was top North American (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 23 "That's racing", Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) seems to say as he crosses the line in 4th - after 2 flats (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 23 Leandre Bouchard (Team Canada) beats Florian Vogel ( Focus XC Team) for 20th (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 23 A good day for France (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 23 Top team on the day (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 23 Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail) was sitting 2nd before a flat (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 23 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 23 FAST start (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 23 Mathias Fluckiger (Stöckli Pro Team) at the front (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 23 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) is still recovering from a broken arm (note brace on left arm) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 17 of 23 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 18 of 23 Victor Koretzky (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) is still a U23 (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 19 of 23 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 20 of 23 Grant Ferguson (CST Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team) was doing well before a bad crash (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 21 of 23 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 22 of 23 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 23 of 23 L to R: Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte, Julien Absalon, Victor Koretzky, Jaroslav Kulhavy (Image credit: Robert Jones)

Julien Absalon won a record 31st cross-country World Cup in La Bresse, France, on Sunday. The win took place before a partisan crowd on a course less than 20 minutes from his home. Adding to the joy of the spectators, French riders took the next two spots on the podium, with Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) taking second and his team mate Victor Koretzky third. World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) suffered two flats and had to settle for fourth.

The rain that had been forecast for race day came the night before, leaving the descent muddy but rideable. After a long climb out of town, riders faced a technical section traversing the top of the course before a long, switchback descent back to the finish, for a total of 4.2 kilometres.

Absalon, Schurter and Mathias Fluckiger (Stoeckli Pro Team) opened a gap on the first climb, with Marotte, Koretzky and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) leading the chase. Absalon and Schurter dropped Fluckiger on the next lap, and then Schurter suffered his first flat, allowing Absalon to solo at the front.

After a fast wheel change, Schurter was back into third, but on the fourth lap he suffered another flat, dashing any hopes of rejoining his rival. Meanwhile, Fluckiger was fading as Marotte and Koretzky were speeding up, pushed on by the cheers of the crowd. The top three was set, with Schurter recovering in the final two laps to move into fourth.

"It's incredible to win at home, but the pressure was really great," admitted Absalon. "It was really hard because it's important for me to go do a good race to thank all the spectators and all the guys who who work really hard during this last month [to build the course]. So, yes, I am really happy, and it will be one of the best moments in my career. Four years ago, in 2012 [when he also won here], it was a really great moment and also a really great moment today."

Schurter continues to lead the overall standings as the first half of the World Cup draws to a close, with 650 points. However, Absalon is now only 40 points back in second, with Marotte in third, another 50 points in arrears.

Full Results