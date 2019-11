Image 1 of 2 Nadir Colledani claims victory in the second round of the world cup (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 2 Round 1 winner Petter Fagerhaug (Team Norway) continues to lead the overall standings (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Round 2 of the XCO World Cup opened on Saturday in Albstadt, Germany, with the Under-23 Men's competition, won by Nadir Colledani (Torpado Gabogas), with Georg Egger of Germany taking second and Canadian national champion Peter Disera (Norco Factory) third.

Round 1 winner Petter Fagerhaug (Team Norway) continues to lead the overall standings with 112 points despite flatting with a lap to go and finishing 10th. Martins Blums (ZZK) is second with 110 points and Egger third at 100 points.

A lead group of six broke away on the start lap, and was whittled down to Colledani and Egger with two laps to go. Colledani attacked to solo in for the win with a lap and a half to go. Disera dropped all but Gioele Bertolini (Nob Selle Italia) in the last lap and then outkicked Bertolini for the final podium spot.

