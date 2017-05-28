Image 1 of 20 Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) wins (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 20 World Cup leader Nino Schurter on the podium (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 20 Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC) finishing 3rd (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 20 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Primaflor Mondraker) leading at the start (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 20 Jaroslav Kulhavy, Julien Absalon, Marco Fontana, Manuel Fumic (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 20 Matthias Fluckiger was at the front of the race until a bad crash knocked him out of the race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 20 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) never seemed to get going (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 20 David Valero (MMR Factory Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 20 Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 20 Didier Bats (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 20 Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 20 Hans Becking (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 20 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Bianchi Countervail) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 20 Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 20 Leandre Bouchard (BH-SRSuntour-KMC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 20 Mathieu van der Poel bombing on (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 17 of 20 Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 18 of 20 BMC Mountainbike Racing top team (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 19 of 20 Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 20 of 20 David Valero, Mathieu Van Der Poel, Nino Schurter, Anton Cooper, Maxime Marotte (Image credit: Robert Jones)

Pre-race, there was considerable speculation as to how multi-time cyclo-cross world champion Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) would fare, after finishing eighth a week earlier in the first round. The race quickly became a battle between Round 1 winner and world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) and van der Poel. In the early laps the pair were joined at the front by Matthias Fluckiger (Radon Factory) until he crashed and had to abandon the race. van der Poel also crashed but was able to catch up to Schurter temporarily, until the Swiss rider attacked on the fourth lap and steadily pulled away to record his 22nd World Cup win. Anton Cooper (Trek Factory) finished third.

"I made a stupid mistake," admitted van der Poel, "and crashed pretty hard [on Lap 3]. I lost contact with the [front] group and hurt my knee a little bit. It was hard to get my pace back on. I'm very happy with the race, only a bit disappointed with the stupid mistake; otherwise it was a nice battle with Nino. I'm really starting to like it mountain biking, especially when you can start from the first row; I enjoyed it a lot today."

Schurter leads the men's standings with a perfect 500 points, followed by David Valero (MMR Factory) at 350 and van der Poel at 310 points.

"It is a tough course and the conditions today were brutally hot," said Schurter. "It was a hard fight with van der Poel. I got a bit nervous when he [van der Poel] was at the front. I have never raced with him really and this was the first time I saw him race. It is always a bit strange when you have someone with you that you don't know; where his strengths or weaknesses are. I was glad when I was finally able to drop him."

Full Results