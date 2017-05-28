Albstadt World Cup: Schurter holds off van der Poel for the win
Anton Cooper third
Elite Men: -
Pre-race, there was considerable speculation as to how multi-time cyclo-cross world champion Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) would fare, after finishing eighth a week earlier in the first round. The race quickly became a battle between Round 1 winner and world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) and van der Poel. In the early laps the pair were joined at the front by Matthias Fluckiger (Radon Factory) until he crashed and had to abandon the race. van der Poel also crashed but was able to catch up to Schurter temporarily, until the Swiss rider attacked on the fourth lap and steadily pulled away to record his 22nd World Cup win. Anton Cooper (Trek Factory) finished third.
"I made a stupid mistake," admitted van der Poel, "and crashed pretty hard [on Lap 3]. I lost contact with the [front] group and hurt my knee a little bit. It was hard to get my pace back on. I'm very happy with the race, only a bit disappointed with the stupid mistake; otherwise it was a nice battle with Nino. I'm really starting to like it mountain biking, especially when you can start from the first row; I enjoyed it a lot today."
Schurter leads the men's standings with a perfect 500 points, followed by David Valero (MMR Factory) at 350 and van der Poel at 310 points.
"It is a tough course and the conditions today were brutally hot," said Schurter. "It was a hard fight with van der Poel. I got a bit nervous when he [van der Poel] was at the front. I have never raced with him really and this was the first time I saw him race. It is always a bit strange when you have someone with you that you don't know; where his strengths or weaknesses are. I was glad when I was finally able to drop him."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|1:33:38
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|0:00:26
|3
|Anton Cooper (NZl) Trek Factory Racing XC
|0:00:49
|4
|David Valero Serrano (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:01:28
|6
|Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail
|0:01:56
|7
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:21
|8
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus XC Team
|0:02:28
|9
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:02:29
|10
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek
|0:02:30
|11
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team
|0:02:46
|12
|Hans Becking (Ned) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
|0:03:02
|13
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:03:24
|14
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:03:34
|15
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Torpado Gabogas
|0:03:39
|16
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:03:50
|17
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker
|0:04:03
|18
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|0:04:06
|19
|Titouan Carod (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:04:22
|20
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|0:04:33
|21
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|0:04:35
|22
|Gregor Raggl (Aut) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:04:37
|23
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:04:45
|24
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Cannondale-3Rox Racing
|0:04:46
|25
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Massi
|0:04:57
|26
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|0:05:16
|27
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|0:05:18
|28
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:05:23
|29
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:05:28
|30
|Karl Markt (Aut) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:05:33
|31
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|0:05:46
|32
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|0:05:47
|33
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBg - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:06:09
|34
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe MTB Team
|0:06:15
|35
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:06:31
|36
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:06:37
|37
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|38
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Kross Racing Team
|0:06:45
|39
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|0:06:51
|40
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:07:13
|41
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale-3Rox Racing
|0:07:17
|42
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
|0:07:19
|43
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Primaflor Mondraker
|0:07:20
|44
|Didier Bats (Bel) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
|0:07:37
|45
|Martin Gluth (Ger) Omx Pro Team
|46
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
|0:07:44
|47
|Arnis Petersons (Lat) ZZK
|0:07:47
|48
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
|0:07:58
|49
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
|0:08:12
|50
|David Rosa (Por)
|0:08:20
|51
|Thomas Griot (Fra) Materiel-Velo.Com
|0:08:23
|52
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|0:08:26
|53
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita) Elios-Srsuntour Pro Team
|0:08:45
|54
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Kurschat Consulting Racing Team
|0:08:47
|55
|András Parti (Hun) Nella Trek Team
|0:08:52
|56
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus)
|0:08:56
|57
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Team NOB Selle Italia
|0:09:13
|58
|Maximilian Vieider (Ita) Torpado Gabogas
|0:09:34
|59
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:09:46
|60
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:09:58
|61
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus XC Team
|0:10:06
|62
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:10:11
|63
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
|0:10:23
|64
|Frank Beemer (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|0:10:37
|65
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) KTM Bike Vision
|0:10:53
|66
|Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:11:22
|67
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|68
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|69
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|70
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|71
|Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra)
|72
|Maximilian Holz (Ger) German Technology Racing
|73
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|74
|José Dias (Por)
|75
|Emelien Joseph De Poortere (Fra)
|76
|Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
|77
|Nicholas Pettina' (Ita)
|78
|Tobias Rotermund (Ger)
|79
|Octavien Maillard (Fra)
|80
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|81
|Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)
|82
|Erik Groen (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized MTB Team
|83
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|84
|Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|85
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale-3Rox Racing
|86
|Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra)
|87
|Nick De Vries (Bel)
|88
|Robin Vanden Abeele (Bel) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
|89
|Heiko Hog (Ger)
|90
|Stuart Marais (RSA)
|91
|Florian Trigo (Fra) Massi
|92
|Fabian Paumann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|93
|Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus)
|94
|Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
|95
|Sajjad Taheri (IRI)
|96
|Farzad Khodayari (IRI)
|97
|Jan Withaar (RSA)
|98
|Zdenek Vobecký (Cze)
|99
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled by Ultrasports
|100
|Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus)
|101
|Aaron Beck (Ger)
|102
|Marcel Lehrian (Ger)
|103
|Murray Spink (Aus)
|104
|Antoine Le Coq (Fra) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
|105
|Lysander Kiesel (Ger) German Technology Racing
|106
|Till Drobisch (Nam)
|107
|Russell Nankervis (Aus)
|108
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
|109
|Fabian Obrist (Swi)
|110
|Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra)
|111
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz)
|112
|Dmitry Zhirnov (Rus)
|113
|Evan Mcneely (Can)
|114
|Kevin Ingratta (Arg)
|115
|Jan Schär (Swi)
|116
|Christopher Hamlin (USA)
|117
|Mathias Alig (Swi)
|118
|Pedri Danilo Aviles Gangas (Chi)
|119
|Robert Schwenk (Ger)
|120
|George-Vlad Sabau (Rom)
|DNF
|Mário Costa (Por) Primaflor Mondraker
|DNF
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
|DNF
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team
|DNF
|Benoit Igoulen (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|DNF
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing
|DNF
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Expres CZ-Scott Team Kolin
|DNF
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi)
|DNF
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|DNF
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|DNF
|Pascal Nay (Swi)
|DNF
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Specialized Racing
|DNS
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing XC
|DNS
|Michael Stünzi (Swi)
