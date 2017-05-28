Trending

Albstadt World Cup: Schurter holds off van der Poel for the win

Anton Cooper third

Image 1 of 20

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) wins

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) wins
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 20

World Cup leader Nino Schurter on the podium

World Cup leader Nino Schurter on the podium
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 20

Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC) finishing 3rd

Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC) finishing 3rd
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 20

Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Primaflor Mondraker) leading at the start

Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Primaflor Mondraker) leading at the start
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 20

Jaroslav Kulhavy, Julien Absalon, Marco Fontana, Manuel Fumic

Jaroslav Kulhavy, Julien Absalon, Marco Fontana, Manuel Fumic
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 20

Matthias Fluckiger was at the front of the race until a bad crash knocked him out of the race

Matthias Fluckiger was at the front of the race until a bad crash knocked him out of the race
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 20

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) never seemed to get going

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) never seemed to get going
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 20

David Valero (MMR Factory Racing Team)

David Valero (MMR Factory Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 9 of 20

Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail)

Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 10 of 20

Didier Bats (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team)

Didier Bats (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 11 of 20

Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)

Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 12 of 20

Hans Becking (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team)

Hans Becking (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 13 of 20

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Bianchi Countervail)

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Bianchi Countervail)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 14 of 20

Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team)

Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 15 of 20

Leandre Bouchard (BH-SRSuntour-KMC)

Leandre Bouchard (BH-SRSuntour-KMC)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 16 of 20

Mathieu van der Poel bombing on

Mathieu van der Poel bombing on
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 17 of 20

Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC)

Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 18 of 20

BMC Mountainbike Racing top team

BMC Mountainbike Racing top team
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 19 of 20

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 20 of 20

David Valero, Mathieu Van Der Poel, Nino Schurter, Anton Cooper, Maxime Marotte

David Valero, Mathieu Van Der Poel, Nino Schurter, Anton Cooper, Maxime Marotte
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Pre-race, there was considerable speculation as to how multi-time cyclo-cross world champion Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) would fare, after finishing eighth a week earlier in the first round. The race quickly became a battle between Round 1 winner and world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) and van der Poel. In the early laps the pair were joined at the front by Matthias Fluckiger (Radon Factory) until he crashed and had to abandon the race. van der Poel also crashed but was able to catch up to Schurter temporarily, until the Swiss rider attacked on the fourth lap and steadily pulled away to record his 22nd World Cup win. Anton Cooper (Trek Factory) finished third.

"I made a stupid mistake," admitted van der Poel, "and crashed pretty hard [on Lap 3]. I lost contact with the [front] group and hurt my knee a little bit. It was hard to get my pace back on. I'm very happy with the race, only a bit disappointed with the stupid mistake; otherwise it was a nice battle with Nino. I'm really starting to like it mountain biking, especially when you can start from the first row; I enjoyed it a lot today."

Schurter leads the men's standings with a perfect 500 points, followed by David Valero (MMR Factory) at 350 and van der Poel at 310 points.

"It is a tough course and the conditions today were brutally hot," said Schurter. "It was a hard fight with van der Poel. I got a bit nervous when he [van der Poel] was at the front. I have never raced with him really and this was the first time I saw him race. It is always a bit strange when you have someone with you that you don't know; where his strengths or weaknesses are. I was glad when I was finally able to drop him."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team1:33:38
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)0:00:26
3Anton Cooper (NZl) Trek Factory Racing XC0:00:49
4David Valero Serrano (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team0:01:00
5Maxime Marotte (Fra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:01:28
6Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail0:01:56
7Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:21
8Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus XC Team0:02:28
9Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:02:29
10Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek0:02:30
11Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team0:02:46
12Hans Becking (Ned) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team0:03:02
13Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:03:24
14Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team0:03:34
15Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Torpado Gabogas0:03:39
16Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:03:50
17Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker0:04:03
18Martin Fanger (Swi)0:04:06
19Titouan Carod (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:22
20Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team0:04:33
21Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team0:04:35
22Gregor Raggl (Aut) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:04:37
23Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:04:45
24Derek Zandstra (Can) Cannondale-3Rox Racing0:04:46
25Hugo Drechou (Fra) Massi0:04:57
26Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:05:16
27Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:05:18
28Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:05:23
29Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:28
30Karl Markt (Aut) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:05:33
31Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)0:05:46
32Andrea Righettini (Ita)0:05:47
33Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBg - 2 Professional MTB Team0:06:09
34Marek Konwa (Pol) Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe MTB Team0:06:15
35Luca Braidot (Ita)0:06:31
36Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:37
37Jens Schuermans (Bel) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
38Fabian Giger (Swi) Kross Racing Team0:06:45
39Moritz Milatz (Ger)0:06:51
40Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:07:13
41Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale-3Rox Racing0:07:17
42Thomas Litscher (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team0:07:19
43Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Primaflor Mondraker0:07:20
44Didier Bats (Bel) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team0:07:37
45Martin Gluth (Ger) Omx Pro Team
46Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team0:07:44
47Arnis Petersons (Lat) ZZK0:07:47
48Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Format-Udmurtia0:07:58
49Grant Ferguson (GBr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team0:08:12
50David Rosa (Por)0:08:20
51Thomas Griot (Fra) Materiel-Velo.Com0:08:23
52Florian Chenaux (Swi)0:08:26
53Edoardo Bonetto (Ita) Elios-Srsuntour Pro Team0:08:45
54Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Kurschat Consulting Racing Team0:08:47
55András Parti (Hun) Nella Trek Team0:08:52
56Ivan Seledkov (Rus)0:08:56
57Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Team NOB Selle Italia0:09:13
58Maximilian Vieider (Ita) Torpado Gabogas0:09:34
59Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:09:46
60Markus Bauer (Ger)0:09:58
61Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus XC Team0:10:06
62Martin Loo (Est)0:10:11
63Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:10:23
64Frank Beemer (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:10:37
65Bart De Vocht (Bel) KTM Bike Vision0:10:53
66Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:11:22
67Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)
68Andrew L'esperance (Can)
69Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
70Pavel Priadein (Rus)
71Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra)
72Maximilian Holz (Ger) German Technology Racing
73Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
74José Dias (Por)
75Emelien Joseph De Poortere (Fra)
76Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
77Nicholas Pettina' (Ita)
78Tobias Rotermund (Ger)
79Octavien Maillard (Fra)
80Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
81Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)
82Erik Groen (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized MTB Team
83Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
84Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
85Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale-3Rox Racing
86Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra)
87Nick De Vries (Bel)
88Robin Vanden Abeele (Bel) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
89Heiko Hog (Ger)
90Stuart Marais (RSA)
91Florian Trigo (Fra) Massi
92Fabian Paumann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
93Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus)
94Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
95Sajjad Taheri (IRI)
96Farzad Khodayari (IRI)
97Jan Withaar (RSA)
98Zdenek Vobecký (Cze)
99Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled by Ultrasports
100Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus)
101Aaron Beck (Ger)
102Marcel Lehrian (Ger)
103Murray Spink (Aus)
104Antoine Le Coq (Fra) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
105Lysander Kiesel (Ger) German Technology Racing
106Till Drobisch (Nam)
107Russell Nankervis (Aus)
108Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
109Fabian Obrist (Swi)
110Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra)
111Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz)
112Dmitry Zhirnov (Rus)
113Evan Mcneely (Can)
114Kevin Ingratta (Arg)
115Jan Schär (Swi)
116Christopher Hamlin (USA)
117Mathias Alig (Swi)
118Pedri Danilo Aviles Gangas (Chi)
119Robert Schwenk (Ger)
120George-Vlad Sabau (Rom)
DNFMário Costa (Por) Primaflor Mondraker
DNFMarco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
DNFMathias Flueckiger (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team
DNFBenoit Igoulen (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
DNFSamuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing
DNFJan Nesvadba (Cze) Expres CZ-Scott Team Kolin
DNFMarc Stutzmann (Swi)
DNFKevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Habitat Mountainbike Team
DNFCameron Ivory (Aus)
DNFPascal Nay (Swi)
DNFJaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Specialized Racing
DNSSergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing XC
DNSMichael Stünzi (Swi)

