Image 1 of 3 Kate Courtney, Evie Richards, Sina Frei on the podium (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 3 Evie Richards (GBr) on the main climb (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 3 Evie Richards (GBr) wins (Image credit: Robert Jones)

In the Under-23 women's race at Round 2 of the XCO World Cup in Albstadt, Germany, Evie Richards (Great Britain) won, with Round 1 winner Kate Courtney (Specialized) second. Courtney was leading the race before crashing in one of the loose, dry corners, dropping to third. She battled back to finish second. The two riders are tied at 160 points, with Richards taking the leader's jersey by virtue of the more recent win.

Full Results