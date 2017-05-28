Albstadt World Cup: Victory for Evie Richards
Round 1 winner Kate Courtney second, Sina Frei third
U23 Women: -
In the Under-23 women's race at Round 2 of the XCO World Cup in Albstadt, Germany, Evie Richards (Great Britain) won, with Round 1 winner Kate Courtney (Specialized) second. Courtney was leading the race before crashing in one of the loose, dry corners, dropping to third. She battled back to finish second. The two riders are tied at 160 points, with Richards taking the leader's jersey by virtue of the more recent win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|1:23:17
|2
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:00:52
|3
|Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
|0:01:46
|4
|Marlena Drozdziok (Pol)
|0:04:13
|5
|Nicole Koller (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:05:53
|6
|Haley Batten (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:05:57
|7
|Lena Gerault (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:06:04
|8
|Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:06:24
|9
|Malene Degn (Den) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:06:52
|10
|Martina Berta (Ita) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:07:25
|11
|Giorgia Marchet (Ita)
|0:07:58
|12
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)
|0:08:19
|13
|Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi
|0:08:33
|14
|Ida Jansson (Swe)
|0:08:34
|15
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
|0:09:06
|16
|Anne-Julie Tremblay (Can)
|0:09:10
|17
|Annemarie Worst (Ned)
|0:09:19
|18
|Isla Short (GBr) OMX Pro Team
|0:09:29
|19
|Antonia Daubermann (Ger)
|0:09:44
|20
|Lena Mettraux (Swi)
|0:10:19
|21
|Hélène Clauzel (Fra)
|0:10:29
|22
|Adéla Šafárová (Cze)
|0:10:36
|23
|Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker
|0:10:45
|24
|Kristina Ilina (Rus)
|0:10:47
|25
|Ramona Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team
|0:11:10
|26
|Barbora Prudková (Cze)
|0:11:56
|27
|Clarissa Mai (Ger)
|0:12:50
|28
|Gabriela Wojtyla (Pol)
|0:13:28
|29
|Emilie Collomb (Ita) RDR Italia Factory
|0:13:34
|30
|Magdalena Zielinska (Pol)
|0:14:06
|31
|Nina Benz (Ger)
|0:15:06
|32
|Laurane Meyers (Fra) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
|33
|Olga Igoshina (Rus)
|34
|Audrey Menut (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|35
|Luciana Roland (Arg)
|36
|Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|37
|Eleonore Barmaverain (Ita) RDR Italia Factory
|38
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|39
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled by Ultrasports
|40
|Manon Mantei (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|41
|Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
|42
|Didi De Vries (Ned)
|43
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|44
|Ella Conolly (GBr)
|45
|Alessia Nay (Swi)
|46
|Kelsey Urban (USA)
|47
|Janine Schneider (Ger)
|48
|Charlotte Rayner (NZl)
|49
|Viktoria Kirsanova (Rus)
|50
|Coline Clauzure (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|51
|Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)
|52
|Kiki Van Asselt (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized MTB Team
|53
|Mackenzie Myatt (Can)
|54
|Jana Jolovic (Srb)
|DNF
|Serena Tasca (Ita)
|DNF
|Magdalena Duran Garcia (Spa) Massi
|DNF
|Anna Spielmann (Aut)
|DNF
|Ana Tomás (Por)
|DNS
|Maria Döring (Ger)
|DNS
|Lia Schrievers (Ger) German Technology Racing
|DNS
|Charline Fragnière (Swi)
