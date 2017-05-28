Trending

Albstadt World Cup: Victory for Evie Richards

Round 1 winner Kate Courtney second, Sina Frei third

Kate Courtney, Evie Richards, Sina Frei on the podium

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Evie Richards (GBr) on the main climb

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Evie Richards (GBr) wins

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

In the Under-23 women's race at Round 2 of the XCO World Cup in Albstadt, Germany, Evie Richards (Great Britain) won, with Round 1 winner Kate Courtney (Specialized) second. Courtney was leading the race before crashing in one of the loose, dry corners, dropping to third. She battled back to finish second. The two riders are tied at 160 points, with Richards taking the leader's jersey by virtue of the more recent win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evie Richards (GBr)1:23:17
2Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing0:00:52
3Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team0:01:46
4Marlena Drozdziok (Pol)0:04:13
5Nicole Koller (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:05:53
6Haley Batten (USA) Clif Pro Team0:05:57
7Lena Gerault (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:06:04
8Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:06:24
9Malene Degn (Den) Ghost Factory Racing0:06:52
10Martina Berta (Ita) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:07:25
11Giorgia Marchet (Ita)0:07:58
12Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)0:08:19
13Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi0:08:33
14Ida Jansson (Swe)0:08:34
15Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail0:09:06
16Anne-Julie Tremblay (Can)0:09:10
17Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:09:19
18Isla Short (GBr) OMX Pro Team0:09:29
19Antonia Daubermann (Ger)0:09:44
20Lena Mettraux (Swi)0:10:19
21Hélène Clauzel (Fra)0:10:29
22Adéla Šafárová (Cze)0:10:36
23Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker0:10:45
24Kristina Ilina (Rus)0:10:47
25Ramona Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team0:11:10
26Barbora Prudková (Cze)0:11:56
27Clarissa Mai (Ger)0:12:50
28Gabriela Wojtyla (Pol)0:13:28
29Emilie Collomb (Ita) RDR Italia Factory0:13:34
30Magdalena Zielinska (Pol)0:14:06
31Nina Benz (Ger)0:15:06
32Laurane Meyers (Fra) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
33Olga Igoshina (Rus)
34Audrey Menut (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
35Luciana Roland (Arg)
36Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
37Eleonore Barmaverain (Ita) RDR Italia Factory
38Holly Harris (Aus)
39Aline Seitz (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled by Ultrasports
40Manon Mantei (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
41Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
42Didi De Vries (Ned)
43Nadja Heigl (Aut)
44Ella Conolly (GBr)
45Alessia Nay (Swi)
46Kelsey Urban (USA)
47Janine Schneider (Ger)
48Charlotte Rayner (NZl)
49Viktoria Kirsanova (Rus)
50Coline Clauzure (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
51Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)
52Kiki Van Asselt (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized MTB Team
53Mackenzie Myatt (Can)
54Jana Jolovic (Srb)
DNFSerena Tasca (Ita)
DNFMagdalena Duran Garcia (Spa) Massi
DNFAnna Spielmann (Aut)
DNFAna Tomás (Por)
DNSMaria Döring (Ger)
DNSLia Schrievers (Ger) German Technology Racing
DNSCharline Fragnière (Swi)

