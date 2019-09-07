Trending

Rissveds and Schurter Take First Short Track Wins

Final round of action from the World Cup at Snowshoe

Image 1 of 33

Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) wins

Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) wins
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 33

Frischi goes for the Davy Crockett look

Frischi goes for the Davy Crockett look
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 33

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Team) leads the front group

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Team) leads the front group
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 33

The start of the men's race

The start of the men's race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 33

Annie Last (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea) and Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro)

Annie Last (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea) and Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 33

Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) makes the winning move

Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) makes the winning move
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 33

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) wins his first World Cup Short Track

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) wins his first World Cup Short Track
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 33

L tor: Titouan Carod, Nino Schurter, Jordan Sarrou

L tor: Titouan Carod, Nino Schurter, Jordan Sarrou
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 33

L to r - Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Jenny Rissveds, Kate Courtney

L to r - Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Jenny Rissveds, Kate Courtney
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 33

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro) leads the chase group

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro) leads the chase group
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 33

Nino Schurter begins to assert control

Nino Schurter begins to assert control
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 33

Still a large group as the laps tick down

Still a large group as the laps tick down
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 33

Nino Schurter begins to assert control

Nino Schurter begins to assert control
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 33

Nino Schurter begins to assert control

Nino Schurter begins to assert control
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 33

Ondrej Cink (Kross Racing Team)

Ondrej Cink (Kross Racing Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 33

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC) attacked from the start

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC) attacked from the start
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 33

Newly crowned World Champ, Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Team)

Newly crowned World Champ, Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 33

Rebecca McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)

Rebecca McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 33

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 33

Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 33

Lea Davison (Sho-Air TWENTY20)

Lea Davison (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 33

Keegan Swenson (Team USA)

Keegan Swenson (Team USA)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 23 of 33

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 24 of 33

Chloe Woodruff (Team USA)

Chloe Woodruff (Team USA)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 25 of 33

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Team)and Jolanda Neff

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Team)and Jolanda Neff
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 26 of 33

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Team) and Jenny Rissveds (Team 31)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Team) and Jenny Rissveds (Team 31)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 27 of 33

Henrique Avancini and Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Henrique Avancini and Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 28 of 33

Titouan Carod (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leading Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Titouan Carod (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leading Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 29 of 33

Victor Koretzky (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea)

Victor Koretzky (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 30 of 33

Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 31 of 33

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 32 of 33

Titouan Carod (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

Titouan Carod (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 33 of 33

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Ursus)

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Ursus)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The final round of the 2019 Mountain Bike World Cup opened on Friday, at Snowshoe, West Virginia, with the Short Track (XCC).  The two Olympic XCO champions were the winners, and for both it was their first ever XCC win.  Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) took the women's win and Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) the men's; for Schurter, it wrapped up his seventh World Cup overall title.

The circuit around Snowshoe's ski village was fast, mostly on grass, hard packed dirt and paving stones, with one short, steep climb, immediately followed by a similar descent.  A large and enthusiastic crowd came out for the first World Cup in the United States since 2015.

World Cup leader Jolanada Neff (Trek Factory) jumped away from the field at the start of the women's race, but was brought back and eventually dropped by a chase group led by Rissveds, world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory), Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) and Rebecca McConnell (Primaflora Mondraker Rotor).  Rissveds attacked with three laps to go, was brought back and then attacked again at the start of the final lap to stay away for the win.  Ferrand Prevot took second and Courtney third.

With her third place and Neff's 16th, the American moves to within 20 points of her Swiss rival going into Sunday's XCO final.  Ferrand Prevot and Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory) are in a battle for third overall, while McConnell, Anne Tauber (CST Sandd Bafang) and Sina Frei (Ghost Factory) are in a similar fight for the fifth and final spot on the overall podium.

"It's cool," said Rissveds.  "It's only my second time doing the Short Track.  It is such a great atmosphere here; even on a training lap, everyone was cheering - 'Go Jenny!', and 'We're glad you are back'.  In Europe, they don't do that.  Before I took my break, all I could think about was winning, and it's pretty tough when you don't win, and I got very disappointed in myself.  So now I try to focus more on my speed and the rhythm of my body, and not too much about the finish at the beginning of the race."

The dominant rider in the Short Track this year, Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) is absent from Snowshoe, as he prepares for the Road world championships, opening the door for multiple riders to win.  A large group formed at the front of the men's race, including Schurter, Titouan Carod (BMC), Jordan Sarrou (Absolute-Absalon), Ondrej Cink (Kross Racing), Luca Braidot (CS Carabinieri-Cicli Olympia-Vittoria) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory).  Schurter tried a couple of small attacks going into the last few laps, thinning the bunch a little, and then attacked hard going into the final lap.  Avancini went with him but crashed at the base of the climb, leaving Schurter to solo in for the win.  Carod took second and Sarrou third.

Since van der Poel will not race the XCO, there is no one who can catch Schurter in the standings.  In fact, van der Poel likely has second wrapped up and Avancini third, while an absent Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN) is also assured of fourth, leaving as the only real battle the one for the fifth and final spot on the World Cup overall podium - between Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Ursus) and Sarrou.

"It was amazing to wrap up the title, and I'm super happy to finally win my first ever Short Track," said Schurter.  "Today I had awesome legs, but it was a bit lucky for me at the end, when Avancini crashed.  I wasn't sure that I would be in full race mode after the world championships last week, but as soon as the race started, I was able to switch it on and be in full battle mode."

Elite Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) 0:22:01
2Titouan Carod (Fra) 0:00:02
3Jordan Sarrou (Fra) 0:00:03
4Ondřej Cink (Cze) 0:00:04
5Luca Braidot (Ita) 0:00:07
6Victor Koretzky (Fra) 0:00:08
7Erik Hægstad (Nor)
8Henrique Avancini (Bra) 0:00:13
9Peter Disera (Can) 0:00:15
10Lars Forster (Swi) 0:00:16
11Reto Indergand (Swi) 0:00:19
12Maxime Marotte (Fra) 0:00:23
13Manuel Fumic (Ger)
14Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den)
15Nadir Colledani (Ita) 0:00:24
16Leandre Bouchard (Can)
17Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra) 0:00:25
18Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) 0:00:26
19Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mex)
20Daniele Braidot (Ita) 0:00:27
21Jens Schuermans (Bel)
22Georg Egger (Ger) 0:00:28
23Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) 0:00:29
24Andri Frischknecht (Swi) 0:00:32
25Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) 0:00:46
26Stephane Tempier (Fra) 0:00:53
27Anton Cooper (NZl) 0:00:54
28Thomas Griot (Fra) 0:00:56
29Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 0:00:57
30Gregor Raggl (Aut) 0:00:58
31Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)
32Karl Markt (Aut) 0:01:00
33Keegan Swenson (USA)
34David Valero Serrano (Spa) 0:01:02
35Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) 0:01:03
36Anton Sintsov (Rus)
37Alan Hatherly (RSA) 0:01:17
38András Parti (Hun) 0:01:44
39Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 0:02:09
DNFFlorian Vogel (Swi)

Elite Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Swe) 0:25:07
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) 0:00:08
3Kate Courtney (USA) 0:00:11
4Rebecca Mcconnell (Aus) 0:00:15
5Anne Terpstra (Ned) 0:00:18
6Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:00:21
7Lea Davison (USA) 0:00:25
8Annie Last (GBr) 0:00:30
9Anne Tauber (Ned) 0:00:37
10Ramona Forchini (Swi) 0:00:40
11Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:00:43
12Linda Indergand (Swi) 0:00:46
13Erin Huck (USA)
14Haley Smith (Can)
15Catharine Pendrel (Can) 0:00:47
16Jolanda Neff (Swi) 0:00:52
17Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mex) 0:00:57
18Eva Lechner (Ita) 0:01:10
19Tanja Žakelj (Slo) 0:01:16
20Jitka Čábelická (Cze) 0:01:21
21Barbara Benkó (Hun)
22Sina Frei (Swi)
23Sophie Von Berswordt (Ned) 0:01:26
24Paula Gorycka (Pol) 0:01:33
25Yana Belomoina (Ukr) 0:01:37
26Isla Short (GBr) 0:01:40
27Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) 0:01:41
28Emily Batty (Can) 0:01:47
29Githa Michiels (Bel) 0:01:51
30Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) 0:01:57
31Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 0:02:16
32Chiara Teocchi (Ita) 0:02:26
33Elisabeth Osl (Aut) 0:02:29
34Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) 0:02:35
35Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)
36Jaqueline Mourao (Bra)
DNFAlessandra Keller (Swi)
DNFMalene Degn (Den)
DNFAdelheid Morath (Ger)
DNSKarla Štěpánová (Cze)

Latest on Cyclingnews