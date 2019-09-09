Ferrand-Prévot wins Snowshoe World Cup

Image 1 of 28 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team wins (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 28 Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing struggled mid-race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 28 Flats were prominent and changed rider positions (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 28 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing attacks at the start of the last lap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 28 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team chases (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 28 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team wins (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 28 Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing finishing 5th and winning the World Cup overall (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 28 Jolanda Neff (Sui) Trek Factory Racing XC jumps to the front at the start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 28 Jolanda Neff (Sui) Trek Factory Racing XC jumps to the front at the start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 28 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Team 31 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 28 Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 28 Lea Davison (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 28 Annie Last (GBr) KMC-Ekoi-Orbea leading 3 to go (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 28 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team start the 2nd last lap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 28 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Team 31 with a flat (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 28 Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 28 Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing flying the flag (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 28 Podium: l to r - Rebecca McConnell, Anne Terpstra, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Annie Last, Kate Courtney (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 28 Final World Cup overall: l to r - Anne Terpstra, Jolanda Neff, Kate Courtney, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Rebecca McConnell (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 28 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Downhill Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 28 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team and Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Team 31 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 28 Rebecca McConnell (Aus) Primaflor Mondraker Rotor (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 23 of 28 Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team USA (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 24 of 28 Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing in the lead on 2nd lap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 25 of 28 Jolanda Neff (Sui) Trek Factory Racing XC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 26 of 28 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 27 of 28 Annie Last (GBr) KMC-Ekoi-Orbea took the lead on lap 3 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 28 of 28 Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones)

The 2019 Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday with the seventh and final round of the cross-country, held at Snowshoe, West Virginia. The women's race had two battles underway - for the race win and for the overall title. New world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory) won the race, while American Kate Courtney (Scott SRAM) made a dramatic come from behind race before a partisan crowd to finish fifth and win the overall title after series leader Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory) could only manage 11th.

The short, 3.8 kilometre circuit resulted in fast and unrelenting racing. Neff led out the start but soon faded, while a group of seven formed at the front, including Ferrand Prevot, Courtney, Rebecca McConnell (Primaflora Mondrake Rotor), Jenny Rissveds (Team 31), Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory), American national champion Chloe Woodruff and Annie Last (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea). Woodruff, McConnell and Courtney could not manage the pace of the other four, and were left to battle for fifth. Terpstra attacked, with Rissveds and Ferrand Prevot chasing, before Rissveds suffered a flat, eventually finishing seventh. Ferrand Prevot chased Terpstra down on the last lap to take the win, her fifth World Cup victory, with Terpstra holding on for second ahead of Last, and McConnell taking fourth in front of Courtney.

"In the last lap, I was ten seconds behind Terpstra," said Ferrand Prevot, "and I thought I was going for second place. But I never gave up and was able to come back and win the sprint. I was not too good in the first two World Cups, so to finish third [overall] is a good result. I really didn't imagine I could have such a good year, so I am really proud of myself and my team."

"Today was all-in," said Courtney. "I knew that I needed to put in a really good ride, but also put distance between Jolanda and I. So it was do-or-die; and go as hard as I could from the start, and then hang on until the finish, fighting for every spot. This was a huge mental victory. It's been a fight all season, so to win [the title] in the United States was incredible."

Courtney finished the season with 1772 points, 30 ahead of Neff after coming into the final race with a 20 point deficit. Ferrand Prevot took third, ahead of Terpstra, with McConnell finishing fifth.

