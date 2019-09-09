Trending

Ferrand-Prévot wins Snowshoe World Cup

Courtney wins World Cup overall

Jump To:
Image 1 of 28

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team wins

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team wins
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 28

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing struggled mid-race

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing struggled mid-race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 28

Flats were prominent and changed rider positions

Flats were prominent and changed rider positions
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 28

Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing attacks at the start of the last lap

Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing attacks at the start of the last lap
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 28

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team chases

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team chases
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 28

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team wins

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team wins
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 28

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing finishing 5th and winning the World Cup overall

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing finishing 5th and winning the World Cup overall
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 28

Jolanda Neff (Sui) Trek Factory Racing XC jumps to the front at the start

Jolanda Neff (Sui) Trek Factory Racing XC jumps to the front at the start
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 28

Jolanda Neff (Sui) Trek Factory Racing XC jumps to the front at the start

Jolanda Neff (Sui) Trek Factory Racing XC jumps to the front at the start
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 28

Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Team 31

Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Team 31
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 28

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 28

Lea Davison (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20

Lea Davison (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 28

Annie Last (GBr) KMC-Ekoi-Orbea leading 3 to go

Annie Last (GBr) KMC-Ekoi-Orbea leading 3 to go
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 28

Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team start the 2nd last lap

Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team start the 2nd last lap
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 28

Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Team 31 with a flat

Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Team 31 with a flat
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 28

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 28

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing flying the flag

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing flying the flag
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 28

Podium: l to r - Rebecca McConnell, Anne Terpstra, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Annie Last, Kate Courtney

Podium: l to r - Rebecca McConnell, Anne Terpstra, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Annie Last, Kate Courtney
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 28

Final World Cup overall: l to r - Anne Terpstra, Jolanda Neff, Kate Courtney, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Rebecca McConnell

Final World Cup overall: l to r - Anne Terpstra, Jolanda Neff, Kate Courtney, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Rebecca McConnell
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 28

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Downhill Team

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Downhill Team
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 28

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team and Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Team 31

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Team and Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Team 31
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 28

Rebecca McConnell (Aus) Primaflor Mondraker Rotor

Rebecca McConnell (Aus) Primaflor Mondraker Rotor
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 23 of 28

Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team USA

Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team USA
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 24 of 28

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing in the lead on 2nd lap

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing in the lead on 2nd lap
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 25 of 28

Jolanda Neff (Sui) Trek Factory Racing XC

Jolanda Neff (Sui) Trek Factory Racing XC
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 26 of 28

Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing

Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 27 of 28

Annie Last (GBr) KMC-Ekoi-Orbea took the lead on lap 3

Annie Last (GBr) KMC-Ekoi-Orbea took the lead on lap 3
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 28 of 28

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing

Kate Courtney (USA) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The 2019 Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday with the seventh and final round of the cross-country, held at Snowshoe, West Virginia.  The women's race had two battles underway - for the race win and for the overall title.  New world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory) won the race, while American Kate Courtney (Scott SRAM) made a dramatic come from behind race before a partisan crowd to finish fifth and win the overall title after series leader Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory) could only manage 11th.

The short, 3.8 kilometre circuit resulted in fast and unrelenting racing.  Neff led out the start but soon faded, while a group of seven formed at the front, including Ferrand Prevot, Courtney, Rebecca McConnell (Primaflora Mondrake Rotor), Jenny Rissveds (Team 31), Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory), American national champion Chloe Woodruff and Annie Last (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea).  Woodruff, McConnell and Courtney could not manage the pace of the other four, and were left to battle for fifth.  Terpstra attacked, with Rissveds and Ferrand Prevot chasing, before Rissveds suffered a flat, eventually finishing seventh.  Ferrand Prevot chased Terpstra down on the last lap to take the win, her fifth World Cup victory, with Terpstra holding on for second ahead of Last, and McConnell taking fourth in front of Courtney.

"In the last lap, I was ten seconds behind Terpstra," said Ferrand Prevot, "and I thought I was going for second place.  But I never gave up and was able to come back and win the sprint.  I was not too good in the first two World Cups, so to finish third [overall] is a good result.  I really didn't imagine I could have such a good year, so I am really proud of myself and my team."

"Today was all-in," said Courtney.  "I knew that I needed to put in a really good ride, but also put distance between Jolanda and I.  So it was do-or-die; and go as hard as I could from the start, and then hang on until the finish, fighting for every spot.  This was a huge mental victory.  It's been a fight all season, so to win [the title] in the United States was incredible."

Courtney finished the season with 1772 points, 30 ahead of Neff after coming into the final race with a 20 point deficit.  Ferrand Prevot took third, ahead of Terpstra, with McConnell finishing fifth.

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) 1:17:51
2Anne Terpstra (Ned) 0:00:04
3Annie Last (GBr) 0:00:27
4Rebecca Mcconnell (Aus) 0:00:57
5Kate Courtney (USA) 0:01:37
6Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:02:17
7Jenny Rissveds (Swe) 0:02:23
8Lea Davison (USA) 0:02:41
9Linda Indergand (Swi) 0:02:47
10Catharine Pendrel (Can) 0:02:50
11Jolanda Neff (Swi) 0:03:05
12Erin Huck (USA) 0:03:09
13Janika Lõiv (Est) 0:03:47
14Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mex)
15Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) 0:04:07
16Yana Belomoina (Ukr) 0:04:08
17Githa Michiels (Bel) 0:04:09
18Eva Lechner (Ita) 0:04:19
19Jitka Čábelická (Cze) 0:04:20
20Sophie Von Berswordt (Ned)
21Annika Langvad (Den) 0:04:40
22Sina Frei (Swi) 0:04:43
23Isla Short (GBr) 0:04:49
24Anne Tauber (Ned) 0:04:50
25Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) 0:05:39
26Malene Degn (Den) 0:05:58
27Emily Batty (Can) 0:06:13
28Tanja Žakelj (Slo) 0:06:37
29Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) 0:07:09
30Alessandra Keller (Swi) 0:07:24
31Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 0:07:32
32Sandra Walter (Can) 0:07:35
33Barbara Benkó (Hun) 0:07:42
34Paula Gorycka (Pol) 0:07:55
35Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:08:01
36Holly Harris (Aus) 0:08:07
37Adelheid Morath (Ger) 0:08:20
38Hannah Finchamp (USA) 0:08:22
39Alexis Skarda (USA) 0:08:39
40Fabienne Schaus (Lux) 0:08:52
41Ramona Forchini (Swi) 0:08:55
42Jaqueline Mourao (Bra) 0:09:22
43Elisabeth Osl (Aut) 0:09:38
44Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) 0:09:54
45Chiara Teocchi (Ita) 0:10:07
46Kaysee Armstrong (USA)
47Lucie Urruty (Fra)
48Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
49Karla Štěpánová (Cze)
50Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)
51Haley Smith (Can)
52Yosiana Fareidy Quintero Pineda (Col)
53Alaina Casioppo (USA)
54Viviane Favery Costa (Bra)
55Andrea Dvorak (USA)
56Fairlee Frey (USA)
57Melissa Cooper (USA)
DNFJulie Bresset (Fra)
DNFCindy Montambault (Can)

Latest on Cyclingnews