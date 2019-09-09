Forster wins Snowshoe MTB World Cup final

Image 1 of 22 Nino Schurter and teammate Lars Forster (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 22 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing and Titouan Carod (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 22 Lars Forster (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing taking his 1st World Cup win (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 22 Nino Schurter celebrating his overall World Cup win (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 22 Maxime Marotte finishing 3rd and Henrique Avancini 4th (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 22 Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 22 Lars Forster (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 22 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 22 Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 22 A large group was still together with 1 lap to go (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 22 Maxime Marotte finishing 3rd and Henrique Avancini 4th (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 22 Podium: l to r- Henrique Avancini, Nino Schurter, Lars Forster, Maxime Marotte, Stephane Tempier (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 22 Top team: Cannondale Factory Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 22 World Cup overall: Henrique Avancini, Nino Schurter, Jordan Sarrou (absent Mathieu van der Poel 2nd, Mathias Flueckiger 4th) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 22 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 22 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing and Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 22 Lars Forster (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 22 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing leading Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 22 Lars Forster (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 22 Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 22 Podium: l to r- Henrique Avancini, Nino Schurter, Lars Forster, Maxime Marotte, Stephane Tempier (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 22 Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones)

The 2019 Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday with the seventh and final round of the cross-country, held at Snowshoe, West Virginia. World champion Nino Schurter (Scott SRAM) had already mathematically won the title, in the absence of second-placed Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), who is preparing for the Road world championships. He finished second on the day to young teammate and countryman Lars Forster.

The short, 3.8 kilometre circuit resulted in fast and unrelenting racing. A large group of 15 riders, with all the top contenders formed at the front, with Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory) very aggressive and pushing the pace.

Avancini's pace split the group, with only Schurter able to go with him. On the sixth lap (of nine), Schurter suffered a flat, but was able to get a quick wheel change and was able to join the chase group. The group then chased down Avancini, led by Forster, with eight still in contention. At the start of the final lap, Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory) attacked, but crashed in a corner, allowing Schurter and Forster to get a gap, which Forster extended with Schurter on his wheel. In the final rock garden, Forster attacked again, to solo in for his first World Cup victory.

"I don't what to think, I can't believe it," said Forster. "I had the feeling yesterday and this morning that I could do something good. I didn't expect to win, just the podium. I had a shitty World Cup season, so finishing with this win is amazing. In the last lap, Nino made an attack and I was able to go with him. This is reward overload."

For Schurter, it was his seventh World Cup overall title, finishing ahead of Van der Poel, with Avancini taking third.

"It was a tough race, but it was so cool to see Lars win," said Schurter. " When I got the puncture, I managed to stay cool and get back, but I had to work really hard. When Lars and I [got away], we had to go all out, so he more than deserved the win. I'm just super happy to win the overall; it was an insane season."

