Ragnoli beats Paez and Longo at Val di Fassa marathon

Fay wins women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juri Ragnoli (Ita)3:01:50
2Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)0:00:37
3Tony Longo (Ita)0:00:53
4Periklis Ilias (Gre)0:03:56
5Daniele Mensi (Ita)0:06:28
6Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)0:06:33
7Diego Arias (Col)0:07:18
8Roel Paulissen (Bel)0:07:38
9Luca Ronchi (Ita)0:08:23
10Alexey Medvedev (Rus)0:08:32
11Hannes Genze (Ger)0:08:33
12Enrico Franzoi (Ita)0:08:36
13Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:08:43
14Jochen Kass (Ger)0:09:28
15Markus Kaufmann (Ger)0:09:34
16Mirko Celestino (Ita)0:10:12
17Johann Pallhuber (Ita)0:10:50
18Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)0:12:31
19Walter Costa (Ita)0:12:45
20Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)0:13:38
21Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)0:14:29
22Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:15:05
23Giacomo Antonello (Ita)0:15:09
24Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)0:15:47
25Marzio Deho (Ita)0:16:25
26Frank Demuth (Ger)0:18:13
27Luca Damiani (Ita)0:19:00
28Marco Zappa (Ita)0:19:01
29Steffen Thum (Ger)0:19:59
30Alessandro Gambino (Ita)0:21:02
31Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:21:09
32Mauro Bettin (Ita)0:22:30
33Sören Nissen (Den)0:23:33
34Stefano Moretti (Ita)0:23:43
35Marco De Polo (Ita)0:24:08
36Rupert Palmberger (Ger)0:24:09
37Donato D'aurora (Ita)0:25:08
38Maurizio Solagna (Ita)0:27:13
39Gianluca Boaretto (Ita)0:27:29
40Loris Casna (Ita)0:27:59
41Massimo Berlusconi (Ita)0:28:32
42Georgy Dmitriev (Rus)0:28:58
43Michael Wiessner (Ger)0:32:39
44Manuel Moro (Ita)0:32:45
45Damiano Ferraro (Ita)0:33:32
46Marcello Pavarin (Ita)
47Mauro Margonari (Ita)0:33:47
48Agostino Andreis (Ita)0:34:02
49Emiliano Ballardini (Ita)0:34:07
50Andrea Biasioli (Ita)0:34:08
51Enrico Zen (Ita)0:35:37
52Dario Perisch (Ita)0:35:38
53Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:36:26
54Luca Paniz (Ita)0:36:48
55Marco Pretolani (Ita)0:37:00
56Andrea Borgogno (Ita)0:37:40
57Stephan Hochmüller (Aut)0:38:01
58Stefano Lanzi (Ita)
59Christoph Hochmüller (Aut)0:38:38
60Davide Belletti (Ita)0:38:43
61Thomas Forer (Ita)0:39:46
62Diego Perathoner (Ita)
63Mauro Giovanetti (Ita)0:40:27
64Riccardo Rizzi (Ita)0:41:03
65Luca Tamanini (Ita)0:41:21
66Enrico Manenti (Ita)0:41:22
67Gabriele Depaul (Ita)0:41:28
68Filippo Turatello (Ita)0:41:58
69Fabio Carollo (Ita)0:42:06
70Giorgio Mottironi (Ita)0:43:44
71Matteo Colaiacovo (Ita)0:43:56
72Stephan Schiele (Ger)0:43:58
73Stefano Bertanza (Ita)0:44:28
74Dimitri Modesti (Ita)0:44:54
75Igor Baretto (Ita)0:45:12
76Jago Fechtmann (Ger)0:45:25
77Diego Beltramo (Ita)0:45:48
78Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)0:45:58
79Miguel Martinez (Fra)0:45:59
80Tomaz Volcic (Slo)0:46:24
81Manuel Felder (Ita)0:46:39
82Dario Piller (Ita)0:46:42
83Paolo Birello (Ita)0:47:18
84Andrea Comola (Ita)0:47:48
85Umberto Pastorino (Ita)0:47:51
86Marco Tommasi (Ita)0:48:05
87Piero Pellegrini (Ita)0:48:46
88Fausto Gualdi (Ita)0:48:58
89Alessandro Lanzanova (Ita)0:49:08
90Claudio Luccardini (Ita)0:49:13
91Leonardo Caracciolo (Ita)0:49:42
92Ivan Zanni (Ita)0:49:59
93Andrea Capponi (Ita)0:50:01
94Giuliano Finotti (Ita)0:50:24
95Davide Dinale (Ita)0:50:26
96Stefano Ghezzi (Ita)0:50:29
97Lucio Mastrantonio (Ita)0:50:51
98Adriano Zanasca (Ita)0:51:34
99Andrea Bollo (Ita)0:51:35
100Francesco Piubello (Ita)0:52:03

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Fay (Irl)3:57:14
2Elena Gaddoni (Ita)0:03:54
3Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)0:07:29
4Christina Kollmann (Aut)0:08:59
5Verena Krenslehner (Aut)0:17:53
6Antonella Incristi (Ita)0:21:55
7Lorenza Menapace (Ita)0:23:26
8Lorena Zocca (Ita)0:24:57
9Claudia Paolazzi (Ita)0:26:17
10Eszter Dosa (Hun)0:27:03
11Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)0:29:37
12Chiara Mandelli (Ita)0:30:33
13Roberta Seneci (Ita)0:31:33
14Barbara Genga (Ita)0:36:46
15Francesca Bertelli (Ita)0:38:34
16Veronika Weiss (Ger)0:42:51
17Arianna Cusini (Ita)1:02:36
18Sandra Lever (Ita)1:07:45
19Silvia Filiberti (Ita)1:19:08
20Cristiana Tamburini (Ita)1:19:25

