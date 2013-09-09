Ragnoli beats Paez and Longo at Val di Fassa marathon
Fay wins women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juri Ragnoli (Ita)
|3:01:50
|2
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)
|0:00:37
|3
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:00:53
|4
|Periklis Ilias (Gre)
|0:03:56
|5
|Daniele Mensi (Ita)
|0:06:28
|6
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)
|0:06:33
|7
|Diego Arias (Col)
|0:07:18
|8
|Roel Paulissen (Bel)
|0:07:38
|9
|Luca Ronchi (Ita)
|0:08:23
|10
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus)
|0:08:32
|11
|Hannes Genze (Ger)
|0:08:33
|12
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|0:08:36
|13
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|0:08:43
|14
|Jochen Kass (Ger)
|0:09:28
|15
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger)
|0:09:34
|16
|Mirko Celestino (Ita)
|0:10:12
|17
|Johann Pallhuber (Ita)
|0:10:50
|18
|Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)
|0:12:31
|19
|Walter Costa (Ita)
|0:12:45
|20
|Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)
|0:13:38
|21
|Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
|0:14:29
|22
|Matthias Leisling (Ger)
|0:15:05
|23
|Giacomo Antonello (Ita)
|0:15:09
|24
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
|0:15:47
|25
|Marzio Deho (Ita)
|0:16:25
|26
|Frank Demuth (Ger)
|0:18:13
|27
|Luca Damiani (Ita)
|0:19:00
|28
|Marco Zappa (Ita)
|0:19:01
|29
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:19:59
|30
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|0:21:02
|31
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:21:09
|32
|Mauro Bettin (Ita)
|0:22:30
|33
|Sören Nissen (Den)
|0:23:33
|34
|Stefano Moretti (Ita)
|0:23:43
|35
|Marco De Polo (Ita)
|0:24:08
|36
|Rupert Palmberger (Ger)
|0:24:09
|37
|Donato D'aurora (Ita)
|0:25:08
|38
|Maurizio Solagna (Ita)
|0:27:13
|39
|Gianluca Boaretto (Ita)
|0:27:29
|40
|Loris Casna (Ita)
|0:27:59
|41
|Massimo Berlusconi (Ita)
|0:28:32
|42
|Georgy Dmitriev (Rus)
|0:28:58
|43
|Michael Wiessner (Ger)
|0:32:39
|44
|Manuel Moro (Ita)
|0:32:45
|45
|Damiano Ferraro (Ita)
|0:33:32
|46
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita)
|47
|Mauro Margonari (Ita)
|0:33:47
|48
|Agostino Andreis (Ita)
|0:34:02
|49
|Emiliano Ballardini (Ita)
|0:34:07
|50
|Andrea Biasioli (Ita)
|0:34:08
|51
|Enrico Zen (Ita)
|0:35:37
|52
|Dario Perisch (Ita)
|0:35:38
|53
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|0:36:26
|54
|Luca Paniz (Ita)
|0:36:48
|55
|Marco Pretolani (Ita)
|0:37:00
|56
|Andrea Borgogno (Ita)
|0:37:40
|57
|Stephan Hochmüller (Aut)
|0:38:01
|58
|Stefano Lanzi (Ita)
|59
|Christoph Hochmüller (Aut)
|0:38:38
|60
|Davide Belletti (Ita)
|0:38:43
|61
|Thomas Forer (Ita)
|0:39:46
|62
|Diego Perathoner (Ita)
|63
|Mauro Giovanetti (Ita)
|0:40:27
|64
|Riccardo Rizzi (Ita)
|0:41:03
|65
|Luca Tamanini (Ita)
|0:41:21
|66
|Enrico Manenti (Ita)
|0:41:22
|67
|Gabriele Depaul (Ita)
|0:41:28
|68
|Filippo Turatello (Ita)
|0:41:58
|69
|Fabio Carollo (Ita)
|0:42:06
|70
|Giorgio Mottironi (Ita)
|0:43:44
|71
|Matteo Colaiacovo (Ita)
|0:43:56
|72
|Stephan Schiele (Ger)
|0:43:58
|73
|Stefano Bertanza (Ita)
|0:44:28
|74
|Dimitri Modesti (Ita)
|0:44:54
|75
|Igor Baretto (Ita)
|0:45:12
|76
|Jago Fechtmann (Ger)
|0:45:25
|77
|Diego Beltramo (Ita)
|0:45:48
|78
|Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
|0:45:58
|79
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|0:45:59
|80
|Tomaz Volcic (Slo)
|0:46:24
|81
|Manuel Felder (Ita)
|0:46:39
|82
|Dario Piller (Ita)
|0:46:42
|83
|Paolo Birello (Ita)
|0:47:18
|84
|Andrea Comola (Ita)
|0:47:48
|85
|Umberto Pastorino (Ita)
|0:47:51
|86
|Marco Tommasi (Ita)
|0:48:05
|87
|Piero Pellegrini (Ita)
|0:48:46
|88
|Fausto Gualdi (Ita)
|0:48:58
|89
|Alessandro Lanzanova (Ita)
|0:49:08
|90
|Claudio Luccardini (Ita)
|0:49:13
|91
|Leonardo Caracciolo (Ita)
|0:49:42
|92
|Ivan Zanni (Ita)
|0:49:59
|93
|Andrea Capponi (Ita)
|0:50:01
|94
|Giuliano Finotti (Ita)
|0:50:24
|95
|Davide Dinale (Ita)
|0:50:26
|96
|Stefano Ghezzi (Ita)
|0:50:29
|97
|Lucio Mastrantonio (Ita)
|0:50:51
|98
|Adriano Zanasca (Ita)
|0:51:34
|99
|Andrea Bollo (Ita)
|0:51:35
|100
|Francesco Piubello (Ita)
|0:52:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Fay (Irl)
|3:57:14
|2
|Elena Gaddoni (Ita)
|0:03:54
|3
|Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)
|0:07:29
|4
|Christina Kollmann (Aut)
|0:08:59
|5
|Verena Krenslehner (Aut)
|0:17:53
|6
|Antonella Incristi (Ita)
|0:21:55
|7
|Lorenza Menapace (Ita)
|0:23:26
|8
|Lorena Zocca (Ita)
|0:24:57
|9
|Claudia Paolazzi (Ita)
|0:26:17
|10
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|0:27:03
|11
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
|0:29:37
|12
|Chiara Mandelli (Ita)
|0:30:33
|13
|Roberta Seneci (Ita)
|0:31:33
|14
|Barbara Genga (Ita)
|0:36:46
|15
|Francesca Bertelli (Ita)
|0:38:34
|16
|Veronika Weiss (Ger)
|0:42:51
|17
|Arianna Cusini (Ita)
|1:02:36
|18
|Sandra Lever (Ita)
|1:07:45
|19
|Silvia Filiberti (Ita)
|1:19:08
|20
|Cristiana Tamburini (Ita)
|1:19:25
