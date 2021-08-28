Trending

MTB Worlds: Schurter takes his 10th cross country title

Swiss rider tops Flückiger, Koretzky

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Switzerland) 1:22:31
2Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) 0:00:02
3Victor Koretzky (France) 0:01:08
4Vlad Dascalu (Romania) 0:01:36
5Maximilian Brandl (Germany) 0:01:43
6Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) 0:02:30
7Henrique Avancini (Brazil)
8Alan Hatherly (South Africa) 0:02:31
9Filippo Colombo (Switzerland)
10Milan Vader (Netherlands) 0:02:35
11David Valero Serrano (Spain) 0:02:44
12Titouan Carod (France) 0:02:50
13Marcel Guerrini (Switzerland) 0:03:12
14Lars Forster (Switzerland) 0:03:26
15Jonas Lindberg (Denmark) 0:03:29
16Ondřej Cink (Czech Republic) 0:03:40
17Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) 0:03:41
18Christopher Blevins (United States Of America) 0:03:53
19Antoine Philipp (France) 0:03:57
20Gioele Bertolini (Italy) 0:04:00
21Luca Schwarzbauer (Germany) 0:04:15
22Martins Blums (Latvia) 0:04:19
23Nadir Colledani (Italy) 0:04:30
24Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland) 0:04:32
25Anton Sintsov (Russian Federation) 0:04:48
26Jordan Sarrou (France) 0:04:54
27Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) 0:04:56
28Leandre Bouchard (Canada)
29Ben Oliver (New Zealand) 0:05:06
30Georg Egger (Germany) 0:05:11
31Thomas Griot (France) 0:05:20
32Karl Markt (Austria) 0:05:23
33Niklas Schehl (Germany) 0:05:28
34Jan Vastl (Czech Republic) 0:05:39
35David Nordemann (Netherlands) 0:05:49
36Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain) 0:06:18
37Erik Hægstad (Norway) 0:06:25
38Daniele Braidot (Italy) 0:06:36
39Reto Indergand (Switzerland) 0:06:42
40Gregor Raggl (Austria) 0:06:59
41Marc Andre Fortier (Canada) 0:07:06
42Maxime Marotte (France) 0:07:13
43Stephane Tempier (France)
44Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Brazil) 0:07:29
45Martin Haring (Slovakia) 0:07:34
46Jens Schuermans (Belgium) 0:07:42
47Ismael Esteban Aguero (Spain) 0:07:47
48Anton Cooper (New Zealand) 0:08:09
49Ulan Bastos Galinski (Brazil) 0:08:17
50Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mexico) 0:08:38
51Jan Škarnitzl (Czech Republic)
52Quinton Disera (Canada) 0:09:06
53Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Denmark)
54Lukáš Kobes (Czech Republic) 0:09:07
55Luke Vrouwenvelder (United States Of America) 0:09:13
56Arno Du Toit (South Africa) 0:09:18
57Pierre De Froidmont (Belgium) 0:09:23
58Tyler Orschel (Canada) 0:09:33
59Simon Andreassen (Denmark) 0:09:35
60Joshua Dubau (France) 0:09:37
61Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Brazil) 0:10:16
62Dmytro Titarenko (Ukraine) 0:10:24
63Peter Disera (Canada) 0:10:41
64Daniel Mcconnell (Australia) 0:10:59
65Georwill Pérez Román (Puerto Rico) 0:11:25
66Alessio Agostinelli (Italy) 0:11:58
67Luca Braidot (Italy)
68Rok Naglič (Slovenia)
69Matthew Beers (South Africa)
70Sebastian Miranda Maldonado (Chile)
71Zsombor Palumby (Hungary)
72Stephan Davoust (United States Of America)
73Andrew L'Esperance (Canada)
74Krzysztof Lukasik (Poland)
75Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)
76Nicolas Delich Pardo (Chile)
77Jaime Miranda Jaime (Mexico)
78Patricio Farias Diaz (Chile)
79Amando Martinez Galvan (Mexico)
80Johan Sebastian Canaveral Vargas (Colombia)
81Maximilian Foidl (Austria)
82Edson Gilmar De Rezende Junior (Brazil)
83Eduardo Gelpes Sayavedra (Uruguay)
84Pedro Aviles Gangas (Chile)
85Tumelo Makae (Les)
86Oleksandr Koniaiev (Ukraine)
87Serdar Depe (Turkey)
88Volodymyr Kozlovskyy (Ukraine)
89Arnoldas Valiauga (Lithuania)
DNFMatej Ulik (Slovakia)
DNFFranco Nicolas Adaos Alvarez (Chile)
DNSManuel Fumic (Germany)
DNSSean Fincham (Canada)
DNSJuliano Cocuzzi (Brazil)

