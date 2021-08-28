MTB Worlds: Schurter takes his 10th cross country title
By Rob Jones
Swiss rider tops Flückiger, Koretzky
Elite Men XCO:
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
|1:22:31
|2
|Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland)
|0:00:02
|3
|Victor Koretzky (France)
|0:01:08
|4
|Vlad Dascalu (Romania)
|0:01:36
|5
|Maximilian Brandl (Germany)
|0:01:43
|6
|Samuel Gaze (New Zealand)
|0:02:30
|7
|Henrique Avancini (Brazil)
|8
|Alan Hatherly (South Africa)
|0:02:31
|9
|Filippo Colombo (Switzerland)
|10
|Milan Vader (Netherlands)
|0:02:35
|11
|David Valero Serrano (Spain)
|0:02:44
|12
|Titouan Carod (France)
|0:02:50
|13
|Marcel Guerrini (Switzerland)
|0:03:12
|14
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|0:03:26
|15
|Jonas Lindberg (Denmark)
|0:03:29
|16
|Ondřej Cink (Czech Republic)
|0:03:40
|17
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)
|0:03:41
|18
|Christopher Blevins (United States Of America)
|0:03:53
|19
|Antoine Philipp (France)
|0:03:57
|20
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|0:04:00
|21
|Luca Schwarzbauer (Germany)
|0:04:15
|22
|Martins Blums (Latvia)
|0:04:19
|23
|Nadir Colledani (Italy)
|0:04:30
|24
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland)
|0:04:32
|25
|Anton Sintsov (Russian Federation)
|0:04:48
|26
|Jordan Sarrou (France)
|0:04:54
|27
|Thomas Litscher (Switzerland)
|0:04:56
|28
|Leandre Bouchard (Canada)
|29
|Ben Oliver (New Zealand)
|0:05:06
|30
|Georg Egger (Germany)
|0:05:11
|31
|Thomas Griot (France)
|0:05:20
|32
|Karl Markt (Austria)
|0:05:23
|33
|Niklas Schehl (Germany)
|0:05:28
|34
|Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)
|0:05:39
|35
|David Nordemann (Netherlands)
|0:05:49
|36
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)
|0:06:18
|37
|Erik Hægstad (Norway)
|0:06:25
|38
|Daniele Braidot (Italy)
|0:06:36
|39
|Reto Indergand (Switzerland)
|0:06:42
|40
|Gregor Raggl (Austria)
|0:06:59
|41
|Marc Andre Fortier (Canada)
|0:07:06
|42
|Maxime Marotte (France)
|0:07:13
|43
|Stephane Tempier (France)
|44
|Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Brazil)
|0:07:29
|45
|Martin Haring (Slovakia)
|0:07:34
|46
|Jens Schuermans (Belgium)
|0:07:42
|47
|Ismael Esteban Aguero (Spain)
|0:07:47
|48
|Anton Cooper (New Zealand)
|0:08:09
|49
|Ulan Bastos Galinski (Brazil)
|0:08:17
|50
|Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mexico)
|0:08:38
|51
|Jan Škarnitzl (Czech Republic)
|52
|Quinton Disera (Canada)
|0:09:06
|53
|Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Denmark)
|54
|Lukáš Kobes (Czech Republic)
|0:09:07
|55
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (United States Of America)
|0:09:13
|56
|Arno Du Toit (South Africa)
|0:09:18
|57
|Pierre De Froidmont (Belgium)
|0:09:23
|58
|Tyler Orschel (Canada)
|0:09:33
|59
|Simon Andreassen (Denmark)
|0:09:35
|60
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|0:09:37
|61
|Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Brazil)
|0:10:16
|62
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukraine)
|0:10:24
|63
|Peter Disera (Canada)
|0:10:41
|64
|Daniel Mcconnell (Australia)
|0:10:59
|65
|Georwill Pérez Román (Puerto Rico)
|0:11:25
|66
|Alessio Agostinelli (Italy)
|0:11:58
|67
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|68
|Rok Naglič (Slovenia)
|69
|Matthew Beers (South Africa)
|70
|Sebastian Miranda Maldonado (Chile)
|71
|Zsombor Palumby (Hungary)
|72
|Stephan Davoust (United States Of America)
|73
|Andrew L'Esperance (Canada)
|74
|Krzysztof Lukasik (Poland)
|75
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)
|76
|Nicolas Delich Pardo (Chile)
|77
|Jaime Miranda Jaime (Mexico)
|78
|Patricio Farias Diaz (Chile)
|79
|Amando Martinez Galvan (Mexico)
|80
|Johan Sebastian Canaveral Vargas (Colombia)
|81
|Maximilian Foidl (Austria)
|82
|Edson Gilmar De Rezende Junior (Brazil)
|83
|Eduardo Gelpes Sayavedra (Uruguay)
|84
|Pedro Aviles Gangas (Chile)
|85
|Tumelo Makae (Les)
|86
|Oleksandr Koniaiev (Ukraine)
|87
|Serdar Depe (Turkey)
|88
|Volodymyr Kozlovskyy (Ukraine)
|89
|Arnoldas Valiauga (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Matej Ulik (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Franco Nicolas Adaos Alvarez (Chile)
|DNS
|Manuel Fumic (Germany)
|DNS
|Sean Fincham (Canada)
|DNS
|Juliano Cocuzzi (Brazil)
