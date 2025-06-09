Recommended reading

'I don't care that much about other opinions' – Mathieu van der Poel still aiming at mountain bike world title despite Nové Město crashes

Dutchman already back in action after wrist injury, still eyeing World Championships in September

HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck competes during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Van der Poel in action earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has said that becoming cross-country mountain bike world champion "remains the goal" despite a crash-marred return to the discipline in Nové Město last month that left him with a DNF and a wrist injury.

The Dutchman headed to Nové Město, Czechia to race his first mountain bike World Cup in four years in May, but things did not go to plan when two crashes saw him abandon the XCO race and take home a wrist injury

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

