MTB Worlds: Vidaurre takes U23 men's title
By Rob Jones
Zanotti, Roth round out podium
U23 Men XCO:
Full report to follow.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Vidaurre Kossmann (Chile)
|1:10:31
|2
|Juri Zanotti (Italy)
|0:01:03
|3
|Joel Roth (Switzerland)
|0:01:38
|4
|Luca Schätti (Switzerland)
|0:01:55
|5
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spain)
|0:02:23
|6
|Filippo Fontana (Italy)
|0:02:32
|7
|Simone Avondetto (Italy)
|0:02:41
|8
|David List (Germany)
|0:02:52
|9
|Tomer Zaltsman (Israel)
|0:03:18
|10
|Mathis Guay (France)
|0:03:24
|11
|Carter Woods (Canada)
|0:03:31
|12
|Charlie Aldridge (Great Britain)
|0:03:42
|13
|Andreas Emanuele Vittone (Italy)
|0:03:49
|14
|Dario Lillo (Switzerland)
|0:03:58
|15
|Riley Amos (United States Of America)
|0:04:06
|16
|Cameron Orr (Great Britain)
|0:04:07
|17
|Gunnar Holmgren (Canada)
|0:04:08
|18
|Mats Tubaas Glende (Norway)
|0:04:46
|19
|Harry Birchill (Great Britain)
|0:04:54
|20
|Fabio Püntener (Switzerland)
|0:05:02
|21
|Eitan Levi (Israel)
|0:05:07
|22
|Leon Reinhard Kaiser (Germany)
|0:05:09
|23
|Mario Bair (Austria)
|0:05:11
|24
|Janis Baumann (Switzerland)
|0:05:14
|25
|Fabio Spena (Switzerland)
|0:05:24
|26
|Jan Zatloukal (Czech Republic)
|0:05:30
|27
|Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira (Brazil)
|0:05:58
|28
|Jan Sáska (Czech Republic)
|0:06:07
|29
|Davide Toneatti (Italy)
|0:06:12
|30
|Oliver Sølvhøj (Denmark)
|0:06:20
|31
|Markus Eydt (Germany)
|0:06:25
|32
|Oscar Lind (Sweden)
|33
|Bjorn Riley (United States Of America)
|34
|Jarne Vandersteen (Belgium)
|0:06:42
|35
|Johan Van Zyl (South Africa)
|0:06:44
|36
|Gil-Li Gonen (Israel)
|0:07:09
|37
|Robbie Day (United States Of America)
|0:07:28
|38
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spain)
|0:07:33
|39
|Mateusz Nieboras (Poland)
|0:07:34
|40
|Markus Heuer (Denmark)
|0:07:51
|41
|Jakub Jenčuš (Slovakia)
|0:07:52
|42
|Xavier Roy (Canada)
|0:07:53
|43
|Nelson Peña Franco (Colombia)
|0:08:05
|44
|Cameron Wright (Australia)
|0:08:12
|45
|Nadav Raisberg (Israel)
|0:08:14
|46
|Nikolai Ivanov (Russian Federation)
|47
|Victor Philipsen (Denmark)
|0:08:23
|48
|Esteban Herrera Ochoa (Mexico)
|0:08:32
|49
|Daniel Van Der Walt (South Africa)
|0:08:40
|50
|Ignacio Gallo Florido (Chile)
|0:08:55
|51
|Knut Røhme (Norway)
|0:09:24
|52
|Tyler Clark (Canada)
|0:09:38
|53
|Angel Barron Lopez (Mexico)
|0:09:40
|54
|Yotam Deshe (Israel)
|0:09:43
|55
|Matjaž Lozar (Slovenia)
|0:09:49
|56
|Daniel Churfürst (Austria)
|0:09:56
|57
|Samuel Jirouš (Czech Republic)
|0:10:07
|58
|Noah Ramsay (Canada)
|0:10:12
|59
|Jacob Morales Ortega (Puerto Rico)
|0:10:25
|60
|Jan Jereb (Slovenia)
|0:10:34
|61
|David Šulc (Czech Republic)
|0:10:54
|62
|José Cabrera Gonzalez (Mexico)
|0:11:01
|63
|Tobias Lillelund (Denmark)
|0:11:46
|64
|Artem Gorshkov (Russian Federation)
|65
|Nicolas Martin Soto (Chile)
|66
|Vincent Thiboutot (Canada)
|67
|Keagan Bontekoning (South Africa)
|68
|Stanislaw Nowak (Poland)
|69
|Lukas Hatz (Austria)
|70
|Alex Junior Malacarne (Brazil)
|71
|Riki Kitabayashi (Japan)
|72
|Diego Del Campo Ariztia (Chile)
|73
|Kilian Folguera Diaz (Andorra)
|74
|Cameron Jones (New Zealand)
|75
|David Domingo Campos Motos (Spain)
|76
|Jakob Klemenčič (Slovenia)
|77
|Matic Kranjec Žagar (Slovenia)
|78
|Tomás Caulier Marinovic (Chile)
|79
|Patrick Pescaru (Romania)
|80
|William Cote (Canada)
|81
|Sebastián Gesche Antona (Chile)
|82
|Ignas Ambrazas (Lithuania)
|83
|Razvan-Dan Grec (Romania)
|84
|Sebastian Brenes Mata (Costa Rica)
|85
|Anthony Bilić (Croatia)
|86
|Kristián Jánošík (Slovakia)
|87
|Jonathan David Cantor Sanchez (Colombia)
|88
|Roberto-Dumitru Burta (Romania)
|89
|Jonathan Marrero Rivera (Puerto Rico)
|90
|Stefan Ancion Havet (Andorra)
|91
|Juan Francisco Diaz Torres (Argentina)
|92
|Unathi Nxumalo (South Africa)
|93
|Balázs Sylvester (Hungary)
|DNF
|Rodzers Petaks (Latvia)
|DNF
|Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Mihael Štajnar (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Mathis Azzaro (France)
|DNS
|David Risberg (Sweden)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
MTB Worlds: Vidaurre takes U23 men's titleZanotti, Roth round out podium
-
MTB Worlds: Austria goes 1-2 in women's U23 with Mitterwallner, StiggerBohé takes bronze for Denmark
-
Remco Evenepoel wins Brussels Cycling ClassicDeceuninck-QuickStep rider attacks alone to take second win in three days
-
Vos claims stage 4 of Simac Ladies TourDutch rider bests Niewiadoma, Van den Broek-Blaak
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.