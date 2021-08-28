Trending

MTB Worlds: Vidaurre takes U23 men's title

By

Zanotti, Roth round out podium

Martin Vidaurre (Chile)
Martin Vidaurre (Chile) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Full results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Vidaurre Kossmann (Chile) 1:10:31
2Juri Zanotti (Italy) 0:01:03
3Joel Roth (Switzerland) 0:01:38
4Luca Schätti (Switzerland) 0:01:55
5Jofre Cullell Estape (Spain) 0:02:23
6Filippo Fontana (Italy) 0:02:32
7Simone Avondetto (Italy) 0:02:41
8David List (Germany) 0:02:52
9Tomer Zaltsman (Israel) 0:03:18
10Mathis Guay (France) 0:03:24
11Carter Woods (Canada) 0:03:31
12Charlie Aldridge (Great Britain) 0:03:42
13Andreas Emanuele Vittone (Italy) 0:03:49
14Dario Lillo (Switzerland) 0:03:58
15Riley Amos (United States Of America) 0:04:06
16Cameron Orr (Great Britain) 0:04:07
17Gunnar Holmgren (Canada) 0:04:08
18Mats Tubaas Glende (Norway) 0:04:46
19Harry Birchill (Great Britain) 0:04:54
20Fabio Püntener (Switzerland) 0:05:02
21Eitan Levi (Israel) 0:05:07
22Leon Reinhard Kaiser (Germany) 0:05:09
23Mario Bair (Austria) 0:05:11
24Janis Baumann (Switzerland) 0:05:14
25Fabio Spena (Switzerland) 0:05:24
26Jan Zatloukal (Czech Republic) 0:05:30
27Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira (Brazil) 0:05:58
28Jan Sáska (Czech Republic) 0:06:07
29Davide Toneatti (Italy) 0:06:12
30Oliver Sølvhøj (Denmark) 0:06:20
31Markus Eydt (Germany) 0:06:25
32Oscar Lind (Sweden)
33Bjorn Riley (United States Of America)
34Jarne Vandersteen (Belgium) 0:06:42
35Johan Van Zyl (South Africa) 0:06:44
36Gil-Li Gonen (Israel) 0:07:09
37Robbie Day (United States Of America) 0:07:28
38Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spain) 0:07:33
39Mateusz Nieboras (Poland) 0:07:34
40Markus Heuer (Denmark) 0:07:51
41Jakub Jenčuš (Slovakia) 0:07:52
42Xavier Roy (Canada) 0:07:53
43Nelson Peña Franco (Colombia) 0:08:05
44Cameron Wright (Australia) 0:08:12
45Nadav Raisberg (Israel) 0:08:14
46Nikolai Ivanov (Russian Federation)
47Victor Philipsen (Denmark) 0:08:23
48Esteban Herrera Ochoa (Mexico) 0:08:32
49Daniel Van Der Walt (South Africa) 0:08:40
50Ignacio Gallo Florido (Chile) 0:08:55
51Knut Røhme (Norway) 0:09:24
52Tyler Clark (Canada) 0:09:38
53Angel Barron Lopez (Mexico) 0:09:40
54Yotam Deshe (Israel) 0:09:43
55Matjaž Lozar (Slovenia) 0:09:49
56Daniel Churfürst (Austria) 0:09:56
57Samuel Jirouš (Czech Republic) 0:10:07
58Noah Ramsay (Canada) 0:10:12
59Jacob Morales Ortega (Puerto Rico) 0:10:25
60Jan Jereb (Slovenia) 0:10:34
61David Šulc (Czech Republic) 0:10:54
62José Cabrera Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:11:01
63Tobias Lillelund (Denmark) 0:11:46
64Artem Gorshkov (Russian Federation)
65Nicolas Martin Soto (Chile)
66Vincent Thiboutot (Canada)
67Keagan Bontekoning (South Africa)
68Stanislaw Nowak (Poland)
69Lukas Hatz (Austria)
70Alex Junior Malacarne (Brazil)
71Riki Kitabayashi (Japan)
72Diego Del Campo Ariztia (Chile)
73Kilian Folguera Diaz (Andorra)
74Cameron Jones (New Zealand)
75David Domingo Campos Motos (Spain)
76Jakob Klemenčič (Slovenia)
77Matic Kranjec Žagar (Slovenia)
78Tomás Caulier Marinovic (Chile)
79Patrick Pescaru (Romania)
80William Cote (Canada)
81Sebastián Gesche Antona (Chile)
82Ignas Ambrazas (Lithuania)
83Razvan-Dan Grec (Romania)
84Sebastian Brenes Mata (Costa Rica)
85Anthony Bilić (Croatia)
86Kristián Jánošík (Slovakia)
87Jonathan David Cantor Sanchez (Colombia)
88Roberto-Dumitru Burta (Romania)
89Jonathan Marrero Rivera (Puerto Rico)
90Stefan Ancion Havet (Andorra)
91Juan Francisco Diaz Torres (Argentina)
92Unathi Nxumalo (South Africa)
93Balázs Sylvester (Hungary)
DNFRodzers Petaks (Latvia)
DNFAlexandre Balmer (Switzerland)
DNFMihael Štajnar (Slovenia)
DNFMathis Azzaro (France)
DNSDavid Risberg (Sweden)

