Trending

MTB Worlds: Austria goes 1-2 in women's U23 with Mitterwallner, Stigger

By

Bohé takes bronze for Denmark

Austrias Laura Stigger competes during the Womens Cross Country competition of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Leogang Austria on June 13 2021 Austria OUT Photo by JFK various sources AFP Austria OUT Photo by JFKEXPAAFP via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full report to follow.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mona Mitterwallner (Austria) 1:06:57
2Laura Stigger (Austria) 0:02:04
3Caroline Bohé (Denmark) 0:03:26
4Marika Tovo (Italy) 0:04:03
5Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary) 0:04:10
6Ronja Eibl (Germany) 0:04:46
7Giada Specia (Italy) 0:05:22
8Noëlle Buri (Switzerland) 0:05:51
9Gwendalyn Gibson (United States Of America) 0:05:57
10Raquel Queirós (Portugal) 0:06:25
11Emeline Detilleux (Belgium) 0:06:33
12Jacqueline Schneebeli (Switzerland) 0:06:46
13Rebekka Estermann (Switzerland) 0:07:17
14Harriet Harnden (Great Britain) 0:07:27
15Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) 0:07:36
16Tina Züger (Switzerland) 0:08:08
17Sofie Pedersen (Denmark) 0:08:13
18Madigan Munro (United States Of America) 0:08:37
19Virág Buzsáki (Hungary) 0:09:00
20Matylda Szczecinska (Poland) 0:09:13
21Isaure Medde (France) 0:09:23
22Anna Kay (Great Britain) 0:09:38
23Marianne Theberge (Canada) 0:10:00
24Tereza Sásková (Czech Republic) 0:10:47
25Emilly Johnston (Canada) 0:10:55
26Adéla Holubová (Czech Republic) 0:10:56
27Ronja Blöchlinger (Switzerland) 0:11:10
28Nicole Pesse (Italy) 0:11:21
29Savilia Blunk (United States Of America) 0:11:22
30Roxane Vermette (Canada) 0:11:28
31Tamara Wiedmann (Austria) 0:12:09
32Zuzana Šafářová (Czech Republic) 0:12:12
33Ana Santos (Portugal) 0:12:14
34Urara Kawaguchi (Japan) 0:12:48
35Sidney Mcgill (Canada) 0:13:03
36Regina Schmidel (Hungary) 0:13:09
37Lucia Gomez Andreu (Spain) 0:13:27
38Maria Sherstiuk (Ukraine) 0:13:57
39Anna Miroliubova (Russian Federation) 0:14:35
40Akari Kobayashi (Japan) 0:14:42
41Vita Movrin (Slovenia) 0:14:49
42Juliette Larose Gingras (Canada) 0:15:00
43Jocelyn Stel (Canada) 0:15:17
44Ana Maria Roa Muñoz (Colombia) 0:15:32
45Milena Drelak (Poland) 0:15:55
46Corina Druml (Austria)
47Dana Gilligan (Canada)
48Francesca Saccu (Italy)
49Catalina Vidaurre Kossmann (Chile)
50Nuria Bosch Pico (Spain)
51Radka Paulechová (Slovakia)
52Yarela Gonzalez Obando (Chile)
53Danielle Strydom (South Africa)
DNSLoana Lecomte (France)
DNSLeonie Daubermann (Germany)
DNSLuisa Daubermann (Germany)

Latest on Cyclingnews