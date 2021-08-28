MTB Worlds: Austria goes 1-2 in women's U23 with Mitterwallner, Stigger
By Rob Jones
Bohé takes bronze for Denmark
U23 Women XCO:
Full report to follow.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mona Mitterwallner (Austria)
|1:06:57
|2
|Laura Stigger (Austria)
|0:02:04
|3
|Caroline Bohé (Denmark)
|0:03:26
|4
|Marika Tovo (Italy)
|0:04:03
|5
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary)
|0:04:10
|6
|Ronja Eibl (Germany)
|0:04:46
|7
|Giada Specia (Italy)
|0:05:22
|8
|Noëlle Buri (Switzerland)
|0:05:51
|9
|Gwendalyn Gibson (United States Of America)
|0:05:57
|10
|Raquel Queirós (Portugal)
|0:06:25
|11
|Emeline Detilleux (Belgium)
|0:06:33
|12
|Jacqueline Schneebeli (Switzerland)
|0:06:46
|13
|Rebekka Estermann (Switzerland)
|0:07:17
|14
|Harriet Harnden (Great Britain)
|0:07:27
|15
|Puck Pieterse (Netherlands)
|0:07:36
|16
|Tina Züger (Switzerland)
|0:08:08
|17
|Sofie Pedersen (Denmark)
|0:08:13
|18
|Madigan Munro (United States Of America)
|0:08:37
|19
|Virág Buzsáki (Hungary)
|0:09:00
|20
|Matylda Szczecinska (Poland)
|0:09:13
|21
|Isaure Medde (France)
|0:09:23
|22
|Anna Kay (Great Britain)
|0:09:38
|23
|Marianne Theberge (Canada)
|0:10:00
|24
|Tereza Sásková (Czech Republic)
|0:10:47
|25
|Emilly Johnston (Canada)
|0:10:55
|26
|Adéla Holubová (Czech Republic)
|0:10:56
|27
|Ronja Blöchlinger (Switzerland)
|0:11:10
|28
|Nicole Pesse (Italy)
|0:11:21
|29
|Savilia Blunk (United States Of America)
|0:11:22
|30
|Roxane Vermette (Canada)
|0:11:28
|31
|Tamara Wiedmann (Austria)
|0:12:09
|32
|Zuzana Šafářová (Czech Republic)
|0:12:12
|33
|Ana Santos (Portugal)
|0:12:14
|34
|Urara Kawaguchi (Japan)
|0:12:48
|35
|Sidney Mcgill (Canada)
|0:13:03
|36
|Regina Schmidel (Hungary)
|0:13:09
|37
|Lucia Gomez Andreu (Spain)
|0:13:27
|38
|Maria Sherstiuk (Ukraine)
|0:13:57
|39
|Anna Miroliubova (Russian Federation)
|0:14:35
|40
|Akari Kobayashi (Japan)
|0:14:42
|41
|Vita Movrin (Slovenia)
|0:14:49
|42
|Juliette Larose Gingras (Canada)
|0:15:00
|43
|Jocelyn Stel (Canada)
|0:15:17
|44
|Ana Maria Roa Muñoz (Colombia)
|0:15:32
|45
|Milena Drelak (Poland)
|0:15:55
|46
|Corina Druml (Austria)
|47
|Dana Gilligan (Canada)
|48
|Francesca Saccu (Italy)
|49
|Catalina Vidaurre Kossmann (Chile)
|50
|Nuria Bosch Pico (Spain)
|51
|Radka Paulechová (Slovakia)
|52
|Yarela Gonzalez Obando (Chile)
|53
|Danielle Strydom (South Africa)
|DNS
|Loana Lecomte (France)
|DNS
|Leonie Daubermann (Germany)
|DNS
|Luisa Daubermann (Germany)
