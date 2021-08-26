Trending

MTB Worlds: Frei wins short track title

Swiss rider tops Richards, Ferrand-Prevot

Men & Women Short Track:

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sina Frei (Switzerland) 0:20:11
2Evie Richards (Great Britain)
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) 0:00:01
4Linda Indergand (Switzerland) 0:00:02
5Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) 0:00:11
6Rebecca Mcconnell (Australia) 0:00:17
7Iryna Popova (Ukraine) 0:00:26
8Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) 0:00:37
9Greta Seiwald (Italy) 0:00:41
10Alessandra Keller (Switzerland) 0:00:42
11Candice Lill (South Africa) 0:00:43
12Eva Lechner (Italy) 0:00:49
13Janika Lõiv (Estonia) 0:00:52
14Annie Last (Great Britain) 0:00:58
15Haley Batten (United States Of America) 0:01:01
16Jitka Čábelická (Czech Republic) 0:01:08
17Kelsey Urban (United States Of America) 0:01:11
18Ramona Forchini (Switzerland) 0:01:12
19Laurie Arseneault (Canada) 0:01:16
20Mariske Strauss (South Africa) 0:01:18
21Linn Gustafzzon (Sweden) 0:01:19
22Kristina Ilina (Russian Federation) 0:01:21
23Hannah Finchamp (United States Of America) 0:01:25
24Nadine Rieder (Germany) 0:01:26
25Steffi Häberlin (Switzerland) 0:01:30
26Sandra Walter (Canada) 0:01:31
27Elisabeth Brandau (Germany) 0:01:43
28Viktoria Kirsanova (Russian Federation) 0:02:07
29Janka Keseg Stevkova (Slovakia)
30Haley Smith (Canada)
31Jana Czeczinkarová (Czech Republic)
32Leticia Jaqueline Soares Candido (Brazil)
33Maria Trinidad Moreno Camus (Chile)
DNFCeylin del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands)
DNFChiara Teocchi (Italy)
DNSKate Courtney (United States Of America)
DNSLea Davison (United States Of America)
DNSNicole Koller (Switzerland)
DNSLena Gerault (France)

