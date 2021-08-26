MTB Worlds: Frei wins short track title
By Cyclingnews
Swiss rider tops Richards, Ferrand-Prevot
Men & Women Short Track:
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sina Frei (Switzerland)
|0:20:11
|2
|Evie Richards (Great Britain)
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
|0:00:01
|4
|Linda Indergand (Switzerland)
|0:00:02
|5
|Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)
|0:00:11
|6
|Rebecca Mcconnell (Australia)
|0:00:17
|7
|Iryna Popova (Ukraine)
|0:00:26
|8
|Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)
|0:00:37
|9
|Greta Seiwald (Italy)
|0:00:41
|10
|Alessandra Keller (Switzerland)
|0:00:42
|11
|Candice Lill (South Africa)
|0:00:43
|12
|Eva Lechner (Italy)
|0:00:49
|13
|Janika Lõiv (Estonia)
|0:00:52
|14
|Annie Last (Great Britain)
|0:00:58
|15
|Haley Batten (United States Of America)
|0:01:01
|16
|Jitka Čábelická (Czech Republic)
|0:01:08
|17
|Kelsey Urban (United States Of America)
|0:01:11
|18
|Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)
|0:01:12
|19
|Laurie Arseneault (Canada)
|0:01:16
|20
|Mariske Strauss (South Africa)
|0:01:18
|21
|Linn Gustafzzon (Sweden)
|0:01:19
|22
|Kristina Ilina (Russian Federation)
|0:01:21
|23
|Hannah Finchamp (United States Of America)
|0:01:25
|24
|Nadine Rieder (Germany)
|0:01:26
|25
|Steffi Häberlin (Switzerland)
|0:01:30
|26
|Sandra Walter (Canada)
|0:01:31
|27
|Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)
|0:01:43
|28
|Viktoria Kirsanova (Russian Federation)
|0:02:07
|29
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Slovakia)
|30
|Haley Smith (Canada)
|31
|Jana Czeczinkarová (Czech Republic)
|32
|Leticia Jaqueline Soares Candido (Brazil)
|33
|Maria Trinidad Moreno Camus (Chile)
|DNF
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Chiara Teocchi (Italy)
|DNS
|Kate Courtney (United States Of America)
|DNS
|Lea Davison (United States Of America)
|DNS
|Nicole Koller (Switzerland)
|DNS
|Lena Gerault (France)
