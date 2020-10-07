Trending

Tom Pidcock wins E-MTB title at UCI MTB Worlds

By

Briton solos to win 35 seconds ahead of Frenchman Jérôme Gilloux

Tom Pidcock
Tom Pidcock at the UK Cyclo-cross Championships earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock won the E-MTB event at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Austria on Wednesday, soloing to victory 35 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor in the second year of the event.

The 21-year-old Briton beat Frenchman Jérôme Gilloux into second place, while Denmark's Simon Andreassen took third place, 49 seconds back.

Earlier this month, Pidcock switched from road to mountain bike to take victory at the U23 World Cup round at Nové Mesto na Morave in the Czech Republic, and beat a strong field including former cyclo-cross world champion Sven Nys in Austria.

Pidcock has enjoyed a stellar 2020 season, taking silver medal at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Switzerland and winning the U23 Giro d'Italia last month before taking part in the elite men's road race at the Worlds in Imola.

He'll move on from Trinity Racing to WorldTour squad Ineos Grenadiers next season, his signature announced by the team at the end of September.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr) 1:01:41
2Jérôme Gilloux (Fra) 0:00:35
3Simon Andreassen (Den) 0:00:49
4Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:01:21
5Joris Ryf (Swi) 0:02:49
6Charlie Mullins (USA) 0:03:39
7Jeroen Van Eck (Ned) 0:04:13
8Jürg Graf (Swi) 0:04:20
9Matthew Lombardi (RSA) 0:05:54
10Emanuel Pombo (Por) 0:06:32
11Simon Vitzthum (Swi) 0:06:52
12José Borges (Por) 0:07:00
13Gustav Wildhaber (Swi) 0:07:12
14Alexandre Cure (Fra) 0:07:32
15Andreas Moser (Swi) 0:07:49
16Tiago Ladeira (Por) 0:08:12
17Ursin Spescha (Swi) 0:08:26
18Kjell Van den Boogert (Ned) 0:09:31
19Sven Nys (Bel) 0:09:55
20Ovidiu Tudor Oprea (Rom) 0:10:18
21Lubos Stano (Svk) 0:10:36
22Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 0:10:47
23Matthias Alberti (Ger) 0:12:14
24Gialuca Furlani (Ita) 0:12:37
25Albert Guenter Erich Morgen Junior (Bra) 0:16:35
26Charles Murray (NZl) 0:18:48
27Martin Knapec (Svk)Lap
28Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk)Lap
29Benjamin Vibert (Fra)Lap
30Simone Fabbri (Ita)Lap
31Jean Pierre Bruni (Fra)Lap
32Natan Patrois (Fra)Lap
33Nat Ross (USA)Lap
Julien Absalon (Fra)DNF
Kenta Gallagher (GBr)DNF
Erick Eduardo Bruske (Bra)DNF
Vittorio Gambirasio (Ita)DNF
Jochen Käß (Ger)DNF
Michael Lenherr (Swi)DNF
Andrea Garibbo (Ita)DNF
Jack Reading (GBr)DNF
Alan Hatherly (RSA)DNS
David Harrison (USA)DNS
Gábor Cser (Hun)DNS
András Szatmáry (Hun)DNS

Latest on Cyclingnews