Tom Pidcock wins E-MTB title at UCI MTB Worlds

Tom Pidcock won the E-MTB event at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Austria on Wednesday, soloing to victory 35 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor in the second year of the event.

The 21-year-old Briton beat Frenchman Jérôme Gilloux into second place, while Denmark's Simon Andreassen took third place, 49 seconds back.

Earlier this month, Pidcock switched from road to mountain bike to take victory at the U23 World Cup round at Nové Mesto na Morave in the Czech Republic, and beat a strong field including former cyclo-cross world champion Sven Nys in Austria.

Pidcock has enjoyed a stellar 2020 season, taking silver medal at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Switzerland and winning the U23 Giro d'Italia last month before taking part in the elite men's road race at the Worlds in Imola.

He'll move on from Trinity Racing to WorldTour squad Ineos Grenadiers next season, his signature announced by the team at the end of September.