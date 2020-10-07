Tom Pidcock wins E-MTB title at UCI MTB Worlds
By Cyclingnews
Briton solos to win 35 seconds ahead of Frenchman Jérôme Gilloux
Tom Pidcock won the E-MTB event at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Austria on Wednesday, soloing to victory 35 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor in the second year of the event.
The 21-year-old Briton beat Frenchman Jérôme Gilloux into second place, while Denmark's Simon Andreassen took third place, 49 seconds back.
Earlier this month, Pidcock switched from road to mountain bike to take victory at the U23 World Cup round at Nové Mesto na Morave in the Czech Republic, and beat a strong field including former cyclo-cross world champion Sven Nys in Austria.
Pidcock has enjoyed a stellar 2020 season, taking silver medal at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Switzerland and winning the U23 Giro d'Italia last month before taking part in the elite men's road race at the Worlds in Imola.
He'll move on from Trinity Racing to WorldTour squad Ineos Grenadiers next season, his signature announced by the team at the end of September.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|1:01:41
|2
|Jérôme Gilloux (Fra)
|0:00:35
|3
|Simon Andreassen (Den)
|0:00:49
|4
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:01:21
|5
|Joris Ryf (Swi)
|0:02:49
|6
|Charlie Mullins (USA)
|0:03:39
|7
|Jeroen Van Eck (Ned)
|0:04:13
|8
|Jürg Graf (Swi)
|0:04:20
|9
|Matthew Lombardi (RSA)
|0:05:54
|10
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|0:06:32
|11
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi)
|0:06:52
|12
|José Borges (Por)
|0:07:00
|13
|Gustav Wildhaber (Swi)
|0:07:12
|14
|Alexandre Cure (Fra)
|0:07:32
|15
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|0:07:49
|16
|Tiago Ladeira (Por)
|0:08:12
|17
|Ursin Spescha (Swi)
|0:08:26
|18
|Kjell Van den Boogert (Ned)
|0:09:31
|19
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|0:09:55
|20
|Ovidiu Tudor Oprea (Rom)
|0:10:18
|21
|Lubos Stano (Svk)
|0:10:36
|22
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|0:10:47
|23
|Matthias Alberti (Ger)
|0:12:14
|24
|Gialuca Furlani (Ita)
|0:12:37
|25
|Albert Guenter Erich Morgen Junior (Bra)
|0:16:35
|26
|Charles Murray (NZl)
|0:18:48
|27
|Martin Knapec (Svk)
|Lap
|28
|Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk)
|Lap
|29
|Benjamin Vibert (Fra)
|Lap
|30
|Simone Fabbri (Ita)
|Lap
|31
|Jean Pierre Bruni (Fra)
|Lap
|32
|Natan Patrois (Fra)
|Lap
|33
|Nat Ross (USA)
|Lap
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|DNF
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|DNF
|Erick Eduardo Bruske (Bra)
|DNF
|Vittorio Gambirasio (Ita)
|DNF
|Jochen Käß (Ger)
|DNF
|Michael Lenherr (Swi)
|DNF
|Andrea Garibbo (Ita)
|DNF
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|DNF
|Alan Hatherly (RSA)
|DNS
|David Harrison (USA)
|DNS
|Gábor Cser (Hun)
|DNS
|András Szatmáry (Hun)
|DNS
Tom Pidcock wins E-MTB title at UCI MTB WorldsBriton solos to win 35 seconds ahead of Frenchman Jérôme Gilloux
