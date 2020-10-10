Trending

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot wins Elite Women Cross Country title at Mountain Bike World Championships

By

Lechner and McConnell complete podium

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Eva Lechner (Italy) and Rebecca McConnell (Australia) sprint for silver

Eva Lechner (Italy) and Rebecca McConnell (Australia) sprint for silver (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) became the first woman to successfully defend the Elite Women Cross Country title at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships since her French compatriot Julie Bresset in 2012-13, with a dominating victory on Saturday in Leogang, Austria. Eva Lechner (Italy) outsprinted Rebecca McConnell (Australia) for second place.

While the expected rain held off, the course was still extremely wet and muddy, making the uphills slow in the sticky mud and the downhills slick and treacherous, with almost every rider going down at some point.

Ferrand Prevot rode away from the rest of the field on the start loop, never to be seen again. Besides her obvious strength on the climbs, Ferrand Prevot was riding the technical descents better than anyone, increasing her lead by as much as 30 seconds per lap, to beat Lechner and McConnell by a massive three minutes-plus.

The real battle was for silver. McConnell took control of second place on the start loop and looked to have it wrapped up in the early laps, with a significant gap over Lechner, Sina Frei (Switzerland), and Yana Belomoina (Ukraine). Belomoina had a problem with her dropper post and had to have it replaced in the pits, eventually finishing seventh. The 2018 world champion, Kate Courtney (USA) also had mechanical issues, eventually dropping out.

Lechner and Frei fought for the bronze medal position through the first four laps, with Lechner stronger on the climbs and Frei bringing her back in the technical sections. However, Frei began to tire in the last lap and a half, as did McConnell, enabling Lechner to drop the Swiss rider and close in on the Australian. The last lap was a see-saw battle for silver, with McConnell pulling away, only to crash on one of the final descents, allowing Lechner to catch up in the last 100 metres, with the Italian taking silver in a bike throw. McConnell had to settle for bronze, the same position she finished in last year.

For Ferrand Prevot, it was the third elite XC title of her career, putting in her in a select club of Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa of Norway (4 titles), Alison Sydor of Canada (3 titles) and Margarita Fullana of Spain (3).

"I feel great," said Ferrand Prevot. "It was an amazing race. I wanted to have a good start because I knew on the uphills and downhills it would be a bit hectic in a group. I wanted to go solo but didn't expect to have such a big gap. It was good to have a good gap because of the possibility of a mechanical or a crash; something can always happen. I wanted to be safe until the end, and this way I could keep calm and ride a good pace. It's great to be able to defend the jersey, and I'm super happy to ride another year with the world champion's jersey because I really like it. It's a good day for France, with the Under-23 women's title also for Loana Lecomte."

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) 1:27:33
2Eva Lechner (Italy) 0:03:01
3Rebecca Mcconnell (Australia)
4Sina Frei (Switzerland) 0:03:46
5Isla Short (Great Britain) 0:04:17
6Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) 0:04:46
7Yana Belomoina (Ukraine) 0:05:28
8Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) 0:05:44
9Tanja Žakelj (Slovenia) 0:06:12
10Alessandra Keller (Switzerland) 0:06:25
11Jitka Čábelická (Czech Republic) 0:07:36
12Malene Degn (Denmark) 0:07:49
13Evie Richards (Great Britain) 0:08:11
14Lena Gerault (France) 0:08:36
15Linda Indergand (Switzerland) 0:08:44
16Nicole Koller (Switzerland) 0:08:51
17Erin Huck (United States Of America) 0:08:52
18Nadine Rieder (Germany) 0:09:25
19Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Poland) 0:09:38
20Janika Lõiv (Estonia) 0:10:27
21Anne Tauber (Netherlands) 0:10:35
22Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spain) 0:10:40
23Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mexico) 0:11:26
24Elisabeth Osl (Austria) 0:11:33
25Githa Michiels (Belgium) 0:12:14
26Sofia Gomez Villafane (Argentina) 0:12:21
27Emily Batty (Canada) 0:12:31
28Jennifer Jackson (Canada) 0:12:44
29Haley Smith (Canada)
30Cherie Redecker (South Africa)
31Jana Czeczinkarová (Czech Republic)
32Antonia Daubermann (Germany)
33Maghalie Rochette (Canada)
34Julie Bresset (France)
35Karla Štěpánová (Czech Republic)
36Sophie Von Berswordt (Netherlands)
37Candice Lill (South Africa)
38Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)
39Vera Medvedeva (Russian Federation)
40Mari-Liis Mõttus (Estonia)
41Barbara Benkó (Hungary)
42Janka Keseg Stevkova (Slovakia)
43Kim Anika Ames (Germany)
44Nadja Heigl (Austria)
45Raiza Goulao Henrique (Brazil)
46Gabriela Wojtyla (Poland)
47Iryna Slobodyan (Ukraine)
48Mariske Strauss (South Africa)
49Leticia Jaqueline Soares Candido (Brazil)
50Adriana Maria Rojas Cubero (Costa Rica)
51Aleksandra Podgorska (Poland)
52Monica Vega Torres (Mexico)
53Jovana Crnogorac (Serbia)
54Josefina Casadey (Argentina)
55Maaris Meier (Estonia)
DNFKate Courtney (United States Of America)
DNFJenny Rissveds (Sweden)
DNFAnne Terpstra (Netherlands)
DNFFabienne Schaus (Luxembourg)
DNSAnnika Langvad (Denmark)

