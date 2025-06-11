Recommended reading

Tom Pidcock awarded OBE national honour in wake of Paris Olympics gold medal

Already a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, British racer receives upgraded medal after winning second Olympic mountain bike gold

ELANCOURT FRANCE JULY 29 Gold medalist Thomas Pidcock of Team Great Britain bites his medal during the Mens CrossCountry on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 29 2024 in Elancourt France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Tom Pidcock celebrates winning his second Olympic mountain bike gold medal in Paris last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock has been awarded an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE), receiving the honour at Windsor Castle 'for services to cycling'.

The British racer was one of 12 cyclists handed honours as part of the British New Year's Honours list last December.

