Trending

Mélanie Pugin wins E-MTB title at UCI MTB Worlds

By

Swiss riders Kathrin Stirnemann and Nathalie Schneitter claim silver and bronze

Women E-MTB:

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mélanie Pugin (France) won the elite women's E-MTB world title at the UCI Mountainbike World Championships. She beat the Swiss duo Kathrin Stirnemann, who claimed silver, and Nathalie Schneitter, who claimed bronze.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mélanie Pugin (Fra) France 0:56:33
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:27
3Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:15
4Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany 0:04:04
5Maghalie Rochette (Can) Canada 0:04:28
6Nadine Sapin (Fra) France 0:12:50
7Maaris Meier (Est) Estonia 0:13:41
8Alba Wunderlin (Swi) Switzerland 0:18:30
9Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Czech Republic
10Jacqueline Mariacher (Aut) Austria
11Sandrine Koenig (Fra) France
DNFMariske Strauss (RSA) South Africa
DNSRegina Schmidel (Hun) Hungary

Latest on Cyclingnews