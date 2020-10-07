Mélanie Pugin wins E-MTB title at UCI MTB Worlds
By Cyclingnews
Swiss riders Kathrin Stirnemann and Nathalie Schneitter claim silver and bronze
Women E-MTB:
Mélanie Pugin (France) won the elite women's E-MTB world title at the UCI Mountainbike World Championships. She beat the Swiss duo Kathrin Stirnemann, who claimed silver, and Nathalie Schneitter, who claimed bronze.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mélanie Pugin (Fra) France
|0:56:33
|2
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:27
|3
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:15
|4
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany
|0:04:04
|5
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Canada
|0:04:28
|6
|Nadine Sapin (Fra) France
|0:12:50
|7
|Maaris Meier (Est) Estonia
|0:13:41
|8
|Alba Wunderlin (Swi) Switzerland
|0:18:30
|9
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Czech Republic
|10
|Jacqueline Mariacher (Aut) Austria
|11
|Sandrine Koenig (Fra) France
|DNF
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) South Africa
|DNS
|Regina Schmidel (Hun) Hungary
