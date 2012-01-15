Image 1 of 10 The final podium in the 55-59 with Ned Overend on the top step (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 2 of 10 Ned Overend wins a World cyclocross masters title in the 55-59 age group. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 3 of 10 It was crowded climbing up the stair steps. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 4 of 10 The California Berry Specialized Team were in full force in the 55-59 worlds (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 5 of 10 Competitors in the men's 55-59 rode through muddy conditions in Louisville, KY (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 6 of 10 The start of the men's 55-59 race. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 7 of 10 Specialized rider Ned Overend getting ready for his world championhip race in Louisville, KY (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 8 of 10 Over 70 Masters' podium (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 9 of 10 A future 'crosser in the making. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 10 of 10 Tim Omer of Louisville, KY celebrating his race finish in the 60-64 men's category at the UCI world cyclo-cross championships (Image credit: Craig Dooley)

Racing concluded today at the 2012 UCI Masters World Championships today with six more Americans claiming the top step of the podium with Great Britain claiming two gold medals out of eight.

With conditions changing throughout the day, the women's 50-54 racers took to the course while it was still covered in a coating of snow and frozen ruts. Karen Brems (Team Rambuski Law) claimed victory, followed by Kris Walker (Contender Bicycles) and Ruth Sherman (Corning/ No-Tubes) rounded out the podium.

As the temperatures rose, the 55-59 women took to the course in a hard-fought race that ultimately saw Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery) claim the rainbow jersey ahead of Elizabeth Heller (Dressell's Pub) and Diane Ostenso (Planet Bike).

Karen Wells-Hamilton (BioWheels/ Reece Campbell Racing) won gold in the women's 60-64 division while multi-time national champion Julie Lockhart claimed her rainbow jersey in the women's 65+ race.

As the day progressed the frozen ruts gave way to perfect muddy conditions under sunny skies. Glen Norton (Team Redline) claimed the first gold for the men today in the 60-64 division ahead of Fred Wittwer (Alan North America Cycling Team) and Greg Pautsch (Planet Bike).

The Americans' lock on the top step of the podium was broken when Great Britain's Victor Barnett (Welland Valley CC) stormed to victory in the 65-69 group ahead of John Elgart (Webcor/ Alto Velo) and James Wagner (Cycle Therapy).

John Ginley (Condor Road Team) kept Great Britain's streak alive in the 70-74 division ahead of countryman Michael Ives (Jewson/ M.I. Racing).

Ronald Riley (Bike Station - Aptos) seized gold medal in the men's 75+ division.

Superstar and cycling legend Ned Overend (Specialized) dominated his race in the 55-59 division - adding another rainbow jersey to his storied palmares - ahead of California Giant Berry racers Norman Kreiss and Henry Kramer who raced to hard-fought second and third places respectively, knocking Planet Bike's Bob Downs to 4th place.

The women had the marquis spot on the day's schedule racing the final two contests of the day in perfect 'cross conditions. Katrina Dowidchuk (Team Tbb/Deep Blue) stormed to victory ahead of Kimberly Flynn (US Stove) and Margel Abel (Tough Girls Cycling) in the 40-44 division.

The final race of the 2012 Masters Worlds was a battle for dominance for the 45-49 women's division. Shannon Gibson (Stan's No Tubes) won ahead of Lori Cooke (Cycle Lodge) and Jennifer Maxwell (Van Dessel Factory Team) made up huge ground to go from 6th to claim the third step of the podium.

The UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships return to Louisville, Kentucky in 2013 when Masters racing takes place January 29-30 and the UCI Elite Cyclo-cross World Championships race February 2-3 in more history-making cyclo-cross racing.

Men - 55-59 1 Edmund (Ned) Overend (USA) Specialized 0:40:32 2 Norman Kreiss (USA) Cal Giant Berry 0:01:22 3 Henry Kramer (USA) Cal Giant Strawberry 0:01:24 4 Robert Downs (USA) Planet Bike 0:01:25 5 Benny Andersson (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing 0:03:00 6 Randall Root (USA) Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long & Foster 0:04:10 7 Jim Gentes (USA) Giro 0:05:13 8 George Smith (USA) Webcor/Alto Velo 0:05:51 9 Randy Shields (USA) Carolina Masters 0:05:56 10 Robin Kinney (USA) Pure Energy Pro Air Hfa 0:06:01 11 Jeffrey Craft (USA) Lake Effect Racing 0:06:14 12 Rudy Sroka (USA) Lake Effect Racing 0:06:39 13 Glen Jones (USA) Brazen Dropouts 0:07:24 14 Barry Doubleday (USA) Cycle Lodge 0:07:40 15 Arthur White (USA) Team Campmor 0:08:24 16 Geoffrey Chandler (USA) Mission Berry Farms Cycling 0:09:14 17 Peter Crowley (USA) Ncc/Northampton Cycle Club 0:09:43 18 Jeff Townsend (USA) Plus 3 Network 0:09:53 19 Robert Willcox (USA) Uc Cyclery/Jw Flooring 0:10:06 20 Steven Kane (USA) East End Cycling Team/Kreb Cycle 0:10:10 21 David Goodwin (USA) Northampton Cycling Club 0:10:11 22 Joel Roth (USA) Team Tati 0:11:18 23 Anthony (Tony) Bilotta (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 0:11:43 24 Steve Noble (USA) Infinity Bike Of Melbourne, Fl 0:12:04 25 Kevin Breckenmaker (USA) Era Cycling 0:12:12 26 Steven Vorderman (USA) Drt Racing 0:12:25 27 Mark Wolowiec (USA) Flying Rhino Cycling Club 0:12:55 28 Brad Demott (USA) Gray Goat Sports 0:15:01 29 Jeff Tripp (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery -1lap 30 John Reimbold (USA) Heckawee 31 Chris Black (USA) Morgan Stanley/Specialized 32 Joseph King (USA) Brazen Dropouts 33 Andrew Ammon (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling 34 James White (USA) I.C.E./Idaho Kidney Institute 35 Jerry White (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery 36 Richard Mauney (USA) Toyota Forklifts - Ffcc Masters 37 Thomas Wilson (USA) 38 Ron Swenson (USA) Unattached -2laps 39 Doug Hamilton (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing 40 Colin Kernan (USA) Cycle Lodge 41 David Conrad (USA) Localcycling.Com 42 Chris Canfield (USA) Blue Sky Velo -3laps DNF Bill Ratcliff (USA) Unattached

Men - 60-64 1 Glen Norton (USA) Team Redline 0:40:14 2 Fred Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 0:00:36 3 Gregory Pautsch (USA) Planet Bike 0:01:34 4 Harold Parker (USA) 360Racing 0:03:36 5 Timothy Leonard (USA) Nycross.Com 0:03:58 6 Landon Beachy (USA) Twisted Spokes Racing Team 0:04:57 7 Larry Yancey (USA) Meech Custom Bicycles 0:05:26 8 Steve Abbott (USA) Team Audi Northeast/Colorado Ski&Bike 0:06:05 9 Richard Pearson (USA) Team Kaos/Alegent Health 0:06:26 10 David Beals (USA) Nycross.Com 0:06:47 11 Lee Waldman (USA) Green Mountain Sports Velo 0:07:46 12 Timothy Tarte (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com/Pscc 0:08:04 13 Charles South (USA) Men Of Steel Racing 0:08:12 14 Kevin Tuttle (USA) Main Line Cycling-Bikyle/Mazur Coaching 0:08:17 15 Albert Weigel (USA) Verdigris-Village Cx 0:09:07 16 Nunzio Dibiasi (USA) Yellow Breeches Racing 0:09:42 17 Thomas Gee (USA) St. Louis Cycling Club 0:11:50 18 Kerry Shields (USA) Smartstop/Mock Orange Bikes P/B Ridley 0:12:09 19 Julian Coupland (USA) Verdigris - Village Cx 0:14:09 20 James Carlson (USA) Potomac Velo Club -1lap 21 Timothy Omer (USA) Papa Johns' Racing Team DNF Joseph Brown (USA) Flying Rhino Cycling Club DNS Gordon Paulson (USA) Planet Bike DNS Rit Booth (USA) Hampshire Cycle Club

Men - 65-69 1 Victor Barnett (GBr) Welland Valley Cc 0:42:58 2 John Elgart (USA) Webcor/Alto Velo 0:00:54 3 James Wagner (USA) Cycle Therapy/4-Corners Racing 0:01:23 4 Lewis Rollins (USA) Contender Bicycle 0:01:34 5 Rick Abbott (USA) Excelsports.Com 0:04:06 6 David Stevens (USA) Raleigh All Stars 0:04:28 7 Bob Ludecke (USA) Laurel Bike Club 0:07:38 8 Robin Willard (Can) 0:08:00 9 Ozment E Michael (USA) Team Mack 0:10:20 10 David Fuller (USA) Cycles De Oro/ Greensboro Velo -1lap 11 John Collins (USA) Violet Crown DNS Richard Wall (USA) Bike Doktor DNS Ben Williams (USA) A 1 Cycling/ Shop Ratz Racing

Men - 70-74 1 John Ginley (GBr) Condor Road Club 0:48:57 2 Michael Ives (GBr) Jewson / M.I Racing 0:01:29 3 Erik Nordenson (USA) Poison Spider Bicycles 0:01:52 4 Robert Llamas (USA) Team Montrose Bike Shop 0:02:09 5 Loren Hettinger (USA) Schwab Cycles Rt DNF Robert Lea (USA) T.E.A.M Fuji

Men - 75+ 1 Ronald Riley (USA) Bike Station Aptos 0:47:15

Women - 40-44 1 Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team Tbb/Deep Blue 0:36:57 2 Kimberly Flynn (USA) Us Stove-Trek P/B Vantaggio 0:00:42 3 Margell Abel (USA) Tough Girls Cycling 0:01:53 4 Catherine Moore (USA) Bicycles Outback 0:02:40 5 Sally Price (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports 0:03:17 6 Amélie Vantomme (Fra) Je Porte 1 Casque 0:04:15 7 Dana Shinn (USA) Stan'S Notubes Race Team 0:04:31 8 Samantha Brode (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports 0:07:15 9 Pamela Tate (USA) Marx-Bensdorf Cycling Team 0:07:50 10 Erin Mascelli (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems 0:10:03 11 Traci Rodosta (USA) Breakaway Velo 0:12:47 12 Aly Armstrong (Can) Team Cf 0:13:30 13 Suzanne Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra Big Shark Racing -1lap 14 Catherine Hinton (USA) Cynergy Cycles-Untouched World

Women - 45-49 1 Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team 0:40:17 2 Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge 0:01:43 3 Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team P/B Sterke Meid 0:01:55 4 Antonia Leal (USA) Planet Bike 0:02:41 5 Kirsten Begg-Swider (USA) Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team 0:03:05 6 Katina Walker (USA) Crankskins.Com 0:03:19 7 Michele Bliss (USA) Justin'S-Titus 0:04:12 8 Geraldine Schulze (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing 0:04:34 9 Katy Curran (USA) Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long And Fost 0:05:42 10 Elizabeth Harlow (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 0:06:40 11 Julie Lewis-Sroka (USA) Lake Effect Racing 0:06:57 12 Wanda Simchuk (USA) Women'S Free State Racing 0:11:43 13 Michele Harrison (USA) Essex County Velo Driven By Mazda 0:12:08 14 Beverly Chaney (USA) Team Roaring Mouse 0:13:39 15 Sharon Gregg (USA) Blue Rooster Racing/The Sports Medicine 0:15:18 16 Sherri Curcuru (USA) Essex County Velo -1lap 17 Kim Bishop (USA) Barberitos/Everedy Endurance 18 Star Affolter (USA) Us Stove/Trek DNF Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) TriTeam Rambuski Law DNF Julia Casals (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team Pb Sterke Meide DNS Robyn Angeles (Can) Independent DNS Susan Shaw (USA) Fusion It DNS Kelly Paterson (USA) Wolverine/Acfstores.Com

Women - 50-54 1 Karen Brems (USA) Team Rambuski Law 0:38:37 2 Kris Walker (USA) Contender Bicycles 0:01:44 3 Ruth Sherman (USA) Corning/Notubes Race Team/Swan CyclesUSA 0:02:00 4 Christine Schryver (USA) Full Moon Vista 0:02:17 5 Karen Tripp (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery 0:02:20 6 Lucia Pizzolotto (Ita) S.C.D. Dopla Treviso 0:02:57 7 Amanda Bedard (USA) Cycling Concepts 0:03:10 8 Lillian Pfluke (USA) Us Metro Transports 0:03:59 9 Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda P/B Geargrinder 0:04:37 10 Diane Castor-Grim (USA) C-3 Athletes Serving Athletes 0:05:13 11 Nancy Heymann (USA) Higher Gear 0:05:29 12 Ellen White (USA) Team Campmor 0:05:30 13 Deirdre Garvey (USA) Louisville Cyclery 0:05:37 14 Marni Harker (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team Pb Sterke MeideUSA 0:08:00 15 Karen Wilkinson (USA) Team Group Health 0:08:04 16 Susan Prieto (USA) Blue Sky Velo 0:08:43 17 Kathryn Judson (USA) Innovative Office/Ic3 0:08:58 18 Kari Myrland (USA) Brazen Dropouts 0:10:30 19 Tammy Ebersole (USA) Evolution Racing 0:11:12 20 Sherri Thompson (USA) Rogue Racing Project -1lap 21 Grace Ragland (USA) Team Copaxone -2laps DNS Kathleen Porter (USA) Twisted Spokes

Women - 55-59 1 Kathy Sarvary (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery 0:42:46 2 Elizabeth Heller (USA) Dressell'S Pub 0:00:52 3 Diane Ostenso (USA) Planet Bike 0:02:21 4 Lucia Colbert (USA) Los Locos 0:04:56 5 Linda Elgart (USA) Webcor/Alto Velo 0:06:08 6 Lilynn Graves (USA) Corning/Notubes Race Team/Swan CyclesUSA 0:06:27 7 Beverly Enslow (USA) Proctor Cycling Team/Peoria Bicycle Club USA 0:08:19 8 Tracy Lea (USA) T.E.A.M. Fuji -1lap 9 Bridget Zolman (USA) Potomac Velo Club

Women - 60-64 1 Karen Wells-Hamilton (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing 0:48:22