Image 1 of 8 Ned Overend rounds the difficult course at the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 2 of 8 Canada's Lyne Bessette won the gold medal in the women's 35-39 championship. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 3 of 8 Two champions Steve Tilford, left, and Kevin Hines discuss the world championships before the start of the 50-54 race. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 4 of 8 Gunnar Shogren finished 3rd in the men's 50-54 championship. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 5 of 8 American Kevin Hines tries to reel in Steve Tilford in the men's 50-54 race but finished a strong 2nd place at the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships in Louisville, KY on Saturday. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 6 of 8 The Louisville, Kentucky skyline makes for a great backdrop to the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross Worlds. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 7 of 8 Local Kentucky rider Michael McShane (far left) finished 17th in the 45-49 championship. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 8 of 8 Don Myrah drilling it towards a world championship jersey in the men's 45-49 race. (Image credit: Craig Dooley)

Americans took five of six possible rainbow jerseys Saturday on the third day of racing at the 2012 UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships, hosted by Louisville, Kentucky at Eva Bandman Park.

The morning began with the women’s 30-34 race, where Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl) outrode Alyssa Severn (Cyclocrossracing.com) for the gold. Andrea Wilson (Outdoors, Inc.) followed Severn to the line to score a bronze.

Canadian Lyne Bessette took victory in the women’s 35-39 race, beating Kristin Weber (Boulder Cycle Sport) and Lisa Hudson (Feedback Sports), who finished second and third respectively.

In the first men’s race of the day, Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles) earned victory in the men’s 50-54 contest while Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) took silver, a repeat of the duo’s one/two podium finish at the recent USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships. Gunnar Shogren (Team Pathfinder of WV) finished close behind Hines to claim third.

Donald Myrah (Ibis/Buy-Cell.com), the current American men’s 45-49 cyclo-cross national champion, added another jersey to his closet after he bested the rest of the 45-49 field by more than a minute and a half. Belgium’s Erik Teck rode to a second-place finish just ahead of Gannon Myall (California Giant Strawberry/Specialized).

It was a thrilling finish to the men’s 40-44 race, where the top two steps of the US Cyclo-cross Nationals podium traded spots when Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) edged teammate and reigning national champ Brandon Dwight for the rainbow jersey. Mark Savery (Trek Midwest CX/MWCC) earned the bronze.

The men’s 35-39 competition provided another close finish as Scott Frederick (Inland Construction) reached the line just three seconds ahead of runner-up Christopher Case (Feedback Sports). Craig Faulkner (Crossniacs) took the third step on the podium.

The final day of racing begins Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. with the women’s 50-54 age group final.

Men - 35-39 1 Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction 0:44:53 2 Christopher Case (USA) Feedback Sports 0:00:03 3 Craig Faulkner (USA) Crossniacs 0:00:46 4 Joshua Roeser (USA) Crossniacs/Bicycle Fit Guru 0:00:53 5 Andrew Messer (USA) Drt Racing Pb Revolution Bike & Bean 0:00:58 6 Grant Berry (USA) Cycleution/Stevens Bikes 0:01:55 7 Eric Anderson (USA) Nuvo/Cultural Trail 0:02:09 8 Ben Bostrom (USA) Sho-Air/Specia;Ized 0:02:13 9 Taylor Carrington (USA) Turin Bicycles - Cts 10 Travis Donn (USA) Ethos Racing 0:02:14 11 Peter Mogg (Can) Stevens Racing 0:03:12 12 Joshua Whitmore (USA) Globalbike Presented By Catoma Adventure 0:03:29 13 James Harmon (USA) Benidorm/Createx 14 Michael Gallagher (USA) Corsa Concepts / Ira Ryan 0:04:43 15 Joshua Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team 0:04:58 16 Gary Yates (USA) Cartecay Bike Shop, Ellijay Georgia 0:05:20 17 Aaron Bouplon (USA) Rocky Mounts / Izze 0:05:21 18 Ryan Padilla (USA) Van Dessel 0:05:45 19 Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:57 20 Darryn Biggerstaff (USA) 0:06:03 21 Garren Watkins (USA) 0:07:00 22 Donald Galligher (USA) Drt Consulting 0:07:17 23 Todd Schoeni (USA) Pro Bikes 0:07:28 24 Brad Hunter (Can) Lapierre Canada 0:07:34 25 Rolando Roman (USA) Austinbikes Cyclocross Team 0:07:36 26 Joshua Stevens (USA) Garneau Custom 0:07:55 27 Christopher Harshman (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb 0:08:21 28 Matthew Morrison (USA) South Mountain Cycles 0:08:45 29 Scott Henry (USA) Hammerheadbikes.Com / State Wheels 0:09:18 30 Daniel Rapp (USA) Fast Forward Racing /Myfam 31 Ian Moore (USA) Bicycles Outback 32 Matthew Davidson (USA) Mich Ultra Big Shark Racing 33 Josh Holland (USA) 34 Ryan Bosio (USA) Marx-Bensdorf Cycling Team 35 James Billiter (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing 36 William T Holland (USA) Atlantic Velo 37 Gregory Ahnert (USA) Lamprey Systems 38 Jeffrey Schlaudecker (USA) Queen City Wheels 39 Doug Carraway (USA) Team Six One Four 40 Fred Mitchell (USA) Cycletherapy 41 William Sorg (USA) Drt Consulting/ Drt Racing 42 Rick Mellendick (USA) Jbv Coaching DNF Paul Bonds (USA) Okc Velo Club DNF Marco Antonio Prieto (Spa) Spain

Men - 40-44 1 Peter Webber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 0:43:09 2 Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 3 Mark Savery (USA) Trek Midwest Cx / Mwcc 0:00:45 4 Todd Bowden (Can) Expo/Superior Energy 0:01:21 5 Mark McCormack (USA) Clif Bar/Pactimo 0:01:27 6 Shadd Smith (USA) Kccx/Fuji P/B Challenge Tires 0:01:29 7 Kenny Wehn (USA) Stans Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team 0:01:43 8 Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 0:01:50 9 Michael Wissink (USA) Specialized 0:02:25 10 Brian Conant (USA) The Pony Shop 0:02:33 11 Brian Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 0:02:36 12 Shawn Mitchell (USA) George'S / Vision One / Trp 0:02:37 13 Douglas Reid (USA) Team Stanley/Pain Cave Racing 0:02:54 14 William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 0:02:56 15 Jeff Weinert (USA) Wolverinesportsclub/Acfstores.Com 0:03:02 16 Kevin Klug (USA) The Pony Shop 0:03:09 17 Andrew Croutch (Can) The Hub Race Team 0:03:47 18 Andre Sutton (Can) Hardcore Bikes 19 Kristopher Auer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 0:03:59 20 Richard Feldman (USA) Durance-Colnago 0:04:06 21 Dwayne Goscinski (USA) Dogfish/Cyclewerx 0:04:09 22 Erik Enyedy (USA) Verdigris Village Cx 0:05:10 23 Raul Rojas (USA) Dcmtb 0:05:18 24 Mike Stewart (Can) Msg 0:05:24 25 Micah Fritzinger (USA) Schellers Fitness & Cycling 0:05:27 26 Dave Weaver (USA) Alan N. America Cycling Team 0:05:38 27 Pascal Bussieres (Can) Team Spirit Gth Cannondale 0:05:57 28 Bill Marshall (USA) Kccx Fuji 0:07:16 29 Pete Thompson (Irl) Team Specialized 0:07:20 30 Patrick Russell (USA) Wolverine/Acfstores.Com 0:07:22 31 Christopher Smith (USA) Hup United 0:07:26 32 David Hejduk (USA) 360 Racing 0:07:41 33 Timothy Hopkin (USA) North Carolina Cyclocross (Nccx) 0:08:18 34 Ryan Bannon (USA) The Bike Lane 0:08:28 35 Mark Wilson (USA) Speedy'S Hot Sauce 0:08:38 36 Jared Roy (USA) Crossniacs 0:08:48 37 Michael Birner (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb 0:09:17 38 James Oloughlin (USA) Team Hungry! 0:09:44 39 Andrew Olive (Can) Euro-Sports 0:10:48 40 Timothy Cannard (USA) Buy-Cell.Com/Ibis 41 Bryan Schoeffler (USA) Subaru-Afas P/B Osp 42 Timothy Hall (USA) Nashvillecyclist.Com 43 David Johnson (USA) Drake'S Coffee 44 Chris Harre (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark 45 Jorge Martinez (USA) Team Brain And Spine Cycling 46 Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 47 Kirk Grynwald (USA) Bob'S Red Mill 48 Otto Schug (USA) Webcyclery.Com Racing 49 Mike Scalise (USA) Verdigris Village Cx 50 Trent Donat (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing 51 Tom Sybert (USA) 52 Patrick Sheeley (USA) Bicycle Depot, New Paltz Ny 53 Jason Digman (USA) Dig It Cycling 54 David Hsu (USA) Louisville Landsharks 55 Sheridan Marquardt (USA) Team Pg-13 DNF David Diviney (USA) Cyclepath Racing DNF David Richter (USA) Hsp DNF Kevin Hofmann (USA) DNF Glen Seitz-Varnhagen (USA) 5 Rings DNF David Sugden (Can) Les Rouleurs De L'Outaouais DNS Michael Smith (USA) DNS Bryan Rheude (USA) The Pony Shop

Men - 45-49 1 Donald Myrah (USA) Ibis/Buy-Cell.Com 0:43:34 2 Erik Teck (Bel) Vreda Cycling Team 0:01:33 3 Gannon Myall (USA) California Giant Strawberry/Specialized 0:01:57 4 Keith Lucas (USA) Schellers Racing Team 0:02:08 5 James Coats (USA) Cal-Giant/ Specialized 0:02:27 6 Ralf Warmuth (USA) Highland Park Hermes 0:03:09 7 John Verheul (USA) Jbv Coaching 0:03:16 8 Jeffrey Hall (USA) Justin'S Cycling 0:03:25 9 Tim Butler (USA) Westendbikes/Specialized 0:03:29 10 Charlie (Jimmy) Bruner (USA) Inland Construction / Back To Dirt 0:03:30 11 Alec Petro (USA) Corner Cycle 0:03:32 12 Frederick Rose (USA) Bikereg.Com 0:03:33 13 Darron Cheek (USA) Breckvelo 0:03:46 14 Jeffrey Appeltans (USA) Mambo Kings/Gocycling-D&Q-Fuji 0:03:54 15 Mark Gunsalus (USA) Clif Bar / Pactimo 0:04:01 16 Rod Yoder (USA) Natural Grocers 0:04:07 17 Michael McShane (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Cyclocross Team 0:04:16 18 Geoff McIntosh (USA) New Hampshire Cycling Club 0:04:25 19 Daniel Casper (USA) Grandstay Hotels 0:04:29 20 Don Cameron (USA) Specialized 0:04:36 21 Troy Tucker (USA) Bazaar Voice 0:05:04 22 Tim Boundy (USA) Verdigris-Village Cx 0:05:17 23 Kevin Buckley (USA) Bikeman.Com 0:05:40 24 Robert Kuhn (USA) Hup United 0:06:20 25 Steve McNamee (USA) Le Scomparse Racing Team 0:06:39 26 Raymond Zeimet (USA) Guy'S Racing Club 0:06:51 27 John Mansell (USA) Rallysport 0:06:54 28 Mark Rumsey (Can) Hardcore Cycling Club 0:07:03 29 Rodrigo Gil Moreno De Mora (USA) Diamond Peak Racing 0:07:09 30 Joseph Bellante (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing 0:07:11 31 Jonathan Tarbox (USA) Expo/Superior Energy 0:07:45 32 William Irving (USA) Bicycle Depot, New Paltz, Ny 0:07:52 33 Robert Sonora (USA) Colavita Nm 0:08:17 34 Markus Bowman (USA) South Mountain Cycles 0:08:24 35 Michael Green (GBr) Bikeman.Com 0:08:27 36 Neil Armstrong (Can) Team Cf 0:08:43 37 Marc Gwadz (USA) Dcmtb 0:08:48 38 Jon Hicks (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb 0:08:50 39 Paul Weiss (USA) Oa/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team 0:09:16 40 Greg Casteel (USA) Knoxvelo 0:09:36 41 James Cook (Can) Canadian Cycling Magazine 42 John Kittredge (USA) Cyclocrossworld/Greenware 43 Craig Fitzgerald (USA) Team Bike Lane / Wccrt 44 Douglas Jones (USA) Gs Simmeria 45 Jeffrey Chambers (USA) Schellers Racing Team 46 Nate Loman (USA) Team Lake Effect/Hammer Nutrition 47 Michael Wakeley (USA) Team Kenda P/B Gear Grinder 48 Paul Gerhardt (USA) Bicycles Outback 49 Don Maschka (USA) North Iowa Spin 50 Michael Seiler (USA) Rogue Racing Project 51 Kevin Hinton (USA) La Velocity 52 Alvarez J Devon (USA) Cole Sports 53 Mark Fasczewski (USA) Krystal / Scv/Warp9 54 John Kimple (USA) Cyclist Connection 55 Henderson McGinnis (USA) Heart'S Racing / Ken'S Bike Shop DNF Shawn Lortie (USA) Mountain Flyer DNF Michael Schulze (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing DNF John Gatch (USA) Rgf Cleveland Clinic Pb Felt Bicycles DNF Robert Piacine (USA) Guys Racing Club DNS Steve Schaub (USA) Team Nebo Ridge

Men - 50-54 1 Stephen Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles 0:42:01 2 Kevin Hines (USA) Corner Cycle 0:00:59 3 Gunnar Shogren (USA) Team Pathfinder Of WV 0:01:16 4 Philip Roach (GBr) Rugby Velo 0:03:45 5 Tim Hacker (USA) Planet Bike 0:04:43 6 Ron Huebner (USA) Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long & Foster 0:05:40 7 Todd Andersen (USA) Men Of Steel Racing 0:05:46 8 Robert Sule (Can) Chain Reaction/Molson67 0:05:47 9 David Luczynski (USA) Spin Doctor Cyclewerks 0:05:56 10 Dennis Farrell (USA) Bcv/Scion 0:06:05 11 Kiyoshi Inomata (Jpn) Club Silbest 0:06:12 12 John Thompson (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club 0:06:17 13 Alan Blanchard (USA) Blue Ribbon Restaurants / Translations.com 0:06:25 14 Kevin Callahan (USA) Cycle Lodge 0:06:49 15 Robert Colbert (USA) Mock Orange Bikes 0:06:54 16 Brad Young (USA) Team Tinney's Tavern Cycling 0:06:57 17 Chip Duckett (USA) Smartchoice/Mob; Mock Orange Racing 0:07:20 18 Colin Funk (Can) First Capital Cycling 0:07:25 19 Russell Thorstrom (USA) Team Ico 20 John Bliss (USA) Justin's Cycling 0:07:40 21 Joe Fabris (USA) Fightin' Bobas / Plus 3 Network 0:08:13 22 Drew Edwards (Can) Euro-Sports 0:08:18 23 Geoffrey House (USA) Northampton Cycling Club 0:08:30 24 Allan Thom (USA) Chicago.Cx 0:08:41 25 Jimmie Vaughan (USA) Bicycle-Heaven 0:08:42 26 David Belknap (USA) Cycle Lodge -1lap 27 John McGrath (USA) Nebc P/B Cycle Loft 28 Phillip Kenealy (USA) Unh 29 Paul Nyberg (USA) Horst Engineering Cycling Team 30 Bruce Schwab (USA) Oa/Cyclemania 31 Wojciech Bartolewski (Pol) Scout.Pl 32 Edwin Rambuski (USA) Team Rambuski Law 33 Keith Button (USA) Ccb Racing 34 Peter Toth (Can) Juventus 35 Kevin Saint Clair (USA) Main Line Cycling - Bikyle/Mazur Coaching 36 Michael Shepherd (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com 37 Mark Featherman (USA) Guys Racing Club 38 Wayne Simon (USA) Enzo'S/ Psimet 39 Jeffrey Fisher (USA) Oa/Cyclemania -2laps 40 Shawn Downing (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 41 John Grenier (USA) Clif Bar/ Pactimo 42 William Kuster (USA) Loon State Cyclists 43 Timothy Shea (USA) Bob-Goodale's Bike Shop/Speed Merchant 44 Kirk Rhinehart (USA) The Nationals Project 45 Richard Toler (USA) Merrill Lynch Cycling 46 Peter Wellsman (Can) Pro City Racing 47 Randal Warren (USA) Xxx Racing-Athletico 48 Dave Reed (USA) Hup United 49 Scott Young (USA) Tritec 50 Dwayne Letterman (USA) Tri Cities Road Club/Msg Cyclo-Cross -3laps 51 Gilles Cordier (Can) Independent 52 Jay Loder (Can) La Bicicletta Proshop 53 Rick Bass (USA) Momentum Racing 54 Larry Kaufman (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 55 Steven Lewis (USA) Millcreek Bicycles 56 Kirk Morrison (USA) Ag3R-Butlerhealthsystem 57 William Anderson (USA) 360 Racing 58 Jeffrey Linnen (USA) Tri Cities Road Club DNF Rob Abell (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop DNF William Stevens (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts DNF Franz Biron Keefer (USA) Infinity Bike Shop DNS Kenneth Smith (USA) Okc Velo

Women - 30-34 1 Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl 0:37:52 2 Alyssa Severn (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com 0:01:07 3 Andrea Wilson (USA) Outdoors, Inc. 4 Cooper Ambjorn (USA) Team Cnc -1lap 5 Sarah Farverstaub (USA) Men Of Steel Racing 6 Sue Semaszczuk (USA) Bellum Racing -2laps DNF Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom DNS Nina Elliott (USA) Greenville Women'S Cycling