Frederick, Webber, Myrah and Tilford claim world championships

Gross wins women's 30-34 title, Bessette victorious in women's 35-39 contest

Image 1 of 8

Ned Overend rounds the difficult course at the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships.

Ned Overend rounds the difficult course at the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships.
(Image credit: Craig Dooley)
Image 2 of 8

Canada's Lyne Bessette won the gold medal in the women's 35-39 championship.

Canada's Lyne Bessette won the gold medal in the women's 35-39 championship.
(Image credit: Craig Dooley)
Image 3 of 8

Two champions Steve Tilford, left, and Kevin Hines discuss the world championships before the start of the 50-54 race.

Two champions Steve Tilford, left, and Kevin Hines discuss the world championships before the start of the 50-54 race.
(Image credit: Craig Dooley)
Image 4 of 8

Gunnar Shogren finished 3rd in the men's 50-54 championship.

Gunnar Shogren finished 3rd in the men's 50-54 championship.
(Image credit: Craig Dooley)
Image 5 of 8

American Kevin Hines tries to reel in Steve Tilford in the men's 50-54 race but finished a strong 2nd place at the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships in Louisville, KY on Saturday.

American Kevin Hines tries to reel in Steve Tilford in the men's 50-54 race but finished a strong 2nd place at the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships in Louisville, KY on Saturday.
(Image credit: Craig Dooley)
Image 6 of 8

The Louisville, Kentucky skyline makes for a great backdrop to the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross Worlds.

The Louisville, Kentucky skyline makes for a great backdrop to the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross Worlds.
(Image credit: Craig Dooley)
Image 7 of 8

Local Kentucky rider Michael McShane (far left) finished 17th in the 45-49 championship.

Local Kentucky rider Michael McShane (far left) finished 17th in the 45-49 championship.
(Image credit: Craig Dooley)
Image 8 of 8

Don Myrah drilling it towards a world championship jersey in the men's 45-49 race.

Don Myrah drilling it towards a world championship jersey in the men's 45-49 race.
(Image credit: Craig Dooley)

Americans took five of six possible rainbow jerseys Saturday on the third day of racing at the 2012 UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships, hosted by Louisville, Kentucky at Eva Bandman Park.

The morning began with the women’s 30-34 race, where Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl) outrode Alyssa Severn (Cyclocrossracing.com) for the gold. Andrea Wilson (Outdoors, Inc.) followed Severn to the line to score a bronze.

Canadian Lyne Bessette took victory in the women’s 35-39 race, beating Kristin Weber (Boulder Cycle Sport) and Lisa Hudson (Feedback Sports), who finished second and third respectively.

In the first men’s race of the day, Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles) earned victory in the men’s 50-54 contest while Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) took silver, a repeat of the duo’s one/two podium finish at the recent USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships. Gunnar Shogren (Team Pathfinder of WV) finished close behind Hines to claim third.

Donald Myrah (Ibis/Buy-Cell.com), the current American men’s 45-49 cyclo-cross national champion, added another jersey to his closet after he bested the rest of the 45-49 field by more than a minute and a half. Belgium’s Erik Teck rode to a second-place finish just ahead of Gannon Myall (California Giant Strawberry/Specialized).

It was a thrilling finish to the men’s 40-44 race, where the top two steps of the US Cyclo-cross Nationals podium traded spots when Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) edged teammate and reigning national champ Brandon Dwight for the rainbow jersey. Mark Savery (Trek Midwest CX/MWCC) earned the bronze.

The men’s 35-39 competition provided another close finish as Scott Frederick (Inland Construction) reached the line just three seconds ahead of runner-up Christopher Case (Feedback Sports). Craig Faulkner (Crossniacs) took the third step on the podium.

The final day of racing begins Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. with the women’s 50-54 age group final.

Men - 35-39
1Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction0:44:53
2Christopher Case (USA) Feedback Sports0:00:03
3Craig Faulkner (USA) Crossniacs0:00:46
4Joshua Roeser (USA) Crossniacs/Bicycle Fit Guru0:00:53
5Andrew Messer (USA) Drt Racing Pb Revolution Bike & Bean0:00:58
6Grant Berry (USA) Cycleution/Stevens Bikes0:01:55
7Eric Anderson (USA) Nuvo/Cultural Trail0:02:09
8Ben Bostrom (USA) Sho-Air/Specia;Ized0:02:13
9Taylor Carrington (USA) Turin Bicycles - Cts
10Travis Donn (USA) Ethos Racing0:02:14
11Peter Mogg (Can) Stevens Racing0:03:12
12Joshua Whitmore (USA) Globalbike Presented By Catoma Adventure0:03:29
13James Harmon (USA) Benidorm/Createx
14Michael Gallagher (USA) Corsa Concepts / Ira Ryan0:04:43
15Joshua Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team0:04:58
16Gary Yates (USA) Cartecay Bike Shop, Ellijay Georgia0:05:20
17Aaron Bouplon (USA) Rocky Mounts / Izze0:05:21
18Ryan Padilla (USA) Van Dessel0:05:45
19Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:57
20Darryn Biggerstaff (USA)0:06:03
21Garren Watkins (USA)0:07:00
22Donald Galligher (USA) Drt Consulting0:07:17
23Todd Schoeni (USA) Pro Bikes0:07:28
24Brad Hunter (Can) Lapierre Canada0:07:34
25Rolando Roman (USA) Austinbikes Cyclocross Team0:07:36
26Joshua Stevens (USA) Garneau Custom0:07:55
27Christopher Harshman (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb0:08:21
28Matthew Morrison (USA) South Mountain Cycles0:08:45
29Scott Henry (USA) Hammerheadbikes.Com / State Wheels0:09:18
30Daniel Rapp (USA) Fast Forward Racing /Myfam
31Ian Moore (USA) Bicycles Outback
32Matthew Davidson (USA) Mich Ultra Big Shark Racing
33Josh Holland (USA)
34Ryan Bosio (USA) Marx-Bensdorf Cycling Team
35James Billiter (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing
36William T Holland (USA) Atlantic Velo
37Gregory Ahnert (USA) Lamprey Systems
38Jeffrey Schlaudecker (USA) Queen City Wheels
39Doug Carraway (USA) Team Six One Four
40Fred Mitchell (USA) Cycletherapy
41William Sorg (USA) Drt Consulting/ Drt Racing
42Rick Mellendick (USA) Jbv Coaching
DNFPaul Bonds (USA) Okc Velo Club
DNFMarco Antonio Prieto (Spa) Spain

Men - 40-44
1Peter Webber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:43:09
2Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
3Mark Savery (USA) Trek Midwest Cx / Mwcc0:00:45
4Todd Bowden (Can) Expo/Superior Energy0:01:21
5Mark McCormack (USA) Clif Bar/Pactimo0:01:27
6Shadd Smith (USA) Kccx/Fuji P/B Challenge Tires0:01:29
7Kenny Wehn (USA) Stans Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:01:43
8Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:01:50
9Michael Wissink (USA) Specialized0:02:25
10Brian Conant (USA) The Pony Shop0:02:33
11Brian Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:02:36
12Shawn Mitchell (USA) George'S / Vision One / Trp0:02:37
13Douglas Reid (USA) Team Stanley/Pain Cave Racing0:02:54
14William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:56
15Jeff Weinert (USA) Wolverinesportsclub/Acfstores.Com0:03:02
16Kevin Klug (USA) The Pony Shop0:03:09
17Andrew Croutch (Can) The Hub Race Team0:03:47
18Andre Sutton (Can) Hardcore Bikes
19Kristopher Auer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:03:59
20Richard Feldman (USA) Durance-Colnago0:04:06
21Dwayne Goscinski (USA) Dogfish/Cyclewerx0:04:09
22Erik Enyedy (USA) Verdigris Village Cx0:05:10
23Raul Rojas (USA) Dcmtb0:05:18
24Mike Stewart (Can) Msg0:05:24
25Micah Fritzinger (USA) Schellers Fitness & Cycling0:05:27
26Dave Weaver (USA) Alan N. America Cycling Team0:05:38
27Pascal Bussieres (Can) Team Spirit Gth Cannondale0:05:57
28Bill Marshall (USA) Kccx Fuji0:07:16
29Pete Thompson (Irl) Team Specialized0:07:20
30Patrick Russell (USA) Wolverine/Acfstores.Com0:07:22
31Christopher Smith (USA) Hup United0:07:26
32David Hejduk (USA) 360 Racing0:07:41
33Timothy Hopkin (USA) North Carolina Cyclocross (Nccx)0:08:18
34Ryan Bannon (USA) The Bike Lane0:08:28
35Mark Wilson (USA) Speedy'S Hot Sauce0:08:38
36Jared Roy (USA) Crossniacs0:08:48
37Michael Birner (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb0:09:17
38James Oloughlin (USA) Team Hungry!0:09:44
39Andrew Olive (Can) Euro-Sports0:10:48
40Timothy Cannard (USA) Buy-Cell.Com/Ibis
41Bryan Schoeffler (USA) Subaru-Afas P/B Osp
42Timothy Hall (USA) Nashvillecyclist.Com
43David Johnson (USA) Drake'S Coffee
44Chris Harre (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark
45Jorge Martinez (USA) Team Brain And Spine Cycling
46Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
47Kirk Grynwald (USA) Bob'S Red Mill
48Otto Schug (USA) Webcyclery.Com Racing
49Mike Scalise (USA) Verdigris Village Cx
50Trent Donat (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
51Tom Sybert (USA)
52Patrick Sheeley (USA) Bicycle Depot, New Paltz Ny
53Jason Digman (USA) Dig It Cycling
54David Hsu (USA) Louisville Landsharks
55Sheridan Marquardt (USA) Team Pg-13
DNFDavid Diviney (USA) Cyclepath Racing
DNFDavid Richter (USA) Hsp
DNFKevin Hofmann (USA)
DNFGlen Seitz-Varnhagen (USA) 5 Rings
DNFDavid Sugden (Can) Les Rouleurs De L'Outaouais
DNSMichael Smith (USA)
DNSBryan Rheude (USA) The Pony Shop

Men - 45-49
1Donald Myrah (USA) Ibis/Buy-Cell.Com0:43:34
2Erik Teck (Bel) Vreda Cycling Team0:01:33
3Gannon Myall (USA) California Giant Strawberry/Specialized0:01:57
4Keith Lucas (USA) Schellers Racing Team0:02:08
5James Coats (USA) Cal-Giant/ Specialized0:02:27
6Ralf Warmuth (USA) Highland Park Hermes0:03:09
7John Verheul (USA) Jbv Coaching0:03:16
8Jeffrey Hall (USA) Justin'S Cycling0:03:25
9Tim Butler (USA) Westendbikes/Specialized0:03:29
10Charlie (Jimmy) Bruner (USA) Inland Construction / Back To Dirt0:03:30
11Alec Petro (USA) Corner Cycle0:03:32
12Frederick Rose (USA) Bikereg.Com0:03:33
13Darron Cheek (USA) Breckvelo0:03:46
14Jeffrey Appeltans (USA) Mambo Kings/Gocycling-D&Q-Fuji0:03:54
15Mark Gunsalus (USA) Clif Bar / Pactimo0:04:01
16Rod Yoder (USA) Natural Grocers0:04:07
17Michael McShane (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:04:16
18Geoff McIntosh (USA) New Hampshire Cycling Club0:04:25
19Daniel Casper (USA) Grandstay Hotels0:04:29
20Don Cameron (USA) Specialized0:04:36
21Troy Tucker (USA) Bazaar Voice0:05:04
22Tim Boundy (USA) Verdigris-Village Cx0:05:17
23Kevin Buckley (USA) Bikeman.Com0:05:40
24Robert Kuhn (USA) Hup United0:06:20
25Steve McNamee (USA) Le Scomparse Racing Team0:06:39
26Raymond Zeimet (USA) Guy'S Racing Club0:06:51
27John Mansell (USA) Rallysport0:06:54
28Mark Rumsey (Can) Hardcore Cycling Club0:07:03
29Rodrigo Gil Moreno De Mora (USA) Diamond Peak Racing0:07:09
30Joseph Bellante (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing0:07:11
31Jonathan Tarbox (USA) Expo/Superior Energy0:07:45
32William Irving (USA) Bicycle Depot, New Paltz, Ny0:07:52
33Robert Sonora (USA) Colavita Nm0:08:17
34Markus Bowman (USA) South Mountain Cycles0:08:24
35Michael Green (GBr) Bikeman.Com0:08:27
36Neil Armstrong (Can) Team Cf0:08:43
37Marc Gwadz (USA) Dcmtb0:08:48
38Jon Hicks (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb0:08:50
39Paul Weiss (USA) Oa/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team0:09:16
40Greg Casteel (USA) Knoxvelo0:09:36
41James Cook (Can) Canadian Cycling Magazine
42John Kittredge (USA) Cyclocrossworld/Greenware
43Craig Fitzgerald (USA) Team Bike Lane / Wccrt
44Douglas Jones (USA) Gs Simmeria
45Jeffrey Chambers (USA) Schellers Racing Team
46Nate Loman (USA) Team Lake Effect/Hammer Nutrition
47Michael Wakeley (USA) Team Kenda P/B Gear Grinder
48Paul Gerhardt (USA) Bicycles Outback
49Don Maschka (USA) North Iowa Spin
50Michael Seiler (USA) Rogue Racing Project
51Kevin Hinton (USA) La Velocity
52Alvarez J Devon (USA) Cole Sports
53Mark Fasczewski (USA) Krystal / Scv/Warp9
54John Kimple (USA) Cyclist Connection
55Henderson McGinnis (USA) Heart'S Racing / Ken'S Bike Shop
DNFShawn Lortie (USA) Mountain Flyer
DNFMichael Schulze (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing
DNFJohn Gatch (USA) Rgf Cleveland Clinic Pb Felt Bicycles
DNFRobert Piacine (USA) Guys Racing Club
DNSSteve Schaub (USA) Team Nebo Ridge

Men - 50-54
1Stephen Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles0:42:01
2Kevin Hines (USA) Corner Cycle0:00:59
3Gunnar Shogren (USA) Team Pathfinder Of WV0:01:16
4Philip Roach (GBr) Rugby Velo0:03:45
5Tim Hacker (USA) Planet Bike0:04:43
6Ron Huebner (USA) Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long & Foster0:05:40
7Todd Andersen (USA) Men Of Steel Racing0:05:46
8Robert Sule (Can) Chain Reaction/Molson670:05:47
9David Luczynski (USA) Spin Doctor Cyclewerks0:05:56
10Dennis Farrell (USA) Bcv/Scion0:06:05
11Kiyoshi Inomata (Jpn) Club Silbest0:06:12
12John Thompson (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:06:17
13Alan Blanchard (USA) Blue Ribbon Restaurants / Translations.com0:06:25
14Kevin Callahan (USA) Cycle Lodge0:06:49
15Robert Colbert (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:06:54
16Brad Young (USA) Team Tinney's Tavern Cycling0:06:57
17Chip Duckett (USA) Smartchoice/Mob; Mock Orange Racing0:07:20
18Colin Funk (Can) First Capital Cycling0:07:25
19Russell Thorstrom (USA) Team Ico
20John Bliss (USA) Justin's Cycling0:07:40
21Joe Fabris (USA) Fightin' Bobas / Plus 3 Network0:08:13
22Drew Edwards (Can) Euro-Sports0:08:18
23Geoffrey House (USA) Northampton Cycling Club0:08:30
24Allan Thom (USA) Chicago.Cx0:08:41
25Jimmie Vaughan (USA) Bicycle-Heaven0:08:42
26David Belknap (USA) Cycle Lodge-1lap
27John McGrath (USA) Nebc P/B Cycle Loft
28Phillip Kenealy (USA) Unh
29Paul Nyberg (USA) Horst Engineering Cycling Team
30Bruce Schwab (USA) Oa/Cyclemania
31Wojciech Bartolewski (Pol) Scout.Pl
32Edwin Rambuski (USA) Team Rambuski Law
33Keith Button (USA) Ccb Racing
34Peter Toth (Can) Juventus
35Kevin Saint Clair (USA) Main Line Cycling - Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
36Michael Shepherd (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com
37Mark Featherman (USA) Guys Racing Club
38Wayne Simon (USA) Enzo'S/ Psimet
39Jeffrey Fisher (USA) Oa/Cyclemania-2laps
40Shawn Downing (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
41John Grenier (USA) Clif Bar/ Pactimo
42William Kuster (USA) Loon State Cyclists
43Timothy Shea (USA) Bob-Goodale's Bike Shop/Speed Merchant
44Kirk Rhinehart (USA) The Nationals Project
45Richard Toler (USA) Merrill Lynch Cycling
46Peter Wellsman (Can) Pro City Racing
47Randal Warren (USA) Xxx Racing-Athletico
48Dave Reed (USA) Hup United
49Scott Young (USA) Tritec
50Dwayne Letterman (USA) Tri Cities Road Club/Msg Cyclo-Cross-3laps
51Gilles Cordier (Can) Independent
52Jay Loder (Can) La Bicicletta Proshop
53Rick Bass (USA) Momentum Racing
54Larry Kaufman (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
55Steven Lewis (USA) Millcreek Bicycles
56Kirk Morrison (USA) Ag3R-Butlerhealthsystem
57William Anderson (USA) 360 Racing
58Jeffrey Linnen (USA) Tri Cities Road Club
DNFRob Abell (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop
DNFWilliam Stevens (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts
DNFFranz Biron Keefer (USA) Infinity Bike Shop
DNSKenneth Smith (USA) Okc Velo

Women - 30-34
1Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl0:37:52
2Alyssa Severn (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com0:01:07
3Andrea Wilson (USA) Outdoors, Inc.
4Cooper Ambjorn (USA) Team Cnc-1lap
5Sarah Farverstaub (USA) Men Of Steel Racing
6Sue Semaszczuk (USA) Bellum Racing-2laps
DNFKristine Church (USA) Human Zoom
DNSNina Elliott (USA) Greenville Women'S Cycling

Women - 35-39
1Lyne Bessette (Can)0:39:04
2Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:00:26
3Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports0:01:52
4Elizabeth Shogren (USA) Team Pathfinder Of WV0:03:52
5Kristal Boni (USA) Rapidracing0:04:11
6Shantel Koenig (Can) Redbike0:04:30
7Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Nycross.Com0:05:31
8Heather McWilliams Mierzejew (USA) Boulder Orthopedics0:05:38
9Kiersta Tucker (USA) Wood-N-Wave0:05:48
10Rachael Mirvish (Can) Lapierre Canada0:06:59
11Paula Burks (USA) Us Stove / Vanatggio Fitness0:07:59
12Vickie Monahan (USA) Exposition Wheelmen0:09:22
13Shannon Greenhill (USA) Peachtree Bikes-1lap
14Gina Kenny (USA) Psimet Racing
15Nicole Borem (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Cyclocross
16Kristi Carver (USA) Upper Echelon Fitness Women's Cycling
17Amanda McNabb (USA) Team Group Health-3laps
DNSKimberly Thomas (USA) Fusion Cycling Team
DNSJerel Lynn Waide (USA) Bob's Red Mill

