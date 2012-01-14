Frederick, Webber, Myrah and Tilford claim world championships
Gross wins women's 30-34 title, Bessette victorious in women's 35-39 contest
Day 3: Men: 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54; Women: 30-34, 35-39 -
Americans took five of six possible rainbow jerseys Saturday on the third day of racing at the 2012 UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships, hosted by Louisville, Kentucky at Eva Bandman Park.
The morning began with the women’s 30-34 race, where Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl) outrode Alyssa Severn (Cyclocrossracing.com) for the gold. Andrea Wilson (Outdoors, Inc.) followed Severn to the line to score a bronze.
Canadian Lyne Bessette took victory in the women’s 35-39 race, beating Kristin Weber (Boulder Cycle Sport) and Lisa Hudson (Feedback Sports), who finished second and third respectively.
In the first men’s race of the day, Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles) earned victory in the men’s 50-54 contest while Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) took silver, a repeat of the duo’s one/two podium finish at the recent USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships. Gunnar Shogren (Team Pathfinder of WV) finished close behind Hines to claim third.
Donald Myrah (Ibis/Buy-Cell.com), the current American men’s 45-49 cyclo-cross national champion, added another jersey to his closet after he bested the rest of the 45-49 field by more than a minute and a half. Belgium’s Erik Teck rode to a second-place finish just ahead of Gannon Myall (California Giant Strawberry/Specialized).
It was a thrilling finish to the men’s 40-44 race, where the top two steps of the US Cyclo-cross Nationals podium traded spots when Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) edged teammate and reigning national champ Brandon Dwight for the rainbow jersey. Mark Savery (Trek Midwest CX/MWCC) earned the bronze.
The men’s 35-39 competition provided another close finish as Scott Frederick (Inland Construction) reached the line just three seconds ahead of runner-up Christopher Case (Feedback Sports). Craig Faulkner (Crossniacs) took the third step on the podium.
The final day of racing begins Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. with the women’s 50-54 age group final.
|1
|Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction
|0:44:53
|2
|Christopher Case (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:00:03
|3
|Craig Faulkner (USA) Crossniacs
|0:00:46
|4
|Joshua Roeser (USA) Crossniacs/Bicycle Fit Guru
|0:00:53
|5
|Andrew Messer (USA) Drt Racing Pb Revolution Bike & Bean
|0:00:58
|6
|Grant Berry (USA) Cycleution/Stevens Bikes
|0:01:55
|7
|Eric Anderson (USA) Nuvo/Cultural Trail
|0:02:09
|8
|Ben Bostrom (USA) Sho-Air/Specia;Ized
|0:02:13
|9
|Taylor Carrington (USA) Turin Bicycles - Cts
|10
|Travis Donn (USA) Ethos Racing
|0:02:14
|11
|Peter Mogg (Can) Stevens Racing
|0:03:12
|12
|Joshua Whitmore (USA) Globalbike Presented By Catoma Adventure
|0:03:29
|13
|James Harmon (USA) Benidorm/Createx
|14
|Michael Gallagher (USA) Corsa Concepts / Ira Ryan
|0:04:43
|15
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team
|0:04:58
|16
|Gary Yates (USA) Cartecay Bike Shop, Ellijay Georgia
|0:05:20
|17
|Aaron Bouplon (USA) Rocky Mounts / Izze
|0:05:21
|18
|Ryan Padilla (USA) Van Dessel
|0:05:45
|19
|Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:05:57
|20
|Darryn Biggerstaff (USA)
|0:06:03
|21
|Garren Watkins (USA)
|0:07:00
|22
|Donald Galligher (USA) Drt Consulting
|0:07:17
|23
|Todd Schoeni (USA) Pro Bikes
|0:07:28
|24
|Brad Hunter (Can) Lapierre Canada
|0:07:34
|25
|Rolando Roman (USA) Austinbikes Cyclocross Team
|0:07:36
|26
|Joshua Stevens (USA) Garneau Custom
|0:07:55
|27
|Christopher Harshman (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb
|0:08:21
|28
|Matthew Morrison (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|0:08:45
|29
|Scott Henry (USA) Hammerheadbikes.Com / State Wheels
|0:09:18
|30
|Daniel Rapp (USA) Fast Forward Racing /Myfam
|31
|Ian Moore (USA) Bicycles Outback
|32
|Matthew Davidson (USA) Mich Ultra Big Shark Racing
|33
|Josh Holland (USA)
|34
|Ryan Bosio (USA) Marx-Bensdorf Cycling Team
|35
|James Billiter (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing
|36
|William T Holland (USA) Atlantic Velo
|37
|Gregory Ahnert (USA) Lamprey Systems
|38
|Jeffrey Schlaudecker (USA) Queen City Wheels
|39
|Doug Carraway (USA) Team Six One Four
|40
|Fred Mitchell (USA) Cycletherapy
|41
|William Sorg (USA) Drt Consulting/ Drt Racing
|42
|Rick Mellendick (USA) Jbv Coaching
|DNF
|Paul Bonds (USA) Okc Velo Club
|DNF
|Marco Antonio Prieto (Spa) Spain
|1
|Peter Webber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:43:09
|2
|Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|3
|Mark Savery (USA) Trek Midwest Cx / Mwcc
|0:00:45
|4
|Todd Bowden (Can) Expo/Superior Energy
|0:01:21
|5
|Mark McCormack (USA) Clif Bar/Pactimo
|0:01:27
|6
|Shadd Smith (USA) Kccx/Fuji P/B Challenge Tires
|0:01:29
|7
|Kenny Wehn (USA) Stans Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:01:43
|8
|Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:01:50
|9
|Michael Wissink (USA) Specialized
|0:02:25
|10
|Brian Conant (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:02:33
|11
|Brian Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:02:36
|12
|Shawn Mitchell (USA) George'S / Vision One / Trp
|0:02:37
|13
|Douglas Reid (USA) Team Stanley/Pain Cave Racing
|0:02:54
|14
|William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:56
|15
|Jeff Weinert (USA) Wolverinesportsclub/Acfstores.Com
|0:03:02
|16
|Kevin Klug (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:03:09
|17
|Andrew Croutch (Can) The Hub Race Team
|0:03:47
|18
|Andre Sutton (Can) Hardcore Bikes
|19
|Kristopher Auer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:59
|20
|Richard Feldman (USA) Durance-Colnago
|0:04:06
|21
|Dwayne Goscinski (USA) Dogfish/Cyclewerx
|0:04:09
|22
|Erik Enyedy (USA) Verdigris Village Cx
|0:05:10
|23
|Raul Rojas (USA) Dcmtb
|0:05:18
|24
|Mike Stewart (Can) Msg
|0:05:24
|25
|Micah Fritzinger (USA) Schellers Fitness & Cycling
|0:05:27
|26
|Dave Weaver (USA) Alan N. America Cycling Team
|0:05:38
|27
|Pascal Bussieres (Can) Team Spirit Gth Cannondale
|0:05:57
|28
|Bill Marshall (USA) Kccx Fuji
|0:07:16
|29
|Pete Thompson (Irl) Team Specialized
|0:07:20
|30
|Patrick Russell (USA) Wolverine/Acfstores.Com
|0:07:22
|31
|Christopher Smith (USA) Hup United
|0:07:26
|32
|David Hejduk (USA) 360 Racing
|0:07:41
|33
|Timothy Hopkin (USA) North Carolina Cyclocross (Nccx)
|0:08:18
|34
|Ryan Bannon (USA) The Bike Lane
|0:08:28
|35
|Mark Wilson (USA) Speedy'S Hot Sauce
|0:08:38
|36
|Jared Roy (USA) Crossniacs
|0:08:48
|37
|Michael Birner (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb
|0:09:17
|38
|James Oloughlin (USA) Team Hungry!
|0:09:44
|39
|Andrew Olive (Can) Euro-Sports
|0:10:48
|40
|Timothy Cannard (USA) Buy-Cell.Com/Ibis
|41
|Bryan Schoeffler (USA) Subaru-Afas P/B Osp
|42
|Timothy Hall (USA) Nashvillecyclist.Com
|43
|David Johnson (USA) Drake'S Coffee
|44
|Chris Harre (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark
|45
|Jorge Martinez (USA) Team Brain And Spine Cycling
|46
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|47
|Kirk Grynwald (USA) Bob'S Red Mill
|48
|Otto Schug (USA) Webcyclery.Com Racing
|49
|Mike Scalise (USA) Verdigris Village Cx
|50
|Trent Donat (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|51
|Tom Sybert (USA)
|52
|Patrick Sheeley (USA) Bicycle Depot, New Paltz Ny
|53
|Jason Digman (USA) Dig It Cycling
|54
|David Hsu (USA) Louisville Landsharks
|55
|Sheridan Marquardt (USA) Team Pg-13
|DNF
|David Diviney (USA) Cyclepath Racing
|DNF
|David Richter (USA) Hsp
|DNF
|Kevin Hofmann (USA)
|DNF
|Glen Seitz-Varnhagen (USA) 5 Rings
|DNF
|David Sugden (Can) Les Rouleurs De L'Outaouais
|DNS
|Michael Smith (USA)
|DNS
|Bryan Rheude (USA) The Pony Shop
|1
|Donald Myrah (USA) Ibis/Buy-Cell.Com
|0:43:34
|2
|Erik Teck (Bel) Vreda Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|3
|Gannon Myall (USA) California Giant Strawberry/Specialized
|0:01:57
|4
|Keith Lucas (USA) Schellers Racing Team
|0:02:08
|5
|James Coats (USA) Cal-Giant/ Specialized
|0:02:27
|6
|Ralf Warmuth (USA) Highland Park Hermes
|0:03:09
|7
|John Verheul (USA) Jbv Coaching
|0:03:16
|8
|Jeffrey Hall (USA) Justin'S Cycling
|0:03:25
|9
|Tim Butler (USA) Westendbikes/Specialized
|0:03:29
|10
|Charlie (Jimmy) Bruner (USA) Inland Construction / Back To Dirt
|0:03:30
|11
|Alec Petro (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:03:32
|12
|Frederick Rose (USA) Bikereg.Com
|0:03:33
|13
|Darron Cheek (USA) Breckvelo
|0:03:46
|14
|Jeffrey Appeltans (USA) Mambo Kings/Gocycling-D&Q-Fuji
|0:03:54
|15
|Mark Gunsalus (USA) Clif Bar / Pactimo
|0:04:01
|16
|Rod Yoder (USA) Natural Grocers
|0:04:07
|17
|Michael McShane (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:04:16
|18
|Geoff McIntosh (USA) New Hampshire Cycling Club
|0:04:25
|19
|Daniel Casper (USA) Grandstay Hotels
|0:04:29
|20
|Don Cameron (USA) Specialized
|0:04:36
|21
|Troy Tucker (USA) Bazaar Voice
|0:05:04
|22
|Tim Boundy (USA) Verdigris-Village Cx
|0:05:17
|23
|Kevin Buckley (USA) Bikeman.Com
|0:05:40
|24
|Robert Kuhn (USA) Hup United
|0:06:20
|25
|Steve McNamee (USA) Le Scomparse Racing Team
|0:06:39
|26
|Raymond Zeimet (USA) Guy'S Racing Club
|0:06:51
|27
|John Mansell (USA) Rallysport
|0:06:54
|28
|Mark Rumsey (Can) Hardcore Cycling Club
|0:07:03
|29
|Rodrigo Gil Moreno De Mora (USA) Diamond Peak Racing
|0:07:09
|30
|Joseph Bellante (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing
|0:07:11
|31
|Jonathan Tarbox (USA) Expo/Superior Energy
|0:07:45
|32
|William Irving (USA) Bicycle Depot, New Paltz, Ny
|0:07:52
|33
|Robert Sonora (USA) Colavita Nm
|0:08:17
|34
|Markus Bowman (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|0:08:24
|35
|Michael Green (GBr) Bikeman.Com
|0:08:27
|36
|Neil Armstrong (Can) Team Cf
|0:08:43
|37
|Marc Gwadz (USA) Dcmtb
|0:08:48
|38
|Jon Hicks (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb
|0:08:50
|39
|Paul Weiss (USA) Oa/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team
|0:09:16
|40
|Greg Casteel (USA) Knoxvelo
|0:09:36
|41
|James Cook (Can) Canadian Cycling Magazine
|42
|John Kittredge (USA) Cyclocrossworld/Greenware
|43
|Craig Fitzgerald (USA) Team Bike Lane / Wccrt
|44
|Douglas Jones (USA) Gs Simmeria
|45
|Jeffrey Chambers (USA) Schellers Racing Team
|46
|Nate Loman (USA) Team Lake Effect/Hammer Nutrition
|47
|Michael Wakeley (USA) Team Kenda P/B Gear Grinder
|48
|Paul Gerhardt (USA) Bicycles Outback
|49
|Don Maschka (USA) North Iowa Spin
|50
|Michael Seiler (USA) Rogue Racing Project
|51
|Kevin Hinton (USA) La Velocity
|52
|Alvarez J Devon (USA) Cole Sports
|53
|Mark Fasczewski (USA) Krystal / Scv/Warp9
|54
|John Kimple (USA) Cyclist Connection
|55
|Henderson McGinnis (USA) Heart'S Racing / Ken'S Bike Shop
|DNF
|Shawn Lortie (USA) Mountain Flyer
|DNF
|Michael Schulze (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing
|DNF
|John Gatch (USA) Rgf Cleveland Clinic Pb Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Robert Piacine (USA) Guys Racing Club
|DNS
|Steve Schaub (USA) Team Nebo Ridge
|1
|Stephen Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles
|0:42:01
|2
|Kevin Hines (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:00:59
|3
|Gunnar Shogren (USA) Team Pathfinder Of WV
|0:01:16
|4
|Philip Roach (GBr) Rugby Velo
|0:03:45
|5
|Tim Hacker (USA) Planet Bike
|0:04:43
|6
|Ron Huebner (USA) Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long & Foster
|0:05:40
|7
|Todd Andersen (USA) Men Of Steel Racing
|0:05:46
|8
|Robert Sule (Can) Chain Reaction/Molson67
|0:05:47
|9
|David Luczynski (USA) Spin Doctor Cyclewerks
|0:05:56
|10
|Dennis Farrell (USA) Bcv/Scion
|0:06:05
|11
|Kiyoshi Inomata (Jpn) Club Silbest
|0:06:12
|12
|John Thompson (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club
|0:06:17
|13
|Alan Blanchard (USA) Blue Ribbon Restaurants / Translations.com
|0:06:25
|14
|Kevin Callahan (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:06:49
|15
|Robert Colbert (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:06:54
|16
|Brad Young (USA) Team Tinney's Tavern Cycling
|0:06:57
|17
|Chip Duckett (USA) Smartchoice/Mob; Mock Orange Racing
|0:07:20
|18
|Colin Funk (Can) First Capital Cycling
|0:07:25
|19
|Russell Thorstrom (USA) Team Ico
|20
|John Bliss (USA) Justin's Cycling
|0:07:40
|21
|Joe Fabris (USA) Fightin' Bobas / Plus 3 Network
|0:08:13
|22
|Drew Edwards (Can) Euro-Sports
|0:08:18
|23
|Geoffrey House (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|0:08:30
|24
|Allan Thom (USA) Chicago.Cx
|0:08:41
|25
|Jimmie Vaughan (USA) Bicycle-Heaven
|0:08:42
|26
|David Belknap (USA) Cycle Lodge
|-1lap
|27
|John McGrath (USA) Nebc P/B Cycle Loft
|28
|Phillip Kenealy (USA) Unh
|29
|Paul Nyberg (USA) Horst Engineering Cycling Team
|30
|Bruce Schwab (USA) Oa/Cyclemania
|31
|Wojciech Bartolewski (Pol) Scout.Pl
|32
|Edwin Rambuski (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|33
|Keith Button (USA) Ccb Racing
|34
|Peter Toth (Can) Juventus
|35
|Kevin Saint Clair (USA) Main Line Cycling - Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
|36
|Michael Shepherd (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com
|37
|Mark Featherman (USA) Guys Racing Club
|38
|Wayne Simon (USA) Enzo'S/ Psimet
|39
|Jeffrey Fisher (USA) Oa/Cyclemania
|-2laps
|40
|Shawn Downing (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|41
|John Grenier (USA) Clif Bar/ Pactimo
|42
|William Kuster (USA) Loon State Cyclists
|43
|Timothy Shea (USA) Bob-Goodale's Bike Shop/Speed Merchant
|44
|Kirk Rhinehart (USA) The Nationals Project
|45
|Richard Toler (USA) Merrill Lynch Cycling
|46
|Peter Wellsman (Can) Pro City Racing
|47
|Randal Warren (USA) Xxx Racing-Athletico
|48
|Dave Reed (USA) Hup United
|49
|Scott Young (USA) Tritec
|50
|Dwayne Letterman (USA) Tri Cities Road Club/Msg Cyclo-Cross
|-3laps
|51
|Gilles Cordier (Can) Independent
|52
|Jay Loder (Can) La Bicicletta Proshop
|53
|Rick Bass (USA) Momentum Racing
|54
|Larry Kaufman (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|55
|Steven Lewis (USA) Millcreek Bicycles
|56
|Kirk Morrison (USA) Ag3R-Butlerhealthsystem
|57
|William Anderson (USA) 360 Racing
|58
|Jeffrey Linnen (USA) Tri Cities Road Club
|DNF
|Rob Abell (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop
|DNF
|William Stevens (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts
|DNF
|Franz Biron Keefer (USA) Infinity Bike Shop
|DNS
|Kenneth Smith (USA) Okc Velo
|1
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl
|0:37:52
|2
|Alyssa Severn (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com
|0:01:07
|3
|Andrea Wilson (USA) Outdoors, Inc.
|4
|Cooper Ambjorn (USA) Team Cnc
|-1lap
|5
|Sarah Farverstaub (USA) Men Of Steel Racing
|6
|Sue Semaszczuk (USA) Bellum Racing
|-2laps
|DNF
|Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom
|DNS
|Nina Elliott (USA) Greenville Women'S Cycling
|1
|Lyne Bessette (Can)
|0:39:04
|2
|Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:00:26
|3
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:01:52
|4
|Elizabeth Shogren (USA) Team Pathfinder Of WV
|0:03:52
|5
|Kristal Boni (USA) Rapidracing
|0:04:11
|6
|Shantel Koenig (Can) Redbike
|0:04:30
|7
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Nycross.Com
|0:05:31
|8
|Heather McWilliams Mierzejew (USA) Boulder Orthopedics
|0:05:38
|9
|Kiersta Tucker (USA) Wood-N-Wave
|0:05:48
|10
|Rachael Mirvish (Can) Lapierre Canada
|0:06:59
|11
|Paula Burks (USA) Us Stove / Vanatggio Fitness
|0:07:59
|12
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Exposition Wheelmen
|0:09:22
|13
|Shannon Greenhill (USA) Peachtree Bikes
|-1lap
|14
|Gina Kenny (USA) Psimet Racing
|15
|Nicole Borem (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Cyclocross
|16
|Kristi Carver (USA) Upper Echelon Fitness Women's Cycling
|17
|Amanda McNabb (USA) Team Group Health
|-3laps
|DNS
|Kimberly Thomas (USA) Fusion Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jerel Lynn Waide (USA) Bob's Red Mill
