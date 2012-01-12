Masters 'cross Worlds underway in Louisville
Seeding decided for 40-44, 45-49 and 50-54 categories
Day 1: Seeding heats: Men 40-44, 45-49, 50-54 -
Deteriorating weather led to epic and grueling conditions for the racers competing in the opening day seeding heats at the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships, taking place at Eva Bandman Park in Louisville, Kentucky. These seeding heats determine the racers start position for the weekend's world championship races, with the winners of each age group heat called up first, followed by the two second place finishers, and so forth.
Rain and heavy mud developed into snow and windy conditions. Originally scheduled as three-lap heats, the heavy mud and slippery conditions saw riders turning in long lap times resulting in a change to two laps instead.
The two men's 40-44 heats were claimed by Boulder Cycle Sport teammates Pete Webber and Brandon Dwight, fresh off of last weekend's USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in which Dwight won the men's 40-44 national title with Webber claiming silver 19 seconds later.
Donald Myrah (Ibis/Buy-Cell.Com), newly crowned as US national champion in the 45-49 age group, won heat 1 today while Belgium's Erik Teck claimed heat 2 in the men's 45-49 age group.
The two men's 50-54 heats were won by Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) and Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles). The pair had a hard-fought contest for the US men's 50-54 championship last Friday in Wisconsin, with Tilford claiming the national title 11 seconds ahead of Hines.
Racing resumes Friday at 9:30am with seeding heats for the men's 35-39 and 55-59 age groups. The first world championship race of the weekend will be contested at 1:00pm when the 30-34 year old men race.
|1
|Kevin Hines (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:34:44
|2
|Philip Roach (GBr) Rugby Velo
|0:01:34
|3
|Wayne Simon (USA) Enzo'S/ Psimet
|0:03:51
|4
|Geoffrey House (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|0:03:53
|5
|Todd Andersen (USA) Men Of Steel Racing
|0:04:04
|6
|David Luczynski (USA) Spin Doctor Cyclewerks
|0:04:05
|7
|Russell Thorstrom (USA) Team Ico
|0:04:08
|8
|Robert Sule (Can) Chain Reaction/Molson67
|0:04:11
|9
|Ron Huebner (USA) Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long & Foster
|0:04:24
|10
|Joe Fabris (USA) Fightin' Bobas / Plus 3 Network
|0:04:37
|11
|Colin Funk (Can) First Capital Cycling
|0:05:02
|12
|Drew Edwards (Can) Euro-Sports
|0:05:21
|13
|Rob Abell (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop
|0:05:28
|14
|David Belknap (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:05:49
|15
|Robert Colbert (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:05:54
|16
|Peter Wellsman (Can) Pro City Racing
|0:07:06
|17
|Randal Warren (USA) Xxx Racing-Athletico
|0:07:24
|18
|Jeffrey Fisher (USA) Oa/Cyclemania
|0:07:54
|19
|Timothy Shea (USA) Bob-Goodale' S Bike Shop/Speed Merchant
|0:08:34
|20
|Larry Kaufman (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:08:41
|21
|John Grenier (USA) Clif Bar/ Pactimo
|0:08:56
|22
|Dave Reed (USA) Hup United
|0:09:47
|23
|Gilles Cordier (Can) Independent
|0:10:36
|24
|Kevin Callahan (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:11:15
|25
|Dwayne Letterman (USA) Tri Cities Road Club/Msg Cyclo-Cross
|0:12:28
|26
|Rick Bass (USA) Momentum Racing
|0:15:51
|27
|Franz Biron Keefer (USA) Infinity Bike Shop
|0:15:54
|28
|Steven Lewis (USA) Millcreek Bicycles
|0:18:17
|29
|Kenneth Smith (USA) Okc Velo
|-3laps
|DNF
|Mathew Baroli (USA) Wolverines/Acf Stores.Com
|DNS
|Alan Blanchard (USA) Blue Ribbon Restaurants / Translations.com
|DNS
|David Bartol (USA) Mbrc/Flanders
|DNS
|Christopher Long (USA) Gotham/Toga!
|1
|Stephen Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles
|0:35:10
|2
|Gunnar Shogren (USA) Team Pathfinder Of Wv
|0:01:00
|3
|Tim Hacker (USA) Planet Bike
|0:01:54
|4
|Dennis Farrell (USA) Bcv/Scion
|0:02:48
|5
|Paul Nyberg (USA) Horst Engineering Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|6
|John Thompson (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club
|0:04:38
|7
|Peter Toth (Can) Juventus
|0:04:59
|8
|Phillip Kenealy (USA) Unh
|0:05:01
|9
|Edwin Rambuski (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|0:05:25
|10
|Mark Featherman (USA) Guys Racing Club
|0:05:54
|11
|Wojciech Bartolewski (Pol) Scout.Pl
|0:06:11
|12
|Chip Duckett (USA) Smartchoice/Mob; Mock Orange Racing
|0:06:39
|13
|Brad Young (USA) Team Tinney'S Tavern Cycling
|0:07:00
|14
|Alan Blanchard (USA) Blue Ribbon Restaurants / Translations.com
|0:07:01
|15
|Keith Button (USA) Ccb Racing
|0:07:31
|16
|Allan Thom (USA) Chicago.Cx
|0:07:49
|17
|Kevin Saint Clair (USA) Main Line Cycling - Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
|0:07:54
|18
|Kiyoshi Inomata (Jpn) Club Silbest
|0:08:03
|19
|William Kuster (USA) Loon State Cyclists
|0:08:13
|20
|John Bliss (USA) Justin'S Cycling
|-1lap
|21
|Jimmie Vaughan (USA) Bicycle-Heaven
|22
|Shawn Downing (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|23
|John McGrath (USA) Nebc P/B Cycle Loft
|24
|Bruce Schwab (USA) Oa/Cyclemania
|25
|William Stevens (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts
|26
|Jay Loder (Can) La Bicicletta Proshop
|27
|Kirk Rhinehart (USA) The Nationals Project
|28
|Richard Toler (USA) Merrill Lynch Cycling
|29
|Michael Shepherd (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com
|30
|Kirk Morrison (USA) Ag3R-Butlerhealthsystem
|31
|William Anderson (USA) 360 Racing
|-2laps
|32
|Jeffrey Linnen (USA) Tri Cities Road Club
|DNS
|Jamie Emery (Can) Pro City Racing
|DNS
|Bob Bergman (Can)
|DNS
|Michael Ereli (USA) Toyota / Cycling Team P/B Gcca
|1
|Peter Webber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:23:06
|2
|Richard Feldman (USA) Durance-Colnago
|0:00:05
|3
|Mark Savery (USA) Trek Midwest Cx / Mwcc
|0:00:44
|4
|Mark McCormack (USA) Clif Bar/Pactimo
|0:01:05
|5
|Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:01:11
|6
|Todd Bowden (Can) Expo/Superior Energy
|0:01:21
|7
|Andre Sutton (Can) Hardcore Bikes
|0:01:26
|8
|Douglas Reid (USA) Team Stanley/Pain Cave Racing
|0:01:33
|9
|Andrew Croutch (Can) The Hub Race Team
|0:01:34
|10
|Jeff Weinert (USA) Wolverinesportsclub/Acfstores.Com
|0:01:50
|11
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:18
|12
|Mike Scalise (USA) Verdigris Village Cx
|0:03:03
|13
|Erik Enyedy (USA) Verdigris Village Cx
|0:03:09
|14
|Christopher Smith (USA) Hup United
|0:03:12
|15
|David Diviney (USA) Cyclepath Racing
|0:03:30
|16
|Raul Rojas (USA) Dcmtb
|0:03:37
|17
|Bill Marshall (USA) Kccx Fuji
|0:03:59
|18
|Patrick Russell (USA) Wolverine/Acfstores.Com
|0:04:10
|19
|Mark Wilson (USA) Speedy'S Hot Sauce
|0:04:30
|20
|Timothy Hall (USA) Nashvillecyclist.Com
|0:05:08
|21
|Ryan Bannon (USA) The Bike Lane
|0:05:19
|22
|Pete Thompson (Irl) Team Specialized
|0:05:34
|23
|Timothy Cannard (USA) Buy-Cell.Com/Ibis
|0:05:53
|24
|Tom Sybert (USA)
|0:07:15
|25
|Kirk Grynwald (USA) Bob'S Red Mill
|0:07:30
|26
|James Oloughlin (USA) Team Hungry!
|0:07:40
|27
|David Hsu (USA) Louisville Landsharks
|0:07:43
|28
|Jorge Martinez (USA) Team Brain And Spine Cycling
|0:07:45
|29
|Jason Digman (USA) Dig It Cycling
|0:07:58
|30
|Glen Seitz-Varnhagen (USA) 5 Rings
|0:09:07
|31
|Bryan Schoeffler (USA) Subaru-Afas P/B Osp
|0:09:20
|32
|David Sugden (Can) Les Rouleurs De L'Outaouais
|0:10:19
|33
|David Hejduk (USA) 360 Racing
|-1lap
|DNS
|Adam Duncan (USA) Crca/Finkraft Cycling Team
|DNS
|Anastasio Flores (USA) Cal Giant Strawberries
|DNS
|Wade Hess (USA) Cape Atlantic Racing/Beaconcycling.Com
|DNS
|Scott Mclaughlin (USA) Sram Factory Team
|DNS
|Brian Neukirch (USA) Team Tulip
|DNS
|Jeff Yielding (USA) Revolution Cycles Washington Mo
|1
|Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:23:40
|2
|Pascal Bussieres (Can) Team Spirit Gth Cannondale
|0:00:05
|3
|Brian Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:00:30
|4
|Michael Wissink (USA) Specialized
|0:00:38
|5
|Shawn Mitchell (USA) George'S / Vision One / Trp
|0:00:43
|6
|Shadd Smith (USA) Kccx/Fuji P/B Challenge Tires
|0:01:13
|7
|William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:01:23
|8
|Kristopher Auer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:52
|9
|Dave Weaver (USA) Alan N. America Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|10
|Kevin Klug (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:02:14
|11
|Kenny Wehn (USA) Stans Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:02:25
|12
|Brian Conant (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:02:43
|13
|Micah Fritzinger (USA) Schellers Fitness & Cycling
|0:02:50
|14
|Dwayne Goscinski (USA) Dogfish/Cyclewerx
|0:02:58
|15
|Jared Roy (USA) Crossniacs
|0:03:12
|16
|David Richter (USA) Hsp
|0:03:21
|17
|Chris Harre (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark
|0:05:00
|18
|Timothy Hopkin (USA) North Carolina Cyclocross (Nccx)
|0:05:18
|19
|Andrew Olive (Can) Euro-Sports
|0:05:29
|20
|Kevin Hofmann (USA)
|0:05:33
|21
|Michael Birner (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb
|0:06:47
|22
|Otto Schug (USA) Webcyclery.Com Racing
|0:07:08
|23
|Trent Donat (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|0:07:13
|24
|David Johnson (USA) Drake'S Coffee
|0:07:49
|25
|Michael Smith (USA)
|0:09:44
|26
|Patrick Sheeley (USA) Bicycle Depot, New Paltz Ny
|0:11:45
|27
|Sheridan Marquardt (USA) Team Pg-13
|0:14:20
|DNS
|Walid Abu-Ghazaleh (Can) The Pony Shop
|DNS
|Curtis Boivin (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com
|DNS
|Jarrett Deerwester (USA) Sandhills Cycling
|DNS
|Robert Kendall (USA) Bob'S Red Mill
|DNS
|John C Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
|DNS
|Jonathan Lombardo (USA) Finkraft Cycling Team
|DNS
|Ryan O'Connor (USA) Barbasol
|DNS
|Stephen Olenchock (USA) Lamprey Systems
|DNS
|Bryan Rheude (USA) The Pony Shop
|DNS
|Normon Thibault (Can) Frontrunners
|DNS
|Jay Thomas (USA) Midwest Cycling Community
|DNS
|Jayson Webb (USA) Broken Films Racing/Colonels Army
|1
|Donald Myrah (USA) Ibis/Buy-Cell.Com
|0:24:03
|2
|Tim Boundy (USA) Verdigris-Village Cx
|0:03:03
|3
|Rod Yoder (USA) Natural Grocers
|0:03:16
|4
|Shawn Lortie (USA) Mountain Flyer
|0:03:23
|5
|Darron Cheek (USA) Breckvelo
|0:03:45
|6
|Mark Gunsalus (USA) Clif Bar / Pactimo
|0:03:54
|7
|Mark Rumsey (Can) Hardcore Cycling Club
|0:03:57
|8
|Frederick Rose (USA) Bikereg.Com
|0:03:59
|9
|Jeffrey Hall (USA) Justin'S Cycling
|0:04:26
|10
|Michael Mcshane (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:04:51
|11
|Troy Tucker (USA) Bazaar Voice
|0:05:08
|12
|John Verheul (USA) Jbv Coaching
|0:05:20
|13
|Kevin Buckley (USA) Bikeman.Com
|0:05:47
|14
|Joseph Bellante (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing
|0:05:50
|15
|Robert Kuhn (USA) Hup United
|0:06:00
|16
|Michael Schulze (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing
|0:06:08
|17
|Craig Fitzgerald (USA) Team Bike Lane / Wccrt
|0:06:21
|18
|Rodrigo Gil Moreno de Mora (USA) Diamond Peak Racing
|0:06:35
|19
|Neil Armstrong (Can) Team Cf
|0:06:51
|20
|Don Maschka (USA) North Iowa Spin
|0:07:24
|21
|Markus Bowman (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|0:07:26
|22
|William Irving (USA) Bicycle Depot, New Paltz, Ny
|0:07:30
|23
|Douglas Jones (USA) Gs Simmeria
|0:08:10
|24
|Jeffrey Chambers (USA) Schellers Racing Team
|0:08:33
|25
|Michael Seiler (USA) Rogue Racing Project
|0:08:50
|26
|Greg Casteel (USA) Knoxvelo
|0:09:10
|27
|Paul Gerhardt (USA) Bicycles Outback
|0:09:14
|28
|Kevin Hinton (USA) La Velocity
|0:13:03
|29
|Henderson McGinnis (USA) Heart'S Racing / Ken'S Bike Shop
|-1lap
|DNF
|Jon Suyko (USA) The Pony Shop
|DNS
|Bryan Horton (USA) Rogue Racing Project
|DNS
|Todd Hunter (USA) Garneau Customs P/B Powerbar/ Wenzel
|DNS
|Bill Vickers (USA) Adventures For The Cure
|DNS
|Chance Cooke (USA) Great Northern Cycles
|DNS
|David Weber (USA) Rocky Mounts - Izze Racing
|1
|Erik Teck (Bel) Vreda Cycling Team
|0:26:14
|2
|Ralf Warmuth (USA) Highland Park Hermes
|0:00:20
|3
|Tim Butler (USA) Westendbikes/Specialized
|0:00:25
|4
|Gannon Myall (USA) California Giant Strawberry/Specialized
|0:00:31
|5
|Daniel Casper (USA) Grandstay Hotels
|0:00:43
|6
|Keith Lucas (USA) Schellers Racing Team
|0:01:08
|7
|James Coats (USA) Cal-Giant/ Specialized
|0:01:20
|8
|Nate Loman (USA) Team Lake Effect/Hammer Nutrition
|0:01:30
|9
|Alec Petro (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:01:44
|10
|Robert Sonora (USA) Colavita Nm
|0:02:17
|11
|John Mansell (USA) Rallysport
|0:02:22
|12
|Geoff Mcintosh (USA) New Hampshire Cycling Club
|0:02:29
|13
|Marc Gwadz (USA) Dcmtb
|0:02:32
|14
|Charlie (Jimmy) Bruner (USA) Inland Construction / Back To Dirt
|0:02:55
|15
|Raymond Zeimet (USA) Guy'S Racing Club
|0:02:57
|16
|Jonathan Tarbox (USA) Expo/Superior Energy
|0:03:13
|17
|Jeffrey Appeltans (USA) Mambo Kings/Gocycling-D&Q-Fuji
|0:03:28
|18
|John Gatch (USA) Rgf Cleveland Clinic Pb Felt Bicycles
|0:03:38
|19
|Don Cameron (USA) Specialized
|0:03:48
|20
|Steve Mcnamee (USA) Le Scomparse Racing Team
|0:04:03
|21
|Paul Weiss (USA) Oa/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|22
|Jon Hicks (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb
|0:04:57
|23
|Michael Green (GBr) Bikeman.Com
|0:05:16
|24
|Robert Piacine (USA) Guys Racing Club
|0:06:01
|25
|John Kittredge (USA) Cyclocrossworld/Greenware
|0:06:29
|26
|James Cook (Can) Canadian Cycling Magazine
|0:07:36
|27
|Michael Wakeley (USA) Team Kenda P/B Gear Grinder
|0:08:35
|28
|Steve Schaub (USA) Team Nebo Ridge
|0:09:45
|29
|Mark Fasczewski (USA) Krystal / Scv/Warp9
|0:10:01
|30
|Alvarez J Devon (USA) Cole Sports
|0:10:41
|31
|John Kimple (USA) Cyclist Connection
|-1lap
|DNS
|Greg Ferguson (USA) Beacon Cycling/Cape Atlantic Racing
|DNS
|Tao Bernardi (USA) California Giant Strawberry
|DNS
|Kevin Flowers (USA) Wheelfast Racing
|DNS
|Michael Ventola (USA) Pre-Reg.Com
