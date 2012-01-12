Trending

Masters 'cross Worlds underway in Louisville

Seeding decided for 40-44, 45-49 and 50-54 categories

Deteriorating weather led to epic and grueling conditions for the racers competing in the opening day seeding heats at the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships, taking place at Eva Bandman Park in Louisville, Kentucky. These seeding heats determine the racers start position for the weekend's world championship races, with the winners of each age group heat called up first, followed by the two second place finishers, and so forth.

Rain and heavy mud developed into snow and windy conditions. Originally scheduled as three-lap heats, the heavy mud and slippery conditions saw riders turning in long lap times resulting in a change to two laps instead.

The two men's 40-44 heats were claimed by Boulder Cycle Sport teammates Pete Webber and Brandon Dwight, fresh off of last weekend's USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in which Dwight won the men's 40-44 national title with Webber claiming silver 19 seconds later.

Donald Myrah (Ibis/Buy-Cell.Com), newly crowned as US national champion in the 45-49 age group, won heat 1 today while Belgium's Erik Teck claimed heat 2 in the men's 45-49 age group.

The two men's 50-54 heats were won by Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) and Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles). The pair had a hard-fought contest for the US men's 50-54 championship last Friday in Wisconsin, with Tilford claiming the national title 11 seconds ahead of Hines.

Racing resumes Friday at 9:30am with seeding heats for the men's 35-39 and 55-59 age groups. The first world championship race of the weekend will be contested at 1:00pm when the 30-34 year old men race.

Men 50-54 - Heat 1
1Kevin Hines (USA) Corner Cycle0:34:44
2Philip Roach (GBr) Rugby Velo0:01:34
3Wayne Simon (USA) Enzo'S/ Psimet0:03:51
4Geoffrey House (USA) Northampton Cycling Club0:03:53
5Todd Andersen (USA) Men Of Steel Racing0:04:04
6David Luczynski (USA) Spin Doctor Cyclewerks0:04:05
7Russell Thorstrom (USA) Team Ico0:04:08
8Robert Sule (Can) Chain Reaction/Molson670:04:11
9Ron Huebner (USA) Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long & Foster0:04:24
10Joe Fabris (USA) Fightin' Bobas / Plus 3 Network0:04:37
11Colin Funk (Can) First Capital Cycling0:05:02
12Drew Edwards (Can) Euro-Sports0:05:21
13Rob Abell (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop0:05:28
14David Belknap (USA) Cycle Lodge0:05:49
15Robert Colbert (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:05:54
16Peter Wellsman (Can) Pro City Racing0:07:06
17Randal Warren (USA) Xxx Racing-Athletico0:07:24
18Jeffrey Fisher (USA) Oa/Cyclemania0:07:54
19Timothy Shea (USA) Bob-Goodale' S Bike Shop/Speed Merchant0:08:34
20Larry Kaufman (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:08:41
21John Grenier (USA) Clif Bar/ Pactimo0:08:56
22Dave Reed (USA) Hup United0:09:47
23Gilles Cordier (Can) Independent0:10:36
24Kevin Callahan (USA) Cycle Lodge0:11:15
25Dwayne Letterman (USA) Tri Cities Road Club/Msg Cyclo-Cross0:12:28
26Rick Bass (USA) Momentum Racing0:15:51
27Franz Biron Keefer (USA) Infinity Bike Shop0:15:54
28Steven Lewis (USA) Millcreek Bicycles0:18:17
29Kenneth Smith (USA) Okc Velo-3laps
DNFMathew Baroli (USA) Wolverines/Acf Stores.Com
DNSAlan Blanchard (USA) Blue Ribbon Restaurants / Translations.com
DNSDavid Bartol (USA) Mbrc/Flanders
DNSChristopher Long (USA) Gotham/Toga!

Men 50-54 - Heat 2
1Stephen Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles0:35:10
2Gunnar Shogren (USA) Team Pathfinder Of Wv0:01:00
3Tim Hacker (USA) Planet Bike0:01:54
4Dennis Farrell (USA) Bcv/Scion0:02:48
5Paul Nyberg (USA) Horst Engineering Cycling Team0:03:39
6John Thompson (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:04:38
7Peter Toth (Can) Juventus0:04:59
8Phillip Kenealy (USA) Unh0:05:01
9Edwin Rambuski (USA) Team Rambuski Law0:05:25
10Mark Featherman (USA) Guys Racing Club0:05:54
11Wojciech Bartolewski (Pol) Scout.Pl0:06:11
12Chip Duckett (USA) Smartchoice/Mob; Mock Orange Racing0:06:39
13Brad Young (USA) Team Tinney'S Tavern Cycling0:07:00
14Alan Blanchard (USA) Blue Ribbon Restaurants / Translations.com0:07:01
15Keith Button (USA) Ccb Racing0:07:31
16Allan Thom (USA) Chicago.Cx0:07:49
17Kevin Saint Clair (USA) Main Line Cycling - Bikyle/Mazur Coaching0:07:54
18Kiyoshi Inomata (Jpn) Club Silbest0:08:03
19William Kuster (USA) Loon State Cyclists0:08:13
20John Bliss (USA) Justin'S Cycling-1lap
21Jimmie Vaughan (USA) Bicycle-Heaven
22Shawn Downing (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
23John McGrath (USA) Nebc P/B Cycle Loft
24Bruce Schwab (USA) Oa/Cyclemania
25William Stevens (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts
26Jay Loder (Can) La Bicicletta Proshop
27Kirk Rhinehart (USA) The Nationals Project
28Richard Toler (USA) Merrill Lynch Cycling
29Michael Shepherd (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com
30Kirk Morrison (USA) Ag3R-Butlerhealthsystem
31William Anderson (USA) 360 Racing-2laps
32Jeffrey Linnen (USA) Tri Cities Road Club
DNSJamie Emery (Can) Pro City Racing
DNSBob Bergman (Can)
DNSMichael Ereli (USA) Toyota / Cycling Team P/B Gcca

Men 40-44 - Heat 1
1Peter Webber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:23:06
2Richard Feldman (USA) Durance-Colnago0:00:05
3Mark Savery (USA) Trek Midwest Cx / Mwcc0:00:44
4Mark McCormack (USA) Clif Bar/Pactimo0:01:05
5Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:01:11
6Todd Bowden (Can) Expo/Superior Energy0:01:21
7Andre Sutton (Can) Hardcore Bikes0:01:26
8Douglas Reid (USA) Team Stanley/Pain Cave Racing0:01:33
9Andrew Croutch (Can) The Hub Race Team0:01:34
10Jeff Weinert (USA) Wolverinesportsclub/Acfstores.Com0:01:50
11Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:18
12Mike Scalise (USA) Verdigris Village Cx0:03:03
13Erik Enyedy (USA) Verdigris Village Cx0:03:09
14Christopher Smith (USA) Hup United0:03:12
15David Diviney (USA) Cyclepath Racing0:03:30
16Raul Rojas (USA) Dcmtb0:03:37
17Bill Marshall (USA) Kccx Fuji0:03:59
18Patrick Russell (USA) Wolverine/Acfstores.Com0:04:10
19Mark Wilson (USA) Speedy'S Hot Sauce0:04:30
20Timothy Hall (USA) Nashvillecyclist.Com0:05:08
21Ryan Bannon (USA) The Bike Lane0:05:19
22Pete Thompson (Irl) Team Specialized0:05:34
23Timothy Cannard (USA) Buy-Cell.Com/Ibis0:05:53
24Tom Sybert (USA)0:07:15
25Kirk Grynwald (USA) Bob'S Red Mill0:07:30
26James Oloughlin (USA) Team Hungry!0:07:40
27David Hsu (USA) Louisville Landsharks0:07:43
28Jorge Martinez (USA) Team Brain And Spine Cycling0:07:45
29Jason Digman (USA) Dig It Cycling0:07:58
30Glen Seitz-Varnhagen (USA) 5 Rings0:09:07
31Bryan Schoeffler (USA) Subaru-Afas P/B Osp0:09:20
32David Sugden (Can) Les Rouleurs De L'Outaouais0:10:19
33David Hejduk (USA) 360 Racing-1lap
DNSAdam Duncan (USA) Crca/Finkraft Cycling Team
DNSAnastasio Flores (USA) Cal Giant Strawberries
DNSWade Hess (USA) Cape Atlantic Racing/Beaconcycling.Com
DNSScott Mclaughlin (USA) Sram Factory Team
DNSBrian Neukirch (USA) Team Tulip
DNSJeff Yielding (USA) Revolution Cycles Washington Mo

Men 40-44 - Heat 2
1Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:23:40
2Pascal Bussieres (Can) Team Spirit Gth Cannondale0:00:05
3Brian Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:00:30
4Michael Wissink (USA) Specialized0:00:38
5Shawn Mitchell (USA) George'S / Vision One / Trp0:00:43
6Shadd Smith (USA) Kccx/Fuji P/B Challenge Tires0:01:13
7William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:01:23
8Kristopher Auer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:01:52
9Dave Weaver (USA) Alan N. America Cycling Team0:02:06
10Kevin Klug (USA) The Pony Shop0:02:14
11Kenny Wehn (USA) Stans Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:02:25
12Brian Conant (USA) The Pony Shop0:02:43
13Micah Fritzinger (USA) Schellers Fitness & Cycling0:02:50
14Dwayne Goscinski (USA) Dogfish/Cyclewerx0:02:58
15Jared Roy (USA) Crossniacs0:03:12
16David Richter (USA) Hsp0:03:21
17Chris Harre (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark0:05:00
18Timothy Hopkin (USA) North Carolina Cyclocross (Nccx)0:05:18
19Andrew Olive (Can) Euro-Sports0:05:29
20Kevin Hofmann (USA)0:05:33
21Michael Birner (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb0:06:47
22Otto Schug (USA) Webcyclery.Com Racing0:07:08
23Trent Donat (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing0:07:13
24David Johnson (USA) Drake'S Coffee0:07:49
25Michael Smith (USA)0:09:44
26Patrick Sheeley (USA) Bicycle Depot, New Paltz Ny0:11:45
27Sheridan Marquardt (USA) Team Pg-130:14:20
DNSWalid Abu-Ghazaleh (Can) The Pony Shop
DNSCurtis Boivin (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com
DNSJarrett Deerwester (USA) Sandhills Cycling
DNSRobert Kendall (USA) Bob'S Red Mill
DNSJohn C Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
DNSJonathan Lombardo (USA) Finkraft Cycling Team
DNSRyan O'Connor (USA) Barbasol
DNSStephen Olenchock (USA) Lamprey Systems
DNSBryan Rheude (USA) The Pony Shop
DNSNormon Thibault (Can) Frontrunners
DNSJay Thomas (USA) Midwest Cycling Community
DNSJayson Webb (USA) Broken Films Racing/Colonels Army

Men 45-49 - Heat 1
1Donald Myrah (USA) Ibis/Buy-Cell.Com0:24:03
2Tim Boundy (USA) Verdigris-Village Cx0:03:03
3Rod Yoder (USA) Natural Grocers0:03:16
4Shawn Lortie (USA) Mountain Flyer0:03:23
5Darron Cheek (USA) Breckvelo0:03:45
6Mark Gunsalus (USA) Clif Bar / Pactimo0:03:54
7Mark Rumsey (Can) Hardcore Cycling Club0:03:57
8Frederick Rose (USA) Bikereg.Com0:03:59
9Jeffrey Hall (USA) Justin'S Cycling0:04:26
10Michael Mcshane (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:04:51
11Troy Tucker (USA) Bazaar Voice0:05:08
12John Verheul (USA) Jbv Coaching0:05:20
13Kevin Buckley (USA) Bikeman.Com0:05:47
14Joseph Bellante (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing0:05:50
15Robert Kuhn (USA) Hup United0:06:00
16Michael Schulze (USA) Biowheels/Reece-Campbell Racing0:06:08
17Craig Fitzgerald (USA) Team Bike Lane / Wccrt0:06:21
18Rodrigo Gil Moreno de Mora (USA) Diamond Peak Racing0:06:35
19Neil Armstrong (Can) Team Cf0:06:51
20Don Maschka (USA) North Iowa Spin0:07:24
21Markus Bowman (USA) South Mountain Cycles0:07:26
22William Irving (USA) Bicycle Depot, New Paltz, Ny0:07:30
23Douglas Jones (USA) Gs Simmeria0:08:10
24Jeffrey Chambers (USA) Schellers Racing Team0:08:33
25Michael Seiler (USA) Rogue Racing Project0:08:50
26Greg Casteel (USA) Knoxvelo0:09:10
27Paul Gerhardt (USA) Bicycles Outback0:09:14
28Kevin Hinton (USA) La Velocity0:13:03
29Henderson McGinnis (USA) Heart'S Racing / Ken'S Bike Shop-1lap
DNFJon Suyko (USA) The Pony Shop
DNSBryan Horton (USA) Rogue Racing Project
DNSTodd Hunter (USA) Garneau Customs P/B Powerbar/ Wenzel
DNSBill Vickers (USA) Adventures For The Cure
DNSChance Cooke (USA) Great Northern Cycles
DNSDavid Weber (USA) Rocky Mounts - Izze Racing

Men 45-49 - Heat 2
1Erik Teck (Bel) Vreda Cycling Team0:26:14
2Ralf Warmuth (USA) Highland Park Hermes0:00:20
3Tim Butler (USA) Westendbikes/Specialized0:00:25
4Gannon Myall (USA) California Giant Strawberry/Specialized0:00:31
5Daniel Casper (USA) Grandstay Hotels0:00:43
6Keith Lucas (USA) Schellers Racing Team0:01:08
7James Coats (USA) Cal-Giant/ Specialized0:01:20
8Nate Loman (USA) Team Lake Effect/Hammer Nutrition0:01:30
9Alec Petro (USA) Corner Cycle0:01:44
10Robert Sonora (USA) Colavita Nm0:02:17
11John Mansell (USA) Rallysport0:02:22
12Geoff Mcintosh (USA) New Hampshire Cycling Club0:02:29
13Marc Gwadz (USA) Dcmtb0:02:32
14Charlie (Jimmy) Bruner (USA) Inland Construction / Back To Dirt0:02:55
15Raymond Zeimet (USA) Guy'S Racing Club0:02:57
16Jonathan Tarbox (USA) Expo/Superior Energy0:03:13
17Jeffrey Appeltans (USA) Mambo Kings/Gocycling-D&Q-Fuji0:03:28
18John Gatch (USA) Rgf Cleveland Clinic Pb Felt Bicycles0:03:38
19Don Cameron (USA) Specialized0:03:48
20Steve Mcnamee (USA) Le Scomparse Racing Team0:04:03
21Paul Weiss (USA) Oa/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team0:04:19
22Jon Hicks (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb0:04:57
23Michael Green (GBr) Bikeman.Com0:05:16
24Robert Piacine (USA) Guys Racing Club0:06:01
25John Kittredge (USA) Cyclocrossworld/Greenware0:06:29
26James Cook (Can) Canadian Cycling Magazine0:07:36
27Michael Wakeley (USA) Team Kenda P/B Gear Grinder0:08:35
28Steve Schaub (USA) Team Nebo Ridge0:09:45
29Mark Fasczewski (USA) Krystal / Scv/Warp90:10:01
30Alvarez J Devon (USA) Cole Sports0:10:41
31John Kimple (USA) Cyclist Connection-1lap
DNSGreg Ferguson (USA) Beacon Cycling/Cape Atlantic Racing
DNSTao Bernardi (USA) California Giant Strawberry
DNSKevin Flowers (USA) Wheelfast Racing
DNSMichael Ventola (USA) Pre-Reg.Com

