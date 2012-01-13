Trending

Van Eyndt wins men's 30-34 championship

Heats run for men's 35-39 and 55-59 categories

The rain and mud gave way to snow, wind and frozen ruts today at the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships at Louisville, Kentucky's Eva Bandman Park.

The morning featured the final seeding heats prior to the start of championship racing. In the men’s 35-39 race, Grant Berry (Cycleution/Stevens Bikes) won heat one and Scott Frederick (Inland Construction) won heat 2. Randall Root (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long & Foster) won heat one of the men’s 55-59 race while Jeff Townsend (Plus 3 Network) took heat two. They will contest their final races later this weekend.

Championship racing began when the 30-34 men kicked off the first race for the rainbow jersey. In a race complicated by frozen, muddy ruts, wind and frigid temperatures, Belgian Sven Van Eyndt took the hole shot and was never far off the front of the field for the duration of the race. Behind him Americans Thomas Turner (Jamis Factory Team) fought valiantly for the silver medal while Andy Reardon (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross) fought off a hard-charging Spanish rider, Jose Dominguez, to hold on to the bronze medal. All top three riders were plagued by mechanicals and crashes.

On the last lap, Van Eyndt accelerated away from Turner and opened up a six-second gap that the American could not close down. Behind Turner the battle for the final podium spot was heating up. Reardon, who turned in the three fastest lap times of the day, had found himself on the front of the race before crashing and dropping 20 spots. After riding back up through the field Reardon was caught by Dominguez. The Spaniard went down in the sand and Reardon rode away clean to claim the final step on the podium.

Full Results

Men 30-34 Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Van Eyndt (Belgium)0:45:35
2Thomas Turner (United States of America)0:00:03
3Andrew Reardon (United States of America)0:00:31
4Jose Dominguez (Spain)0:01:05
5Stephen Cummings (United States of America)0:01:09
6Andy Waterman (Great Britain)0:01:27
7Michael Hemme (United States of America)0:01:56
8Michael Mihalik (United States of America)0:02:00
9Christopher Larsen (United States of America)0:02:38
10Doug Schuler (United States of America)0:03:13
11Joshua Prater (United States of America)0:03:31
12Andrew Coe (United States of America)0:03:52
13Micheal Jernigan (United States of America)0:05:46
14Christopher Fisher (United States of America)0:06:46
15Stefan Rothe (Germany)0:06:56
16John Eisinger (United States of America)0:07:18
17Adam Rodkey (United States of America)0:07:44
18Marten Beels (United States of America)0:07:49
19Tom Burke (United States of America)0:08:09
20Scott Peipert (United States of America)0:09:14
21Ryan Gamm (United States of America)0:10:21
22Jason Monk (United States of America)0:10:56
-1lapAndrew Hager (United States of America)
-1lapEric White (United States of America)
-2lapsTim Collins (United States of America)
-2lapsRichard Bate (United States of America)
-3lapsJustin Sheppard (United States of America)
-3lapsJoshua D Schuler (United States of America)
DNFBrad Cole (United States of America)

Men 35-39 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Berry (United States of America)0:20:59
2Aaron Bouplon (United States of America)0:00:57
3Paul Bonds (United States of America)0:01:06
4Travis Donn (United States of America)0:01:16
5Eric Anderson (United States of America)0:01:24
6Justin Robinson (United States of America)0:02:02
7Christopher Case (United States of America)0:02:24
8Peter Mogg (Canada)0:02:30
9Craig Faulkner (United States of America)0:02:43
10Joshua Roeser (United States of America)0:02:51
11Brad Hunter (Canada)0:03:15
12Matthew Morrison (United States of America)0:03:43
13Donald Galligher (United States of America)0:04:13
14Christopher Harshman (United States of America)0:04:55
15Daniel Rapp (United States of America)0:05:05
16Rolando Roman (United States of America)0:06:12
17Joshua Stevens (United States of America)0:06:39
18William Holland (United States of America)0:07:10
19James Billiter (United States of America)0:08:05
20Rick Mellendick (United States of America)0:09:02
21Gregory Ahnert (United States of America)0:11:17
22Fred Mitchell (United States of America)0:12:44
-1lapChristopher Garges (United States of America)
-1lapScott Henry (United States of America)
DNSTimothy Cook (United States of America)
DNSChristopher Jensen (United States of America)
DNSJason Scislowicz (United States of America)
DNSDavid Sheek (United States of America)
DNSAndrew Weir (United States of America)
DNSRegan Pringle (Canada)

Men 35-39 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Frederick (United States of America)0:21:16
2Andrew Messer (United States of America)0:00:07
3Ryan Padilla (United States of America)0:00:10
4Gary Yates (United States of America)0:01:44
5Todd Schoeni (United States of America)0:02:32
6Garren Watkins (United States of America)
7Michael Gallagher (United States of America)0:02:56
8Ian Moore (United States of America)0:03:02
9Taylor Carrington (United States of America)0:03:06
10Darryn Biggerstaff (United States of America)0:03:15
11James Harmon (United States of America)0:03:34
12Joshua Whitmore (United States of America)0:04:02
13Marco Antonio Prieto (Spain)0:04:11
14Ben Bostrom (United States of America)0:04:19
15Joshua Johnson (United States of America)0:04:38
16Matthew Davidson (United States of America)0:05:47
17Ryan Bosio (United States of America)0:06:22
18Jeffrey Schlaudecker (United States of America)0:07:10
19Josh Holland (United States of America)0:10:50
20William Sorg (United States of America)0:12:07
-1lapDoug Carraway (United States of America)
DNSRonald Bridal (United States of America)
DNSChad Dean (United States of America)
DNSDaniel Larino (United States of America)
DNSJay Moncel (United States of America)
DNSKervin Quinones (United States of America)
DNSJesse Rients (United States of America)
DNSHayes Sanborn (United States of America)
DNSOliver Vrambout (United States of America)

Men 55-59 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Randall Root (United States of America)0:25:05
2Henry Kramer (United States of America)0:00:18
3Jim Gentes (United States of America)0:01:24
4Rudy Sroka (United States of America)0:02:03
5Glen Jones (United States of America)0:02:11
6Barry Doubleday (United States of America)0:02:30
7Anthony (Tony) Bilotta (United States of America)0:03:02
8Joel Roth (United States of America)0:03:57
9Jerry White (United States of America)0:04:40
10Steven Kane (United States of America)0:04:57
11Kevin Breckenmaker (United States of America)0:05:15
12Steven Vorderman (United States of America)0:05:51
13Randy Shields (United States of America)0:07:06
14Geoffrey Chandler (United States of America)0:07:11
15Colin Kernan (United States of America)0:09:09
16Chris Black (United States of America)0:09:40
17Jeff Tripp (United States of America)0:10:30
18David Conrad (United States of America)0:11:38
19Thomas Wilson (United States of America)0:13:32
-1lapBill Ratcliff (United States of America)
-1lapChris Canfield (United States of America)
DNSCorvin Alstot (United States of America)
DNSRichard Bauch (United States of America)

Men 55-59 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Townsend (United States of America)0:24:14
2Norman Kreiss (United States of America)0:00:23
3Edmund Overend (United States of America)0:00:28
4Jeffrey Craft (United States of America)0:01:17
5Benny Andersson (Sweden)0:01:23
6George Smith (United States of America)0:01:56
7Robin Kinney (United States of America)0:02:01
8Robert Downs (United States of America)0:02:51
9Arthur White (United States of America)0:03:04
10Brad Demott (United States of America)0:04:49
11Peter Crowley (United States of America)0:05:12
12David Goodwin (United States of America)0:05:22
13Andrew Ammon (United States of America)0:05:48
14Robert Willcox (United States of America)0:06:14
15Mark Wolowiec (United States of America)0:06:16
16Steve Noble (United States of America)0:06:34
17Joseph King (United States of America)0:06:41
18John Reimbold (United States of America)0:09:20
19Ron Swenson (United States of America)0:10:55
20Richard Mauney (United States of America)0:11:47
21Doug Hamilton (United States of America)0:12:01
-1lapJames White (United States of America)
DNSPerry Seltz (United States of America)

Latest on Cyclingnews