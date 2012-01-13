The rain and mud gave way to snow, wind and frozen ruts today at the UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships at Louisville, Kentucky's Eva Bandman Park.

The morning featured the final seeding heats prior to the start of championship racing. In the men’s 35-39 race, Grant Berry (Cycleution/Stevens Bikes) won heat one and Scott Frederick (Inland Construction) won heat 2. Randall Root (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long & Foster) won heat one of the men’s 55-59 race while Jeff Townsend (Plus 3 Network) took heat two. They will contest their final races later this weekend.

Championship racing began when the 30-34 men kicked off the first race for the rainbow jersey. In a race complicated by frozen, muddy ruts, wind and frigid temperatures, Belgian Sven Van Eyndt took the hole shot and was never far off the front of the field for the duration of the race. Behind him Americans Thomas Turner (Jamis Factory Team) fought valiantly for the silver medal while Andy Reardon (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross) fought off a hard-charging Spanish rider, Jose Dominguez, to hold on to the bronze medal. All top three riders were plagued by mechanicals and crashes.

On the last lap, Van Eyndt accelerated away from Turner and opened up a six-second gap that the American could not close down. Behind Turner the battle for the final podium spot was heating up. Reardon, who turned in the three fastest lap times of the day, had found himself on the front of the race before crashing and dropping 20 spots. After riding back up through the field Reardon was caught by Dominguez. The Spaniard went down in the sand and Reardon rode away clean to claim the final step on the podium.

Full Results

Men 30-34 Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Van Eyndt (Belgium) 0:45:35 2 Thomas Turner (United States of America) 0:00:03 3 Andrew Reardon (United States of America) 0:00:31 4 Jose Dominguez (Spain) 0:01:05 5 Stephen Cummings (United States of America) 0:01:09 6 Andy Waterman (Great Britain) 0:01:27 7 Michael Hemme (United States of America) 0:01:56 8 Michael Mihalik (United States of America) 0:02:00 9 Christopher Larsen (United States of America) 0:02:38 10 Doug Schuler (United States of America) 0:03:13 11 Joshua Prater (United States of America) 0:03:31 12 Andrew Coe (United States of America) 0:03:52 13 Micheal Jernigan (United States of America) 0:05:46 14 Christopher Fisher (United States of America) 0:06:46 15 Stefan Rothe (Germany) 0:06:56 16 John Eisinger (United States of America) 0:07:18 17 Adam Rodkey (United States of America) 0:07:44 18 Marten Beels (United States of America) 0:07:49 19 Tom Burke (United States of America) 0:08:09 20 Scott Peipert (United States of America) 0:09:14 21 Ryan Gamm (United States of America) 0:10:21 22 Jason Monk (United States of America) 0:10:56 -1lap Andrew Hager (United States of America) -1lap Eric White (United States of America) -2laps Tim Collins (United States of America) -2laps Richard Bate (United States of America) -3laps Justin Sheppard (United States of America) -3laps Joshua D Schuler (United States of America) DNF Brad Cole (United States of America)

Men 35-39 Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grant Berry (United States of America) 0:20:59 2 Aaron Bouplon (United States of America) 0:00:57 3 Paul Bonds (United States of America) 0:01:06 4 Travis Donn (United States of America) 0:01:16 5 Eric Anderson (United States of America) 0:01:24 6 Justin Robinson (United States of America) 0:02:02 7 Christopher Case (United States of America) 0:02:24 8 Peter Mogg (Canada) 0:02:30 9 Craig Faulkner (United States of America) 0:02:43 10 Joshua Roeser (United States of America) 0:02:51 11 Brad Hunter (Canada) 0:03:15 12 Matthew Morrison (United States of America) 0:03:43 13 Donald Galligher (United States of America) 0:04:13 14 Christopher Harshman (United States of America) 0:04:55 15 Daniel Rapp (United States of America) 0:05:05 16 Rolando Roman (United States of America) 0:06:12 17 Joshua Stevens (United States of America) 0:06:39 18 William Holland (United States of America) 0:07:10 19 James Billiter (United States of America) 0:08:05 20 Rick Mellendick (United States of America) 0:09:02 21 Gregory Ahnert (United States of America) 0:11:17 22 Fred Mitchell (United States of America) 0:12:44 -1lap Christopher Garges (United States of America) -1lap Scott Henry (United States of America) DNS Timothy Cook (United States of America) DNS Christopher Jensen (United States of America) DNS Jason Scislowicz (United States of America) DNS David Sheek (United States of America) DNS Andrew Weir (United States of America) DNS Regan Pringle (Canada)

Men 35-39 Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Frederick (United States of America) 0:21:16 2 Andrew Messer (United States of America) 0:00:07 3 Ryan Padilla (United States of America) 0:00:10 4 Gary Yates (United States of America) 0:01:44 5 Todd Schoeni (United States of America) 0:02:32 6 Garren Watkins (United States of America) 7 Michael Gallagher (United States of America) 0:02:56 8 Ian Moore (United States of America) 0:03:02 9 Taylor Carrington (United States of America) 0:03:06 10 Darryn Biggerstaff (United States of America) 0:03:15 11 James Harmon (United States of America) 0:03:34 12 Joshua Whitmore (United States of America) 0:04:02 13 Marco Antonio Prieto (Spain) 0:04:11 14 Ben Bostrom (United States of America) 0:04:19 15 Joshua Johnson (United States of America) 0:04:38 16 Matthew Davidson (United States of America) 0:05:47 17 Ryan Bosio (United States of America) 0:06:22 18 Jeffrey Schlaudecker (United States of America) 0:07:10 19 Josh Holland (United States of America) 0:10:50 20 William Sorg (United States of America) 0:12:07 -1lap Doug Carraway (United States of America) DNS Ronald Bridal (United States of America) DNS Chad Dean (United States of America) DNS Daniel Larino (United States of America) DNS Jay Moncel (United States of America) DNS Kervin Quinones (United States of America) DNS Jesse Rients (United States of America) DNS Hayes Sanborn (United States of America) DNS Oliver Vrambout (United States of America)

Men 55-59 Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Randall Root (United States of America) 0:25:05 2 Henry Kramer (United States of America) 0:00:18 3 Jim Gentes (United States of America) 0:01:24 4 Rudy Sroka (United States of America) 0:02:03 5 Glen Jones (United States of America) 0:02:11 6 Barry Doubleday (United States of America) 0:02:30 7 Anthony (Tony) Bilotta (United States of America) 0:03:02 8 Joel Roth (United States of America) 0:03:57 9 Jerry White (United States of America) 0:04:40 10 Steven Kane (United States of America) 0:04:57 11 Kevin Breckenmaker (United States of America) 0:05:15 12 Steven Vorderman (United States of America) 0:05:51 13 Randy Shields (United States of America) 0:07:06 14 Geoffrey Chandler (United States of America) 0:07:11 15 Colin Kernan (United States of America) 0:09:09 16 Chris Black (United States of America) 0:09:40 17 Jeff Tripp (United States of America) 0:10:30 18 David Conrad (United States of America) 0:11:38 19 Thomas Wilson (United States of America) 0:13:32 -1lap Bill Ratcliff (United States of America) -1lap Chris Canfield (United States of America) DNS Corvin Alstot (United States of America) DNS Richard Bauch (United States of America)