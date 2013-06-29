Image 1 of 9 Elite men's marathon Worlds podium: Alban Lakata (Austria), Christoph Sauser (Switzerland), Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia) (Image credit: Michele Mondini) Image 2 of 9 Elite men's marathon Worlds podium: Alban Lakata, Christoph Sauser, Leonardo Paez (Image credit: Team Topeak Ergon) Image 3 of 9 Alban Lakata (Austria) finishes up in second (Image credit: Team Topeak Ergon) Image 4 of 9 2013 Marathon World Champions Christoph Sauser and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Image credit: CPSC) Image 5 of 9 Alban Lakata (Austria) (Image credit: Team Topeak Ergon) Image 6 of 9 Robert Mennen (Germany) (Image credit: Team Topeak Ergon) Image 7 of 9 Tony Longo (Italy) (Image credit: Michele Mondini) Image 8 of 9 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia) (Image credit: Michele Mondini) Image 9 of 9 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia) finishes in third. (Image credit: Michele Mondini)

Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) won the third marathon world championship title of his career on Saturday afternoon in Kirchberg, Austria. He previously was the marathon world champion in 2007 and 2011. Sauser crossed the line in 4:30:13, just five seconds ahead of main rival Alban Lakata (Austria), who is another former marathon world champion. Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia) earned the bronze medal.

"Leading up to a race like this, it's hard training, and there is a lot of pressure. You always think too much and you're in your head," said Sauser to iamspecialized.com. "I think I found a nice balance for this race. I wasn't too nervous going into it, and I let the other guys make the pace while I stayed out of trouble. You have to relax early on - in a 4.5-hour race, you can't be too tense too early. Then I put myself into high adrenaline mode in the last half hour, which helps me win these marathon races."

"It was hard mentally. For me, I always knew that the last climb and the last downhill would be the main goal."

Shortly after the start, all of the favorites were near the front. The 95km course featured four major climbs.

The first two climbs whittled down the field. The penultimate climb further worked over the lead group, then consisting of six men, and left only Sauser, Lakata and Paez together at the front.

"After that, the three of us rode quite steadily until the showdown on the on the last climb which went from 800m to 1800m," said Sauser. "Paez attacked right away going into the climb after the last feed zone. Alban and I kept it steady and caught him. Alban knew he had to push the pace because a few weeks ago at the Bike Four Peaks [which Sauser won - Ed.], when we finished with this same downhill, I put lots of time into him there."

"I started hurting, and I was hoping Alban would not have another gear to go faster, but I quickly realized that was it, and I went to the front and tried to gain some time - maybe five seconds, but I had to recover a little bit and he was on my wheel again."

Sauser again opened another gap of five seconds, which Lakata diligently closed.

"The last 10 minutes before the downhill, I gave it all. I knew I had to go into the downhill first," said Sauser, who was riding Specialized S-Works Renegade 1.95 tires. "I made up a good 10 seconds and went into it first. Then the big pressure was on - not to make any mistakes on all the slippery, wet roots and deep, sticky mud. There were some dry parts - it was always changing, and it was impossible to pass."

"I could see him behind me the whole time, and whenever I'd ride more safely, he'd come closer. Then I let go of my brakes. It was such a relief to come out of the downhill into the four cross track and ride the four berms to the finish. It was like all the pressure was off."

Third place finisher Paez said, "I'm happy with this result. I did my best trying to outdistance Sauser and Lakata on the final climb, but I couldn't manage to do it, finding two great rivals on my way. I enjoy this bronze medal, and I wish to dedicate it to my mother and all the persons staying close to me in the last years, above all the whole TX Active-Bianchi team."

