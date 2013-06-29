Sauser wins marathon world championship
Swiss rider celebrates his third marathon title
Elite men marathon: -
Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) won the third marathon world championship title of his career on Saturday afternoon in Kirchberg, Austria. He previously was the marathon world champion in 2007 and 2011. Sauser crossed the line in 4:30:13, just five seconds ahead of main rival Alban Lakata (Austria), who is another former marathon world champion. Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia) earned the bronze medal.
"Leading up to a race like this, it's hard training, and there is a lot of pressure. You always think too much and you're in your head," said Sauser to iamspecialized.com. "I think I found a nice balance for this race. I wasn't too nervous going into it, and I let the other guys make the pace while I stayed out of trouble. You have to relax early on - in a 4.5-hour race, you can't be too tense too early. Then I put myself into high adrenaline mode in the last half hour, which helps me win these marathon races."
"It was hard mentally. For me, I always knew that the last climb and the last downhill would be the main goal."
Shortly after the start, all of the favorites were near the front. The 95km course featured four major climbs.
The first two climbs whittled down the field. The penultimate climb further worked over the lead group, then consisting of six men, and left only Sauser, Lakata and Paez together at the front.
"After that, the three of us rode quite steadily until the showdown on the on the last climb which went from 800m to 1800m," said Sauser. "Paez attacked right away going into the climb after the last feed zone. Alban and I kept it steady and caught him. Alban knew he had to push the pace because a few weeks ago at the Bike Four Peaks [which Sauser won - Ed.], when we finished with this same downhill, I put lots of time into him there."
"I started hurting, and I was hoping Alban would not have another gear to go faster, but I quickly realized that was it, and I went to the front and tried to gain some time - maybe five seconds, but I had to recover a little bit and he was on my wheel again."
Sauser again opened another gap of five seconds, which Lakata diligently closed.
"The last 10 minutes before the downhill, I gave it all. I knew I had to go into the downhill first," said Sauser, who was riding Specialized S-Works Renegade 1.95 tires. "I made up a good 10 seconds and went into it first. Then the big pressure was on - not to make any mistakes on all the slippery, wet roots and deep, sticky mud. There were some dry parts - it was always changing, and it was impossible to pass."
"I could see him behind me the whole time, and whenever I'd ride more safely, he'd come closer. Then I let go of my brakes. It was such a relief to come out of the downhill into the four cross track and ride the four berms to the finish. It was like all the pressure was off."
Third place finisher Paez said, "I'm happy with this result. I did my best trying to outdistance Sauser and Lakata on the final climb, but I couldn't manage to do it, finding two great rivals on my way. I enjoy this bronze medal, and I wish to dedicate it to my mother and all the persons staying close to me in the last years, above all the whole TX Active-Bianchi team."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Switzerland)
|4:30:13
|2
|Alban Lakata (Austria)
|0:00:05
|3
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia)
|0:03:12
|4
|Kristian Hynek (Czech Republic)
|0:09:30
|5
|Urs Huber (Switzerland)
|0:09:48
|6
|Jorge Oliveira Ferreira Tiago (Portugal)
|0:10:25
|7
|Lukas Buchli (Switzerland)
|0:11:07
|8
|Karl Platt (Germany)
|0:11:37
|9
|Thomas Stoll (Switzerland)
|0:14:58
|10
|Adrian Brzozka (Poland)
|0:15:58
|11
|Periklis Ilias (Greece)
|0:16:44
|12
|Sören Nissen (Denmark)
|0:17:07
|13
|Mirko Celestino (Italy)
|0:17:38
|14
|Jukka Vastaranta (Finland)
|0:18:18
|15
|Michal Lami (Slovakia)
|0:18:57
|16
|Tony Longo (Italy)
|0:19:06
|17
|Robert Mennen (Germany)
|0:22:01
|18
|Jérémy Huguenin (Switzerland)
|0:22:26
|19
|Roel Paulissen (Belgium)
|0:22:34
|20
|Frans Claes (Belgium)
|0:24:14
|21
|Samuele Porro (Italy)
|0:25:30
|22
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland)
|0:25:38
|23
|Daniel Geismayr (Austria)
|0:25:40
|24
|Marcus Kaufmann (Germany)
|0:25:40
|25
|Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)
|0:26:20
|26
|Jan Jobanek (Czech Republic)
|0:26:42
|27
|Diego Arias (Colombia)
|0:26:49
|28
|Matous Ulman (Czech Republic)
|0:28:07
|29
|Steffen Thum (Germany)
|0:29:43
|30
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spain)
|0:30:05
|31
|Max Knox (South Africa)
|0:30:09
|32
|Piotr Brzozka (Poland)
|0:30:29
|33
|Hannes Genze (Germany)
|0:30:35
|34
|Matthias Leisling (Germany)
|0:30:49
|35
|Pavel Boudny (Czech Republic)
|0:30:59
|36
|Hansueli Stauffer (Switzerland)
|0:31:16
|37
|Jason English (Australia)
|0:33:06
|38
|Yesid Chia Amaya Jaime (Colombia)
|0:33:14
|39
|Erik Kleinhans (South Africa)
|0:33:30
|40
|Alexey Medvedev (Russian Federation)
|0:33:36
|41
|Thomas Dietsch (France)
|0:33:44
|42
|Luca Ronchi (Italy)
|0:34:30
|43
|Anton Sintsov (Russian Federation)
|0:35:12
|44
|Michal Bubilek (Czech Republic)
|0:35:13
|45
|Konny Looser (Switzerland)
|0:37:19
|46
|Johnny Cattaneo (Italy)
|0:37:21
|47
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Austria)
|0:38:15
|48
|Andreas Kleiber (Germany)
|0:39:17
|49
|Christian Schneidawind (Germany)
|0:39:42
|50
|Philipp Gerber (Switzerland)
|0:40:49
|51
|Ben Thomas (Great Britain)
|0:41:04
|52
|Jairo Colombia Botero Salazar Jhon (Colombia)
|0:41:22
|53
|Darren Lill (South Africa)
|0:41:24
|54
|Jochen Kass (Germany)
|0:41:26
|55
|Enrico Franzoi (Italy)
|0:41:30
|56
|Sebastien Carabin (Belgium)
|0:41:49
|57
|Georg Koch (Austria)
|0:42:06
|58
|Marton Blazso (Hungary)
|0:43:01
|59
|Paul Remy (France)
|0:43:03
|60
|Lenart Noc (Slovenia)
|0:43:03
|61
|Lourens Luus (South Africa)
|0:43:15
|62
|Nico Bell (South Africa)
|0:43:21
|63
|Allan Bachmann (Denmark)
|0:43:48
|64
|Aleksander Dorozala (Poland)
|0:46:28
|65
|Uwe Hardter (Germany)
|0:46:36
|66
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (France)
|0:48:07
|67
|Xavier Dafflon (Switzerland)
|0:48:35
|68
|Christophe Bassons (France)
|0:49:28
|69
|Christian Helmig (Luxembourg)
|0:49:55
|70
|Michael Broderick (United States Of America)
|0:50:03
|71
|Remi Laffont (France)
|0:50:08
|72
|Norbert Wyss (Switzerland)
|0:50:57
|73
|Tom Ettlich (Germany)
|0:52:30
|74
|Charles Keey (South Africa)
|0:52:47
|75
|Mikael Salomonsson (Sweden)
|0:53:31
|76
|Daniel Gathof (Germany)
|0:54:17
|77
|David Schöggl (Austria)
|0:54:21
|78
|Mariusz Marszalek (Poland)
|0:56:06
|79
|Frantisek Lami (Slovakia)
|0:57:21
|80
|Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mexico)
|0:57:45
|81
|Lars Granberg (Norway)
|0:57:55
|82
|Michael Wiessner (Germany)
|0:57:55
|83
|Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chile)
|0:59:26
|84
|Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)
|1:00:24
|85
|Patryk Piasecki (Poland)
|1:01:23
|86
|Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)
|1:02:42
|87
|Yuki Ikeda (Japan)
|1:03:28
|88
|Miguel Angel Hidalgo (Argentina)
|1:04:48
|89
|Alejandro Diaz De La Pena Lopez (Spain)
|1:06:37
|90
|Valtteri Repo (Finland)
|1:08:26
|91
|Adrian Jusinski (Poland)
|1:09:21
|92
|Arnaud Rapillard (Switzerland)
|1:09:32
|93
|Szilard Buruczki (Hungary)
|1:10:41
|94
|Vincent Arnaud (France)
|1:11:45
|95
|Christian Kreuchler (Germany)
|1:12:52
|96
|Hamza Kansiz (Turkey)
|1:13:22
|97
|Juan Busso (Argentina)
|1:15:13
|98
|Tomasz Drozdz (Poland)
|1:16:38
|99
|Oliver Vonhausen (Germany)
|1:17:12
|100
|Morgan Pilley (Australia)
|1:20:47
|101
|Pawel Baranek (Poland)
|1:21:05
|102
|Pavao Roset (Croatia)
|1:21:16
|103
|Timothy Carleton (Canada)
|1:24:28
|104
|Juan Simon Ocana Ortiz (Mexico)
|1:24:43
|105
|Zsolt Bur (Hungary)
|1:28:29
|106
|Motoshi Kadota (Japan)
|1:28:30
|107
|Michal Kowalczyk (Poland)
|1:37:32
|108
|Vincent Pages (France)
|1:46:17
|109
|Omer Faruk Kansiz (Turkey)
|1:55:54
|110
|Justin Price (New Zealand)
|2:22:35
|111
|Ismail Demirkan (Turkey)
|2:31:11
|112
|Juan Antonio Diaz Cuervo (Mexico)
|2:53:03
|113
|Alican Elkatmis (Turkey)
|3:04:12
|114
|Fatih Kocak (Turkey)
|3:09:36
|115
|Bora Tirki (Turkey)
|3:12:13
|DNF
|Christoph Soukup (Austria)
|DNF
|Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spain)
|DNF
|Wolfgang Mayer (Germany)
|DNF
|Bartosz Banach (Poland)
|DNF
|Thibault Sabatier (France)
|DNF
|Calle Friberg (Sweden)
|DNF
|Torsten Marx (Germany)
|DNF
|Borut Ramsak (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Juri Ragnoli (Italy)
|DNF
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Jiri Novak (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spain)
|DNF
|Daniel Federspiel (Austria)
|DNF
|Florian Willbold (Germany)
|DNF
|Dimitrios Antoniadis (Greece)
|DNF
|Tim Bohme (Germany)
|DNF
|Cristian Cominelli (Italy)
|DNF
|Pedro Romero Ocampo (Spain)
|DNF
|Frederic Gombert (France)
|DNF
|Goran Kuzmanovski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)
|DNF
|Stefan Sahm (Germany)
|DNS
|Manuel Pliem (Austria)
