Bekaert beats Benoist in Valkenburg
Goeman third in junior men's race
Junior Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Belgium
|0:39:36
|2
|Antoine Benoist (Fra) France
|0:00:01
|3
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:24
|4
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain
|0:00:27
|5
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:30
|6
|Antoine Raugel (Fra) France
|0:00:32
|7
|Lane Maher (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:33
|8
|Jan Gavenda (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:34
|9
|Erwann Kerraud (Fra) France
|0:00:39
|10
|Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:41
|11
|Maxime Bonsergent (Fra) France
|0:00:45
|12
|Hynek Palicka (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:49
|13
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:58
|14
|Thomas Mein (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:59
|15
|Thibault Valognes (Fra) France
|0:01:03
|16
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:07
|17
|Bart Artz (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:18
|18
|Hendrik Mees (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:22
|19
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:25
|20
|Patrick Favaro (Ita) Italy
|0:01:26
|21
|Louis Rouiller (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:29
|22
|Luca Schaetti (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:36
|23
|Perry Frijters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:39
|24
|Bart Hazekamp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:44
|25
|Harry Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|26
|Jelle Camps (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:58
|27
|Filippo Fontana (Ita) Italy
|0:02:07
|28
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:14
|29
|Simon Vanicek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:18
|30
|Edoardo Xillo (Ita) Italy
|31
|Lorenzo Calloni (Ita) Italy
|0:02:25
|32
|Giulio Galli (Ita) Italy
|0:02:27
|33
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:02:29
|34
|Carlo Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:02:32
|35
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa) Spain
|36
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:33
|37
|Caleb Swartz (USA) United States Of America
|0:02:40
|38
|Kyro Geurts (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:02:47
|39
|Benjamin Gomezvillafane (USA) United States Of America
|0:02:50
|40
|Felix Schreiber (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:02:51
|41
|Nicolas Kess (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:02:53
|42
|Anders Lilliendal (Den) Denmark
|0:02:55
|43
|Cedric Pries (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:06
|44
|Xabier Murias (Spa) Spain
|0:03:18
|45
|Jan Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:27
|46
|Alberto Brancati (Ita) Italy
|47
|Jurgen Van Den Aarssen (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:03:35
|48
|Wojciech Ceniuch (Pol) Poland
|0:03:39
|49
|Toby Barnes (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:48
|50
|David Westhoff-Wittwer (Ger) Germany
|0:03:49
|51
|Luca Vreeswijk (Ned) Netherlands-B
|52
|Sven Nijzingh (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:03:53
|53
|Vladimir Miksanik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:12
|54
|Lukas Baldinger (Ger) Germany
|0:04:33
|55
|Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk) Slovakia
|0:04:36
|56
|Markus Pajur (Est) Estonia
|0:05:21
|57
|Lucas Wulff (Den) Denmark
|0:05:39
|58
|Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:33
|59
|Robin Pruul (Est) Estonia
|60
|Jakub Schierl (Cze) Czech Republic
