Bekaert beats Benoist in Valkenburg

Goeman third in junior men's race

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Belgium0:39:36
2Antoine Benoist (Fra) France0:00:01
3Andreas Goeman (Bel) Belgium0:00:24
4Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain0:00:27
5Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium0:00:30
6Antoine Raugel (Fra) France0:00:32
7Lane Maher (USA) United States Of America0:00:33
8Jan Gavenda (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:34
9Erwann Kerraud (Fra) France0:00:39
10Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain0:00:41
11Maxime Bonsergent (Fra) France0:00:45
12Hynek Palicka (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:49
13Timo Kielich (Bel) Belgium0:00:58
14Thomas Mein (GBr) Great Britain0:00:59
15Thibault Valognes (Fra) France0:01:03
16Kyle Agterberg (Ned) Netherlands0:01:07
17Bart Artz (Ned) Netherlands0:01:18
18Hendrik Mees (Ned) Netherlands0:01:22
19Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:25
20Patrick Favaro (Ita) Italy0:01:26
21Louis Rouiller (Swi) Switzerland0:01:29
22Luca Schaetti (Swi) Switzerland0:01:36
23Perry Frijters (Ned) Netherlands0:01:39
24Bart Hazekamp (Ned) Netherlands0:01:44
25Harry Yates (GBr) Great Britain
26Jelle Camps (Bel) Belgium0:01:58
27Filippo Fontana (Ita) Italy0:02:07
28Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands0:02:14
29Simon Vanicek (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:18
30Edoardo Xillo (Ita) Italy
31Lorenzo Calloni (Ita) Italy0:02:25
32Giulio Galli (Ita) Italy0:02:27
33Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned) Netherlands-B0:02:29
34Carlo Van Den Berg (Ned) Netherlands-B0:02:32
35Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa) Spain
36Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel) Belgium0:02:33
37Caleb Swartz (USA) United States Of America0:02:40
38Kyro Geurts (Ned) Netherlands-B0:02:47
39Benjamin Gomezvillafane (USA) United States Of America0:02:50
40Felix Schreiber (Lux) Luxembourg0:02:51
41Nicolas Kess (Lux) Luxembourg0:02:53
42Anders Lilliendal (Den) Denmark0:02:55
43Cedric Pries (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:06
44Xabier Murias (Spa) Spain0:03:18
45Jan Sommer (Swi) Switzerland0:03:27
46Alberto Brancati (Ita) Italy
47Jurgen Van Den Aarssen (Ned) Netherlands-B0:03:35
48Wojciech Ceniuch (Pol) Poland0:03:39
49Toby Barnes (GBr) Great Britain0:03:48
50David Westhoff-Wittwer (Ger) Germany0:03:49
51Luca Vreeswijk (Ned) Netherlands-B
52Sven Nijzingh (Ned) Netherlands-B0:03:53
53Vladimir Miksanik (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:12
54Lukas Baldinger (Ger) Germany0:04:33
55Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk) Slovakia0:04:36
56Markus Pajur (Est) Estonia0:05:21
57Lucas Wulff (Den) Denmark0:05:39
58Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:33
59Robin Pruul (Est) Estonia
60Jakub Schierl (Cze) Czech Republic

