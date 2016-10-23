Trending

De Jong wins Valkenburg World Cup

De Boer, Cant round out women's podium

Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv) wins in Valkenburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elle Anderson (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World champion Thalita de Jong (RaboLiv) riding to the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World Cup leader Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World champion Thalita de Jong (RaboLiv) and eventual second place finisher Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sanne Cant (IKO Enertherm-Beobank)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clément ProTeam)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cycrocrossworld.com)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nikki Brammeier (Boels-Dolmans)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laura Verdonschot Marlux-Napoleon Games)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World champion Thalita de Jong (RaboLiv) leads Lucinda Brand

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cycrocrossworld.com) and Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clément ProTeam)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thalita de Jong (RaboLiv)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lucinda Brand chasing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elle Anderson (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) was tenth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thalita de Jong (RaboLiv)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women's Valkenburg World Cup podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cyclo-cross world champion Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amanda Miller celebrates her fifth place in Valkenburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ellen Van Loy (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sophie De Boer, Thalita de Jong and Sanne Cant on the Valkenburg podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thalita de Jong (RaboLiv) won the third round of the Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup round in Valkenburg, Netherlands on Sunday afternoon. The world champion gapped her rivals halfway through the penultimate lap and finished solo on the Cauberg. Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF) was second ahead of Sanne Cant (IKO Enertherm-Beobank).

"I'm starting to gain belief in my cyclo-cross career. I'm really happy. It was a good battle with Sophie de Boer, always exchanging the lead position. She was clearly better on the technical sections," De Jong said.

De Boer was pleased to be the new World Cup leader. "That was my goal today although I'm a little sad that I was unable to win. Thalita was the best today. On the asphalt sections she had strong accelerations in the legs," De Boer said.

De Boer leads with 198 pionts, 25 more than Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clément ProTeam). De Jong didn't participate in the two first World Cup rounds in the USA. Previous World Cup leader Katie Compton didn't race in Valkenburg, and dropped to fifth overall with 145 points.

After the first of five laps the group of 56 riders at the start was reduced to six leaders, featuring De Jong, De Boer, Cant and also Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea), Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) and eventually also Lucinda Brand (RaboLiv Womencyclingteam).

French champion Caroline Mani missed her start. She was leading the chase in a group with Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team), Pavla Havlikova (Kooperativa Ladies) and Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cycrocrossworld.com). Nikki Brammeier (Boels-Dolmans) featured in the next chase group with Annemarie Worst, Alice Maria Arzuffi, Maud Kaptheijns and Elle Anderson a little further.

De Boer and De Jong were exchanging accelerations in front on the flanks of the Cauberg climb. De Jong increased the pace on the more rolling sections while De Boer did the same on the more technical sections.

The fast pace from De Jong and De Boer clearly hurt the others. Early on in the fourth lap Van Loy crashed away from the lead group after sliding away on an off-camber section. Halfway into the penultimate lap De Boer and De Jong were still in the company of Brand, Cant and Miller when reaching a steep run-up.

"At the top I lost my balance. By the time we reached the descent Thalita had a gap and I was unable to close it down again," De Boer said on Telenet Play Sports. It was a key moment in the race as also Cant and Miller were distanced. The latter then crashed in the final part of the course and was out of contention for the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:41:59
2Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF0:00:26
3Sanne Cant (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:00:35
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:46
5Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:00
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:10
7Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:01:16
8Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.com0:01:20
9Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:01:22
10Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:01:31
11Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Team Steylaerts0:01:43
12Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:01:56
13Elle Anderson (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:01
14Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:02:21
15Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:31
16Marlene Petit (Fra)0:02:36
17Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek
18Nicole Koller (Swi)0:02:38
19Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:02:42
20Alicia Franck (Bel)0:03:09
21Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:12
22Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)0:03:32
23Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:33
24Helene Clauzel (Fra)0:03:36
25Evita Muzic (Fra)0:03:53
26Maelle Grossetete (Fra)0:03:55
27Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)0:03:58
28Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:04:01
29Sara Casasola (Ita)0:04:05
30Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:04:08
31Ffion James (GBr)0:04:10
32Anais Morichon (Fra)0:04:16
33Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:04:20
34Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:04:23
35Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:04:25
36Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:04:37
37Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:05:01
38Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:05:02
39Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:05:10
40Francesca Baroni (Ita)0:05:17
41Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:05:28
42Amira Mellor (GBr) NEXT Wyman/Kona0:05:31
43Lara Krahemann (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team0:05:41
44Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
45Cyriane Muller (Fra)0:05:43
46Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink0:05:53
47Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:05:58
48Tina Zueger (Swi)0:06:17
49Fabienne Schaus (Lux)0:06:27
50Nikola Bajgerova (Cze)0:07:33
51Christine Vardaros (USA)
52Mara Schwager (Ger)
53Zaloa Trevilla (Spa)

