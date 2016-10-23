Trending

Bertolini tops Niewenhuis in Valkenburg World Cup

Hermans third in U23 race

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy0:52:40
2Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands0:00:01
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium0:00:27
4Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:33
5Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands0:00:36
6Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium0:00:45
7Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France0:00:50
8Lucas Dubau (Fra) France0:01:07
9Joshua Dubau (Fra) France
10Felipe Orts (Spa) Spain0:01:15
11Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:01:24
12Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands0:01:33
13Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium0:01:34
14Clement Russo (Fra) France0:01:35
15Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium0:01:43
16Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy0:01:48
17Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy0:01:58
18Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands0:02:03
19Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium0:02:18
20Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands0:02:20
21Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Netherlands0:02:24
22Eddy Fine (Fra) France0:02:41
23Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland0:03:06
24Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy0:03:17
25Manuel Muller (Ger) Germany0:03:42
26Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands-B0:03:45
27Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands-B0:03:52
28Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany0:03:54
29Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland0:03:59
30Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned) Netherlands-B0:04:06
31Stepan Schubert (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:13
32Raphael Kraehemann (Swi) Switzerland0:04:20
33Perry Van Den Bos (Ned) Netherlands-B0:04:37
34Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands-B0:04:47
35Paul Lindenau (Ger) Germany0:04:50
36Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:53
37Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy0:05:27
38Adrian Garcia (Spa) Spain0:05:35
39Daniel Mayer (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:42
40Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland0:05:46
41Maximilian Mobis (Ger) Germany0:06:13
42Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands-B0:07:00
43Frederik Hahnel (Ger) Germany0:07:06
44Paul Rudolph (Ger) Germany0:07:49
45Brannan Fix (USA) United States Of America

