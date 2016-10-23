Bertolini tops Niewenhuis in Valkenburg World Cup
Hermans third in U23 race
U23 Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|0:52:40
|2
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:01
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:27
|4
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:33
|5
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:36
|6
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:45
|7
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France
|0:00:50
|8
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|0:01:07
|9
|Joshua Dubau (Fra) France
|10
|Felipe Orts (Spa) Spain
|0:01:15
|11
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:24
|12
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:33
|13
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:34
|14
|Clement Russo (Fra) France
|0:01:35
|15
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:43
|16
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|0:01:48
|17
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy
|0:01:58
|18
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:03
|19
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:18
|20
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:20
|21
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:24
|22
|Eddy Fine (Fra) France
|0:02:41
|23
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:06
|24
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy
|0:03:17
|25
|Manuel Muller (Ger) Germany
|0:03:42
|26
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:03:45
|27
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:03:52
|28
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany
|0:03:54
|29
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:59
|30
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:04:06
|31
|Stepan Schubert (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:13
|32
|Raphael Kraehemann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:20
|33
|Perry Van Den Bos (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:04:37
|34
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:04:47
|35
|Paul Lindenau (Ger) Germany
|0:04:50
|36
|Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:53
|37
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy
|0:05:27
|38
|Adrian Garcia (Spa) Spain
|0:05:35
|39
|Daniel Mayer (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:42
|40
|Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:46
|41
|Maximilian Mobis (Ger) Germany
|0:06:13
|42
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:07:00
|43
|Frederik Hahnel (Ger) Germany
|0:07:06
|44
|Paul Rudolph (Ger) Germany
|0:07:49
|45
|Brannan Fix (USA) United States Of America
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy