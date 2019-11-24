Trending

Vandeputte wins Koksijde World Cup U23 race

Camps is second, Kamp third

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niels Vandeputte (Bel) 0:47:57
2Jelle Camps (Bel) 0:00:08
3Ryan Kamp (Ned) 0:00:29
4Thomas Mein (GBr) 0:00:43
5Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:00:54
6Timo Kielich (Bel) 0:00:57
7Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
8Pim Ronhaar (Ned) 0:01:01
9Toon Vandebosch (Bel) 0:01:02
10Théo Thomas (Fra)
11Antoine Benoist (Fra) 0:01:08
12Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
13Anton Ferdinande (Bel) 0:01:49
14Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
15Jarno Bellens (Bel) 0:02:00
16Ben Tulett (GBr) 0:02:06
17Kyle Agterberg (Ned) 0:02:14
18Mickaël Crispin (Fra) 0:02:21
19Jakub Ťoupalík (Cze) 0:02:25
20Witse Meeussen (Bel) 0:02:32
21Cameron Mason (GBr) 0:02:33
22Gage Hecht (USA) 0:03:00
23Josef Jelínek (Cze) 0:03:03
24Wout Vervoort (Bel) 0:03:07
25Filippo Fontana (Ita) 0:03:27
26Ryan Cortjens (Bel) 0:03:28
27Jan Sommer (Swi) 0:04:00
28Maximilian Möbis (Ger) 0:04:03
29Bart Artz (Ned) 0:04:06
30Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa) 0:04:36
31Jakub Říman (Cze) 0:05:14
32David Conroy (Irl) 0:05:26
33Luke Verburg (Ned) 0:05:36
34Karel Camrda (Cze) 0:06:18
35Joris Delbove (Fra) 0:06:22
36Robert Hula (Cze) 0:06:26
37Felix Stehli (Swi) 0:06:42
38Loïs Dufaux (Swi) 0:06:45
39Hugo Jot (Fra) 0:06:47
40Jenson Young (GBr) 0:08:21
41Almenzo Benoist (Fra) 0:08:24
42Eric Lüthi (Swi)
43Pascal Tömke (Ger)
DNFAndreas Goeman (Bel)

