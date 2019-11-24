Vandeputte wins Koksijde World Cup U23 race
Camps is second, Kamp third
U23 Men: -
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:47:57
|2
|Jelle Camps (Bel)
|0:00:08
|3
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:00:29
|4
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:00:43
|5
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:00:54
|6
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:00:57
|7
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|8
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:01:01
|9
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:01:02
|10
|Théo Thomas (Fra)
|11
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:01:08
|12
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
|13
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:01:49
|14
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
|15
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|0:02:00
|16
|Ben Tulett (GBr)
|0:02:06
|17
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:02:14
|18
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra)
|0:02:21
|19
|Jakub Ťoupalík (Cze)
|0:02:25
|20
|Witse Meeussen (Bel)
|0:02:32
|21
|Cameron Mason (GBr)
|0:02:33
|22
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:03:00
|23
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|0:03:03
|24
|Wout Vervoort (Bel)
|0:03:07
|25
|Filippo Fontana (Ita)
|0:03:27
|26
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel)
|0:03:28
|27
|Jan Sommer (Swi)
|0:04:00
|28
|Maximilian Möbis (Ger)
|0:04:03
|29
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:04:06
|30
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|0:04:36
|31
|Jakub Říman (Cze)
|0:05:14
|32
|David Conroy (Irl)
|0:05:26
|33
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:05:36
|34
|Karel Camrda (Cze)
|0:06:18
|35
|Joris Delbove (Fra)
|0:06:22
|36
|Robert Hula (Cze)
|0:06:26
|37
|Felix Stehli (Swi)
|0:06:42
|38
|Loïs Dufaux (Swi)
|0:06:45
|39
|Hugo Jot (Fra)
|0:06:47
|40
|Jenson Young (GBr)
|0:08:21
|41
|Almenzo Benoist (Fra)
|0:08:24
|42
|Eric Lüthi (Swi)
|43
|Pascal Tömke (Ger)
|DNF
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
