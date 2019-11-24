Trending

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins women's UCI Cyclo-cross Koksijde World Cup

Brand second, Kastelijn third

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins in Koksijde

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins in Koksijde (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand (Ned) crashed towards the end of the race

Lucinda Brand (Ned) crashed towards the end of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (NED) won the UCI Cyclo-cross Koksijde World Cup

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (NED) won the UCI Cyclo-cross Koksijde World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Yara Kastelijn (Ned) takes third

Yara Kastelijn (Ned) takes third (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (NED) won the UCI Cyclo-cross Koksijde World Cup

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (NED) won the UCI Cyclo-cross Koksijde World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado takes the win

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images)
The podium at the Koksijde World Cup

The podium at the Koksijde World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Katerina Nash (Cze)

Katerina Nash (Cze) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (NED) in action

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (NED) in action (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sanne Cant struggled in the World Cup

Sanne Cant struggled in the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

After coming close on a few occasions 21-year-old Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) captured her first UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup win in the sand of Koksijde, Belgium on a grey Sunday afternoon. 

On the final sand dune the U23 European champion rode away from Dutch champion Lucinda Brand (Telenet Baloise Lions) and European champion Yara Kastelijn (777). World Cup leader Katerina Nash (CLIF BAR) struggled in the conditions and finished fourteenth but the Czech-American rider remains in the overall lead after five of nine World Cup rounds.

Alvarado was delighted that she was finally able to get a World Cup victory at the highest level.

“This is massive. It’s unbelievable. This is a great race. Getting my first-ever World Cup victory as an U23-rider in the elite category is really fantastic,” Alvarado told Sporza tv.

Alvarado managed to hold off Brand with a display of tactical and sand-riding skills on the final Albert sand dune, named after Niels Albert who won the 2012 world championships race in Koksijde. 

Just before the Albert dune, Alvarado was able to position herself in front of Brand and Kastelijn. Alvarado was able to ride most of the dune while Brand and Kastelijn were forced to run much longer.

“Lucinda was going so hard in the penultimate lap and there was no chance to move to the front. In the final lap the pace dropped a bit and that allowed me to take the lead. I think it was the right moment in the race,” Alvarado said.

She enjoyed a good bonus over Brand and Kastelijn and a late crash from Brand allowed Alvarado to celebrate her win when approaching the finish line on the runway of the military base in Koksijde.

Brand - with a bleeding left knee - was pleased with her second-place despite reaching out to the win.

“There was a lot of fatigue. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this tired but I’m very satisfied. Let’s be honest, this is not my biggest quality so I’m glad that I can mix in this well in only my third cyclo-cross race of the season,” Brand told Sporza.

Both Brand and Kastelijn felt that Alvarado was the best rider in the sand on Sunday.

“She had something left in the pocket at the technical sections and I was dead-empty,” Brand said.

Kastelijn seemed to struggle a lot with the downhill sand sections and she hailed Alvarado for her sand-riding skills.

“I just told her that it was impressive that she was actually able to ride through one of the dunes. I wasn’t so good today but I was always able to come back on the straight forward sections. I’m happy with my third place,” Kastelijn said.

When hitting the final lap, the trio was still in the company of previous World Cup round winner Anne-Marie Worst (777) and young Inge van der Heijden (CCC-Liv). These five Dutch riders dominated the race from start to finish. Worst and Van der Heijden ran out of gas in the final lap on the demanding course. In the background Laura Verdonschot (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) rode a blistering fast lap halfway the race which allowed her to win the Belgian duel from World champion Sanne Cant (IKO - Crelan). The latter is a sand specialist but is still searching for her best form and remains without a win this season. Cant narrowly held off Alice Maria Arzuffi (777) and finished seventh in Koksijde.

The sixth UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup round will be contested next month, December 22, on the slopes of the citadel in Namur, Belgium.

 

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) 0:47:09
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) 0:00:06
3Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 0:00:08
4Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) 0:00:21
5Annemarie Worst (Ned) 0:00:24
6Laura Verdonschot (Bel) 0:01:00
7Sanne Cant (Bel) 0:01:24
8Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 0:01:25
9Eva Lechner (Ita) 0:01:47
10Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) 0:01:48
11Katherine Compton (USA) 0:01:52
12Anna Kay (GBr) 0:01:59
13Manon Bakker (Ned) 0:02:04
14Katerina Nash (Cze) 0:02:06
15Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:02:12
16Geerte Hoeke (Ned) 0:02:16
17Loes Sels (Bel) 0:02:29
18Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) 0:02:37
19Kaitlin Keough (USA) 0:02:44
20Puck Pieterse (Ned) 0:03:02
21Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:03:52
22Christine Majerus (Lux) 0:03:59
23Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 0:04:03
24Bethany Crumpton (GBr) 0:04:13
25Marline Petit (Fra) 0:04:33
26Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:04:54
27Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) 0:05:10
28Millie Couzens (GBr) 0:05:34
29Harriet Harnden (GBr) 0:05:44
30Alicia Franck (Bel) 0:05:56
31Marthe Truyen (Bel) 0:06:13
32Zina Barhoumi (Swi) 0:06:29
33Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) 0:06:31
34Anais Morichon (Fra) 0:06:43
35Nadja Heigl (Aut) 0:06:44
36Kiona Crabbé (Bel) 0:07:17
37Noemi Ruegg (Swi) 0:07:20
38Josie Nelson (GBr) 0:07:22
39Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita) 0:07:48
40Pauline Delhaye (Fra) 0:08:50
41Stefanie Paul (Ger) 0:09:28
42Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) 0:09:54
43Svenja Wurthrich (Swi) 0:10:06
44Katie Scott (GBr) 0:10:35
45Shannon Mallory (USA) 0:10:52
46Daria Fomina (Rus) 0:11:10
47Cassidy Hickey (USA) 0:11:18
48Julie Brouwers (Bel) 0:11:19
49Sandra Trevilla Samperio (Spa) 0:11:53
50Lea Curinier (Fra)
51Sterre Vervloet (Bel)
52Katja Freeburn (USA)
53Camille Devigne (Fra)
54Bridget Tooley (USA)
55Kaia Schmid (USA)
56Rebecca Gross (USA)
57Lucie Cottier (Swi)
58Paula Diaz Lopez (Spa)
59Abigail Yates (USA)
DNFSophie De Boer (Ned)
DNFMaud Kaptheijns (Ned)

